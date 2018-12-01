Drive Chart
North Dakota State rushes for 7 TDs, wins 52-10

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Lance Dunn rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns and top-seeded North Dakota State overwhelmed Montana State 52-10 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game.

The Bison (13-0), six-time FCS champions, will play No. 8 seed Colgate next week in the quarterfinals after rushing for 407 of their 493 total yards. Two other Bison backs went over 100 yards: Bruce Anderson with 118 and a touchdown and Ty Brooks with 103 and a score. Adam Cofield added the Bison's seventh TD on the ground, a school playoff record, for the game's final points.

The Bobcats scored first on a Tristan Bailey field goal, but Dunn ran for two scores and Anderson went 32 yards for another and a 21-3 first-quarter lead. Dunn added two more TDs in the second quarter, the second on a 46-yard run and Cam Pedersen added a field goal for a 38-3 halftime lead.

Montana State scored its lone touchdown on Troy Anderson's 51-yard run in the third quarter before Brooks went 30 yards for NDSU, which has won 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the FCS.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:57
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
52
Touchdown 10:02
18-A.Cofield runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
00:50
pos
10
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:33
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 3:40
28-T.Brooks runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:07
pos
10
44
Point After TD 5:47
23-T.Bailey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 5:57
15-T.Andersen runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
03:22
pos
9
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:54
36-C.Pedersen 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
20
yds
01:36
pos
3
38
Point After TD 6:16
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 6:25
10-L.Dunn runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:50
pos
3
34
Point After TD 9:10
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 9:12
10-L.Dunn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
4:09
pos
3
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:59
8-B.Anderson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
01:58
pos
3
20
Point After TD 4:59
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:05
10-L.Dunn runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
01:35
pos
3
13
Point After TD 8:06
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 8:10
10-L.Dunn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:43
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:53
23-T.Bailey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
68
yds
2:04
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 25
Rushing 9 19
Passing 3 4
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 6-9
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 295 493
Total Plays 60 56
Avg Gain 4.9 8.8
Net Yards Rushing 177 407
Rush Attempts 42 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 9.3
Net Yards Passing 118 86
Comp. - Att. 7-18 7-12
Yards Per Pass 6.6 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-55 4-45
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 7
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.3 2-44.0
Return Yards 51 148
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-43
Kickoffs - Returns 3-51 3-91
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-14
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Montana St. 8-5 307010
N. Dakota St. 12-0 21177752
FargoDome Fargo, ND
 118 PASS YDS 86
177 RUSH YDS 407
295 TOTAL YDS 493
Montana St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Andersen 15 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 124 0 1 85.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 1195 3 7 101.6
T. Andersen 7/18 124 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Andersen 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
206 1412 21
T. Andersen 24 129 1 51
I. Ifanse 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 1025 7
I. Ifanse 13 43 0 9
L. Sumner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
L. Sumner 1 2 0 2
K. Kassis 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 98 0
K. Kassis 1 2 0 2
T. Burgess 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 38 0
T. Burgess 2 1 0 2
T. Jonsen 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 199 5
T. Jonsen 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Kassis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 663 3
K. Kassis 4 93 0 71
I. Ifanse 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 1
I. Ifanse 1 14 0 14
T. Burgess 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Burgess 1 9 0 9
T. Jonsen 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 319 1
T. Jonsen 1 8 0 8
L. McCutcheon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 197 1
L. McCutcheon 0 0 0 0
C. Sullivan 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 150 0
C. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hill 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hill 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bailey 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/19 40/44
T. Bailey 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Padmos 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 42.1 1
J. Padmos 7 41.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Jonsen 10 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Jonsen 1 18.0 18 0
T. Burgess 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
T. Burgess 1 15.0 15 0
M. Metcalf 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
M. Metcalf 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Dakota St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 86 0 1 101.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2180 22 5 167.4
E. Stick 7/12 86 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Dunn 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 127 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 806 12
L. Dunn 11 127 4 46
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 721 6
B. Anderson 13 118 1 32
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 542 4
T. Brooks 6 103 1 30
A. Cofield 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 474 6
A. Cofield 11 48 1 11
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Shepherd 1 7 0 7
D. Freeman 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
D. Freeman 1 7 0 7
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 405 11
E. Stick 1 3 0 3
H. Hotchkiss 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
H. Hotchkiss 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 139 0
C. Watson 1 28 0 28
N. Jenson 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 237 2
N. Jenson 1 16 0 16
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
T. Brooks 1 15 0 15
B. Robbins 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 1
B. Robbins 1 10 0 10
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 846 6
D. Shepherd 1 9 0 9
L. Dunn 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 95 3
L. Dunn 1 4 0 4
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 136 2
B. Anderson 1 4 0 4
B. Ellefson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 177 7
B. Ellefson 0 0 0 0
D. Cain 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 156 0
D. Cain 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Karcz 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Karcz 1-0 1.0 0
C. Butler 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Butler 1-1 0.5 0
M. Bridges 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Bridges 0-0 0.0 1
M. Biegler 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Biegler 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Pedersen 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
7/11 65/65
C. Pedersen 1/1 27 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Wegner 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 43.7 1
G. Wegner 2 44.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.5 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 25.5 39 0
T. Brooks 2 30.5 39 0
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 21.3 30 0
B. Anderson 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 17.4 8 0
D. Shepherd 1 8.0 8 0
R. Grimsley 5 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
R. Grimsley 1 28.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NDST 35 2:04 6 68 FG
8:06 NDST 35 1:21 5 -5 Punt
4:59 NDST 35 1:29 5 3 Punt
0:51 NDST 35 0:38 5 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:10 NDST 35 1:20 5 3 Punt
6:16 NDST 35 1:08 5 8 Punt
2:49 NDST 35 1:53 7 11 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 MTST 18 2:45 7 19 INT
9:19 MTST 17 3:22 8 83 TD
3:33 NDST 35 1:20 4 -16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 NDST 35 2:17 7 9 Punt
5:25 MTST 47 3:53 10 -17 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 MTST 35 4:43 10 65 TD
6:40 MTST 43 1:35 4 43 TD
2:57 NDST 32 1:58 4 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 NDST 38 4:28 10 62 TD
7:15 NDST 35 0:50 2 65 TD
4:30 MTST 14 1:36 4 6 FG
0:06 NDST 25 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MTST 35 0:00 4 23 INT
11:05 NDST 37 1:40 3 -4 Punt
5:47 MTST 35 2:07 5 65 TD
1:30 NDST 35 0:50 11 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:33 NDST 17 1:34 3 8 Punt
1:26 NDST 30 0:07 2 7
NCAA FB Scores