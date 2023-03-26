March Madness has been absolute insanity, and it's only going to get crazier as Sunday brings the final games of this season's Elite Eight, beginning with the South Regional final between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 6 seed Creighton. Just how wild has this NCAA Tournament been? We're guaranteed a first-time Final Four participant regardless of this matchup's outcome.

San Diego State took down No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 to get its chance for a Final Four berth vs. the Bluejays on the heels of wins over Charleston and Furman in the first and second rounds. Creighton has taken down two double-digit seeds along its journey but has won by nine or more points in three straight, including over 3-seed Baylor. Both teams are playing as well as they have all season, which should heighten the intensity of Sunday's game as we inch closer to crowning a champion.

Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State in Elite Eight

Date: Sunday, March 26 | Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Location: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Creighton vs. San Diego State: What to know

Creighton had little trouble ending the Cinderella run of Princeton on Friday, coming away with the 86-75 victory. Baylor Scheierman starred for the Bluejays in the win, shooting 5 of 7 from downtown and finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 22 points in addition to five boards.

San Diego State, meanwhile, walked away with a 71-64 victory over No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16. Darrion Trammell led the way for the Aztecs in the upset, dropping in 21 points with five boards.

Creighton came out on top in a nail-biter when the two teams met in March 2022, sneaking way with a 72-69 victory while ousting San Diego State from the NCAA Tournament. So, needless to say, the Aztecs have the ultimate form of revenge on their minds.

Creighton vs. San Diego State prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

This line started at Creighton -1.5 and has already moved up to Creighton -2, so I'm going to lay the deuce anticipating that it may continue moving Creighton's way in the lead-up. This team has the weapons to combat San Diego State's defensive-minded unit that took down No. 1 overall seed Alabama thanks to a unique combination of guards, wings and bigs that match up favorably against the Aztecs on paper. Pick: Creighton -2