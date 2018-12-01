Drive Chart
NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale

  • Dec 01, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns to set a program single-season TD record and help North Carolina State beat East Carolina 58-3 on Saturday.

N.C. State scored on its first four possessions to lead 24-0 by early in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Wolfpack (9-3) finished with 655 yards. Gallaspy took care of the ground work and hit 19 total touchdowns this season, while Ryan Finley threw for 409 yards and three scores to lead a passing attack that included a big day for Jakobi Meyers with 13 catches for 163 yards and a TD.

The Pirates (3-9) managed 104 yards and avoided their first shutout since October 1997 by calling timeout with 3 seconds left to get Jake Verity's 46-yard field goal to end the game.

The game was scheduled to replace cancelled September dates for both teams due to Hurricane Florence.

THE TAKEAWAY

ECU: The Pirates took the field roughly 48 hours after the firing of coach Scottie Montgomery. Defensive coordinator David Blackwell was the interim coach, and his already-difficult task was made tougher by the fact starting quarterback Holton Ahlers was out due to injury for this one. The Pirates also lost No. 2 quarterback Reid Herring (Saturday's starter) when he was hurt on a third-quarter sack. All in all, it was a debacle of an afternoon to finish a rough season.

N.C. State: No drama, just an easy stat-padding (and record-setting) win against an overmatched opponent. The list included Gallapsy's TD mark, Meyers setting a new season receptions record and Christopher Dunn setting a season record for made field goals. Heck, even graduate center Garrett Bradbury got in on the fun with a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. It all added up to N.C. State reaching nine wins for the second straight season.

UP NEXT

ECU: The Pirates' offseason to-do list includes finding a new coach as well as getting around to hiring a new athletic director after leaving that position vacant since the spring. And oh yes, they open next season right back here on the same field in Raleigh.

