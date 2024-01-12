Former Memphis basketball player Mikey Williams committed to UCF Friday, he announced on social media. Williams' commitment comes days after the former highly-touted recruit announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Williams never appeared in a game for the Tigers and pleaded guilty in November to a gun charge that may lead to six felony counts being reduced to misdemeanors if he meets the terms of his plea agreement.

The month prior, a Superior Court judge ordered Williams to stand trial in connection with allegations that he fired a gun into a vehicle carrying five people this past summer. Williams agreed to attend behavioral therapy, gun safety, and anger management classes as well as complete 80 hours of community service as part of his deal with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

The San Diego native will now get a fresh start in the Sunshine State under UCF coach Johnny Dawkins.

Coming out of San Ysidro High School in Southern California, Williams ranked as the No. 39 overall recruit and the eighth-ranked combo guard in his class. He committed to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers over the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and USC among others.

Williams will mark one of the highest-ranked recruits to step onto the UCF campus and it comes days after the Knights secured one of the biggest wins in program history over No. 3 Kansas. UCF is playing in its inaugural season as a member of the Big 12 alongside BYU, Cincinnati and Houston and are off to a 10-4 start to the season.