|NILL
|BUFF
Northern Illinois scores late to win MAC title game 30-29
DETROIT (AP) Marcus Childers threw a touchdown pass - his fourth of the game - to D.J. Brown with 1:09 to go and Northern Illinois rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to take a 30-29 victory over Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference championship game on Friday night.
The 35-yard TD pass came on the eighth play of a 70-yard drive that took a little more than two minutes following a punt forced by Sutton Smith's sack of Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson.
NIU's 2-point conversion failed and the Bulls (10-3) reached the Huskies' 41-yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth down with 21 seconds left ended Buffalo's hopes.
The Huskies' touchdown completed a comeback from a 29-10 deficit in the third quarter. Childers threw a 28-yard score to Brown near the end of the third quarter and a 32-yarder to Spencer Tears with under 13 minutes left in the fourth. Childers also had a 13-yard TD pass to Tears in the first half. Childers completed 21 of 33 passes for 300 yards with an interception and led the team with 58 yards rushing.
Jackson was 18-of-35 passing for 252 yards and two touchdown passes to Anthony Johnson, who had 124 yards receiving on seven catches. Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson ran for touchdowns. Buffalo missed a PAT after their second TD.
The Bulls have never beaten NIU in a MAC game since joining the league in 1999, going 0-12. A lone win over the Huskies came in 1968. The Huskies (8-5) have won four title games, the Bulls one.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|393
|357
|Total Plays
|67
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|142
|Rush Attempts
|34
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|284
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|18-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-16
|4-37
|Penalties - Yards
|7-91
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|20
|49
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--13
|Kicking
|4/4
|3/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|21/33
|300
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|15
|58
|0
|33
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|11
|35
|0
|7
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
DJ. Brown 10 WR
|DJ. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
DJ. Brown 10 WR
|DJ. Brown
|4
|84
|2
|35
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|6
|73
|2
|32
|
J. Wesley 9 WR
|J. Wesley
|2
|42
|0
|34
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|3
|42
|0
|24
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|30
|0
|19
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Harmston 84 TE
|T. Harmston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Dr. Brown 40 DE
|Dr. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones-Davis 48 LB
|A. Jones-Davis
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 15 DE
|S. Smith
|9-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 57 LB
|K. Pugh
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. DeVeaux Jr. 37 LB
|L. DeVeaux Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 26 CB
|A. Walker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Corcoran 12 DE
|J. Corcoran
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Embry 3 CB
|J. Embry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 49 CB
|J. McKie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Dr. Brown 40 DE
|Dr. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Gantz 2 K
|A. Gantz
|1/1
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|4
|38.3
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lorbeck 41 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Jackson 3 QB
|T. Jackson
|18/35
|252
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|17
|72
|1
|13
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|18
|72
|1
|16
|
T. Jackson 3 QB
|T. Jackson
|7
|-2
|0
|24
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Johnson 83 WR
|A. Johnson
|7
|124
|2
|36
|
K. Osborn 8 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|66
|0
|31
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Jones 17 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hodge 4 LB
|K. Hodge
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
|Ja. Patterson
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Williams 14 CB
|B. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slack 9 CB
|T. Slack
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 22 S
|J. Banks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nicholas 94 DE
|M. Nicholas
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brandon 90 DL
|J. Brandon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Foxworth 54 DT
|D. Foxworth
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Collier 25 LB
|J. Collier
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mitcheson 19 K
|A. Mitcheson
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|
A. McNulty 11 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|5
|41.8
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 8 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|20.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NILL
BUFF
30
29
Final ESP2
-
17UTAH
11WASH
3
10
Final FOX
-
LALAF
APLST
0
058 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14TEXAS
5OKLA
0
077.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
NCST
0
060.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
SC
0
056.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DRA
23IOWAST
0
053 O/U
-41
Sat 12:00pm
-
UAB
MTSU
0
044.5 O/U
-1
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
NRFST
LIB
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
MEMP
8UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
4UGA
0
063.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm CBS
-
25FRESNO
22BOISE
0
052.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:45pm ESPN
-
21NWEST
6OHIOST
0
061.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
2CLEM
PITT
0
052.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC