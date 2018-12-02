Drive Chart
NWEST
OHIOST

No Text

Ohio State pulls away from Wildcats to win Big Ten crown

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 02, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Dwayne Haskins added five more touchdown passes to his single-season record Saturday and No. 6 Ohio State relied on its staunch defense to hold off a second-half charge from No. 21 Northwestern for a 45-24 victory to claim its second straight Big Ten championship.

The Buckeyes (12-1, 9-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) won their third title in five years and their fifth consecutive game - but it's unlikely to get the Buckeyes into the four-team College Football Playoff.

Haskins finished 34 of 41 with 499 yards and one interception. It's the fifth time he topped 400 yards this season.

Clayton Thorson went 27 of 44 with 267 yards, one TD and two interceptions as he helped Northwestern trim a 24-7 halftime deficit to 24-21 midway through the third quarter. The Wildcats (8-5, 8-2) couldn't get any closer, though, as they lost only their second conference contest in their last 17 league games.

It still turned out to be a more intriguing game than many expected, especially after the Buckeyes' fast start.

Haskins eluded a couple of defenders on third-and-11, buying just enough time to find Terry McLaurin for a 16-yard TD pass on the game's opening possession.

Northwestern tied the score when little-used running back John Moten IV outran Ohio State's defense for a 77-yard scoring run. It matched Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins for the second-longest run in title game history. Dobbins had a 77-yard run in last year's title game.

Then the Buckeyes answered with what appeared to be knockout flurry. Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run, Blake Haubeil made a 42-yard field goal and McLaurin caught a 42-yard TD pass from Haskins to make it 24-7 at the half.

The Wildcats opened the second half with Thorson's 18-yard scoring run and made it 24-21 when he found Cameron Green on a 2-yard TD pass with 8:03 left in the third quarter.

After Haskins connected with Chris Olave for a 29-yard TD pass, Charlie Kuhbander made a 21-yard field goal to get the Wildcats within 31-24 with 10:34 to go.

But Haskins sealed it with two more TD passes - a 9-yarder to Johnnie Dixon and a 17-yarder to Olave.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The ascending Wildcats showed some grit after an abysmal start, which could have buried them. Instead, they fought their way back into contention and gave themselves a shot. Now they'll wait to find out when and where they'll get another chance to shine under the bright lights.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes' performance was reflective of this season. They played like one of the nation's top teams in a dominant first half and when they were in closeout mode late. In between, they put on a mystifying performance. Eventually, Haskins closed out the win that will likely send them to the Rose Bowl.

