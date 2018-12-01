Drive Chart
Ferguson, Jefferson lead Maine to 55-27 FCS playoff win

  • Dec 01, 2018

ORONO, Maine (AP) - Chris Ferguson threw for five touchdowns, Ramon Jefferson ran for a career-high 186 yards with a touchdown and seventh-seeded Maine used a big first half to defeat Jacksonville State 55-27 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Black Bears (9-3), who play at second-seeded Weber State or at home against Southeast Missouri next weekend, won a playoff game for the first time since 2011 and did it by piling up a season-high 42 first-half points.

Ferguson threw three scores in the first quarter, two to Earnest Edwards, for a 21-0 lead. Zerrick Cooper hooked up with Jamari Hester for a 36-yard score late in the first quarter and a 70-yarder early in the second to bring the Gamecocks (9-4) within a touchdown. Ferguson responded with his fourth TD pass, Edwards scored on a 3-yard run, the second time Maine cashed in on a short field after a Jacksonville State fumble, and Jefferson scored for a 42-14 lead.

The five-time reigning Ohio Valley Conference champions collected 14 penalties for 136 yards. The Gamecocks finished 1 of 14 on third down and 2 of 6 on fourth, despite piling up 477 yards. Cooper a sophomore transfer from Clemson, was 19 of 44 for 365 yards with an interception.

