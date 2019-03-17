March Madness 2019: Predictions before the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement

The most wonderful day of the year in college basketball has finally arrived as we enter the thick of March. It's Selection Sunday, and in a few short hours, 68 teams from around the country will realize a dream when they're announced as members of the field in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The 2019 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and can be streamed live on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free) as that field of 68 will all anxiously await to learn their fate for later this week.

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament and the bracket, for many, it's all about predictions. It's never too early to start making those predictions and picks for the most exciting tournament in sports, though, and you don't have to wait until the official announcement. As we all anticipate the release of this year's field later this afternoon, we can certainly take a look ahead at what could be on the horizon in the NCAA Tournament this year as March Madness heats up.

Below, you can have a look at some of the predictions from our CBS Sports college basketball experts and what they anticipate being headed our way from this year's NCAA Tournament festivities.

Gary Parrish

Team destined for early exit : LSU

: LSU Final Four team that no one picked right : Houston

: Houston Final Four team that everyone picked right : Duke

: Duke Last mid-major standing : Buffalo

: Buffalo Elite team that almost loses in Round 1 : Purdue

: Purdue Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Ja Morant

: Ja Morant Highest scoring average of the tournament : RJ Barrett

: RJ Barrett Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Markus Howard

: Markus Howard Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Fran McCaffery

Matt Norlander

Team destined for early exit : Auburn

: Auburn Final Four team that no one picked right : Houston

: Houston Final Four team that everyone picked right : Kentucky

: Kentucky Last mid-major standing : Nevada

: Nevada Elite team that scares everyone in Round 1 : Michigan

: Michigan Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Fletcher Magee

: Fletcher Magee Highest scoring average of the tournament : Carsen Edwards

: Carsen Edwards Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Tyler Herro

: Tyler Herro Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Nate Oats

Kyle Boone

Team destined for early exit : Kansas

: Kansas Final Four team that no one picked right : Kansas State

: Kansas State Final Four team that everyone picked right : Duke

: Duke Last mid-major standing : Buffalo

: Buffalo Elite team that almost loses in Round 1 : LSU

: LSU Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Markus Howard

: Markus Howard Highest scoring average of the tournament : Zion Williamson

: Zion Williamson Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Tyler Herro

: Tyler Herro Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Mike Young

Chip Patterson