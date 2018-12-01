|
|
|STNFRD
|CAL
Stanford wins 9th straight Big Game, 23-13 over California
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Cameron Scarlett caught a short pass from K.J. Costello and raced 46 yards for one of his two touchdowns, Paulson Adebo intercepted two passes and Stanford relied on its defense to win its ninth straight Big Game, 23-13 over California on Saturday.
The Cardinal (8-4, 6-3 Pacific 12) scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 10-0 lead on Scarlett's first score and held on against the Golden Bears (7-5, 4-5) to extend the longest winning streak in the series that began in 1892.
Adebo made a spectacular one-handed interception in the end zone to preserve the lead in the fourth quarter for the Cardinal. He added another interception late in the quarter that he returned to the 3-yard line that set up Scarlett's second score and helped Stanford keep The Axe for another year.
Bryce Love lost a fumble the play after Adebo's interception but Stanford's defense stepped up again and forced a field goal that Greg Thomas missed from 36 yards to keep the score 13-6.
The Cardinal then burned more than seven minutes off the clock, with help from a third-down roughing the passer penalty against Tevin Paul, before making it a 10-point lead on Jet Toner's third field goal of the day.
This year's matchup featured both teams with at least seven wins for just the second time in the past 27 seasons. The game was delayed two weeks after being postponed on Nov. 17 because of unhealthy air conditions from Northern California wildfires.
There was a boisterous crowd hopeful the Bears would end their Big Game slump but Stanford started fast. Costello picked apart Cal's defense on the opening drive to set up Toner's 26-yard field goal and Scarlett added has long score on the second drive.
Thomas kicked two field goals in the second quarter for Cal but 290-pound fullback Malik McMorris lost a fumble late in the half and the Cardinal drove down for a field goal in the final seconds that made it 13-6 at the break.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal's season-long inability to run struck again with Love capping his final regular season game by rushing for just 74 yards on 22 carries. Costello managed to connect with JJ Arcega-Whiteside on a couple of big passing plays and threw for 237 yards overall but the Cardinal weren't able to generate much consistency.
California: The Bears once again got little from their passing game with Chase Garbers going 22 for 39 for 197 yards, two interceptions and an 11-yard TD pass to Jordan Duncan with 10 seconds left. Garbers did manage to scramble for 44 yards and Patrick Laird had a 62-yard run and finished with 116 yards on the ground but Cal couldn't manage to get into the end zone until the game had been decided.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Bowl game to be determined.
California: Bowl game to be determined.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|312
|343
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|155
|Rush Attempts
|35
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|220
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|3-9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.5
|5-39.2
|Return Yards
|115
|29
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|3/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|312
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|18/29
|237
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|22
|74
|0
|13
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|4
|12
|1
|5
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|6
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|5
|109
|0
|31
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|54
|1
|46
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|9-4
|0.5
|0
|
S. Barton 27 LB
|S. Barton
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 29 CB
|K. Williamson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holder 13 CB
|A. Holder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alfieri 32 LB
|J. Alfieri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kaufusi 47 LB
|T. Kaufusi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Head 18 S
|S. Head
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|3/3
|26
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|6
|49.5
|0
|84
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|11.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|22/39
|197
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|19
|116
|0
|61
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|12
|44
|0
|14
|
M. McMorris 99 FB
|M. McMorris
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|5
|59
|1
|15
|
M. Ways 18 WR
|M. Ways
|5
|39
|0
|12
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|2
|38
|0
|22
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|4
|16
|0
|6
|
V. Wharton III 17 WR
|V. Wharton III
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
R. Hudson 11 TE
|R. Hudson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. McMorris 99 FB
|M. McMorris
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
N. Remigio 25 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Bunting 83 TE
|I. Bunting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 DE
|T. Paul
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
|J. Kunaszyk
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Funches 36 LB
|A. Funches
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DE
|L. Bequette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rambo 21 S
|E. Rambo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Palmer 98 NT
|C. Palmer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Tartabull 28 S
|Q. Tartabull
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Becker 90 DE
|R. Becker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Udeogu 91 DE
|C. Udeogu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|2/3
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|5
|39.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 25 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