STAT PACK

Northwestern: Moten had four carries for 76 yards and Isaiah Bowser wound up with 13 carries for 60 yards. ... Thorson made his 52nd career start, a Big Ten record. ... Fred Wyatt blocked an Ohio State field goal.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes forced (three) turnovers. ... Dixon had seven catches for 129 yards, Parris Campbell had seven catches for 89 yards, Olave finished with five for 79 and McLaurin had three receptions for 78 yards. ... Dobbins ran 17 times for 68 yards and became the first player in school history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as both a freshman and sophomore. He also caught four passes for 50 yards and one TD.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Big Ten runner-ups will wait to find out who and where they play.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are hoping the selection committee gives them a shot in the playoff, knowing their more likely destination may be the Rose Bowl.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:09
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
45
Touchdown 4:14
7-D.Haskins complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
74
yds
02:31
pos
24
44
Point After TD 9:11
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 9:19
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:18
pos
24
37
Field Goal 10:45
14-C.Kuhbander 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
91
yds
01:43
pos
24
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 1:26
7-D.Haskins complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
01:30
pos
21
30
Point After TD 8:03
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 8:09
18-C.Thorson complete to 84-C.Green. 84-C.Green runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
12
yds
03:26
pos
20
24
Point After TD 13:23
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 13:32
18-C.Thorson scrambles runs 18 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 3-D.Arnette Holding declined.
6
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 1:28
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
03:56
pos
7
23
Field Goal 6:40
95-B.Haubeil 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
21
yds
03:01
pos
7
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:29
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:33
2-J.Dobbins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:54
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:27
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:39
20-J.Moten runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
00:47
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:31
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:42
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 31
Rushing 6 6
Passing 13 25
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-15 10-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 383 582
Total Plays 68 87
Avg Gain 5.6 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 151 108
Rush Attempts 24 46
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 2.3
Net Yards Passing 232 474
Comp. - Att. 27-44 34-41
Yards Per Pass 5.3 11.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-35 4-25
Penalties - Yards 3-15 9-90
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.1 4-54.8
Return Yards 1 53
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-43
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-1
Kicking 4/4 7/8
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Northwestern 8-5 7014324
6 Ohio State 12-1 141071445
O/U 62.5, OHIOST -16.5
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
 232 PASS YDS 474
151 RUSH YDS 108
383 TOTAL YDS 582
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 267 1 2 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 2942 15 14 118.8
C. Thorson 27/44 267 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 203 3
J. Moten IV 4 76 1 77
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
174 796 6
I. Bowser 13 60 0 20
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
R. Lees 1 18 0 18
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 -104 9
C. Thorson 6 -3 1 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 238 2
K. McGowan 4 50 0 17
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 556 3
B. Skowronek 4 42 0 15
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 0
C. Fessler 3 33 0 17
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
J. Roberts 1 33 0 33
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 437 4
C. Green 4 26 1 16
T. Pugh 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
T. Pugh 2 25 0 15
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
I. Bowser 2 24 0 15
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 759 2
F. Nagel 2 13 0 9
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
B. Holman 2 7 0 9
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 204 2
R. Lees 1 6 0 6
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 58 0
C. Hanaoka 1 5 0 5
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 13 0
S. Vault 1 3 0 3
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 173 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
P. Fisher 9-2 0.0 0
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
T. Whillock 8-0 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 6-0 0.0 0
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
N. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
S. Miller 4-1 1.0 0
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
M. Hartage 4-0 0.0 1
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Gaziano 3-1 0.5 0
A. Mayo 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mayo 3-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Thompson 3-0 1.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Miller 3-0 1.0 0
E. Brown IV 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
E. Brown IV 3-1 0.5 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
J. Pace 3-1 0.0 0
G. Newsome II 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 3-0 0.0 0
T. Goens 83 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Goens 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 2-0 0.0 0
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
F. Wyatt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
B. Oxley 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Oxley 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/8 24/24
C. Kuhbander 1/1 21 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
72 40.7 1
J. Collins 7 41.1 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 5.4 1 0
R. Lees 1 1.0 1 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.9% 499 5 1 220.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.2% 4580 47 8 175.8
D. Haskins 34/41 499 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
223 1029 9
J. Dobbins 17 68 1 11
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 858 5
M. Weber 17 51 0 11
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 122 4
D. Haskins 10 -5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 642 7
J. Dixon 7 129 1 63
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
79 992 11
P. Campbell 7 89 0 17
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 3
C. Olave 5 79 1 29
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 78 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 669 11
T. McLaurin 3 78 2 42
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 248 2
J. Dobbins 4 50 1 28
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 320 4
B. Victor 2 33 0 17
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 104 1
M. Weber 3 21 0 12
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 110 0
D. McCall 1 8 0 8
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 831 6
K. Hill 1 8 0 8
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 1
R. Berry 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
J. Fuller 9-1 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
M. Harrison 8-1 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
B. White 5-0 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Arnette 4-0 0.0 1
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
C. Young 3-0 3.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
S. Wade 3-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
D. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 2-0 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Garrett 2-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 1-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Togiai 1-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Vincent 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Vincent 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
10/13 33/33
B. Haubeil 1/2 42 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 54.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 43.3 2
D. Chrisman 4 54.8 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 19.5 26 0
D. McCall 2 21.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 5.4 6 0
K. Hill 2 4.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 OHIOST 35 0:35 4 -1 Punt
7:26 NWEST 20 0:47 3 80 TD
3:29 OHIOST 35 1:25 4 0 Punt
0:18 NWEST 9 0:07 6 40 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 NWEST 16 1:41 8 38 Fumble
6:13 OHIOST 35 0:44 4 -7 Punt
1:21 OHIOST 35 0:26 4 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:43 OHIOST 35 0:00 6 65 TD
11:35 NWEST 15 3:26 12 12 TD
6:54 NWEST 30 0:13 2 36 INT
5:01 NWEST 39 1:31 3 6 Punt
1:21 OHIOST 35 0:46 5 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 NWEST 20 1:43 7 76 FG
9:11 OHIOST 35 1:44 11 29 Downs
4:09 OHIOST 35 1:23 5 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 35 4:18 11 65 TD
9:19 OHIOST 25 1:15 5 17 Punt
6:27 NWEST 35 2:54 9 65 TD
1:30 OHIOST 28 0:36 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 OHIOST 20 2:00 6 -4 INT
9:41 NWEST 46 3:01 7 21 FG
5:24 OHIOST 22 3:56 10 78 TD
0:51 OHIOST 15 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 NWEST 35 1:08 5 5 Punt
8:03 NWEST 35 1:02 5 -6 Punt
6:18 NWEST 34 1:02 5 14 Fumble
2:56 OHIOST 40 1:30 7 69 TD
0:30 OHIOST 40 0:22 7 50 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 NWEST 35 1:18 5 65 TD
6:45 OHIOST 46 2:31 8 54 TD
2:09 OHIOST 31 0:53 3 1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores