Colgate's game-ending FG eliminates James Madison

  Dec 01, 2018

(STATS) - It wasn't so much the Mike Houston coaching rumors proved to be too big of a distraction when James Madison was eliminated from the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

It was more Colgate being slightly better in tightly contested matchup.

Junior Chris Puzzi's 38-yard field goal as time expired lifted the eighth-seeded Raiders past James Madison 23-20 and into the national quarterfinals.

Colgate (10-1), whose only loss was to FBS Army, will play at No. 1 seed and defending FCS champion North Dakota State (12-0) in the quarterfinals next Friday or Saturday. James Madison (9-4) was the 2016 FCS champion.

Puzzi also kicked 37- and 23-yard field goals, and his final one was his 15th of the season, a Colgate record. Quarterback Grant Breneman had a touchdown pass and run in the third quarter, while the Raiders defense, top-ranked in the FCS, intercepted James Madison's Ben DiNucci five times, including safety Tyler Castillo with two.

"We knew the game was going to be exactly the way it was," Houston said. "It was exactly the game we planned for all week. It was going to be a field position, take advantage of mistakes, momentum and just kind a gut-check kind of ball game."

Houston, who last December signed a 10-year contract extension with James Madison through the 2027 season, said his focus was on Colgate this past week even after Charlotte made an offer to him to become the school's new coach. Although the offer was later rescinded, East Carolina also is believed to be heavily interested in Houston, who is 38-6 through three seasons, including the 2016 FCS title, with the Dukes.

"I don't know what my future holds," Houston said after the loss.

In contrast this past week, there was stability at Colgate, where coach Dan Hunt received a five-year contract extension. His team then proceeded to eliminate James Madison in the second round for the second time in four seasons.

The game was tied 20-20 when Colgate stopped punter Harry O'Kelly on a fake at the Raiders' 39 with 2:46 remaining. On Colgate's winning drive, Breneman's 26-yard pass to Owen Rockett was the key play.

