No. 24 Fresno State outlasts No. 19 Boise State in snow

  • Dec 02, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Ronnie Rivers scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give No. 24 Fresno State a 19-16 victory over No. 19 Boise State on Saturday night in the snowy Mountain West championship game.

Fresno State (11-2, No. 25 CFP) won its first conference title since 2013, beating the Broncos (10-3, No. 22 CFP) on their blue turf for the first time in 10 tries.

Rivers scored after Boise State's Haden Hoggarth made a 23-yard field goal on the opening overtime possession. Hoggarth had an extra point attempt blocked by Matt Boetang with 8:01 left, leaving it tied.

''We were in a couple of tough games here and weren't able to finish them,'' said Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who won a title in his second season with the Bulldogs. ''But blocking the extra point to keep this game going really says a lot about this team. And we finally got the job done tonight.''

Boise State's seven-game winning streak ended, and both teams' dreams of crashing the New Year's Six bowl games died when UCF beat Memphis to complete a perfect season.

''We've played (Fresno State) four times now and they've done a good job of getting themselves ready to play every time,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''Congratulations to Fresno. We just came up short. And the bottom line is that's what it comes down to - and we didn't do that tonight.''

With the temperature in the 30s and a constant mix of snow and rain falling, both teams struggled to sustain anything offensively.

An opportunistic Fresno State struck first, turning Brett Rypien's fumble into a touchdown when Marcus McMaryion hit Michiah Quick on a 15-yard strike,

Rypien atoned for his mistake by driving Boise State and hitting Sean Modster on a 10-yard scoring play to tie it.

The Bulldogs cobbled together a 13-7 lead on Asa Fuller's field goals in the second and third quarters.

With 8:01 left, Boise State's Alexander Mattison ripped off a 34-yard run, muscling his way into the end zone with a defender draped on his back. However, Hoggarth's extra point was blocked by Boetang.

McMaryion was 20 of 32 for 170 yards and one touchdown, and Rivers led the Bulldogs on the ground with 63 yards. Mattison rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries for the Boise State. Rypien threw for 125 yards, completing 15 of 31 passes with one touchdown.

Boise State's last overtime game at home was a 69-67 victory over Nevada on Oct. 14, 2007.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Fresno State: The Bulldogs won't move up much but could gain a spot or two after a few teams ahead of them lost this weekend.

Boise State: The Broncos aren't likely to remain in the polls, but should have a chance to finish ranked with a win in their bowl game.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: With UCF's victory likely securing the Group of 5's spot in the New Year's Six bowls, the Bulldogs will head to the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 15 for a matchup with a Pac-12 team.

