All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

No. 12 Missouri at Auburn, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: Missouri +2.5 (-110): This play is a bit counterintuitive for me. Usually, when I see a ranked team that's an underdog to an unranked team, I'm on the unranked favorite. Not here, though. This is a line that just doesn't make a lot of sense because I'm a believer in this Missouri team. And I say that to you as an Illini. I am bred to hate Mizzou basketball with all my heart. As much as I try to, I still have to admit this is a good team, particularly on the defensive end.

This is a Mizzou team that's picked up a neutral site win over Oregon, as well as road wins against Wichita State, Arkansas and Tennessee over the weekend. It's also beaten Illinois. Tonight, against an Auburn team that turns the ball over too often, I like the Tigers' chances of going on the road and picking up another conference win. Still, I'm doing to take the points because Auburn's not a pushover.

Key Trend: Mizzou is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: Does the Advanced Computer Model have the same kind of faith in Mizzou that I do, or is it leaning Auburn's direction?

💰 The Picks

🏀 College Basketball

Eastern Michigan at Akron, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN3

The Pick: Eastern Michigan +10.5 (-110) -- OK, so I've given you a break from betting on awful teams, but tonight you need to do it. Don't think of this as betting on Eastern Michigan, as much as it's betting against Akron. Sure, the Zips are better than the Eagles, but they aren't good enough defensively to be favored by this much.

We shouldn't overlook that Eastern Michigan has played a more difficult schedule than the Zips this season. While that alone cannot account for how lousy they've been (they shoot 25.7% from three, which ranks 343rd nationally), it impacts this spread just a little too much. Oh, and did I mention that when these two played in Ypsilanti earlier this season, Eastern Michigan won by 12? Yep. That happened.

Key Trend: Akron is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 as a favorite.

🏀 NBA

Knicks at Jazz, 9 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Under 211.5 (-110) -- I'm not overthinking this one. Yes, the total is low, but these are two of the NBA's best defensive teams. Utah comes into tonight's contest ranked third in the league in defensive efficiency, and the Knicks are right behind them in fourth. They're also two of the slowest-moving teams in the league. The Jazz rank 28th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while the Knicks are dead last with 99. They move slowly and play good defense: all the necessary ingredients for a solid under play.

Key Trend: The under is 10-3 in New York's last 13 games as an underdog.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Star Plays

PG: Russell Westbrook, Wizards

SG: Bradley Beal, Wizards

SF: R.J. Barrett, Knicks

PF: Julius Randle, Knicks

C: DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets

Value Plays

PG: Jerome Robinson, Wizards

SG: Kevin Huerter, Hawks

SF: Nicolas Batum, Clippers

PF: Marcus Morris, Clippers

C: Alex Len, Wizards

Full lineup advice

🏀 NBA Player Props

