|
|
|ECU
|NCST
NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to set a program single-season TD record and help North Carolina State beat East Carolina 58-3 on Saturday.
N.C. State scored on its first four possessions to lead 24-0 by early in the second quarter and never looked back.
The Wolfpack (9-3) finished with 655 yards. Gallaspy took care of the ground work and hit 19 total touchdowns this season, while Ryan Finley threw for 409 yards and three scores to lead a passing attack that included a big day for Jakobi Meyers with 13 catches for 163 yards and a TD.
The Pirates (3-9) managed 104 yards and avoided their first shutout since October 1997 by calling timeout with 3 seconds left to get Jake Verity's 46-yard field goal to end the game.
The game was scheduled to replace cancelled September dates for both teams due to Hurricane Florence.
THE TAKEAWAY
ECU: The Pirates took the field roughly 48 hours after the firing of coach Scottie Montgomery. Defensive coordinator David Blackwell was the interim coach, and his already-difficult task was made tougher by the fact starting quarterback Holton Ahlers was out due to injury for this one. The Pirates also lost No. 2 quarterback Reid Herring (Saturday's starter) when he was hurt on a third-quarter sack. All in all, it was a debacle of an afternoon to finish a rough season.
N.C. State: No drama, just an easy stat-padding (and record-setting) win against an overmatched opponent. The list included Gallapsy's TD mark, Meyers setting a new season receptions record and Christopher Dunn setting a season record for made field goals. Heck, even graduate center Garrett Bradbury got in on the fun with a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. It all added up to N.C. State reaching nine wins for the second straight season.
UP NEXT
ECU: The Pirates' offseason to-do list includes finding a new coach as well as getting around to hiring a new athletic director after leaving that position vacant since the spring. And oh yes, they open next season right back here on the same field in Raleigh.
N.C. State: A bowl game awaits.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|33
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|2
|21
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-15
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|89
|633
|Total Plays
|51
|83
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|234
|Rush Attempts
|26
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|58
|399
|Comp. - Att.
|9-25
|33-45
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|8.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|2-22
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|11-40.2
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|78
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-62
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|2-50
|Kicking
|1/1
|10/10
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|399
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|89
|TOTAL YDS
|633
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Herring 9 QB
|R. Herring
|8/22
|69
|0
|1
|
C. Norman 14 QB
|C. Norman
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|
K. Ifedi 2 QB
|K. Ifedi
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Scott 3 RB
|A. Scott
|12
|50
|0
|53
|
T. Christian 32 RB
|T. Christian
|5
|9
|0
|3
|
C. Norman 14 QB
|C. Norman
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
H. Howe 6 RB
|H. Howe
|6
|-10
|0
|12
|
R. Herring 9 QB
|R. Herring
|2
|-15
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brown 88 WR
|T. Brown
|3
|48
|0
|26
|
A. Scott 3 RB
|A. Scott
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Howe 6 RB
|H. Howe
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. Smith 37 LB
|X. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
Jo. Johnson 85 WR
|Jo. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Vines 19 WR
|M. Vines
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Green 15 WR
|T. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Henley 10 WR
|L. Henley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Deans 8 WR
|T. Deans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gore 26 DB
|C. Gore
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Holton, Jr. 6 DB
|M. Holton, Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gibbs 4 LB
|C. Gibbs
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Witherspoon 2 DB
|M. Witherspoon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 40 DE
|N. Harvey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Turner 94 DT
|A. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 30 LB
|G. Stringer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Purvis 46 DE
|C. Purvis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sutton 42 DB
|D. Sutton
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charles 27 DB
|D. Charles
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. James 50 DT
|S. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 93 DT
|J. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Futrell 44 DE
|K. Futrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Seargent 5 DB
|C. Seargent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|11
|40.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|32/44
|409
|3
|1
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|24
|220
|2
|86
|
D. Rhem 5 RB
|D. Rhem
|5
|28
|0
|13
|
W. Cornwell 14 QB
|W. Cornwell
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Bradbury 65 C
|G. Bradbury
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
B. Bodine 33 RB
|B. Bodine
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|
T. Dabbs 37 WR
|T. Dabbs
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|13
|163
|1
|33
|
K. Harmon 3 WR
|K. Harmon
|6
|67
|1
|18
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|5
|57
|0
|24
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|3
|51
|0
|19
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|32
|1
|29
|
B. Bodine 33 RB
|B. Bodine
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Rhem 5 RB
|D. Rhem
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Carter 85 WR
|D. Carter
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Pratt 3 LB
|G. Pratt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roseboro 45 DE
|D. Roseboro
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 DB
|T. Ingle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
|T. Kidd-Glass
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ingram 15 CB
|C. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Phillips 7 DB
|F. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bryant 91 DT
|E. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierson 43 LB
|D. Pierson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
|J. Boletepeli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 20 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|3/3
|28
|7/7
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole III 90 P
|A. Cole III
|2
|38.5
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|11.3
|21
|0
-
UAB
MTSU
24
22
4th 15:00 CBSSN
-
NRFST
LIB
10
38
3rd 7:57 ESP3
-
STNFRD
CAL
10
3
2nd 5:07 PACN
-
MEMP
8UCF
21
7
1st 8:22 ABC
-
1BAMA
4UGA
0
0
1st 14:26 CBS
-
NILL
BUFF
30
29
Final ESPN2
-
17UTAH
11WASH
3
10
Final FOX
-
AKRON
SC
3
28
Final SECN+
-
MRSHL
VATECH
20
41
Final ESP3
-
DRA
23IOWAST
24
27
Final
-
14TEXAS
5OKLA
27
39
Final ABC
-
LALAF
APLST
19
30
Final ESPN
-
ECU
NCST
3
58
Final ESP3
-
25FRESNO
22BOISE
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:45pm ESPN
-
21NWEST
6OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
2CLEM
PITT
0
053 O/U
+27.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC