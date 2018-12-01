|
|
|WOFF
|KENSAW
Kennesaw edges Wofford 13-10 in FCS 2nd round
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) Kennesaw State turned a late turnover into a Justin Thompson field goal with less than two minutes to play for a 13-10 victory over Wofford in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
With the Terriers facing third-and-long near midfield, Anthony Gore sacked Joe Newman and forced a fumble that was recovered by Andrew Butcher for a loss of 20 yards.
As befitting the defensive struggle in the rain, the Owls went nowhere but Thompson kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:52 to play.
The fourth-seeded Owls (11-1) are home against fifth-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals next weekend.
Other than two big plays early in the second quarter, neither of the run-dominated teams was able to muster much of an attack.
Darnell Holland scored on a 53-yard run in the opening seconds of the second quarter to put the Owls on the board. Holland took a pitch around right end for the longest TD run in Big South Conference playoff history. Just two snaps later Wofford answered with a 57-yard pass from Joe Newman to D'mauriae Van Cleave.
The Terriers got a career-long 45-yard field goal from Luke Carter midway through the second quarter but Thompson tied it with 40-yarder on the last play of the half.
Kennesaw finished with 242 yards and Wofford 236, another 43 coming on a completion on the last play of the game. Both teams had two turnovers.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|7
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|208
|233
|Total Plays
|61
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|163
|Rush Attempts
|44
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|135
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|6-14
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-28
|2-9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-16
|2-16
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.7
|7-42.3
|Return Yards
|53
|33
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|3/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|208
|TOTAL YDS
|233
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Walker 21 FB
|N. Walker
|11
|56
|0
|13
|
L. McAfee 6 RB
|L. McAfee
|10
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Mosley 4 QB
|M. Mosley
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
A. Stoddard 29 FB
|A. Stoddard
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Lovelace 28 RB
|R. Lovelace
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. VanCleave 19 RB
|D. VanCleave
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Newman 8 QB
|J. Newman
|14
|-22
|0
|20
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. VanCleave 19 RB
|D. VanCleave
|5
|94
|1
|57
|
J. Tillery 3 S
|J. Tillery
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
D. Lindsey 80 WR
|D. Lindsey
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
T. Luther 2 WR
|T. Luther
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hill 82 WR
|J. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Wild 83 TE
|S. Wild
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Walker 21 FB
|N. Walker
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Brown 90 DL
|M. Brown
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 27 CB
|D. Lemon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 52 DL
|T. Mangum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rountree 36 LB
|W. Rountree
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 33 LB
|B. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 3 S
|J. Tillery
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Watson 24 CB
|D. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alstatt 13 S
|M. Alstatt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Zamary 99 DL
|B. Zamary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 42 LB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 41 LB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Beckett 45 LB
|J. Beckett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Beckley 46 LB
|J. Beckley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Prince 95 DL
|C. Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Carter 34 K
|L. Carter
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Carter 34 K
|L. Carter
|7
|36.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. VanCleave 19 RB
|D. VanCleave
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|
T. Luther 2 WR
|T. Luther
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McAfee 6 RB
|L. McAfee
|2
|3.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Burks 3 QB
|C. Burks
|6/14
|79
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|6
|74
|1
|53
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|5
|28
|0
|21
|
K. Glover 48 LB
|K. Glover
|12
|21
|0
|8
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|5
|14
|0
|9
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Burks 3 QB
|C. Burks
|10
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
D. David 2 QB
|D. David
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Holland 33 RB
|D. Holland
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
K. Glover 48 LB
|K. Glover
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
X. Harper 16 WR
|X. Harper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sumpter 15 WR
|J. Sumpter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gore Jr. 41 LB
|A. Gore Jr.
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Armstrong 42 LB
|B. Armstrong
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 59 DL
|D. Johnson Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Billingslea 98 DL
|M. Billingslea
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell 96 DL
|T. Bell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 20 DB
|C. Mason
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. White 25 DB
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butcher 58 DL
|A. Butcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Larry 23 DB
|L. Larry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 49 LB
|C. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettway 26 LB
|D. Pettway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 1 DB
|D. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moore 99 DL
|P. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Perry 34 DB
|B. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patrick 44 LB
|C. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 74 DL
|D. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Thompson 86 K
|J. Thompson
|2/3
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Jones 89 K
|N. Jones
|7
|42.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
