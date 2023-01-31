The Wake Forest Demon Deacons look for the season sweep over the Duke Blue Devils when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday night. The Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC), who have lost three in a row, dropped a 79-77 decision to N.C. State on Saturday. The Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4), who have won four of six, defeated Georgia Tech 86-43 in their last game. Wake Forest stunned Duke 81-70 on Dec. 20 in their last meeting.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 178-80, including an 80-18 edge in Durham. The Blue Devils are 9-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 147. Before locking in any Duke vs. Wake Forest picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Duke -9

Duke vs. Wake Forest over/under: 147 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Wake Forest +328, Duke -430

WF: The Demon Deacons are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Tuesday games

DUKE: The Under is 5-2 in the Blue Devils' last seven games overall

Why Duke can cover



Freshman center Kyle Filipowski has been red hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in seven consecutive games. He scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23. It was his 10th double-double of the year. He is coming off an 18-point effort in the win at Georgia Tech on Saturday. For the season, he is averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Also powering the Blue Devils' offense is junior guard Jeremy Roach. The only returning starter from last year's Final Four team, he was voted the team's only captain. He is averaging a career-high 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds. Roach was a preseason first-team All-ACC selection and is on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list. He is also on the Naismith and Wooden watch lists.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Senior guard Tyree Appleby, a transfer from Florida, averages 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, three rebounds and 1.7 rebounds per game. He is hitting on 44.4% of his field goals, including 37.6% of his 3-pointers, and 82.6% of his free throws. Appleby has reached double-digit scoring in 13 consecutive games and in 20 this season. He has reached 20 or more points in seven games, including a season-high 32 points in a 78-75 win at Wisconsin on Nov. 29.

Sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth has reached double-figure scoring in 17 games this year, including a 16-point and nine-rebound performance against Duke in the first meeting. He scored a season-high 23 points against Florida State in a 90-75 win on Jan. 11. He has registered one triple-double and one double-double. Against Hampton on Nov. 26, he scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

