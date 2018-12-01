|
|
|JAXST
|ME
Ferguson, Jefferson lead Maine to 55-27 FCS playoff win
ORONO, Maine (AP) - Chris Ferguson threw for five touchdowns, Ramon Jefferson ran for a career-high 186 yards with a touchdown and seventh-seeded Maine used a big first half to defeat Jacksonville State 55-27 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
The Black Bears (9-3), who play at second-seeded Weber State or at home against Southeast Missouri next weekend, won a playoff game for the first time since 2011 and did it by piling up a season-high 42 first-half points.
Ferguson threw three scores in the first quarter, two to Earnest Edwards, for a 21-0 lead. Zerrick Cooper hooked up with Jamari Hester for a 36-yard score late in the first quarter and a 70-yarder early in the second to bring the Gamecocks (9-4) within a touchdown. Ferguson responded with his fourth TD pass, Edwards scored on a 3-yard run, the second time Maine cashed in on a short field after a Jacksonville State fumble, and Jefferson scored for a 42-14 lead.
The five-time reigning Ohio Valley Conference champions collected 14 penalties for 136 yards. The Gamecocks finished 1 of 14 on third down and 2 of 6 on fourth, despite piling up 477 yards. Cooper a sophomore transfer from Clemson, was 19 of 44 for 365 yards with an interception.
Maine, the Colonial Athletic Association champs, won a playoff game at home for the first time, with a season-high 268 yards on the ground and Ferguson throwing for 159.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|16
|8
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|1-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-6
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|458
|420
|Total Plays
|78
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|268
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|371
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|21-46
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-19
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|14-136
|10-115
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|5-36.8
|Return Yards
|97
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-97
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Kicking
|5/5
|7/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|7/8
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|371
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|14
|31
|1
|13
|
M. Matthews 21 RB
|M. Matthews
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Greene 22 RB
|J. Greene
|10
|16
|0
|7
|
L. Burrowes 27 RB
|L. Burrowes
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hester 84 WR
|J. Hester
|4
|125
|2
|70
|
T. Barry 4 TE
|T. Barry
|6
|102
|0
|34
|
J. Pearson 11 WR
|J. Pearson
|4
|62
|0
|27
|
J. Greene 22 RB
|J. Greene
|2
|49
|0
|42
|
D. Byrd 9 WR
|D. Byrd
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
S. Davidson 2 WR
|S. Davidson
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
D. Chapman 17 FB
|D. Chapman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Ford 89 WR
|L. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Threat 2 DE
|T. Threat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Stinnett 19 K
|C. Stinnett
|2/2
|30
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Pierce 91 P
|J. Pierce
|3
|36.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Greene 22 RB
|J. Greene
|4
|12.8
|17
|0
|
D. Flowers 37 RB
|D. Flowers
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
Y. Gowdy 7 CB
|Y. Gowdy
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|14/26
|159
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jefferson 8 RB
|R. Jefferson
|26
|186
|2
|42
|
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
|J. Fitzpatrick
|7
|50
|0
|21
|
M. Wright 10 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Young 2 WR
|D. Young
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Belcher 12 TE
|D. Belcher
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|4
|2
|0
|5
|
E. Edwards 81 WR
|E. Edwards
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Edwards 81 WR
|E. Edwards
|3
|49
|2
|41
|
J. Blair 11 WR
|J. Blair
|3
|42
|1
|27
|
M. Wright 10 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|31
|1
|20
|
J. Dunn 45 TE
|J. Dunn
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Belcher 12 TE
|D. Belcher
|2
|18
|1
|15
|
D. Young 2 WR
|D. Young
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Miller 82 WR
|A. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fitzpatrick 27 RB
|J. Fitzpatrick
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Nelson 23 DB
|M. Nelson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Sk. Bowman 59 DL
|Sk. Bowman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lowe 50 LB
|T. Lowe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Whitaker 9 DL
|K. Whitaker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Robertson 30 DB
|E. Robertson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Doak 31 K
|K. Doak
|0/0
|0
|7/8
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Deoul 35 P
|D. Deoul
|5
|36.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 10 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
