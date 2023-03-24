The best matchup on Friday night's Sweet 16 slate might have been saved for last. Friday's capper on CBS features a doozy in the Midwest Region with No. 2 seed Texas and No. 3 seed Xavier going head to head in the lowest-combined seed total between two teams on the day with the winner advancing to face either Miami or Houston with a Final Four berth at stake.

These two teams have met just twice in NCAA Tournament history, but that small sample favors the Musketeers as they bid to make their fourth Elite Eight in program history. In meetings in 2004 and 1990, the lower-seeded team won both games, and by an average double-digit margin. Las Vegas favors the Longhorns ever-so-slightly, but they are the shortest underdog of the Friday slate, so we should be in for another thriller as we put a bow on Sweet 16 festivities.

Watch Texas vs. Xavier in Sweet 16

Date: Friday, March 24 | Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Texas vs. Xavier: What to know

The Musketeers enjoyed a cozy 84-73 win over the Pittsburgh in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16 stage while getting double-digit scoring performances from six players: forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Adam Kunkel (15), forward Jerome Hunter (14), guard Souley Boum (14), guard Desmond Claude (11) and guard Colby Jones (10).

Texas, meanwhile, squeaked by in a tight 71-66 victory over Penn State to punch its Sweet 16 ricket. Texas forward Dylan Disu led the way, posting a double-double on 28 points and 10 rebounds.

With both teams having displayed their postseason mettle, we should be in for a high-quality contest as we inch closer toward crowning a new national champion.