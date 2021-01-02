|
|
|OREG
|IOWAST
No. 25 Oregon stumbles into Fiesta with No. 10 Iowa State
No. 25 Oregon stumbles into Fiesta with No. 10 Iowa State
In less than a week, Oregon went from understudy to center stage.
The Ducks got into the Pacific-12 Conference title game only because Washington had to drop out because of coronavirus concerns. Oregon made the most of the opportunity by defeating host USC 31-24 for the championship.
That gave the No. 25 Ducks (4-2) the Pac-12's automatic berth to a New Year's Six game. They'll meet No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2 in Glendale, Ariz.
"We fought this year," said Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was named the MVP of the Pac-12 title game with five tackles and a sack. "So many trials and tribulations. So many things that kept popping up. So many excuses we could have made, and we didn't flinch. We stuck to the script and got it done."
Oregon won its first three games before back-to-back losses to Oregon State and California. A matchup with Washington to determine the winner of the Pac-12 North was canceled, leaving the Ducks a half-game behind the Huskies and seemingly destined for a lower-tier bowl game.
That is, until a virus spike in Washington's athletic department. The Huskies' loss was the Ducks' gain.
"We were itching to get back to our kind of football, and we did it (against USC)," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. "(We) really just came out with an attitude, came out with a purpose and a mission."
The Cyclones took a different path to their first January bowl game.
After losing their season opener to Louisiana, the Cyclones won seven of their next eight games before a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.
"From our standpoint, this has been a really special season for our program as we continue to grow over the last couple years," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "We've got a great senior class made up of 60 seniors that have really stayed the course in this program and really led us every step of the way."
Iowa State has the nation's leading rusher in Breece Hall, who totaled 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 2,594 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
"They're an excellent, talented, well-coached football team that schematically runs more than a couple things that are very different than what we've seen," Cristobal said.
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 1,480 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games. CJ Verdell, who was Oregon's rushing leader in the regular season, missed the Pac-12 finale with a knee injury but could be back for the bowl game.
"When you say Oregon football, you have an immediate respect for who they are and what they're about," Campbell said.
It will be a homecoming for the quarterbacks, who both starred at Arizona high schools. Purdy played at Perry High in Gilbert and Shough at Hamilton High in neighboring Chandler. They met twice in high school, with Perry, led by Purdy, prevailing 65-63 and 63-60.
"Certainly a competitive situation at the high school level and now they get to do it at the collegiate level," Cristobal said.
The Ducks will be making their third appearance in the Fiesta Bowl after beating Colorado in 2002 and Kansas State in 2013.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|5
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|73
|75
|Total Plays
|7
|15
|Avg Gain
|10.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|40
|Rush Attempts
|4
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|41
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|3-3
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|13.7
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|73
|TOTAL YDS
|75
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|3/3
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 90 K
|H. Katleman
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|5/6
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|7
|28
|1
|9
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - OREG 6(4:18 - 1st) 13-A.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(4:57 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ISU 6 for 23 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(5:31 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ISU 29 for 11 yards (2-D.Young).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 42(6:02 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ISU 40 for 18 yards (2-D.Young35-J.Hummel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(6:29 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to ORE 42 for 4 yards (2-D.Young).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 26(6:53 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 38 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(7:24 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to ORE 26 for -1 yard (34-O.Vance).
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 38 yards from ISU 35 to ORE 27 fair catch by 89-D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 1(7:27 - 1st) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 5(8:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ORE 1 for 4 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - IOWAST 6(8:49 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 5 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 9(9:21 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 6 for 3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 9(10:03 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 9 for no gain (97-B.Dorlus).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(10:41 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 9 for 9 yards (0-D.Lenoir32-J.Happle).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 28(11:03 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ORE 18 for 10 yards (2-M.Wright23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(11:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(11:48 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ORE 28 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 43(12:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ORE 33 for 10 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(12:53 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to ORE 43 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 48(13:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ORE 45 for 7 yards (32-J.Happle).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 50(14:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 48 for -2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(14:35 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 50 for 9 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 41 for 16 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
7
7
1st 4:07 ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
34
13
Final CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
24
21
Final ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
19
35
Final ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
14
31
Final ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
49
28
Final ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
21
23
Final ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
26
20
Final ABC
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN