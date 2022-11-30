The No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels will look to get back on track when they take on the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Tar Heels (5-2) have lost two in a row, including a 70-65 decision at Iowa State on Friday and a 103-101 four-overtime defeat at Alabama on Sunday. The Hoosiers (6-0) are coming off a 90-51 win over winless Jackson State on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the schools in six years. Indiana posted a 76-67 win over North Carolina on Nov. 30, 2016, the last time the teams met, also in Bloomington. Indiana leads the all-time series 9-6.

Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are 7-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Indiana picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Indiana and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for North Carolina vs. Indiana:

North Carolina vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -7

North Carolina vs. Indiana over/under: 144.5 points

North Carolina vs. Indiana money line: Indiana -180, North Carolina +155

UNC: The Tar Heels are 3-0-2 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

IND: The Hoosiers are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games overall

North Carolina vs. Indiana picks: See picks here



Why Indiana can cover

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is having a solid season so far and is averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block per game. He has reached double digits in all five games he's played, including one double-double. He scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in an 86-56 win over Miami (Ohio), and scored 30 points in an 81-79 victory at Xavier on Nov. 18. In 35 games last season, Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson is also a scoring option for the Hoosiers. In six games this year, he is averaging 11 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. In the win at Xavier, he scored a season-high 23 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. He had a team-high 10 assists against Little Rock on Wednesday and followed that up with a 16-point performance against Jackson State.

Why North Carolina can cover

Junior guard Caleb Love has had a number of monster performances already this year, including a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's loss to Alabama. He has reached double figures in six of seven games, including a 25-point, nine-rebound effort against Charleston on Nov. 11. For the season, he is averaging 20 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 assists per game. Love has averaged double-figure scoring all three years he's been at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels' other top scoring option is senior forward Armando Bacot. Bacot is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He also has 11 blocks on the year and eight assists. He has three double-doubles, including a 19-point, 23-rebound effort against James Madison on Nov. 20. He also had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Alabama on Sunday.

How to make North Carolina vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total. In fact, it says North Carolina's Jackson Watkins will better his season average by more than four points, while Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis will score nearly one-half point more than his. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Indiana spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.