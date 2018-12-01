Drive Chart
Matthews' 4 TDs propels Liberty past Norfolk State 52-17

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Kentory Matthews rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns and Frankie Hickson ran for 100 yards and a score to power Liberty to a 52-17 romp over FCS-member Norfolk State on Saturday.

Liberty (6-6), an FBS independent, pulled away from a 3-3 first-quarter tie with 35 unanswered points before halftime.

The Flames took the lead for good on Stephen Calvert's 18-yard TD toss to Michael Bollinger with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. Liberty tacked on four touchdowns in the first 12 minutes of the second quarter. Hickson scored first on a 5-yard run, Matthews added TD runs of 1 and 3 yards and Rion Davis added a 22-yard interception return score to make it 38-3 with 2:57 left before halftime. Juwan Carter's 10-yard TD pass to Justin Smith halted the Flames' scoring streak and pulled the Spartans (4-7) within 38-10 at halftime.

Matthews added a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 13-yard scoring run in the fourth. Norfolk State's Gerald Hulett sandwiched a 5-yard TD run in between Matthews' TD run to complete the scoring.

Calvert completed 18 of 31 passes for 158 yards. Calvert's favorite target was Antonio Gandy-Golden who snagged seven passes for 71 yards.

Carter passed for 197 yards for the Spartans but he was intercepted twice. Isaiah Winstead had nine catches for 82 yards.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 15 but was postponed because of Hurricane Florence.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:36
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 11:44
9-K.Matthews runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:06
pos
17
51
Point After TD 14:50
34-J.Nardone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 15:00
23-G.Hulett runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:36
pos
16
45
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 4:19
9-K.Matthews runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:34
pos
10
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
34-J.Nardone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 1:11
8-J.Carter complete to 83-J.Smith. 83-J.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
01:46
pos
9
38
Point After TD 2:57
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 3:07
8-J.Carter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-R.Davis at NFS 22. 3-R.Davis runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
3
37
Point After TD 3:07
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 3:10
9-K.Matthews runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
51
yds
03:38
pos
3
30
Point After TD 11:33
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 11:37
9-K.Matthews runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
01:50
pos
3
23
Point After TD 14:55
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 15:00
23-F.Hickson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
12
yds
00:37
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
41-A.Peart extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 1:02
12-S.Calvert complete to 30-M.Bollinger. 30-M.Bollinger runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
02:15
pos
3
9
Field Goal 3:20
34-J.Nardone 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
60
yds
04:53
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:20
41-A.Peart 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
63
yds
06:40
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 29
Rushing 5 17
Passing 11 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 297 473
Total Plays 59 75
Avg Gain 5.0 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 114 308
Rush Attempts 22 43
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 7.2
Net Yards Passing 183 165
Comp. - Att. 21-37 19-32
Yards Per Pass 4.9 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-35 1-15
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-33.8 2-38.5
Return Yards 57 127
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-58 3-66
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-61
Kicking 3/3 8/10
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Norfolk State 4-7 370717
Liberty 6-6 10287752
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 183 PASS YDS 165
114 RUSH YDS 308
297 TOTAL YDS 473
Norfolk State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Carter 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 197 1 2 99.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 2302 13 14 122.8
J. Carter 21/37 197 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brent 43 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 270 2
C. Brent 5 40 0 16
J. Carter 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 223 2
J. Carter 6 28 0 24
G. Hulett 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 206 2
G. Hulett 3 25 1 18
A. Savage 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 400 2
A. Savage 8 21 0 5
M. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
M. Taylor 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Winstead 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 633 5
I. Winstead 9 82 0 21
C. Awanna 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 492 2
C. Awanna 6 77 0 23
M. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 585 3
M. Taylor 5 28 0 23
J. Smith 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 261 2
J. Smith 1 10 1 10
A. Williams 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
A. Williams 0 0 0 0
A. Savage 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 106 1
A. Savage 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Nardone 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/11 19/22
J. Nardone 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Nardone 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.8 3
J. Nardone 5 33.8 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 22.2 30 0
M. Taylor 3 14.7 30 0
G. Hulett 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.0 11 0
G. Hulett 2 7.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.9 0 1
M. Taylor 1 -1.0 -1 0
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 158 1 0 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 3068 21 18 121.0
S. Calvert 18/31 158 1 0
M. Cunningham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 31 0 0 94.3
M. Cunningham 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Matthews 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 151 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 408 5
K. Matthews 14 151 4 43
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
229 1032 11
F. Hickson 17 100 1 12
F. Boyd 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 228 3
F. Boyd 10 50 0 20
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 457 9
P. Pickett 1 5 0 5
M. Cunningham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Cunningham 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1037 10
A. Gandy-Golden 7 71 0 24
B. Farrow 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 546 5
B. Farrow 5 31 0 11
J. Wood 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
J. Wood 2 21 0 11
M. Bollinger 30 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
M. Bollinger 1 18 1 18
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 631 1
D. Stubbs 1 10 0 10
K. Matthews 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
K. Matthews 1 7 0 7
B. Brumm 31 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Brumm 1 7 0 7
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 57 0
F. Hickson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wells 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Wells 1-1 1.5 0
C. Jackson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
C. Jackson 0-1 0.5 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Peters 0-0 0.0 1
R. Davis 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Peart 41 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/6 31/32
A. Peart 1/3 20 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 37.0 0
A. Alves 2 38.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Matthews 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 20 0
K. Matthews 2 19.0 20 0
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 28 0
P. Pickett 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:13 LIB 35 4:53 10 60 FG
0:52 LIB 35 0:00 1 53
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 LIB 35 1:24 4 -13 Punt
11:33 LIB 35 4:38 10 44 Punt
3:07 LIB 35 0:00 2 75 INT
2:57 LIB 50 1:46 8 50 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 LIB 35 0:00 7 -6 Punt
8:03 NRFST 20 3:00 7 21 INT
4:11 LIB 35 3:36 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 LIB 35 0:46 4 -7 Punt
7:43 NRFST 29 4:00 7 37 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NRFST 35 6:40 17 63 FG
3:17 NRFST 35 2:15 8 65 TD
0:52 NRFST 12 0:37 3 12 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 LIB 40 1:50 5 60 TD
6:48 LIB 10 3:38 11 90 TD
3:07 LIB 35 0:10 1 0
1:06 NRFST 35 0:56 6 35 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 LIB 45 3:35 9 44 FG Miss
4:53 NRFST 28 0:34 2 28 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 NRFST 35 3:06 8 65 TD
10:45 LIB 15 2:16 5 17 Punt
3:36 LIB 17 2:30 6 35
NCAA FB Scores