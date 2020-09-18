The Pac-12 landed its second five-star commitment from a basketball prospect this week when top-flight prospect Harrison Ingram announced his commitment to Stanford. Ingram, a 6-foot-6 forward, is considered the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Ingram is the top-ranked prospect in Texas from the Class of 2021 and chose Stanford over North Carolina, Purdue, Howard, Harvard and Michigan. As his list of finalists suggest, Ingram is well-rounded academically and athletically. At Stanford, he'll join a program with an elite academic pedigree and a proud hoops tradition.

The Cardinal have not been to an NCAA Tournament since 2014, but they finished 20-12 in the 2019-20 season and may have qualified for the event in 2020 if it hadn't been canceled. Ingram is the program's fourth five-star commitment of the 247Sports era and continues a recent run of recruiting success for coach Jerod Haase.

The Cardinal landed Ziaire Williams, the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2020. Ingram's commitment followed Tuesday's new that class of 2021 five-star prospect Nathan Bittle plans to attend Oregon. Five-star forward Peyton Watson is also committed to the UCLA, giving the Pac-12 three schools with high-profile commitments early in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Brian Snow, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared Ingram to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and wrote the following scouting report on Stanford's newest commitment: