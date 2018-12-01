Drive Chart
WOFF
KENSAW

No Text

Kennesaw edges Wofford 13-10 in FCS 2nd round

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) Kennesaw State turned a late turnover into a Justin Thompson field goal with less than two minutes to play for a 13-10 victory over Wofford in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

With the Terriers facing third-and-long near midfield, Anthony Gore sacked Joe Newman and forced a fumble that was recovered by Andrew Butcher for a loss of 20 yards.

As befitting the defensive struggle in the rain, the Owls went nowhere but Thompson kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:52 to play.

The fourth-seeded Owls (11-1) are home against fifth-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Other than two big plays early in the second quarter, neither of the run-dominated teams was able to muster much of an attack.

Darnell Holland scored on a 53-yard run in the opening seconds of the second quarter to put the Owls on the board. Holland took a pitch around right end for the longest TD run in Big South Conference playoff history. Just two snaps later Wofford answered with a 57-yard pass from Joe Newman to D'mauriae Van Cleave.

The Terriers got a career-long 45-yard field goal from Luke Carter midway through the second quarter but Thompson tied it with 40-yarder on the last play of the half.

Kennesaw finished with 242 yards and Wofford 236, another 43 coming on a completion on the last play of the game. Both teams had two turnovers.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:43
86-J.Thompson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
00:55
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:40
86-J.Thompson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
57
yds
01:51
pos
10
10
Field Goal 8:00
34-L.Carter 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
19
yds
03:52
pos
10
7
Point After TD 13:52
34-L.Carter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:02
8-J.Newman complete to 19-D.VanCleave. 19-D.VanCleave runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:46
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:48
86-J.Thompson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
33-D.Holland runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
02:36
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 7
Rushing 7 4
Passing 4 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-17 2-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 208 233
Total Plays 61 58
Avg Gain 3.4 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 73 163
Rush Attempts 44 44
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 3.7
Net Yards Passing 135 70
Comp. - Att. 10-17 6-14
Yards Per Pass 7.9 5.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-28 2-9
Penalties - Yards 4-16 2-16
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-36.7 7-42.3
Return Yards 53 33
Punts - Returns 2-6 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 2-44 2-35
Int. - Returns 1-3 1-0
Kicking 2/2 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wofford 9-4 0100010
Kennesaw State 11-1 0100313
Fifth Third Bank Stadium Kennesaw, GA
 135 PASS YDS 70
73 RUSH YDS 163
208 TOTAL YDS 233
Wofford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 154 1 1 171.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 1071 8 7 130.4
J. Newman 8/13 154 1 1
M. Mosley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 9 0 0 91.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 343 2 3 131.7
M. Mosley 2/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Walker 21 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 547 3
N. Walker 11 56 0 13
L. McAfee 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 856 8
L. McAfee 10 30 0 10
M. Mosley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 258 2
M. Mosley 5 12 0 9
A. Stoddard 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 913 11
A. Stoddard 2 1 0 1
R. Lovelace 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 294 3
R. Lovelace 1 -2 0 -2
D. VanCleave 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. VanCleave 1 -2 0 -2
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 539 5
J. Newman 14 -22 0 20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. VanCleave 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 94 1
D. VanCleave 5 94 1 57
J. Tillery 3 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 0
J. Tillery 1 43 0 43
D. Lindsey 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 172 0
D. Lindsey 2 24 0 14
T. Luther 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 323 4
T. Luther 1 3 0 3
J. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 278 2
J. Hill 0 0 0 0
S. Wild 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Wild 0 0 0 0
N. Walker 21 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Walker 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Brown 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
M. Brown 10-0 1.0 0
D. Lemon 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Lemon 5-0 0.0 0
T. Mangum 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Mangum 5-0 0.0 0
W. Rountree 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
W. Rountree 4-1 0.0 0
B. Brown 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tillery 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Tillery 3-0 0.0 1
