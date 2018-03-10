SEC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kentucky, Tennessee favorites in semifinals
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Arkansas in the other semifinal
The SEC had a topsy-turvy kind of year in college basketball. Auburn won the regular season, and a Georgia player took AP player of the year awards. But here we are in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, and Kentucky, as a No. 4 seed, is still around.
This isn't John Calipari's best team, but they still can get things done. A victory in the conference tournament could send these Wildcats up a few lines in the NCAA Tournament bracket, where CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has them as a No. 5 seed entering Saturday.
But No. 9 seed Alabama and superstar freshman Collin Sexton are on a hot streak, having beaten Auburn already. That game starts the SEC Tournament semifinals.
After that, No. 2 Tennessee -- a team predicted before the season to be in the bottom half of the league -- will face No. 6 Arkansas. Nothing's been predictable this season in the Southeastern Conference, and that's extended to the tournament.
You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN/SEC Network
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia 78, No. 13 Vanderbilt 62
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina 85, No. 14 Ole Miss 84
Second Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 71, No. 8 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 12 Georgia 62, No. 5 Missouri 60
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State 80, No. 10 LSU 77
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 69, No. 11 South Carolina 64
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 9 Alabama 81, No. 1 Auburn 63
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Georgia 49
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 6 Arkansas 80, No. 3 Florida 72
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Arkansas, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 13: SEC Championship game, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
