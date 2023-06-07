Former Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua is transferring to Michigan, CBS Sports Matt Norlander confirmed Wednesday. Nkamhoua spent four seasons with the Volunteers and ranked as the No. 57 overall transfer, according to 247Sports. He committed to Tennessee over Baylor, Kansas State, Memphis and West Virginia, among others.

Nkamhoua declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal simultaneously at the end of the 2022-23 season. He was not invited to the NBA Combine and elected to pull his name out of draft consideration. Last year, Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points and shot 51.3% from the floor and 33% from behind the arc. He is best remembered for his performance against Duke in the 2023 NCAA Tournament when he scored 27 points to lead the Vols into the Sweet 16.

Nkamhoua is Michigan's third portal addition, along with former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett and Seton Hall forward Trey Jackson. The move offers Wolverines fans some good news after the program lost star big man Hunter Dickinson to the portal and missed out on former North Carolina star Caleb Love.

Love did not have the adequate amount of transferable credits to clear the admissions bar at Michigan, sources told Norlander. Rather than take on the heavy course load that would have been required, Love transferred out west to play for Tommy Lloyd at Arizona.

Dickinson, the No. 1 ranked transfer according to 247Sports, elected to take his talents to Kansas in a decision that may have been fueled by NIL considerations.