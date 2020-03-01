Duke vs. Virginia score: Cavaliers win sixth straight, hand No. 7 Blue Devils third loss in last four games
Virginia is peaking at the right time and still in a tight ACC race after its victory over Duke on Saturday
After its third loss in four games, No. 7 Duke will need a strong finish and some help from Florida State and Louisville if it wants to win its first ACC regular-season title since 2010.
Virginia upset the Blue Devils 52-50 on Saturday to leave Duke a game behind in the ACC race with one week left in the regular season.
Jay Huff provided the Cavaliers with a spark in the first half, when he scored eight of his team-high 15 points and unleashed a pair of thunderous dunks. The redshirt junior center finished with 10 blocks and eight rebounds for a near-triple double.
Huff's 10th block came in the final seconds as he rejected a Vernon Carey Jr. shot that would have put the Blue Devils ahead. Duke got a final opportunity at the buzzer but Tre Jones' 3-pointer rattled off.
The Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5) have won six straight and are now tied with Duke for second in the ACC. Both teams are a game back of Louisville and Florida State. Virginia closes the regular season at Miami on Wednesday and against Louisville next Saturday in a game that could be for a share of the conference title, depending on what happens with Florida State next week.
Duke 23-6 (13-5) closes with home games against NC State on Monday and North Carolina next Saturday. The Blue Devils shot just 30.5% against the Cavaliers' notoriously stingy defense on Saturday. Jones and Carey scored 17 each on a combined 12-for-25 shooting effort. But the rest of the Blue Devils combined to score just 16 points on 6-of-34 shooting.
