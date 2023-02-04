The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will try to bounce back from a loss to Florida when they face the No. 25 Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee had won four straight games prior to its loss to the Gators earlier this week. Auburn snapped a two-game losing streak with a 94-73 win against Georgia on Wednesday. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl held the same position at Tennessee from 2005-11.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Vols are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Auburn vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Auburn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Tennessee vs. Auburn:

Tennessee vs. Auburn spread: Tennessee -9.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn over/under: 134 points

Tennessee vs. Auburn money line: Tennessee -480, Auburn +360

Tennessee vs. Auburn picks: See picks here

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn has only faced one ranked opponent this season, but it never trailed in its 72-59 win over then-No. 13 Arkansas last month. The Tigers have won six of their last eight games, including a 94-73 win over Georgia on Wednesday, easily covering the 12-point spread in that victory. Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, posting his seventh double-double of the season.

Veteran Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, going 8 of 10 from the floor in his best scoring performance since February 2021. Tennessee's tendency to go cold on the offensive end was too much to overcome on Wednesday, as Florida pulled off the 67-54 upset as a 5-point underdog. Auburn has won and covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off a disappointing showing against Florida, but it had won its previous four games by double digits. The Vols cruised to comfortable road wins at Mississippi State and LSU before beating Georgia and No. 10 Texas by double figures at home. Guard Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 15 points in the loss to Florida on Wednesday, scoring at least 11 points for the fifth straight game.

Zeigler came up huge against Texas last Saturday with 22 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Vols still have the top-ranked defense in college basketball, and they are holding opponents to a 22.5% mark from 3-point range. Auburn has been one of the nation's worst outside shooting teams this season, ranked No. 335 in 3-point percentage (29.9), so it will be difficult for the Tigers to improve from downtown on Saturday.

How to make Auburn vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 50-29 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.