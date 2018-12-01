Drive Chart
South Carolina beats Akron 28-3 in messy makeup game

  • Dec 01, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Deebo Samuel caught two touchdown passes and recovered a bad snap on a punt in the end zone for another score as South Carolina beat Akron 28-3 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (7-5) were playing a low-stakes game on a rainy, cold December afternoon to make up for one canceled by Hurricane Florence against the Zips (4-8), whose opener at Nebraska was cancelled by thunderstorms.

It was a sloppy game. South Carolina had four turnovers - two of them red zone interceptions by Jake Bentley - and Akron had six fumbles, losing three of them. In 17 second-half drives, 10 ended in punts, four ended on downs, two ended in lost fumbles and the last one ended at the final gun.

''The rain kept coming, the ball is getting wet and it's getting tougher and tougher,'' Akron coach Terry Bowden said.

Bentley was 14 of 27 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Mon Denson ran 17 times for 110 yards and Bryan Edwards caught five passes for 109 yards and a TD for South Carolina.

Samuel put this game away on his own. His fumble recovery on a high snap on an Akron punt put the Gamecocks up 21-3 and his 5-yard TD catch with 1:33 to go in the second quarter put South Carolina ahead 28-3. Samuel has 16 TDs receiving, seven rushing, four on kick returns and one on a fumble recovery in his career. He also has thrown two passes in college - both for touchdowns in a career where he missed much of his freshman and junior years with injuries.

''When he's been on the field, he's been as electric player as you will see in college football,'' South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.

When the Gamecocks and Zips originally agreed to play this one Nov. 2, there was a good chance both teams would be playing for bowl eligibility. But South Carolina pulled off a Southeastern Conference win over Ole Miss and Football Championship Subdivision Chattanooga to get to six wins and Akron lost its last three to stay stuck at four victories.

Kato Nelson was 19 for 39 for 178 yards. Kwad Smith caught six passes for 69 yards for the Zips. Nick Gasser's 45-yard field goal gave Akron its only points.

The Zips were going after their second Power Five win. Akron beat Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern 39-34 on Sept. 15.

---

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: For the Zips, the biggest one might be a nice $1.3 million check for filling this hole in South Carolina's schedule. Akron has never beaten a team from the Southeastern Conference in six tries. The Zips failed to win at least five games for the first time since going 1-11 in Terry Bowden's first season in 2012.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have been haunted by injuries this season - at least 15 players were out hurt Saturday - and couldn't get through this one unscathed either. Offensive lineman Zach Bailey was carted off on the last play of the third quarter. The Gamecocks have now beaten three Bowdens - Bobby at Florida State, Tommy at Clemson and Terry now at Akron. Terry Bowden was 2-0 against South Carolina at Auburn.

UP NEXT:

