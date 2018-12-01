Drive Chart
No. 2 Clemson clobbers Pitt 42-10 for 4th straight ACC title

  • Dec 01, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Travis Etienne ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Trevor Lawrence threw two short scoring passes to Tee Higgins and No. 2 Clemson beat Pitt 42-10 on Saturday night to become the first team to win four straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

Clemson (13-0, CFP No. 2) is expected to face third-ranked Notre Dame, which was idle Saturday, in the College Football Playoffs on Dec. 29.

The Tigers ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns and averaged 9 yards per carry on a dreary, rain-soaked night in which Lawrence was limited to 118 yards passing.

Clemson forced three turnovers, including two in the first half that gave the offense the ball inside the Pitt 10 and led to 14 points. The Tigers limited Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett to 8 yards passing and had nine tackles for a loss.

The Tigers joined the Steve Spurrier's Florida Gators (1993-96) as the only Power Five teams to win four straight conference titles. The historic win comes exactly 10 years after Dabo Swinney was hired as Clemson head coach.

The Tigers entered the game as a 27 1/2-point favorite and Swinney's team looked as if it would put Pitt away early after Etienne scored on his first two carries.

The ACC player of the year took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage, ran to the right, cutback and raced 75 yards for his 20th touchdown of the season - the quickest TD in the conference championship history. He added a second scoring run a few minutes later after Isaiah Simmons stripped Pickett of the ball and Christian Wilkins return it to the Pitt 3.

Etienne had 78 yards on his first two carries, equaling Clemson's rushing total from last year's ACC title game win over Miami.

Pitt (7-6) would show signs of life though, scoring 10 straight points behind a 1-yard TD run by Qadree Ollison to cut the lead to 14-10.

But the Panthers, which had a knack for upsetting No. 2-ranked teams under coach Pat Narduzzi - they upset Clemson in 2016 and Miami in the 2017 regular season finale - ran out of magic.

Lawrence found his fellow freshman Higgins on TD passes of 5 and 10 in the second quarter, the latter coming after a 38-yard interception return by A.J. Terrell, to take a 28-10 lead at halftime. Adam Choice and Lyn-J Dixon added fourth quarter touchdown runs for the Tigers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pitt: The Panthers need some major upgrades in the passing game to take the next step in the ACC. The Tigers experienced and heralded defensive front of ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant and tackles Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence dominated the line of scrimmage. However, Pitt ran for nearly 200 yards on Clemson and Ollison and Darrin Hall became the first Panthers tandem to both surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season,

Clemson: The Tigers won their 13th game for the third time in four seasons, continuing a remarkable run under Dabo Swinney. Their offense struggled at times and Lawrence wasn't particularly sharp, which could be a concern moving forward against better competition.

UP NEXT

Pitt: The Panthers will wait to see where they are headed for a bowl game.

