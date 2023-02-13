The 19th-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes look to stay in the conversation for the ACC regular-season title when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in a key matchup on Monday night. The Hurricanes (20-5, 11-4 ACC), who are in third place in the standings, one-half game behind both No. 8 Virginia and Pittsburgh, have won four in a row. The Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6), who are tied for seventh in the ACC with Duke and Syracuse, are 11-1 on their home floor. Miami is coming off a 93-85 victory over Louisville on Saturday, while North Carolina defeated Clemson 91-71.

Tipoff from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 26-9, including a 12-4 series edge in games played in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 155.5.

Miami vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -4.5

Miami vs. North Carolina over/under: 155.5 points

Miami vs. North Carolina money line: Miami +158, North Carolina -190

MIA: The Hurricanes are 17-4 against the spread in their last 21 games following an ATS loss

UNC: The Tar Heels are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 Monday games

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior forward Armando Bacot has been dominant this season, and is coming off his fourth double-double in a row and seventh in the last eight games. In the win over Clemson, Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He has 15 double-doubles on the year and has scored 20 or more points 10 times. He is averaging 20.1 points per game at home. For the year, he averages 17.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one block.

Junior guard Caleb Love has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 23-point performance against Clemson on Saturday. He has scored 20 or more points eight times, including a 34 point effort in a 103-101 four-overtime loss to No. 18 Alabama on Nov. 27. For the year, he has scored 10 or more points 22 times, including each of the last 10 games. He is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Why Miami can cover

Junior guard Isaiah Wong powers the Hurricanes, and has reached double-digit scoring in 20 games, including each of the last six. In the win over Louisville on Saturday, Wong poured in 21 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. He scored a season-high 36 points in a 107-105 win over Cornell on Dec. 7, and has registered one double-double -- a 22-point and 10-assist performance against St. Francis (Pa.) in a 91-76 win on Dec. 17. He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Senior guard Jordan Miller is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 53% of his field goals, including 35.2% from 3-point range, and 81.7% from the free-throw line. He has reached double-figure scoring in 19 consecutive games and has registered one double-double. Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 68-61 win over Rutgers on Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

