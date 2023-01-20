The biggest shocker of the week — if not longer — in college basketball transpired in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night when Loyola Marymount upset No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 at The Kennel.

Gonzaga entered the evening with the longest home winning streak in men's Division I basketball. The NCAA officially recognized it to be 76 games, though the streak was 75 in a row at The Kennel. Earlier this season, Gonzaga beat Kentucky at nearby Spokane Arena, which contributed the +1 to the streak, which is now kaput.

The win for LMU (14-7, 4-3 WCC) marked the first time a visitor beat the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1) at the McCarthey Athletic Center since Saint Mary's almost five years ago to the day: Jan. 18, 2018.

The Lions, who were 16.5-point underdogs, ended a 32-year drought of futility on Gonzaga's campus. Their last win at GU came in 1991, when LMU was on the descent from its peak as a program in the late '80s. LMU also snapped a 25-game overall losing streak to the Zags; its last win in this series came on Feb. 18, 2010, at LMU.

Auburn's 28-game home winning streak is now the longest in the country.

Thursday night also marked the first time in 93 games that Gonzaga lost to an unranked opponent; it last happened in November 2019 against Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

An upset of this magnitude means streaks and droughts galore got detonated Thursday night. To beat a top-10 team is rare for a program like Loyola Marymount, which last pulled off the feat in the 1961 NCAA Tournament against USC, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

The result dropped Gonzaga from ninth to 14th at KenPom.com.

This story will update shortly.