Bethune-Cookman's Dhashon Dyson has been named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Jan. 14-20.

Dyson, a senior guard from Chicago, averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2 steals in the Wildcats' victories vs. Southern and Mississippi Valley State.

In Bethune-Cookman's 83-81 overtime victory vs. the Jaguars, Dyson drilled a tough fadeaway floater to tie the game at the end of regulation and finished with 19 points. Dyson followed that performance by scoring 16 points in B-CU's 80-64 win vs. the Delta Devils.

Earlier this season, Yson was named to the Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Allen Betrand, Norfolk State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 24 mpg, 14 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Delaware State University -- Went 1-0 with a win over Maryland Eastern Shore University (67-63)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Dhashon Dyson, Bethune-Cookman University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guard) -- Averaged 33.5 mpg, 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Grambling State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Florida A&M University (65-52) and Southern University (79-62)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guards) -- Averaged 30 mpg, 18.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Co-Team of the Week

Morehouse College -- Went 2-0 with wins against Benedict College (76-69) and Savannah State University (68-66)

Miles College -- Went 2-0 with wins over LeMoyne-Owen University (72-62) and Central State University (73-67)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Kaleb Coleman, Fayetteville State University (Robert "Bob" Love Small Forwards) -- 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 0.5 blocks

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Team of the Week

Claflin University -- Went 3-0 with a win over Morris College (102-55), Livingstone College (90-78), and Winston-Salem State University (87-68)

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Player of the Week

Christian Brown, Tennessee State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) -- Averaged 25.5mpg, 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Independent Team of the Week

North Carolina A&T University -- Went 3-0 with wins over Hampton University (81-80), Northeastern University (72-65), and The College of William & Mary (76-69)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Player of the Week

Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (Alvin Attles, Jr. Point Guards) -- Averaged 30 mpg, 18.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division I Co-Teams of the Week

North Carolina A&T University -- Went 3-0 with wins over Hampton University (81-80) Northeastern University (72-65) and The College of William & Mary (76-69)

Grambling State University -- Went 2-0 with wins over Florida A&M University (65-52) and Southern University (79-62)

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Division II Co-Team of the Week

Claflin University -- Went 3-0 with wins over Morris College (102-55), Livingstone College (90-78), and Winston-Salem State University (87-68)

Morehouse College -- Went 2-0 with wins against Benedict College (76-69) and Savannah State University (68-66)



