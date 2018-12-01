|
South Carolina beats Akron 28-3 in messy makeup game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Deebo Samuel caught two touchdown passes and recovered a bad snap on a punt in the end zone for another score as South Carolina beat Akron 28-3 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (7-5) were playing a low-stakes game on a rainy, cold December afternoon to make up for one canceled by Hurricane Florence against the Zips (4-8), whose opener at Nebraska was cancelled by thunderstorms.
It was a sloppy game. South Carolina had four turnovers - two of them red zone interceptions by Jake Bentley - and Akron had six fumbles, losing three of them. In 17 second-half drives, 10 ended in punts, four ended on downs, two ended in lost fumbles and the last one ended at the final gun.
''The rain kept coming, the ball is getting wet and it's getting tougher and tougher,'' Akron coach Terry Bowden said.
Bentley was 14 of 27 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Mon Denson ran 17 times for 110 yards and Bryan Edwards caught five passes for 109 yards and a TD for South Carolina.
Samuel put this game away on his own. His fumble recovery on a high snap on an Akron punt put the Gamecocks up 21-3 and his 5-yard TD catch with 1:33 to go in the second quarter put South Carolina ahead 28-3. Samuel has 16 TDs receiving, seven rushing, four on kick returns and one on a fumble recovery in his career. He also has thrown two passes in college - both for touchdowns in a career where he missed much of his freshman and junior years with injuries.
''When he's been on the field, he's been as electric player as you will see in college football,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.
When the Gamecocks and Zips originally agreed to play this one Nov. 2, there was a good chance both teams would be playing for bowl eligibility. But South Carolina pulled off a Southeastern Conference win over Ole Miss and Football Championship Subdivision Chattanooga to get to six wins and Akron lost its last three to stay stuck at four victories.
Kato Nelson was 19 for 39 for 178 yards. Kwad Smith caught six passes for 69 yards for the Zips. Nick Gasser's 45-yard field goal gave Akron its only points.
The Zips were going after their second Power Five win. Akron beat Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern 39-34 on Sept. 15.
---
THE TAKEAWAY
Akron: For the Zips, the biggest one might be a nice $1.3 million check for filling this hole in South Carolina's schedule. Akron has never beaten a team from the Southeastern Conference in six tries. The Zips failed to win at least five games for the first time since going 1-11 in Terry Bowden's first season in 2012.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks have been haunted by injuries this season - at least 15 players were out hurt Saturday - and couldn't get through this one unscathed either. Offensive lineman Zach Bailey was carted off on the last play of the third quarter. The Gamecocks have now beaten three Bowdens - Bobby at Florida State, Tommy at Clemson and Terry now at Akron. Terry Bowden was 2-0 against South Carolina at Auburn.
UP NEXT:
Akron: The Zips season is over.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks await their bowl destination on Sunday. The most likely spots are the Gator Bowl against a Big Ten team or the Belk Bowl against someone from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|235
|369
|Total Plays
|79
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|185
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|19-39
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-25
|2-15
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.4
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|42
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|4/5
|Extra Points
|0/0
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|19/39
|178
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. White 11 RB
|K. White
|13
|56
|0
|11
|
J. Suggs 28 RB
|J. Suggs
|14
|40
|0
|14
|
D. Sands 4 RB
|D. Sands
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|10
|-2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 3 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|69
|0
|17
|
J. Morris 9 WR
|J. Morris
|3
|38
|0
|26
|
Da. Brimage 17 WR
|Da. Brimage
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
M. Traylor-Bennett 2 WR
|M. Traylor-Bennett
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Sands 4 RB
|D. Sands
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Suggs 28 RB
|J. Suggs
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
B. Mitchell 81 WR
|B. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Stewart 15 WR
|N. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brown 4 CB
|K. Brown
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jacobs 20 DB
|Z. Jacobs
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lako 40 LB
|J. Lako
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 10 LB
|B. Bell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Gilbert III 5 LB
|U. Gilbert III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brady 56 DE
|W. Brady
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 1 CB
|A. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 8 LB
|J. Ward
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Davis II 9 DE
|J. Davis II
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
B. Williams 97 DL
|B. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sampson 16 DE
|J. Sampson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jest 11 DL
|D. Jest
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 13 DB
|D. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Junk 45 TE
|B. Junk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brimage 12 DL
|De. Brimage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hanson 90 DL
|M. Hanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dailey 24 CB
|D. Dailey
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Gasser 48 K
|N. Gasser
|1/2
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gasser 48 K
|N. Gasser
|7
|39.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|2
|12.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|14/27
|199
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|17
|110
|0
|61
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|13
|86
|0
|30
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|4
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|-14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|5
|109
|1
|70
|
J. August 40 TE
|J. August
|2
|37
|0
|19
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|4
|33
|2
|15
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
K. Pollard 87 TE
|K. Pollard
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 9 DB
|K. Nixon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 DL
|B. Johnson
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DL
|S. Blackshear
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 47 DB
|J. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Senn 40 DB
|J. Senn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gentry 50 DL
|G. Gentry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Belk 96 DL
|J. Belk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|6
|38.0
|4
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|2
|10.5
|21
|0
