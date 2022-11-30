The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers will try to remain unbeaten when they face the Florida State Seminoles in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a pair of wins over top-10 teams last week, jumping 19 spots in the polls. Florida State has lost seven of its first eight games this season, including a 75-58 loss to Nebraska on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 15 points in the latest Florida State vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136. Before entering any Purdue vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Purdue. Here are several college basketball odds for Florida State vs. Purdue:

Florida State vs. Purdue spread: Florida State +15

Florida State vs. Purdue over/under: 136 points

Florida State vs. Purdue money line: Florida State +850, Purdue -1600

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has been favored in multiple losses this season, so the betting market has probably made too large of an adjustment heading into this game. The Seminoles only need to stay within 15 points to cover the spread on Wednesday night, which they have done in all but two of their games this season. Their lineup still has plenty of talent, even though they are off to their worst start in more than 60 years.

Junior guard Caleb Mills leads the way with 12.6 points and 3.3 assists, while junior guard Cam'Ron Fletcher is scoring 12.1 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland (11.4) and junior guard Darin Green Jr. (11.4) are both averaging double figures as well. This is a letdown spot for Purdue after winning a pair of games over top-10 teams.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is as hot as any team in college basketball right now, beating top-10 teams Gonzaga and Duke en route to winning the Phil Knight Legacy tournament title. The Boilermakers received eight first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll after beating the Bulldogs and Blue Devils by a combined 37 points. They also recorded a double-digit win over West Virginia to open the tournament, so they are capable of covering large spreads.

Big man Zach Edey averaged 22.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over those three games, earning tournament MVP honors. Florida State looked awful at the ESPN Events Invitational, getting outscored by a combined 44 points in losses to Siena, Stanford and Nebraska. The Seminoles have only covered the spread once in their last nine games, while Purdue has covered six times in its last nine games.

