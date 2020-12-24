|
|
|UGA
|CINCY
Cincinnati swinging for Peach Bowl statement vs. Georgia
Georgia and Cincinnati began the 2020 season with aspirations of spots in the College Football Playoff.
A Peach Bowl meeting in Atlanta on Jan. 1 is expected to draw a lot of attention nationally and represents a worthy consolation prize.
Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference title to finish the regular season 9-0. The Bearcats remain the subject of debate as to whether the undefeated conference champions were deserving of finishing among the top four teams in the CFP after Notre Dame was soundly defeated by Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Bearcats finished No. 8, well out of the running to become the first non-Power 5 team to make the playoff. They were the highest Group of 5 team, ahead of unbeaten and No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-0), so the Bearcats received the opportunity to play in a New Year's Six game.
"It's huge for our program," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. "If you want to claim you deserve an opportunity or a shot, this is an opportunity, this is a shot.
"Our guys are incredibly excited. I want to make sure everybody knows, there's no disappointment over here. We are incredibly happy and excited to be where we are."
Cincinnati defeated then-No. 23 Tulsa, 27-24, on a game-winning field goal in the AAC championship game on Saturday, giving the Bearcats their third win over a ranked team. Cincinnati also beat then-No. 22 Army, 24-10, and then-16th-ranked SMU, 42-13.
The Bearcats are led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, the AAC offensive player of the year who has 2,090 passing yards, with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has rushed for 609 yards and a team-high 12 scores. Seven Bearcats have at least 186 yards and a touchdown receiving, led by Josh Whyle's 318 yards and five scores. Gerrid Doaks has rushed for a team-high 673 yards.
A New Year's Six game is nothing new for No. 9 Georgia (7-2). This is the fifth consecutive year under coach Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs will play in a New Year's Six Bowl or the CFP.
Georgia, which saw its streak of playing in three straight Southeastern Conference title games end this year, was essentially eliminated from CFP consideration with a 44-28 loss to then-No. 8 Florida on Nov. 7. Georgia also lost at then-No. 2 Alabama, 41-24, on Oct. 17, though the Bulldogs are the lone team to lead the Crimson Tide at halftime this season.
"I'll be honest, when your intention is to win the game, that's not going to change between his guys and your guys," Smart said. "Every coach is going to try to find an angle that gives their guys an edge or competitive advantage, whether that's them being ranked ahead of us or whatever. I don't know Group of Five, Power 5, all those languages, that's for (media). My language is football, and they've got a good team. They haven't been beaten."
The Bulldogs played quarterback carousel this season.
Georgia opened with D'Wan Mathis, shifted to Stetson Bennett and settled on JT Daniels, a highly touted transfer from Southern California. Daniels has energized what had been a stagnant offense that relied too much on its rushing attack led by Zamir White (730 yards, 10 TDs), James Cook (303 yards, three TDs) and Kenny McIntosh (234 yards, one TD).
Starting in the past three games, Daniels has thrown for 839 yards, nine touchdowns and an interception in wins over Mississippi State, South Carolina and then-No. 25 Missouri. Georgia averaged 41.6 in those games after the Bulldogs scored at least 40 just once in the previous six games.
Daniels will be challenged by a Cincinnati defense that finished the regular season No. 7 in points allowed (16.0) and 10th in yards (310.8).
"This gives a well-rounded Cincinnati team their chance to dance against a Power 5," Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan said. "As we've seen in our two previous matchups, Houston won against Florida State from the ACC and UCF won against Auburn from the SEC. But on the other side, I really think Georgia's hitting its stride and is getting some high-scoring offense and playing great on defense."
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|3
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|178
|49
|Total Plays
|20
|16
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|-1
|Rush Attempts
|7
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|-0.1
|Yards Passing
|156
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-26.3
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|-1
|
|
|178
|TOTAL YDS
|49
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|10/13
|156
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|5
|3
|71
|1
|51
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|3
|3
|46
|0
|38
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|3
|26.3
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|5/9
|50
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|4
|3
|28
|1
|14
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|3
|45.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 42(12:26 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 38 yards from UGA 42. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 20 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 39(13:29 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to UGA 42 for 3 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 35(13:29 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 39 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(14:02 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CINCY 21(14:10 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 45 yards from CIN 21 to UGA 34 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CINCY 21(14:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 28(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 21 for -7 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 28 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - UGA 16(0:35 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 18 - UGA 20(1:17 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to CIN 16 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(1:41 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh pushed ob at CIN 10 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on UGA 73-X.Truss Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CIN 10.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 16 - UGA 50(2:11 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to CIN 12 for 38 yards (15-T.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(2:36 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at CIN 40 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest). Penalty on UGA 1-G.Pickens Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 3(2:44 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 3 to CIN 44 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 3(2:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 3(2:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 1(3:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 3 for 2 yards (99-J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(3:40 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Bryant at CIN End Zone. 7-C.Bryant to CIN 1 FUMBLES (1-G.Pickens). 13-T.Van Fossen to CIN 1 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(4:16 - 1st) 3-Z.White pushed ob at CIN 12 for 12 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:38 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to CIN 24 for 51 yards.
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) 91-A.Bales kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 14(4:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(5:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at UGA 14 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 30(5:53 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce runs ob at UGA 19 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(6:37 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to UGA 30 for 1 yard (29-C.Smith17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:19 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to UGA 31 for no gain (99-J.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 45(7:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to UGA 31 for 14 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(8:23 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at UGA 45 for -3 yards (99-J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 38(8:30 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 4 yards from UGA 38 out of bounds at the UGA 42.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 38(8:35 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 37(9:18 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 38 for 1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(9:59 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 37 for 5 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(10:37 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 22-K.Milton. 22-K.Milton to UGA 32 for 22 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 39(10:45 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 51 yards from CIN 39 to UGA 10 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 38(11:18 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 39 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(12:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 38 for 8 yards (36-L.Brini).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(12:07 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UGA 33(12:19 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 37 yards from UGA 33 Downed at the CIN 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 33(12:24 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-J.FitzPatrick.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 28(13:08 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to UGA 33 for 5 yards (6-B.Cook).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(13:48 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 28 for -1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 20(14:27 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 29 for 9 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(14:55 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 20 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 18 for 18 yards (14-T.Bumphis).
