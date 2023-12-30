No. 10 Marquette plays host to No. 22 Creighton on CBS in the lone Top 25 matchup on Saturday's college schedule. The battle between potential preseason Final Four contenders will also mark the first marquee game of the season in the Big East.

The month of December hasn't been kind to the Bluejays, who have lost two of their last three games heading into this game on the road. Creighton was on the wrong side of an upset loss to UNLV earlier this month and lost its Big East opener in overtime at home to Villanova days later. The 68-66 loss to the Wildcats dropped Creighton to 9-3 on the season and dropped it 10 spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Similar to Creighton, Marquette opened Big East play on the wrong side of an upset loss. The 72-57 defeat on the road to Providence dropped the Golden Eagles to 9-3 before they bounced back with a 81-51 blowout win over Georgetown last week. Marquette already holds ranked wins over Kansas and Texas and a win this weekend would add to its already impressive resume.

How to watch Creighton vs. Marquette live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Creighton vs. Marquette prediction, picks

This is going to be a fun one. You could make an argument before the season that either of these teams could reach the Final Four because of the star power, depth and experience on each roster. Both teams already hold a loss in Big East play, so this game will be critical in order to stay atop the Big East standings. Marquette has a win over Kansas this season and came just short of beating Purdue in the Maui Invitational. If the Golden Eagles can play like they did during Thanksgiving Week, they should be able to make a statement win at home over Creighton. When in doubt, pick the home team. That's exactly what I'm going to do here. Prediction: Marquette -4