Akron: The Zips season is over.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks await their bowl destination on Sunday. The most likely spots are the Gator Bowl against a Big Ten team or the Belk Bowl against someone from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:33
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 1:38
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
95
yds
04:04
pos
3
27
Point After TD 8:09
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 8:18
to AKR End Zone FUMBLES. 1-D.Samuel runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
0:00
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:01
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:12
19-J.Bentley complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:52
pos
3
13
Field Goal 4:04
48-N.Gasser 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
47
yds
5:16
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:29
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:38
19-J.Bentley complete to 1-D.Samuel. 1-D.Samuel runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
28
yds
00:42
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 16
Rushing 7 6
Passing 10 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-18 8-17
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 235 369
Total Plays 79 65
Avg Gain 3.0 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 82 185
Rush Attempts 40 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 4.9
Net Yards Passing 153 184
Comp. - Att. 19-39 14-27
Yards Per Pass 3.9 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-25 2-15
Penalties - Yards 3-24 6-41
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 7-39.4 6-38.0
Return Yards 42 49
Punts - Returns 2-25 2-21
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 1-28
Int. - Returns 2-4 0-0
Kicking 1/2 4/5
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 4-8 30003
South Carolina 7-5 14140028
O/U 56.5, SC -29
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 153 PASS YDS 184
82 RUSH YDS 185
235 TOTAL YDS 369
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 178 0 0 87.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 2329 15 8 119.0
K. Nelson 19/39 178 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. White 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 81 1
K. White 13 56 0 11
J. Suggs 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 52 0
J. Suggs 14 40 0 14
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 128 0
D. Sands 2 12 0 6
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 303 1
K. Nelson 10 -2 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 538 3
K. Smith 6 69 0 17
J. Morris 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 381 1
J. Morris 3 38 0 26
Da. Brimage 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
Da. Brimage 2 32 0 17
M. Traylor-Bennett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 1
M. Traylor-Bennett 2 21 0 13
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 126 0
J. Knight 2 13 0 7
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 9 0
D. Sands 1 1 0 1
J. Suggs 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 0 0
J. Suggs 2 0 0 3
B. Mitchell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
N. Stewart 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 280 1
N. Stewart 0 0 0 0
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Scippio 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Brown 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
K. Brown 7-1 0.0 0
Z. Jacobs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
Z. Jacobs 7-2 0.0 0
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Lako 7-2 0.0 0
B. Bell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Bell 5-0 0.0 0
U. Gilbert III 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
U. Gilbert III 5-1 0.0 0
W. Brady 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Brady 4-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
A. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Ward 2-1 0.5 0
J. Davis II 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 1.5
J. Davis II 2-2 1.5 0
B. Williams 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
J. Sampson 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sampson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jest 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jest 1-1 0.0 0
D. Butler 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Butler 1-0 0.0 1
B. Junk 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Junk 1-0 0.0 0
De. Brimage 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Brimage 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hanson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hanson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Dailey 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Gasser 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/22 22/23
N. Gasser 1/2 45 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gasser 48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
75 39.4 1
N. Gasser 7 39.4 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 15.3 13 0
J. Knight 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 12.9 22 1
J. Knight 2 12.5 22 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 199 3 2 135.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 2953 27 12 153.6
J. Bentley 14/27 199 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 110 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 417 2
M. Denson 17 110 0 61
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 633 4
R. Dowdle 13 86 0 30
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 115 1
D. Fenwick 4 3 0 2
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 90 2
J. Bentley 4 -14 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 809 7
B. Edwards 5 109 1 70
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 1
J. August 2 37 0 19
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 882 11
D. Samuel 4 33 2 15
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 118 1
J. Vann 2 14 0 11
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 181 2
K. Pollard 1 6 0 6
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 101 0
K. Crosby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
K. Enagbare 6-0 1.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
I. Mukuamu 6-0 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Nixon 5-0 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
S. Greene 5-0 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Roderick 4-0 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 4-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Brunson 4-2 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Staley 4-2 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
B. Johnson 3-1 1.5 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
K. Smith 3-1 1.5 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Montac 2-0 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ellis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Foster 47 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
J. Senn 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Senn 1-1 0.0 0
G. Gentry 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Gentry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Kinlaw 1-2 1.0 0
M. Webb 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Webb 0-1 0.0 0
J. Belk 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Belk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
13/15 45/46
P. White 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 44.8 4
J. Charlton 6 38.0 4 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 24.8 28 1
D. Samuel 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.9 21 0
B. Edwards 2 10.5 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 AKRON 15 0:45 3 -8 Punt
9:29 SC 35 5:16 12 47 FG
3:01 SC 35 2:35 8 48 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 AKRON 5 0:34 3 30 Fumble
11:01 AKRON 2 2:39 6 -2 TD
8:09 SC 35 1:36 6 22 Punt
1:33 SC 35 0:54 6 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 SC 35 0:00 4 6 Punt
12:06 AKRON 18 0:46 3 2 Punt
11:07 AKRON 35 2:23 8 40 Downs
6:41 AKRON 6 1:24 4 13 Punt
3:43 AKRON 46 1:00 4 16 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 AKRON 20 1:26 3 5 Punt
12:07 AKRON 47 0:57 4 9 Downs
8:25 AKRON 2 2:07 5 16 Punt
4:13 AKRON 23 1:59 7 32
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 35 2:41 8 21 Punt
10:20 AKRON 28 0:42 3 28 TD
4:04 AKRON 35 0:52 4 72 TD
0:24 SC 35 0:13 9 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 AKRON 26 1:16 4 -72 INT
5:42 SC 10 4:04 11 90 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 SC 49 0:45 3 -4 Fumble
11:14 SC 48 0:00 1 17 Fumble
8:40 SC 25 1:27 5 -19 INT
4:31 SC 41 0:26 3 14 Fumble
2:35 SC 47 2:24 11 35 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 SC 37 0:49 3 1 Punt
10:28 SC 44 1:22 4 9 Punt
5:36 SC 33 1:18 3 6 Punt
