|
|
|NWEST
|OHIOST
Ohio State pulls away from Wildcats to win Big Ten crown
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Dwayne Haskins added five more touchdown passes to his single-season record Saturday and No. 6 Ohio State relied on its staunch defense to hold off a second-half charge from No. 21 Northwestern for a 45-24 victory to claim its second straight Big Ten championship.
The Buckeyes (12-1, 9-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) won their third title in five years and their fifth consecutive game - but it's unlikely to get the Buckeyes into the four-team College Football Playoff.
Haskins finished 34 of 41 with 499 yards and one interception. It's the fifth time he topped 400 yards this season.
Clayton Thorson went 27 of 44 with 267 yards, one TD and two interceptions as he helped Northwestern trim a 24-7 halftime deficit to 24-21 midway through the third quarter. The Wildcats (8-5, 8-2) couldn't get any closer, though, as they lost only their second conference contest in their last 17 league games.
It still turned out to be a more intriguing game than many expected, especially after the Buckeyes' fast start.
Haskins eluded a couple of defenders on third-and-11, buying just enough time to find Terry McLaurin for a 16-yard TD pass on the game's opening possession.
Northwestern tied the score when little-used running back John Moten IV outran Ohio State's defense for a 77-yard scoring run. It matched Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins for the second-longest run in title game history. Dobbins had a 77-yard run in last year's title game.
Then the Buckeyes answered with what appeared to be knockout flurry. Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run, Blake Haubeil made a 42-yard field goal and McLaurin caught a 42-yard TD pass from Haskins to make it 24-7 at the half.
The Wildcats opened the second half with Thorson's 18-yard scoring run and made it 24-21 when he found Cameron Green on a 2-yard TD pass with 8:03 left in the third quarter.
After Haskins connected with Chris Olave for a 29-yard TD pass, Charlie Kuhbander made a 21-yard field goal to get the Wildcats within 31-24 with 10:34 to go.
But Haskins sealed it with two more TD passes - a 9-yarder to Johnnie Dixon and a 17-yarder to Olave.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: The ascending Wildcats showed some grit after an abysmal start, which could have buried them. Instead, they fought their way back into contention and gave themselves a shot. Now they'll wait to find out when and where they'll get another chance to shine under the bright lights.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes' performance was reflective of this season. They played like one of the nation's top teams in a dominant first half and when they were in closeout mode late. In between, they put on a mystifying performance. Eventually, Haskins closed out the win that will likely send them to the Rose Bowl.
STAT PACK
Northwestern: Moten had four carries for 76 yards and Isaiah Bowser wound up with 13 carries for 60 yards. ... Thorson made his 52nd career start, a Big Ten record. ... Fred Wyatt blocked an Ohio State field goal.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes forced (three) turnovers. ... Dixon had seven catches for 129 yards, Parris Campbell had seven catches for 89 yards, Olave finished with five for 79 and McLaurin had three receptions for 78 yards. ... Dobbins ran 17 times for 68 yards and became the first player in school history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as both a freshman and sophomore. He also caught four passes for 50 yards and one TD.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: The Big Ten runner-ups will wait to find out who and where they play.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are hoping the selection committee gives them a shot in the playoff, knowing their more likely destination may be the Rose Bowl.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|31
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|13
|25
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|10-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|383
|582
|Total Plays
|68
|87
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|108
|Rush Attempts
|24
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|232
|474
|Comp. - Att.
|27-44
|34-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|11.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-35
|4-25
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|4-54.8
|Return Yards
|1
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-1
|Kicking
|4/4
|7/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|474
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|582
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|27/44
|267
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|4
|76
|1
|77
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|13
|60
|0
|20
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|6
|-3
|1
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|4
|50
|0
|17
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|4
|42
|0
|15
|
C. Fessler 5 WR
|C. Fessler
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
J. Roberts 6 WR
|J. Roberts
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|4
|26
|1
|16
|
T. Pugh 80 TE
|T. Pugh
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
B. Holman 16 WR
|B. Holman
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Vault 4 WR
|S. Vault
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hall 32 LB
|N. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hartage 24 CB
|M. Hartage
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Mayo 10 DB
|A. Mayo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 99 DL
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 98 DE
|E. Brown IV
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 29 DB
|G. Newsome II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Goens 83 DL
|T. Goens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGee 41 S
|J. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Wyatt 92 DL
|F. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Brown 17 WR
|Ja. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oxley 94 DL
|B. Oxley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|7
|41.1
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|34/41
|499
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|17
|68
|1
|11
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|17
|51
|0
|11
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|10
|-5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|7
|129
|1
|63
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|7
|89
|0
|17
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|5
|79
|1
|29
|
T. McLaurin 83 WR
|T. McLaurin
|3
|78
|2
|42
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|4
|50
|1
|28
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Berry 13 TE
|R. Berry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Young 2 DE
|C. Young
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jones 86 DT
|D. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 8 CB
|K. Sheffield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/2
|42
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|54.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|21.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|4.5
|6
|0
-
NILL
BUFF
30
29
Final ESPN2
-
17UTAH
11WASH
3
10
Final FOX
-
LALAF
APLST
19
30
Final ESPN
-
14TEXAS
5OKLA
27
39
Final ABC
-
MRSHL
VATECH
20
41
Final ESP3
-
ECU
NCST
3
58
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
SC
3
28
Final SECN+
-
DRA
23IOWAST
24
27
Final
-
UAB
MTSU
27
25
Final CBSSN
-
NRFST
LIB
17
52
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
CAL
23
13
Final PACN
-
MEMP
8UCF
41
56
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
4UGA
35
28
Final CBS
-
25FRESNO
22BOISE
19
16
Final/OT ESPN
-
21NWEST
6OHIOST
24
45
Final FOX
-
2CLEM
PITT
42
10
Final ABC