Northern Illinois scores late to win MAC title game 30-29

  Dec 01, 2018
  • Dec 01, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Marcus Childers threw a touchdown pass - his fourth of the game - to D.J. Brown with 1:09 to go and Northern Illinois rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to take a 30-29 victory over Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Friday night.

The 35-yard TD pass came on the eighth play of a 70-yard drive that took a little more than two minutes following a punt forced by Sutton Smith's sack of Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson.

NIU's 2-point conversion failed and the Bulls (10-3) reached the Huskies' 41-yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth down with 21 seconds left ended Buffalo's hopes.

The Huskies' touchdown completed a comeback from a 29-10 deficit in the third quarter. Childers threw a 28-yard score to Brown near the end of the third quarter and a 32-yarder to Spencer Tears with under 13 minutes left in the fourth. Childers also had a 13-yard TD pass to Tears in the first half. Childers completed 21 of 33 passes for 300 yards with an interception and led the team with 58 yards rushing.

Jackson was 18-of-35 passing for 252 yards and two touchdown passes to Anthony Johnson, who had 124 yards receiving on seven catches. Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson ran for touchdowns. Buffalo missed a PAT after their second TD.

The Bulls have never beaten NIU in a MAC game since joining the league in 1999, going 0-12. A lone win over the Huskies came in 1968. The Huskies (8-5) have won four title games, the Bulls one.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:09
15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
plays
yds
pos
30
29
Touchdown 1:16
15-M.Childers complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
02:12
pos
30
29
Point After TD 12:51
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
29
Touchdown 13:00
15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:15
pos
23
29
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
29
Touchdown 0:24
15-M.Childers complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
01:44
pos
16
29
Point After TD 11:25
19-A.Mitcheson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
29
Touchdown 11:32
26-J.Patterson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
10
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:08
19-A.Mitcheson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
01:39
pos
10
22
Field Goal 1:52
2-A.Gantz 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
54
yds
03:49
pos
10
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:41
3-T.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
plays
yds
pos
7
19
Touchdown 5:49
3-T.Jackson complete to 83-A.Johnson. 83-A.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:02
pos
7
19
Point After TD 9:51
2-A.Gantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 9:57
15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:58
pos
6
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:55
11-A.McNulty extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 15:00
3-T.Jackson complete to 83-A.Johnson. 83-A.Johnson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
79
yds
04:38
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:38
11-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:45
5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
124
yds
05:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 26
Rushing 9 11
Passing 14 10
Penalty 0 5
3rd Down Conv 5-13 7-15
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 393 357
Total Plays 67 77
Avg Gain 5.9 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 109 142
Rush Attempts 34 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 3.4
Net Yards Passing 284 215
Comp. - Att. 21-33 18-35
Yards Per Pass 8.6 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-16 4-37
Penalties - Yards 7-91 3-20
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.3 5-41.8
Return Yards 20 49
Punts - Returns 1-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 3-62
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--13
Kicking 4/4 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 8-5 01071330
Buffalo 10-3 7157029
O/U 51.5, BUFF -3
Ford Field Detroit, MI
 284 PASS YDS 215
109 RUSH YDS 142
393 TOTAL YDS 357
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 300 4 1 173.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 1996 15 10 111.2
M. Childers 21/33 300 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 496 6
M. Childers 15 58 0 33
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 985 4
T. Harbison 11 35 0 7
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 215 0
J. Nettles 4 19 0 9
DJ. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
DJ. Brown 1 4 0 4
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 523 4
M. Jones 2 -4 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
DJ. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 484 5
DJ. Brown 4 84 2 35
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 372 4
S. Tears 6 73 2 32
J. Wesley 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 585 2
J. Wesley 2 42 0 34
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
M. Brinkman 3 42 0 24
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 134 0
C. Tucker 2 30 0 19
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 128 1
D. Robinson 2 16 0 10
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 48 0
M. Jones 1 12 0 12
T. Harmston 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 1
T. Harmston 1 1 0 1
Dr. Brown 40 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Dr. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones-Davis 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
A. Jones-Davis 12-2 0.0 0
S. Smith 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
S. Smith 9-1 2.0 0
K. Pugh 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Pugh 8-1 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
T. Foster 6-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
L. DeVeaux Jr. 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. DeVeaux Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
A. Walker 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Walker 4-2 0.0 0
J. Corcoran 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Corcoran 2-0 2.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 2-1 0.0 0
J. Embry 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Embry 2-1 0.0 0
J. McKie 49 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. McKie 1-0 0.0 0
Dr. Brown 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Dr. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Kramer 0-1 0.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Gantz 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/16 28/28
A. Gantz 1/1 39 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
83 40.1 3
M. Ference 4 38.3 3 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Lorbeck 41 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
M. Lorbeck 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 4.4 4 0
C. Tucker 1 4.0 4 0
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 252 2 0 130.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 2857 27 11 137.7
T. Jackson 18/35 252 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 805 12
K. Marks 17 72 1 13
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 946 13
Ja. Patterson 18 72 1 16
T. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 165 7
T. Jackson 7 -2 0 24
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Johnson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 124 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 944 11
A. Johnson 7 124 2 36
K. Osborn 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 835 6
K. Osborn 3 66 0 31
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
Ja. Patterson 2 19 0 17
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 14 0 8
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 48 0
K. Marks 2 13 0 7
C. Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 395 3
C. Jones 1 8 0 8
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 213 2
T. Mabry 1 8 0 8
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 59 1
A. Nunn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hodge 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.5
K. Hodge 7-3 0.5 0
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
Ja. Patterson 6-1 1.0 0
B. Williams 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
B. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
T. Hill 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 5-0 0.0 0
T. Slack 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
T. Slack 4-1 0.0 1
C. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
C. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Banks 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Banks 3-0 0.0 0
M. Nicholas 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Nicholas 3-1 1.0 0
C. Harris 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
C. Harris 3-1 0.5 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Riggins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brandon 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brandon 2-0 0.0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Koonce 1-0 0.0 0
D. Foxworth 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Foxworth 0-1 0.5 0
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Terry Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
J. Collier 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
J. Collier 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Mitcheson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/12 48/55
A. Mitcheson 1/1 24 1/1 4
A. McNulty 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
A. McNulty 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Finegan 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 41.8 1
E. Finegan 5 41.8 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Osborn 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.3 23 0
K. Osborn 3 20.7 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 35 2:30 10 1 Punt
6:38 BUFF 35 1:31 5 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BUFF 35 4:58 13 75 TD
5:41 BUFF 35 3:49 13 53 FG
0:05 BUFF 35 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 BUFF 35 2:54 8 16 Punt
6:47 NILL 45 0:00 1 55 INT
2:08 BUFF 34 1:44 5 34 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 NILL 37 1:15 4 63 TD
10:09 NILL 3 1:59 7 17 Punt
3:28 NILL 30 2:12 8 70 TD
0:28 NILL 41 0:00 1 -3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 BUFF 6 5:35 15 94 TD
5:03 BUFF 6 4:38 12 94 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 NILL 35 4:02 10 65 TD
1:47 NILL 35 1:39 8 70 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 NILL 35 0:00 10 75 TD
8:25 BUFF 16 0:53 3 -4 Punt
6:38 BUFF 5 3:40 6 16 Punt
0:17 NILL 35 0:05 4 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 NILL 35 1:54 7 16 Punt
7:41 BUFF 40 3:23 7 19 Punt
1:09 NILL 35 0:32 8 34 Downs
