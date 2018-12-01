|
|
|UAB
|MTSU
UAB beats Middle Tennessee in C-USA title game 27-25
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Spencer Brown ran for 156 yards and a touchdown, Nick Vogel put UAB ahead with a field goal with 3:23 remaining and the Blazers, who reinstated their program last season after a two-year hiatus, beat Middle Tennessee 27-25 in Saturday's Conference USA championship game.
The Blue Raiders, who beat UAB in Murfreesboro 27-3 last weekend in a regular-season finale, were set to get a final chance with 1:21 to play but were flagged for having 12 men on the field as the Blazers prepared to punt, and UAB took a knee twice to run out the clock.
The victory gave UAB (10-3) its first 10-win season and its first Conference USA championship. The program was shut down after the 2014 season before being reinstated and taking two years off.
Brown's 30-yard run from the 50 was the key play in setting up Vogel's winning kick. Brown went 1,000 yards rushing for the second year in a row.
Trailing 13-3 after the first quarter, the Blazers scored 21 straight points in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Brown, Tyler Johnston III's 40-yard pass to Andrew Wilson and Johnston's 3-yard run that came after Chris Woolbright intercepted Brent Stockstill's pass giving the ball to UAB at the Middle Tennessee 35.
The Blue Raiders cut into the lead on Crews Holt's field goal as time ran out at halftime then scored on Stockstill's 46-yard pass to Zack Dobson in the third quarter and took the lead at 25-24 with 10:08 left in the game on a Holt field goal.
Middle Tennessee (9-4) came in 5-0 at home this season.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|350
|437
|Total Plays
|69
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|94
|Rush Attempts
|54
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|125
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|29-45
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|2-19
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|31
|9
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-26
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-1
|Kicking
|5/5
|5/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|4/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|9/15
|140
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 28 RB
|S. Brown
|31
|156
|1
|30
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|17
|56
|1
|13
|
J. Street 5 RB
|J. Street
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Carter 18 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
A. Wilson 3 WR
|A. Wilson
|1
|40
|1
|40
|
K. Parham 16 WR
|K. Parham
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Ubosi 7 WR
|X. Ubosi
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Lee 4 TE
|D. Lee
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Street 5 RB
|J. Street
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
H. Pittman 38 TE
|H. Pittman
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Walker 84 WR
|J. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Brown 28 RB
|S. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Crawford 15 LB
|T. Crawford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Garcia-Williams 99 LB
|J. Garcia-Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Woolbright 27 LB
|C. Woolbright
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Turner 14 CB
|D. Turner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|2/2
|29
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|4
|46.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Wilson 3 WR
|A. Wilson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Stockstill 12 QB
|B. Stockstill
|29/45
|362
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|3
|52
|0
|48
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|9
|39
|0
|15
|
B. Stockstill 12 QB
|B. Stockstill
|6
|2
|0
|11
|
T. Thomas 21 RB
|T. Thomas
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Bruce 5 WR
|J. Bruce
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|3
|81
|0
|55
|
T. Thomas 21 RB
|T. Thomas
|2
|63
|1
|44
|
P. Smith 37 WR
|P. Smith
|4
|42
|0
|26
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|4
|40
|1
|46
|
G. Casey 87 WR
|G. Casey
|7
|37
|0
|9
|
J. Bruce 5 WR
|J. Bruce
|3
|33
|0
|27
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Bush 23 S
|W. Bush
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|4/4
|37
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bonadies 99 P
|M. Bonadies
|2
|40.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
-
MEMP
8UCF
41
56
4th 2:29 ABC
-
1BAMA
4UGA
21
28
4th 5:36 CBS
-
NILL
BUFF
30
29
Final ESPN2
-
17UTAH
11WASH
3
10
Final FOX
-
LALAF
APLST
19
30
Final ESPN
-
DRA
23IOWAST
24
27
Final
-
AKRON
SC
3
28
Final SECN
-
ECU
NCST
3
58
Final ESP3
-
MRSHL
VATECH
20
41
Final ESP3
-
14TEXAS
5OKLA
27
39
Final ABC
-
UAB
MTSU
27
25
Final CBSSN
-
NRFST
LIB
17
52
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
CAL
23
13
Final PACN
-
25FRESNO
22BOISE
0
051.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:45pm ESPN
-
21NWEST
6OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
2CLEM
PITT
0
052.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC