Stanford wins 9th straight Big Game, 23-13 over California

  • Dec 01, 2018

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Cameron Scarlett caught a short pass from K.J. Costello and raced 46 yards for one of his two touchdowns, Paulson Adebo intercepted two passes and Stanford relied on its defense to win its ninth straight Big Game, 23-13 over California on Saturday.

The Cardinal (8-4, 6-3 Pacific 12) scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 10-0 lead on Scarlett's first score and held on against the Golden Bears (7-5, 4-5) to extend the longest winning streak in the series that began in 1892.

Adebo made a spectacular one-handed interception in the end zone to preserve the lead in the fourth quarter for the Cardinal. He added another interception late in the quarter that he returned to the 3-yard line that set up Scarlett's second score and helped Stanford keep The Axe for another year.

Bryce Love lost a fumble the play after Adebo's interception but Stanford's defense stepped up again and forced a field goal that Greg Thomas missed from 36 yards to keep the score 13-6.

The Cardinal then burned more than seven minutes off the clock, with help from a third-down roughing the passer penalty against Tevin Paul, before making it a 10-point lead on Jet Toner's third field goal of the day.

This year's matchup featured both teams with at least seven wins for just the second time in the past 27 seasons. The game was delayed two weeks after being postponed on Nov. 17 because of unhealthy air conditions from Northern California wildfires.

There was a boisterous crowd hopeful the Bears would end their Big Game slump but Stanford started fast. Costello picked apart Cal's defense on the opening drive to set up Toner's 26-yard field goal and Scarlett added has long score on the second drive.

Thomas kicked two field goals in the second quarter for Cal but 290-pound fullback Malik McMorris lost a fumble late in the half and the Cardinal drove down for a field goal in the final seconds that made it 13-6 at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal's season-long inability to run struck again with Love capping his final regular season game by rushing for just 74 yards on 22 carries. Costello managed to connect with JJ Arcega-Whiteside on a couple of big passing plays and threw for 237 yards overall but the Cardinal weren't able to generate much consistency.

California: The Bears once again got little from their passing game with Chase Garbers going 22 for 39 for 197 yards, two interceptions and an 11-yard TD pass to Jordan Duncan with 10 seconds left. Garbers did manage to scramble for 44 yards and Patrick Laird had a 62-yard run and finished with 116 yards on the ground but Cal couldn't manage to get into the end zone until the game had been decided.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Bowl game to be determined.

California: Bowl game to be determined.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
13
Touchdown 0:15
7-C.Garbers complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
02:12
pos
23
12
Point After TD 2:27
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
6
Touchdown 2:32
22-C.Scarlett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:14
pos
22
6
Field Goal 4:35
26-J.Toner 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
92
yds
06:19
pos
16
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
26-J.Toner 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
53
yds
01:29
pos
13
6
Field Goal 5:07
39-G.Thomas 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
75
yds
02:42
pos
10
6
Field Goal 10:25
39-G.Thomas 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
36
yds
03:45
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:37
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 4:49
3-K.Costello complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
02:18
pos
9
0
Field Goal 9:26
26-J.Toner 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
72
yds
05:34
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 18
Rushing 5 8
Passing 10 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 7-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 312 343
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Gain 4.9 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 92 155
Rush Attempts 35 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.4
Net Yards Passing 220 188
Comp. - Att. 18-29 22-39
Yards Per Pass 7.6 4.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 3-9
Penalties - Yards 5-40 3-30
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-49.5 5-39.2
Return Yards 115 29
Punts - Returns 2-23 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 2-49 1-19
Int. - Returns 2-43 0-0
Kicking 5/5 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 3/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Stanford 8-4 10301023
California 7-5 060713
O/U 45.5, CAL +3
California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, CA
 220 PASS YDS 188
92 RUSH YDS 155
312 TOTAL YDS 343
Stanford
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 237 1 0 142.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 3435 29 11 157.9
K. Costello 18/29 237 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 739 6
B. Love 22 74 0 13
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 236 6
C. Scarlett 4 12 1 5
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 80 1
D. Maddox 1 7 0 7
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 221 1
T. Speights 1 4 0 4
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -1 0
K. Costello 6 -4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 109 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 969 14
J. Arcega-Whiteside 5 109 0 31
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 109 1
C. Scarlett 3 54 1 46
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 476 7
C. Parkinson 3 21 0 9
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 99 0
B. Love 2 19 0 15
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 0
C. Wedington 2 11 0 6
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 685 2
T. Irwin 1 10 0 10
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
T. Speights 1 8 0 8
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 120 1
M. Wilson 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.5
B. Okereke 9-4 0.5 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
S. Barton 6-2 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 5-0 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Fox 5-1 0.0 0
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
O. Eboh 4-1 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Booker 4-1 0.0 0
K. Williamson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Holder 3-0 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
P. Adebo 3-0 0.0 2
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
G. Reid 3-1 1.5 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
F. Buncom 2-0 0.0 0
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Schaffer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alfieri 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kaufusi 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Kaufusi 0-1 0.0 0
S. Head 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Head 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
14/15 32/32
J. Toner 3/3 26 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 49.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 44.0 0
J. Bailey 6 49.5 0 84
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 23.9 27 0
C. Scarlett 1 27.0 27 0
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 22 0
D. Maddox 1 22.0 22 0
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Parkinson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.2 21 0
M. Wilson 2 11.5 21 0
California
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 197 1 2 97.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 1413 14 7 123.6
C. Garbers 22/39 197 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 116 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
216 932 5
P. Laird 19 116 0 61
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 398 1
C. Garbers 12 44 0 14
M. McMorris 99 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
M. McMorris 1 3 0 3
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 13 0
Je. Hawkins 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 234 4
J. Duncan 5 59 1 15
M. Ways 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 346 1
M. Ways 5 39 0 12
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 177 1
Je. Hawkins 2 38 0 22
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 291 4
P. Laird 4 16 0 6
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 502 1
V. Wharton III 2 13 0 8
R. Hudson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 0
R. Hudson 1 12 0 12
M. McMorris 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 2
M. McMorris 2 11 0 9
N. Remigio 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
N. Remigio 1 9 0 9
I. Bunting 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 0
I. Bunting 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 2 0.0
E. Weaver 9-6 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 5-0 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Paul 4-0 1.0 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
E. Hicks 4-0 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Bynum 4-0 0.0 0
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Kunaszyk 4-1 0.0 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 4 0.0
A. Davis 3-2 0.0 0
A. Funches 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Funches 3-0 1.0 0
L. Bequette 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Bequette 2-0 0.0 0
E. Rambo 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Rambo 2-0 0.0 0
L. Toailoa 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Toailoa 2-0 1.0 0
C. Palmer 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Palmer 1-2 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Tartabull 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Tartabull 1-1 0.0 0
R. Becker 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Becker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
T. Beck 1-0 0.0 0
C. Udeogu 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Udeogu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/17 31/31
G. Thomas 2/3 40 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 41.8 2
S. Coutts 5 39.2 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 26.2 19 1
A. Davis 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 7.3 10 0
N. Remigio 2 5.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 35 5:34 13 75 FG
7:07 STNFRD 27 2:18 4 73 TD
1:41 STNFRD 10 1:27 6 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 CAL 35 1:54 5 2 Punt
5:02 CAL 35 1:09 5 -3 Punt
1:34 STNFRD 46 1:29 9 48 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 STNFRD 17 2:21 6 18 Punt
8:19 STNFRD 28 2:57 5 20 Punt
2:12 STNFRD 23 1:33 3 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 STNFRD 20 0:00 1 3 Fumble
10:54 STNFRD 20 6:19 13 77 FG
2:46 CAL 3 0:14 1 3 TD
0:10 CAL 35 0:00 2 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 STNFRD 35 2:07 6 15 Punt
4:37 STNFRD 35 2:51 8 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 CAL 41 3:45 10 36 FG
7:49 CAL 18 2:42 6 75 FG
3:11 CAL 37 1:28 5 19 Fumble
0:05 STNFRD 35 0:04 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 STNFRD 35 0:00 6 17 Punt
9:41 CAL 35 1:16 3 6 Punt
4:36 CAL 20 1:44 5 18 Fumble
0:12 CAL 20 0:11 7 46 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 STNFRD 23 1:19 3 4 FG Miss
3:47 STNFRD 35 0:47 6 62 INT
2:27 STNFRD 35 2:12 15 75 TD
