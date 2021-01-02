Top-10 Big 12 Conference rivals clash when the eighth-ranked Texas Longhorns take to the road for the first time this season to meet the host and third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The Longhorns (7-1) have won three straight and are tied for second in the conference with Baylor at 1-0. The Jayhawks (8-1), meanwhile, have won eight straight and 24 of the last 25 dating back to last year. Kansas is first in the Big 12 at 2-0.

Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for noon ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 35-9, including an 18-1 edge in games played at Lawrence. The Jayhawks are four-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. Kansas:

Texas vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -4

Texas vs. Kansas over-under: 136.5 points

Texas vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -190; Texas +160

TEX: Has outrebounded six of its first eight opponents and has posted a 6-0 mark when outrebounding its opponent this season

KAN: Has won 13 consecutive games at Allen Fieldhouse

Latest Odds: Kansas Jayhawks -4 Bet Now

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks have five players who are averaging nine points or more per game, including junior guard Ochai Agbaji, who averages a team-high 14.8 points. He has reached double figures in eight of nine games, including a 23-point performance at Texas Tech on Dec. 17. Agbaji recorded his first double-double of the season against West Virginia on Dec. 22, when he scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Also powering the Kansas offense is redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, who is averaging 14.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is hitting 49.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 38.1 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in seven games, including 23 against then-No. 20 Kentucky on Dec. 1 and vs. then-No. 8 Creighton on Dec. 8.

Why Texas can cover

Although this is the Longhorns' first official road game of the season, they went 3-0 in Asheville, N.C., earlier in the year to capture the title in the Maui Invitational, which was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. Senior guard Matt Coleman III is one of four Texas players who average double-figure scoring. Coleman averages 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is hitting 44 percent of his shots from the floor, including 38.5 percent from 3-point range, and is connecting on 88 percent of his free throws.

Also pacing the Longhorns is junior guard Courtney Ramey, who averages 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and one steal per game. Ramey is hitting on 41.2 percent of his field goals, including 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers. He has scored in double figures in each game except in their last one when he was held scoreless against Oklahoma State.

How to make Kansas vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Kansas 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.