Maine, the Colonial Athletic Association champs, won a playoff game at home for the first time, with a season-high 268 yards on the ground and Ferguson throwing for 159.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:57
31-K.Doak extra point is no good. blocked by 93-R.Robinson.
plays
yds
pos
27
55
Touchdown 1:57
8-R.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
04:54
pos
27
55
Field Goal 15:00
19-C.Stinnett 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
02:33
pos
27
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:55
19-C.Stinnett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
49
Touchdown 5:11
6-Z.Cooper runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
01:32
pos
23
49
Point After TD 6:43
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
49
Touchdown 6:47
14-C.Ferguson complete to 12-D.Belcher. 12-D.Belcher runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:01
pos
17
48
Field Goal 11:54
19-C.Stinnett 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
72
yds
00:00
pos
17
42
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:49
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 1:57
8-R.Jefferson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
99
yds
03:12
pos
14
41
Point After TD 10:18
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 10:18
81-E.Edwards runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
15
yds
00:47
pos
14
34
Point After TD 11:27
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 11:31
14-C.Ferguson complete to 10-M.Wright. 10-M.Wright runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:09
pos
14
27
Point After TD 12:40
19-C.Stinnett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 12:52
6-Z.Cooper complete to 84-J.Hester. 84-J.Hester runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:06
pos
13
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:12
19-C.Stinnett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:19
6-Z.Cooper complete to 84-J.Hester. 84-J.Hester runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:28
pos
6
21
Point After TD 1:47
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:55
14-C.Ferguson complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:48
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:28
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:28
14-C.Ferguson complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
98
yds
03:49
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:20
31-K.Doak extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:25
14-C.Ferguson complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
4
yds
00:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 26
Rushing 4 13
Passing 16 8
Penalty 4 5
3rd Down Conv 1-14 6-14
4th Down Conv 2-6 2-2
Total Net Yards 458 420
Total Plays 78 71
Avg Gain 5.9 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 87 268
Rush Attempts 32 45
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 6.0
Net Yards Passing 371 152
Comp. - Att. 21-46 14-26
Yards Per Pass 8.1 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-19 1-7
Penalties - Yards 14-136 10-115
Touchdowns 3 8
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.3 5-36.8
Return Yards 97 22
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--4
Kickoffs - Returns 7-97 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-26
Kicking 5/5 7/8
Extra Points 3/3 7/8
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Gamecocks 9-4 7710327
Black Bears 9-3 21217655
Morse Field at Alfond Stadium Orono, ME
 371 PASS YDS 152
87 RUSH YDS 268
458 TOTAL YDS 420
Gamecocks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.2% 365 2 1 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 3416 32 14 147.6
Z. Cooper 19/44 365 2 1
Z. Webb 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 205.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 444 5 1 140.6
Z. Webb 2/2 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 366 6
Z. Cooper 14 31 1 13
M. Matthews 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 419 4
M. Matthews 4 23 0 12
Z. Webb 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 412 6
Z. Webb 2 16 0 10
J. Greene 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 723 4
J. Greene 10 16 0 7
L. Burrowes 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 198 4
L. Burrowes 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hester 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 125 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 864 11
J. Hester 4 125 2 70
T. Barry 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 503 1
T. Barry 6 102 0 34
J. Pearson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 1123 17
J. Pearson 4 62 0 27
J. Greene 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 134 0
J. Greene 2 49 0 42
D. Byrd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 392 2
D. Byrd 2 27 0 14
S. Davidson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 243 4
S. Davidson 3 25 0 10
D. Chapman 17 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Chapman 0 0 0 0
L. Ford 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 1
L. Ford 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Threat 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Threat 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Stinnett 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/16 62/64
C. Stinnett 2/2 30 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Pierce 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.4 1
J. Pierce 3 36.3 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Greene 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 12.8 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.8 17 0
J. Greene 4 12.8 17 0
D. Flowers 37 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 23.1 17 0
D. Flowers 1 17.0 17 0
Y. Gowdy 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 17.7 16 0
Y. Gowdy 1 16.0 16 0
U. West 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
U. West 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Black Bears
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 159 5 0 168.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 1877 19 8 129.0
C. Ferguson 14/26 159 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Jefferson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 186 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 884 7
R. Jefferson 26 186 2 42
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 438 3
J. Fitzpatrick 7 50 0 21
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
M. Wright 1 20 0 20
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 135 0
D. Young 1 12 0 12
D. Belcher 12 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 1
D. Belcher 1 5 0 5
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -58 2
C. Ferguson 4 2 0 5
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 124 2
E. Edwards 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Edwards 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 722 9
E. Edwards 3 49 2 41
J. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 492 4
J. Blair 3 42 1 27
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 480 6
M. Wright 3 31 1 20
J. Dunn 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 1
J. Dunn 1 20 0 20
D. Belcher 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 297 1
D. Belcher 2 18 1 15
D. Young 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 198 1
D. Young 1 1 0 1
A. Miller 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 135 0
A. Miller 0 0 0 0
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 40 0
J. Fitzpatrick 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Nelson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Nelson 2-0 1.0 0
Sk. Bowman 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Sk. Bowman 1-0 1.0 0
T. Lowe 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Lowe 1-0 1.0 0
K. Whitaker 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Whitaker 1-0 1.0 0
E. Robertson 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Robertson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Doak 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/8
SEASON FG XP
9/15 38/41
K. Doak 0/0 0 7/8 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Deoul 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 37.1 1
D. Deoul 5 36.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wright 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 6.1 0 0
M. Wright 1 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 JAXST 6 0:42 3 90 Fumble
11:20 ME 35 1:18 7 29 Punt
5:28 ME 20 0:10 5 27 Downs
1:47 ME 35 0:28 3 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 JAXST 30 0:06 1 70 TD
11:27 ME 35 0:11 4 62 Fumble
10:18 ME 50 4:27 13 73 Downs
1:49 ME 35 1:25 6 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 ME 35 0:00 12 62 FG
6:43 ME 35 1:32 8 75 TD
2:56 JAXST 29 2:33 9 64 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 JAXST 30 4:11 15 65 Downs
7:42 ME 35 0:17 4 7 Downs
1:57 ME 35 0:00 2 68 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JAXST 35 1:54 7 14 Punt
11:35 JAXST 4 0:10 1 4 TD
9:17 ME 19 3:49 8 81 TD
4:43 JAXST 47 2:48 8 47 TD
1:12 JAXST 35 0:41 8 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 JAXST 35 1:09 4 65 TD
11:05 JAXST 15 0:47 4 15 TD
5:09 ME 1 3:12 10 99 TD
0:19 ME 27 0:11 2 -15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 JAXST 35 5:01 12 75 TD
4:55 JAXST 35 1:55 5 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JAXST 35 1:08 5 -9 Punt
9:03 ME 5 1:17 3 -2 Punt
6:51 ME 28 4:54 9 72 TD
1:52 JAXST 36 0:49 3 -3
