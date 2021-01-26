Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It's officially draft season but the Senior Bowl, a pandemic-modified combine or anything else won't keep the Jags from drafting Lawrence with the No. 1 pick on April 29.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Zach Wilson does a lot of things well, and had a breakout 2020 season, but we're not convinced he's worth the No. 2 overall pick. The Jets could feel differently, or they could choose to stick with Sam Darnold and fill another position of need (offensive line, for example), or trade out of the pick altogether.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Talking to folks around the league and there is little concern that Parsons opted out for the 2020 season because he is such a special talent. That said, No. 3 is a little high to hear his name called. It's why the Dolphins could end up trading down several spots, especially with a team desperate to land a QB, and still land Parsons. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts are soon-to-be free agents and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we've come to expect in NFL linebackers -- Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts -- and he'll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Falcons used two first-rounders on offensive linemen in 2019, but this is too high to address edge rusher or the secondary -- and Sewell is a special talent. Atlanta could choose to kick him inside to guard early in his career before letting him settle at tackle where he looks like a 10-year starter.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Late-season wins landed the Bengals at No. 5, which means they're almost certainly out of the Sewell sweepstakes. Slater isn't a bad consolation prize, however, in part because he was so solid at tackle in 2019 (he opted out in 2020), and he has the versatility to play guard and even center.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Carson Wentz appears to have won the power struggle with Doug Pederson, which means that the team almost certainly won't be in the QB business this spring. And while pass catcher is high on the to-do list, that doesn't necessarily mean a wideout here. In a few years' time, we could be talking about Pitts as the best receiver in this class. He reminds us of Darren Waller and -- with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert both potentially entering the final year of their deals in Philly -- restocking the position makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th We've stayed away from mocking a quarterback to the Lions mostly because we still think Matthew Stafford can play at a high level. But with the reports that the two sides are ready to go their separate ways, it's time. New coach Dan Campbell gets Lance, a strong-armed passer with tons of upside who will likely need a year to grow into the job.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas were solid at times in coverage this season, but Jackson will be a free agent after 2021 and Douglas hits free agency in the spring. And Caleb Farley, a former WR, has big-play potential.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th This all comes down to how the front office feels about Drew Lock, who has struggled with consistency during his two years in the NFL. Jones doesn't have Lock's arm strength or athleticism, but he does everything else really, really well. If he impresses at the Senior Bowl this week his stock will only improve.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Late in the 2020 season, the Cowboys had the No. 4 overall pick and there may have been little value in taking a CB that high. Now selecting 10th, it makes a lot more sense -- especially since Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants defense showed signs of life at times this season but the unit (and the entire team, in fact) came crashing back to earth over the final few weeks. Finding a pass rush is at the top of the offseason to-do list and Paye, who is an athletic marvel, fits exactly what the team needs along the d-line.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Sweet mercy, imagine Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and DeVonta Smith on the field together with Kyle Shanahan dialing up the plays. You'd be hard-pressed to come up with a reason why Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn't put up huge numbers.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Forrest Lamp will be a free agent in a few weeks and the remaining guards on the roster will either be restricted or unrestricted free agents after the '21 season. Vera-Tucker can play either guard or tackle and is a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Vikes have needs along the offensive and defensive lines but it's hard to pass on Chase here, especially since it would reunite him with Justin Jefferson, one of the NFL's best rookies in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd There's a lot to like about Fields' game but there are also reasons for concerns, which is why he could drop out of the top 10. Landing in New England could be the perfect thing for Fields' NFL career, where he'd play in Josh McDaniels' offense and be part of a team that should again be competitive in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph will be free agents this spring, and Horn is a physical, athletic playmaking cornerback who would add depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders managed just 21 sacks in 2020 (that ranked 25th overall). By comparison, Rousseau had 15.5 sacks during his breakout 2019 season for the Hurricanes. He opted out in 2020, and is still learning the position, but his upside is too intriguing to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Assuming Waddle's still here, the Dolphins get one of the most dynamic players in the class. Waddle's 2020 campaign was interrupted by an ankle injury, but he's one of the fastest people on the planet who is already a more polished route runner than Henry Ruggs, a former teammate who was the first wideout drafted a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Quarterbacks are off the board, as are the two top offensive linemen, so instead Football Team gets a playmaker in Toney, who was special during the '20 season for the Gators. In Washington he'll join Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, two young stars in the making.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears would also love to land a QB, but they'll need to trade up to do it. In the meantime, they have Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman (who opted out before the season) under contract for multiple years, but the defensive line could used depth. Barmore finished the season strong for the Crimson Tide and he's the best defensive tackle in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Darrisaw had an impressive season for the Hokies and finding an offensive tackle becomes all the more urgent with the news that Anthony Castonzo has retired.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Ojulari plays on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Carlos Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB. Oweh has all the physical tools to make the jump to the NFL, he just needs more experience.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Phillips, who shined at the U last season, has the potential to be special. He has an injury history that could affect his draft stock but in terms of on-field production, there was a lot to love about his game in 2020.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 144th POSITION RNK 24th It's not a sexy pick, but it's a necessary one after the Jags use their first first-rounder on Lawrence. Jenkins, who plays with an edge, and 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor will serve as bookends on the O-line and protect the team's latest franchise passer.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Basham looks the part and is coming off an impressive career at Wake Forest.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th For the season Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have neglected the position for long enough. And while Aaron Rodgers almost convinced us that all he needs is Davante Adams, the NFC Championship Game reinforced that Green Bay needs a legit No. 2 WR and Moore offers that and then some.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Tre White is one of the best CBs in the NFL but there's not much depth behind him. Taron Johnson is coming off a good season but has just one year left on his current deal and Campbell would add a long, physical playmaker to a secondary that improved over the course of the 2020 season

Round 1 - Pick 31 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs don't need a running back, but Harris had such an impressive 2020 season for Alabama that we can only imagine how Bruce Arians would find ways to use him in Tampa Bay.