N.C. State: A bowl game awaits.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:36
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
58
Point After TD 11:52
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
51
Touchdown 11:52
65-G.Bradbury runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
1
yds
00:14
pos
0
50
Field Goal 13:34
32-C.Dunn 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
69
yds
02:25
pos
0
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:35
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 4:40
25-R.Gallaspy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
5
yds
00:47
pos
0
40
Point After TD 6:49
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 6:55
15-R.Finley complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
40
yds
03:53
pos
0
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
32-C.Dunn 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
66
yds
0:42
pos
0
27
Point After TD 11:26
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 11:26
15-R.Finley complete to 11-J.Meyers. 11-J.Meyers runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:12
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:15
25-R.Gallaspy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:52
pos
0
16
Point After TD 4:05
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:10
15-R.Finley complete to 3-K.Harmon. 3-K.Harmon runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:28
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:56
32-C.Dunn 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
59
yds
04:04
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 33
Rushing 2 10
Passing 2 21
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-15 10-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 89 633
Total Plays 51 83
Avg Gain 1.7 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 31 234
Rush Attempts 26 38
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 6.2
Net Yards Passing 58 399
Comp. - Att. 9-25 33-45
Yards Per Pass 2.3 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 2-22
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-30
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 11-40.2 2-38.5
Return Yards 78 84
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-34
Kickoffs - Returns 4-62 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-16 2-50
Kicking 1/1 10/10
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 3-9 00033
NC State 9-3 1710141758
O/U 61, NCST -24.5
Raleigh, NC
 58 PASS YDS 399
31 RUSH YDS 234
89 TOTAL YDS 633
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 69 0 1 53.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 1607 6 10 100.3
R. Herring 8/22 69 0 1
C. Norman 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
C. Norman 1/2 4 0 0
K. Ifedi 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 21 0 2 8.5
K. Ifedi 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 405 3
A. Scott 12 50 0 53
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 162 1
T. Christian 5 9 0 3
C. Norman 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
C. Norman 1 -3 0 -3
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 236 0
H. Howe 6 -10 0 12
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -67 0
R. Herring 2 -15 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 1123 9
T. Brown 3 48 0 26
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 95 0
A. Scott 1 8 0 8
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 53 0
H. Howe 1 6 0 6
X. Smith 37 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 0
X. Smith 2 5 0 4
Jo. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
Jo. Johnson 1 4 0 4
M. Vines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 155 1
M. Vines 1 2 0 2
T. Green 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 285 0
T. Green 0 0 0 0
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 232 0
L. Henley 0 0 0 0
T. Deans 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 187 1
T. Deans 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Robinson 8-2 0.0 0
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
C. Gore 8-2 0.0 0
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Ramseur 7-1 0.0 0
M. Holton, Jr. 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Holton, Jr. 6-2 0.0 0
W. Saba 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
W. Saba 5-2 0.0 0
C. Gibbs 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Gibbs 4-2 0.0 0
M. Witherspoon 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Witherspoon 4-0 0.0 0
N. Harvey 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
N. Harvey 3-1 1.0 0
A. Turner 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Turner 2-1 0.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Bivens 2-3 0.0 0
N. Johnson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Stringer 2-2 0.0 0
C. Purvis 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Purvis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sutton 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Sutton 2-4 0.0 0
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
D. Charles 2-2 0.0 1
S. James 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. James 1-0 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Price 1-1 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Futrell 1-2 0.0 0
C. Seargent 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
C. Seargent 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
19/21 27/28
J. Verity 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 40.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
71 40.5 2
J. Young 11 40.2 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 18.8 17 0
T. Brown 2 16.0 17 0
X. Smith 37 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
X. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
A. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 18.4 30 0
A. Scott 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 409 3 1 168.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 3789 24 9 151.9
R. Finley 32/44 409 3 1
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 87 0 0 178.9
M. McKay 1/1 12 0 0
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Meyers 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 220 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
214 1012 18
R. Gallaspy 24 220 2 86
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
D. Rhem 5 28 0 13
W. Cornwell 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 1
W. Cornwell 1 11 1 11
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 1
M. McKay 2 2 0 2
G. Bradbury 65 C
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
G. Bradbury 1 1 1 1
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 128 3
B. Bodine 2 -3 0 0
T. Dabbs 37 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Dabbs 1 -3 0 -3
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 25 1
R. Finley 1 -9 0 -9
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
J. Meyers 1 -13 0 -13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 163 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
89 1028 4
J. Meyers 13 163 1 33
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
81 1186 7
K. Harmon 6 67 1 18
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 580 5
E. Emezie 5 57 0 24
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 282 1
C. Riley 3 51 0 19
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 377 3
T. Thomas 2 32 1 29
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
B. Bodine 1 26 0 26
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Rhem 1 12 0 12
D. Carter 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Carter 1 11 0 11
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 26 1
R. Gallaspy 1 2 0 2
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 1
C. Angeline 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Pratt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Pratt 5-1 0.0 0
D. Roseboro 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Roseboro 4-1 0.0 0
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
N. McCloud 3-0 0.0 1
K. Miller 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. McNeill 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 2-0 0.0 0
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Kidd-Glass 2-0 1.0 0
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0
F. Phillips 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Bryant 1-1 0.0 0
D. Pierson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Pierson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Boletepeli 1-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
L. Murchison 1-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kante 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Kante 1-2 0.0 0
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Holden 1-0 1.0 0
V. Martin 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Morehead 0-0 0.0 1
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
J. Meyers 0-0 1.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
I. Moore 0-3 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 7/7
SEASON FG XP
21/24 50/50
C. Dunn 3/3 28 7/7 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 41.7 2
A. Cole III 2 38.5 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 9.2 21 0
T. Thomas 3 11.3 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:16 NCST 35 2:33 7 8 Punt
4:05 NCST 35 0:58 9 38 INT
0:10 NCST 35 0:00 4 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 NCST 50 0:40 4 -23 Punt
6:39 ECU 6 1:22 3 6 Punt
2:12 ECU 32 1:12 7 23 Punt
0:05 NCST 35 0:00 1 -13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 NCST 35 0:00 4 -10 Punt
12:02 ECU 11 0:54 3 -7 Punt
6:49 NCST 35 0:34 4 60 INT
4:35 NCST 35 1:21 4 -12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 NCST 35 0:04 3 -22 Fumble
11:52 NCST 20 1:34 4 25 Punt
8:31 NCST 35 0:56 4 -11 Punt
2:05 ECU 22 1:01 4 49
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 35 4:04 11 59 FG
7:38 NCST 20 3:28 9 80 TD
3:07 NCST 25 2:52 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 NCST 43 2:12 5 57 TD
9:53 NCST 25 2:37 6 32 Punt
5:11 ECU 46 2:16 8 40 INT
0:53 NCST 23 0:42 5 66 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 NCST 33 2:05 5 16 Punt
10:48 ECU 40 3:53 8 40 TD
5:27 ECU 5 0:47 2 5 TD
2:29 NCST 32 2:25 10 59 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ECU 1 0:14 2 1 TD
9:37 NCST 3 1:01 2 97 TD
7:00 NCST 39 3:35 9 39 Fumble
