Willis' 4 TD throws carry Hokies past Marshall, 41-20
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ryan Willis threw touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half and Virginia Tech extended its nation's-best bowl streak to 26 years with a 41-20 victory against Marshall on Saturday.
The Hokies (6-6) paid the Thundering Herd $300,000 to play the game, then put together one of their best efforts of the season. Willis finished 18 of 26 for 312 yards with touchdown passes of 46 yards to Hezekiah Grimsley, 45 yards to Tre Turner, seven yards to Steve Peoples and 32 yards to Eric Kumah as Virginia Tech built a 31-6 lead by halftime.
The Thundering Herd (8-4), which also received future scheduling considerations for agreeing to play the Hokies, turned the ball over on each of its first two drives and each time the Hokies converted. A fumble recovery by TyJuan Garbutt on Marshall's first play from scrimmage set up the first of two field goals by Brian Johnson, and Bryce Watts' interception in the end zone set up an 80-yard touchdown march.
Watts' interception was the Hokies' first since Reggie Floyd had one against Notre Dame on Oct. 6.
Brenden Knox ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns for Marshall, and Isaiah Green hit Xavier Gaines with a 34-yard TD pass.
Grimsley dropped what would have been a fifth scoring throw in the third quarter, setting up Johnson's second field goal. It was the only scoring in the quarter, where the Hokies had been outscored 77-3 in their previous five third quarters at home, four of them losses.
Virginia Tech's bowl streak is the longest in the nation. Florida State had a string of 36 years in bowl games snapped with its 5-7 finish this year.
THE TAKEAWAY
Marshall: The Thundering Herd got off to a horrible start as Isaiah Green was hit by Ricky Walker on the first play from scrimmage, fumbled and TyJuan Garbutt recovered for the Hokies at the 17. Marshall held the Hokies to a field goal, but the start fired up the crowd and gave the home team momentum it never relinquished.
Virginia Tech: Good fortune played a role in the Hokies getting to a 12th game. Their tying touchdown last week in their 34-31 overtime victory against Virginia came when they recovered a fumble in the end zone after it went through the hands of a Cavaliers player. They required no such lucky bounces against the Herd.
UP NEXT
Marshall: The Herd is hopeful of landing in a bowl in Florida, an area the program recruits heavily.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' 26th straight bowl appearance will likely come in the Military Bowl.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|444
|428
|Total Plays
|69
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|232
|142
|Rush Attempts
|35
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|212
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|11.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-26
|Penalties - Yards
|11-67
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|31
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-32
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|232
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|19/34
|220
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|27
|204
|2
|67
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|6
|25
|0
|15
|
A. Anderson 21 RB
|A. Anderson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Levias 15 TE
|A. Levias
|5
|69
|0
|27
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|2
|54
|1
|34
|
O. Obialo 7 WR
|O. Obialo
|4
|37
|0
|21
|
M. Williams 9 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Brady 8 WR
|T. Brady
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hancock 37 LB
|C. Hancock
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 3 DB
|C. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gant 29 S
|M. Gant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hames 94 DL
|C. Hames
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Tyler 1 DL
|T. Tyler
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bee 91 DL
|R. Bee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 4 DL
|J. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Yulee 2 LB
|J. Yulee
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moody 10 LB
|D. Moody
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hernandez 35 LB
|F. Hernandez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Thompson 51 DL
|M. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rohrwasser 16 P
|J. Rohrwasser
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|4
|44.3
|0
|53
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 9 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|18/26
|312
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|14
|78
|0
|12
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|54
|1
|40
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|8
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|6
|-15
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|3
|99
|1
|45
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|64
|1
|46
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|4
|63
|1
|32
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|2
|57
|0
|54
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
C. Fox 16 RB
|C. Fox
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 8 DL
|R. Walker
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Porcher IV 98 DL
|R. Porcher IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 55 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rivers 44 LB
|D. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Mihota 99 DL
|V. Mihota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 49 LB
|K. Artis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 18 DB
|T. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/2
|32
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|5
|39.4
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|2
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