Boise State: The Broncos will find out the location and foe for their bowl game Sunday afternoon following the Bowl Selection Committee pairings announcement.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
20-R.Rivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
19
16
Field Goal
96-H.Hoggarth 23 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on FRE Running into kicker declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
16
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:01
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is no good. blocked by 26-M.Boateng.
plays
yds
pos
13
13
Touchdown 8:10
22-A.Mattison runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
03:10
pos
13
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:18
37-A.Fuller 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
54
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:26
37-A.Fuller 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
-3
yds
3:18
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:56
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:06
4-B.Rypien complete to 8-S.Modster. 8-S.Modster runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
49
yds
06:57
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:03
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:10
6-M.McMaryion complete to 2-M.Quick. 2-M.Quick runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
20
yds
01:09
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 22
Rushing 4 14
Passing 8 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 6-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 282 338
Total Plays 65 86
Avg Gain 4.3 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 118 225
Rush Attempts 33 55
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.1
Net Yards Passing 164 113
Comp. - Att. 20-32 15-31
Yards Per Pass 5.1 3.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 2-12
Penalties - Yards 6-50 6-50
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.1 8-39.1
Return Yards 58 78
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-58 3-78
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 2/4
Extra Points 1/1 1/2
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
25 Fresno State 11-2 7330619
22 Boise State 10-3 7006316
O/U 51.5, BOISE -1.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 164 PASS YDS 113
118 RUSH YDS 225
282 TOTAL YDS 338
Fresno State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 170 1 0 117.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 3453 25 3 161.9
M. McMaryion 20/32 170 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 531 8
R. Rivers 17 63 1 16
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 253 7
M. McMaryion 6 40 0 29
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 260 1
J. Hokit 6 11 0 5
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
M. Quick 2 3 0 7
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 1
D. Grim 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 138 1
M. Quick 3 45 1 17
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 624 3
Ja. Rice 5 44 0 16
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
93 1307 8
K. Johnson 6 40 0 32
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 204 2
D. Grim 4 19 0 12
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 420 3
J. Jordan 1 18 0 18
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 278 3
R. Rivers 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 2 0.0
J. Allison 9-3 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 3 0.5
M. Bell 7-1 0.5 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 0.0
J. Hughes 6-1 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 1.0
M. Walker 6-3 1.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 6-2 0.0 0
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 5-2 0.0 0
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Bailey 5-1 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Atkins 3-0 0.0 0
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
A. Kelly 3-0 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
M. Lawson 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lawson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Mosby 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wright 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Haynes 0-1 0.5 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
I. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/21 53/58
A. Fuller 2/2 44 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 42.1 2
B. Cusick 8 40.1 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 30.7 29 0
J. Jordan 1 29.0 29 0
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 18.8 21 0
D. O'Neal 1 21.0 21 0
M. Smith 59 OL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
M. Smith 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 125 1 0 92.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 3705 30 7 156.0
B. Rypien 15/31 125 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
40 200 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
302 1415 17
A. Mattison 40 200 1 34
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Thomas 2 18 0 14
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 12 0
B. Rypien 12 6 0 9
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 128 0
R. Mahone 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
68 978 8
S. Modster 4 45 1 17
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 155 1
J. Bates 1 29 0 29
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 825 8
A. Richardson 5 21 0 9
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 535 3
C. Thomas 2 16 0 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 504 6
J. Hightower 1 8 0 8
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 86 0
R. Mahone 1 5 0 5
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 89 1
C. Blakley 1 1 0 1
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 173 0
A. Mattison 0 0 0 0
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 204 2
A. Butler 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
T. Maeva 9-1 1.0 0
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
T. Horton 6-0 0.0 0
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Happle 5-2 1.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 5-0 0.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Frazier 4-2 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 4-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Weaver 3-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
A. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
E. Noa 3-5 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hatada 2-0 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
K. Kaniho 2-0 0.0 0
B. Whitlock 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Whitlock 1-1 0.0 0
D. Miles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Miles 1-1 0.0 0
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Richardson 0-1 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
12/20 57/58
H. Hoggarth 1/2 23 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.1 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 39.0 4
Q. Skillin 8 39.1 4 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 19.4 22 0
A. Butler 2 22.0 22 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 39.0 34 1
A. Williams 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 7.0 0 0
A. Williams 3 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 FRESNO 8 1:34 6 29 Punt
10:19 BOISE 20 1:09 3 3 TD
1:56 BOISE 35 1:10 6 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 FRESNO 20 1:12 4 4 Fumble
6:59 FRESNO 23 3:18 10 51 FG
0:22 FRESNO 8 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 BOISE 35 0:00 10 43 FG
6:56 FRESNO 26 1:06 3 2 Punt
3:13 FRESNO 31 0:52 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 1:16 3 7 Punt
12:36 FRESNO 23 1:16 5 26 Punt
8:01 BOISE 35 0:48 4 -4 Punt
5:15 FRESNO 18 0:47 5 25 Fumble
3:22 FRESNO 11 1:44 6 36 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
BOISE 25 5 25 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 35 1:41 8 27 Punt
10:25 BOISE 26 0:00 1 -6 Fumble
9:03 FRESNO 35 6:57 17 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 BOISE 32 0:00 10 28 Punt
10:08 FRESNO 41 3:09 8 18 Downs
3:26 FRESNO 35 3:01 9 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 FRESNO 35 3:31 9 39 FG Miss
5:07 BOISE 28 1:21 3 8 Punt
1:43 BOISE 20 1:26 5 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 BOISE 32 0:56 3 -10 Punt
11:20 BOISE 13 3:10 7 87 TD
7:08 BOISE 28 1:22 3 9 Punt
4:17 FRESNO 43 0:51 3 1 Punt
1:29 BOISE 16 0:45 4 15
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
FRESNO 25 5 19 FG