DiNucci was taken out for a fourth-quarter series after throwing his fifth interception, but he came back to score on a 7-yard run to tie the game at 20 with 8:22 left. The Dukes rushed for 200 yards, led by DiNucci (76) and Cardon Johnson (66 yards, one touchdown).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:17
49-C.Puzzi 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
40
yds
02:35
pos
20
23
Point After TD 8:22
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
Touchdown 8:27
6-B.DiNucci runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
01:20
pos
19
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:51
49-C.Puzzi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 3:56
15-G.Breneman complete to 87-O.Rockett. 87-O.Rockett runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
03:52
pos
13
19
Point After TD 10:39
49-C.Puzzi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
13
Touchdown 10:45
15-G.Breneman runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
02:54
pos
13
12
Field Goal 13:39
91-E.Ratke 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
62
yds
0:51
pos
13
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:33
49-C.Puzzi 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
45
yds
6:53
pos
10
6
Field Goal 13:59
91-E.Ratke 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
72
yds
03:13
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:13
49-C.Puzzi 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
37
yds
4:06
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:28
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:31
25-C.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
02:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 14
Rushing 10 5
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-11 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 390 307
Total Plays 74 68
Avg Gain 5.3 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 200 140
Rush Attempts 39 45
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.1
Net Yards Passing 190 167
Comp. - Att. 19-35 14-23
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 4-23
Penalties - Yards 5-62 4-32
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 5 0
Punts - Avg 3-37.3 6-37.0
Return Yards 93 86
Punts - Returns 3-43 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-50 2-29
Int. - Returns 0-0 5-57
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
James Madison 9-4 733720
Colgate 10-1 3314323
Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium Hamilton, NY
 190 PASS YDS 167
200 RUSH YDS 140
390 TOTAL YDS 307
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 192 0 5 76.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 2275 16 12 139.4
B. DiNucci 19/33 192 0 5
G. Moloney 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 109 1 0 274.3
G. Moloney 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 433 9
B. DiNucci 10 76 1 26
Ca. Johnson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 657 5
Ca. Johnson 13 66 1 14
T. Sharp 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 550 4
T. Sharp 7 30 0 17
M. Marshall 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 446 6
M. Marshall 8 26 0 7
H. O'Kelly 98 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
H. O'Kelly 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Brown 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 455 2
J. Brown 4 62 0 33
D. Stapleton 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 182 1
D. Stapleton 4 52 0 16
D. Eldridge 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 314 0
D. Eldridge 4 30 0 12
K. Dean 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 614 5
K. Dean 4 27 0 13
Ca. Johnson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
Ca. Johnson 1 13 0 13
R. Stapleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 710 7
R. Stapleton 1 5 0 5
T. Sharp 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 123 0
T. Sharp 1 3 0 3
E. Morgan 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Morgan 0 0 0 0
J. Sims 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 103 0
J. Sims 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Smith 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
A. Smith 9-0 1.0 0
D. Holloway 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
D. Holloway 7-6 0.0 0
A. Atariwa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.5
A. Atariwa 6-6 0.5 0
D. Carter 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Carter 5-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
D. Amos 5-2 0.5 0
J. Moreland 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Moreland 4-2 0.0 0
M. Greene 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.5
M. Greene 4-5 0.5 0
L. Word 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Word 2-2 0.0 0
C. Tutt 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tutt 2-1 0.0 0
J. Daka 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Daka 1-1 1.5 0
R. Carter Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Carter Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
G. Groulx 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Groulx 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Ratke 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
17/19 35/35
E. Ratke 2/2 38 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. O'Kelly 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 38.7 1
H. O'Kelly 3 37.3 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hamilton 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 27.8 37 1
J. Hamilton 2 25.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 22.0 42 3
D. Amos 3 14.3 42 0
Colgate
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Breneman 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 190 1 0 144.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 1537 6 3 142.0
G. Breneman 14/23 190 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Holland Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 1154 12
J. Holland Jr. 25 89 0 10
G. Breneman 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 296 7
G. Breneman 18 33 1 32
A. Mathews 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 143 5
A. Mathews 1 9 0 9
T. Caine 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 40 0
T. Caine 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Rockett 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 695 3
O. Rockett 5 104 1 39
J. Holland Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 199 2
J. Holland Jr. 5 46 0 28
O. Buscaglia 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 300 0
O. Buscaglia 2 28 0 20
N. Martinsen 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 0
N. Martinsen 2 12 0 7
T. Ives 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 243 1
T. Ives 0 0 0 0
N. Diaco 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 0
N. Diaco 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Holl 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 1 0.0
T. Holl 11-0 0.0 1
A. Gaertner 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Gaertner 7-0 0.0 0
N. Ioanilli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Ioanilli 7-1 0.0 0
T. Castillo 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
T. Castillo 6-2 0.0 2
J. Steffen 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Steffen 4-2 0.0 0
A. Wisniewski 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Wisniewski 4-1 0.0 0
D. Deiuliis 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Deiuliis 4-2 0.0 0
B. Hunt IV 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
B. Hunt IV 2-1 0.0 1
C. Moore 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Moore 2-0 1.0 0
N. Wheeler 92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Wheeler 2-2 0.0 0
J. Jefferson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Martinsen 85 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Martinsen 1-0 0.0 0
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
A. Daramy-Swaray 1-1 0.0 1
N. Alvarez 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Alvarez 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mathews 44 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mathews 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mimms 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Mimms 0-1 0.0 0
M. Braasch II 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Braasch II 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Puzzi 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/17 37/38
C. Puzzi 3/3 38 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Cerra 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 35.0 3
J. Cerra 6 37.0 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Rockett 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 19.2 15 0
O. Rockett 2 14.5 15 0
T. Sizer 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
T. Sizer 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLG 35 2:29 8 57 TD
10:26 JMAD 16 2:03 6 28 INT
3:13 COLG 35 3:13 12 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 JMAD 12 1:08 3 3 Punt
2:33 COLG 35 1:13 8 12 INT
0:40 JMAD 36 0:30 5 -16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 COLG 11 0:47 4 -11 FG
10:39 COLG 35 2:10 7 19 Punt
3:51 COLG 35 0:08 5 8 INT
1:45 JMAD 7 1:23 5 74 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 JMAD 10 0:37 3 2 Punt
9:47 COLG 44 1:20 6 44 TD
6:28 JMAD 28 3:33 10 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 JMAD 35 1:56 7 16 Punt
7:57 COLG 44 4:06 10 37 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 JMAD 35 2:02 5 9 Punt
10:03 JMAD 50 6:53 13 45 FG
1:15 COLG 47 0:29 3 -11 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 JMAD 35 0:00 2 -24 Fumble
13:39 JMAD 35 2:54 8 75 TD
7:48 COLG 10 3:52 8 90 TD
3:20 JMAD 35 0:54 3 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 19 1:30 4 9 Downs
12:04 COLG 47 1:29 3 0 Punt
8:22 JMAD 35 1:16 4 -2 Punt
2:52 COLG 39 2:35 6 40 FG
