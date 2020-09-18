The Pac-12 landed its second five-star commitment from a basketball prospect this week when top-flight prospect Harrison Ingram announced his commitment to Stanford. Ingram, a 6-foot-6 forward, is considered the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.
Ingram is the top-ranked prospect in Texas from the Class of 2021 and chose Stanford over North Carolina, Purdue, Howard, Harvard and Michigan. As his list of finalists suggest, Ingram is well-rounded academically and athletically. At Stanford, he'll join a program with an elite academic pedigree and a proud hoops tradition.
The Cardinal have not been to an NCAA Tournament since 2014, but they finished 20-12 in the 2019-20 season and may have qualified for the event in 2020 if it hadn't been canceled. Ingram is the program's fourth five-star commitment of the 247Sports era and continues a recent run of recruiting success for coach Jerod Haase.
The Cardinal landed Ziaire Williams, the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2020. Ingram's commitment followed Tuesday's new that class of 2021 five-star prospect Nathan Bittle plans to attend Oregon. Five-star forward Peyton Watson is also committed to the UCLA, giving the Pac-12 three schools with high-profile commitments early in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Brian Snow, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared Ingram to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and wrote the following scouting report on Stanford's newest commitment:
A unique prospect with what many would describe as an "old man" type of game. Ingram is one of the most intelligent kids in the country both on the court and off of it. He has a 4.0 GPA and has a bright future in every aspect of life. On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer.