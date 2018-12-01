|
Thomas guides Appalachian State to Sun Belt title
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Zac Thomas had two long touchdown runs, Darrynton Evans set up another score with a 97-yard kickoff return and Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 30-19 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Saturday.
The victory earns the Mountaineers (10-2) the conference's automatic berth in the New Orleans bowl on Dec. 15 against a team from Conference USA.
ULL took a 3-0 lead when Kyle Pfau's 37-yard field capped a nine-play, 55-yard game-opening drive. The lead lasted 17 seconds. Evans took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards before being tackled at the 1-yard line and Marcus Williams Jr. ran it in one play later for a 7-3 lead. Pfau's second field goal - from 45 yards out - pulled the Ragin' Cajuns within 7-6, but Thomas ripped off a 25-yard TD run to end a nine-play, 75-yard drive and the Mountaineers (10-2) took a 14-6 lead into halftime.
Chandler Staton kicked a 42-yard field goal on the Appalachian State's first possession of the second half for a 17-6 lead, but the Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) answered with 10 straight points - Andre Nunez's 8-yard TD run and Pfau's 23-yard field goal - to pull within 17-16. Staton's second field goal - a 42-yarder - on the last play of the third quarter pushed the Mountaineers lead to 20-16. Appalachian State made it a two-score game on Thomas' 35-yard TD run after a Tae Hayes interception and 32-yard return gave the Mountaineers the ball at the ULL 44-yard line. Pfau added his fourth field goal of the game and Staton booted his third of the second half to cap the scoring.
Evans rushed for 111 of the Mountaineers' 225 yards on the ground. Evans passed for 75 yards and ran for 59 more.
Trey Ragas ran for 101 yards on 16 carries for ULL, which finished with 216 yards rushing.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|13
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|301
|288
|Total Plays
|66
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|225
|Rush Attempts
|44
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|85
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|10-22
|6-13
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|4.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-12
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|186
|147
|Punts - Returns
|3-6
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-180
|3-113
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|4/4
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|16
|101
|0
|21
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|17
|85
|0
|19
|
A. Nunez 7 QB
|A. Nunez
|4
|18
|1
|8
|
L. Lewis 17 QB
|L. Lewis
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Malone 13 WR
|R. Malone
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|4
|41
|0
|20
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
R. Malone 13 WR
|R. Malone
|2
|7
|0
|10
|
M. Barnes 10 TE
|M. Barnes
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 20 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Co. Turner 6 DB
|Co. Turner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Middleton 58 LB
|J. Middleton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. McDowell 8 DL
|G. McDowell
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Kidd 98 DL
|L. Kidd
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 39 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 28 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haynes 29 DB
|K. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 10 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 99 DT
|T. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Pfau 46 K
|K. Pfau
|4/4
|45
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|47.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|3
|19.0
|22
|0
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|3
|41.0
|61
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Patterson 22 WR
|E. Patterson
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|
R. Malone 13 WR
|R. Malone
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|6/13
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|17
|111
|0
|48
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|9
|59
|2
|35
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|15
|54
|1
|9
|
D. Heath 4 WR
|D. Heath
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
C. Reed 87 TE
|C. Reed
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Heath 4 WR
|D. Heath
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Flory 44 LB
|A. Flory
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayes 17 DB
|T. Hayes
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Exford 9 DB
|A. Exford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duck 4 DB
|C. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stout 92 DL
|M. Stout
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 90 DL
|C. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Godwin 47 DL
|O. Godwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 96 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|3/3
|43
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|3
|49.7
|2
|55
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|2
|53.5
|97
|0
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Duck 4 DB
|C. Duck
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
