North Dakota State rushes for 7 TDs, wins 52-10
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Lance Dunn rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns and top-seeded North Dakota State overwhelmed Montana State 52-10 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game.
The Bison (13-0), six-time FCS champions, will play No. 8 seed Colgate next week in the quarterfinals after rushing for 407 of their 493 total yards. Two other Bison backs went over 100 yards: Bruce Anderson with 118 and a touchdown and Ty Brooks with 103 and a score. Adam Cofield added the Bison's seventh TD on the ground, a school playoff record, for the game's final points.
The Bobcats scored first on a Tristan Bailey field goal, but Dunn ran for two scores and Anderson went 32 yards for another and a 21-3 first-quarter lead. Dunn added two more TDs in the second quarter, the second on a 46-yard run and Cam Pedersen added a field goal for a 38-3 halftime lead.
Montana State scored its lone touchdown on Troy Anderson's 51-yard run in the third quarter before Brooks went 30 yards for NDSU, which has won 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the FCS.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|9
|19
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|295
|493
|Total Plays
|60
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|407
|Rush Attempts
|42
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|9.3
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-6
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|7
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.3
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|51
|148
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-51
|3-91
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-14
|Kicking
|2/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|407
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Andersen 15 RB
|T. Andersen
|7/18
|124
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Andersen 15 RB
|T. Andersen
|24
|129
|1
|51
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|13
|43
|0
|9
|
L. Sumner 24 RB
|L. Sumner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Kassis 85 WR
|K. Kassis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Burgess 25 RB
|T. Burgess
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
T. Jonsen 10 QB
|T. Jonsen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Kassis 85 WR
|K. Kassis
|4
|93
|0
|71
|
I. Ifanse 22 RB
|I. Ifanse
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Burgess 25 RB
|T. Burgess
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Jonsen 10 QB
|T. Jonsen
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. McCutcheon 86 WR
|L. McCutcheon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 87 TE
|C. Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hill 58 LB
|J. Hill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bailey 23 K
|T. Bailey
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Padmos 40 P
|J. Padmos
|7
|41.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jonsen 10 QB
|T. Jonsen
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
T. Burgess 25 RB
|T. Burgess
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
M. Metcalf 5 WR
|M. Metcalf
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|7/12
|86
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Dunn 10 RB
|L. Dunn
|11
|127
|4
|46
|
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|13
|118
|1
|32
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|6
|103
|1
|30
|
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|11
|48
|1
|11
|
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Freeman 83 WR
|D. Freeman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Hotchkiss 15 QB
|H. Hotchkiss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
N. Jenson 85 TE
|N. Jenson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Robbins 34 FB
|B. Robbins
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Dunn 10 RB
|L. Dunn
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
|B. Ellefson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cain 13 WR
|D. Cain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Karcz 53 DT
|C. Karcz
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Butler 95 DE
|C. Butler
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Bridges 9 CB
|M. Bridges
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Biegler 98 DT
|M. Biegler
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Pedersen 36 K
|C. Pedersen
|1/1
|27
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wegner 38 P
|G. Wegner
|2
|44.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|2
|30.5
|39
|0
|
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
R. Grimsley 5 S
|R. Grimsley
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