Clemson: The Tigers advanced to the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season. They're expected to play Notre Dame.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:17
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 3:21
23-L.Dixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:46
pos
41
10
Point After TD 14:27
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 14:30
26-A.Choice runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
01:03
pos
34
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 0:29
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
10
yds
00:11
pos
27
10
Point After TD 4:57
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 5:03
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:53
pos
20
10
Point After TD 7:56
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 7:59
30-Q.Ollison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
03:15
pos
14
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:55
97-A.Kessman 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
62
yds
04:17
pos
14
3
Point After TD 9:29
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:34
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:10
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:47
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
9-T.Etienne runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 11
Rushing 9 10
Passing 4 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 3-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 416 187
Total Plays 59 64
Avg Gain 7.1 2.9
Net Yards Rushing 301 192
Rush Attempts 35 48
Avg Rush Yards 8.6 4.0
Net Yards Passing 115 -5
Comp. - Att. 12-24 4-16
Yards Per Pass 4.8 -0.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 2-13
Penalties - Yards 6-41 8-54
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-35.9 9-42.4
Return Yards 31 72
Punts - Returns 5-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-69
Int. - Returns 1-31 0-0
Kicking 6/6 2/2
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Clemson 13-0 141401442
Pittsburgh 7-6 370010
O/U 53.5, PITT +27.5
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
 115 PASS YDS -5
301 RUSH YDS 192
416 TOTAL YDS 187
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 118 2 0 118.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2606 24 4 154.0
T. Lawrence 12/24 118 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 156 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 1463 21
T. Etienne 12 156 2 75
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 506 7
A. Choice 7 51 1 31
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 409 6
T. Feaster 5 30 0 9
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 63 0
C. Brice 1 28 0 28
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 144 1
T. Lawrence 3 18 0 16
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 64 0
D. Rencher 3 13 0 9
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 536 5
L. Dixon 4 5 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 699 6
J. Ross 2 70 0 38
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 802 10
T. Higgins 3 36 2 21
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 154 1
T. Thompson 3 15 0 7
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 472 1
H. Renfrow 2 0 0 3
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 0 0 0 0
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
T. Feaster 1 0 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 519 4
A. Rodgers 0 0 0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Pinckney 0 0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 210 0
D. Kendrick 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 1.0
T. Lamar 9-0 1.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
I. Simmons 6-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
A. Terrell 4-0 0.0 1
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
D. Lawrence 3-2 0.5 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
T. Muse 3-1 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Bryant 3-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 3-2 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
C. Wilkins 2-2 0.5 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
T. Mullen 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-2 0.0 0
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ca. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
A. Jackson 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/13 68/68
G. Huegel 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 35.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 39.4 1
W. Spiers 7 35.9 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 0.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
37 7.8 9 1
A. Rodgers 5 0.0 9 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 8 0 1 16.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 1833 12 6 124.8
K. Pickett 4/16 8 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 1021 9
D. Hall 14 86 0 29
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 1190 11
Q. Ollison 13 56 1 26
V. Carter 19 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 198 2
V. Carter 8 22 0 9
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 158 2
M. Ffrench 1 16 0 16
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 196 3
K. Pickett 11 10 0 12
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 107 0
A. Davis 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 367 4
R. Araujo-Lopes 2 10 0 7
V. Carter 19 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
V. Carter 1 2 0 2
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 120 0
A. Mathews 0 0 0 0
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
W. Gragg 0 0 0 0
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 466 6
M. Ffrench 0 0 0 0
J. Medure 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Medure 0 0 0 0
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 489 1
T. Mack 0 0 0 0
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 60 0
D. Hall 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
D. Hamlin 6-2 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 5-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 3-2 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Briggs 3-2 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
O. Idowu 2-3 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Zeise 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Hendrix 2-1 0.5 0
J. Folston Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Folston Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Stocker 2-1 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Weaver 1-0 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Roy 1-3 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
A. McKee Jr. 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. McKee Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Twyman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
J. Twyman 1-3 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
11/14 39/41
A. Kessman 1/1 37 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
68 41.6 2
K. Christodoulou 9 42.4 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 27.4 22 2
M. Ffrench 3 18.0 22 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
P. Ford 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 7.9 3 1
R. Araujo-Lopes 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 0:00 2 65 TD
13:23 CLEM 42 0:42 3 4 Punt
9:44 PITT 3 0:10 1 3 TD
8:36 CLEM 43 1:45 6 38 Downs
1:51 PITT 35 0:37 4 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 CLEM 1 1:20 3 5 Punt
7:56 PITT 35 2:53 8 65 TD
3:23 CLEM 14 2:05 6 23 Punt
0:40 PITT 10 0:11 1 10 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 CLEM 42 1:20 4 -3 Punt
6:50 CLEM 15 4:03 9 28 Punt
1:05 CLEM 31 1:03 5 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 PITT 43 0:58 4 -3 Punt
6:07 CLEM 35 2:46 6 65 TD
2:19 CLEM 19 0:57 3 13
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 CLEM 35 0:43 4 -20 Punt
11:58 PITT 39 1:38 6 -18 Fumble
9:29 CLEM 35 0:48 4 1 Punt
6:12 PITT 19 4:17 8 62 FG
1:10 PITT 36 0:58 7 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 CLEM 39 3:15 8 39 TD
4:57 CLEM 35 1:28 4 -15 Punt
1:11 PITT 20 0:27 4 70 INT
0:25 CLEM 35 0:00 2 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 CLEM 35 0:00 4 -13 Punt
11:21 PITT 31 4:18 7 27 Punt
2:42 PITT 23 1:37 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 CLEM 35 0:17 5 -16 Punt
11:03 PITT 26 4:17 9 39 Fumble
3:17 CLEM 35 0:55 4 -15 Punt
NCAA FB Scores