D. Watson 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Watson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Alstatt 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Alstatt 3-0 0.0 0
B. Zamary 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Zamary 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Beckett 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Beckett 2-0 1.0 0
J. Beckley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Beckley 1-0 0.0 0
C. Prince 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Prince 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Carter 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/16 48/48
L. Carter 1/1 45 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Carter 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 36.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 43.6 2
L. Carter 7 36.7 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. VanCleave 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
D. VanCleave 1 29.0 29 0
T. Luther 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 23.6 15 0
T. Luther 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. McAfee 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 1.7 7 0
L. McAfee 2 3.0 7 0
Kennesaw State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Burks 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 79 0 1 76.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1031 10 6 149.7
C. Burks 6/14 79 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Holland 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 857 9
D. Holland 6 74 1 53
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 142 0
B. Rechsteiner 5 28 0 21
K. Glover 48 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 283 1
K. Glover 12 21 0 8
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 550 5
S. Terry 5 14 0 9
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 220 1
I. Foster 2 13 0 8
C. Burks 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 871 29
C. Burks 10 7 0 6
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 211 2
T. Reed 3 7 0 5
D. David 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 114 4
D. David 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 125 3
T. Reed 2 27 0 22
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 215 1
S. Terry 1 24 0 24
D. Holland 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 182 2
D. Holland 2 19 0 18
K. Glover 48 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Glover 1 9 0 9
X. Harper 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 1
X. Harper 0 0 0 0
J. Sumpter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 292 4
J. Sumpter 0 0 0 0
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
I. Foster 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Gore Jr. 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 1.0
A. Gore Jr. 10-2 1.0 0
B. Armstrong 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Armstrong 8-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
M. Billingslea 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Billingslea 5-0 0.0 0
T. Bell 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Bell 5-0 0.0 0
C. Mason 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
C. Mason 3-1 0.0 1
J. White 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. White 2-0 0.0 0
A. Butcher 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Butcher 2-1 0.0 0
L. Larry 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Larry 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bates 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bates 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pettway 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pettway 1-0 0.0 0
D. Walker 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
P. Moore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Moore 1-0 1.0 0
B. Perry 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Perry 1-0 0.0 0
C. Patrick 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Patrick 1-0 0.0 0
D. Scott 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Thompson 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/10 66/66
J. Thompson 2/3 40 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Jones 89 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 41.6 2
N. Jones 7 42.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 38.9 20 2
I. Foster 2 17.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 9.2 0 0
I. Foster 2 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENSAW 35 1:59 5 2 Punt
11:26 WOFF 24 1:23 3 -5 Punt
7:29 WOFF 3 3:57 8 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 KENSAW 35 0:46 3 65 TD
11:52 KENSAW 41 3:52 7 14 FG
5:51 WOFF 32 2:45 6 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 WOFF 13 4:43 8 48 Punt
5:26 WOFF 45 1:32 3 7 Punt
1:48 KENSAW 45 1:40 5 5 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 KENSAW 41 1:31 4 9 Downs
10:40 WOFF 10 1:19 3 5 Punt
6:19 WOFF 31 1:53 5 48 Fumble
1:57 KENSAW 35 0:22 5 -10 Downs
0:26 WOFF 19 0:05 2 7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 KENSAW 37 0:52 3 -6 Punt
9:27 KENSAW 43 1:50 4 4 Punt
2:59 KENSAW 21 2:36 7 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 WOFF 35 1:16 4 7 Punt
7:53 WOFF 35 1:20 4 -6 Punt
2:31 KENSAW 20 1:51 9 57 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 WOFF 35 0:00 8 -22 INT
6:35 KENSAW 12 0:59 3 2 Punt
3:18 KENSAW 14 1:20 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENSAW 20 0:08 2 21 Fumble
12:30 KENSAW 32 1:27 3 6 Punt
8:45 WOFF 50 1:41 5 20 FG Miss
3:38 WOFF 21 0:55 3 8 FG
1:31 WOFF 25 0:19 4 6 Downs
