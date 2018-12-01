Drive Chart
UAB
MTSU

No Text

UAB beats Middle Tennessee in C-USA title game 27-25

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Spencer Brown ran for 156 yards and a touchdown, Nick Vogel put UAB ahead with a field goal with 3:23 remaining and the Blazers, who reinstated their program last season after a two-year hiatus, beat Middle Tennessee 27-25 in Saturday's Conference USA championship game.

The Blue Raiders, who beat UAB in Murfreesboro 27-3 last weekend in a regular-season finale, were set to get a final chance with 1:21 to play but were flagged for having 12 men on the field as the Blazers prepared to punt, and UAB took a knee twice to run out the clock.

The victory gave UAB (10-3) its first 10-win season and its first Conference USA championship. The program was shut down after the 2014 season before being reinstated and taking two years off.

Brown's 30-yard run from the 50 was the key play in setting up Vogel's winning kick. Brown went 1,000 yards rushing for the second year in a row.

Trailing 13-3 after the first quarter, the Blazers scored 21 straight points in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Brown, Tyler Johnston III's 40-yard pass to Andrew Wilson and Johnston's 3-yard run that came after Chris Woolbright intercepted Brent Stockstill's pass giving the ball to UAB at the Middle Tennessee 35.

The Blue Raiders cut into the lead on Crews Holt's field goal as time ran out at halftime then scored on Stockstill's 46-yard pass to Zack Dobson in the third quarter and took the lead at 25-24 with 10:08 left in the game on a Holt field goal.

Middle Tennessee (9-4) came in 5-0 at home this season.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:10
19-N.Vogel 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
39
yds
01:54
pos
27
25
Field Goal 10:50
18-C.Holt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
70
yds
02:20
pos
24
25
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:53
12-B.Stockstill complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley to UAB 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
24
22
Touchdown 4:04
12-B.Stockstill complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:29
pos
24
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:19
18-C.Holt 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
03:01
pos
24
16
Point After TD 3:20
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 3:24
17-T.Johnston runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
00:37
pos
23
13
Point After TD 4:15
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 4:24
17-T.Johnston complete to 3-A.Wilson. 3-A.Wilson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
01:32
pos
16
13
Point After TD 7:08
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 7:13
28-S.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
9
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 0:03
12-B.Stockstill complete to 21-T.Thomas. 21-T.Thomas runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:36
pos
3
12
Field Goal 3:09
18-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
62
yds
04:33
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:22
19-N.Vogel 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
53
yds
03:40
pos
3
3
Field Goal 12:40
18-C.Holt 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
45
yds
02:20
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 18
Rushing 15 4
Passing 4 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 3-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 350 437
Total Plays 69 69
Avg Gain 5.1 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 225 94
Rush Attempts 54 24
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 3.9
Net Yards Passing 125 343
Comp. - Att. 9-15 29-45
Yards Per Pass 8.3 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 2-19
Penalties - Yards 4-25 3-15
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-46.0 2-40.5
Return Yards 31 9
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 2-26 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-1
Kicking 5/5 5/5
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UAB 10-3 3210327
Middle Tenn. 8-5 1336325
O/U 44, MTSU -1.5
Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, TN
 125 PASS YDS 343
225 RUSH YDS 94
350 TOTAL YDS 437
UAB
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 140 1 1 147.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 950 7 8 135.0
T. Johnston III 9/15 140 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 156 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
248 1152 16
S. Brown 31 156 1 30
T. Johnston III 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 331 4
T. Johnston III 17 56 1 13
J. Street 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 275 1
J. Street 3 12 0 5
L. Stanley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 263 1
L. Stanley 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Carter 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 443 2
K. Carter 1 43 0 43
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 486 5
A. Wilson 1 40 1 40
K. Parham 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 197 0
K. Parham 1 17 0 17
X. Ubosi 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 610 5
X. Ubosi 1 16 0 16
D. Lee 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 115 0
D. Lee 2 13 0 7
J. Street 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 23 0
J. Street 2 6 0 7
H. Pittman 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
H. Pittman 1 5 0 5
J. Walker 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
J. Walker 0 0 0 0
S. Brown 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 17 0
S. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Crawford 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Crawford 1-0 1.0 0
J. Garcia-Williams 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Garcia-Williams 1-0 1.0 0
C. Woolbright 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Woolbright 0-0 0.0 1
D. Turner 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Turner 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
N. Vogel 2/2 29 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 40.3 1
K. Greenwell 4 46.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 20.7 13 0
A. Wilson 1 13.0 13 0
K. Carter 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.3 13 0
K. Carter 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Wilson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.7 5 0
A. Wilson 1 5.0 5 0
Middle Tenn.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 362 2 2 137.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 3214 28 8 151.6
B. Stockstill 29/45 362 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 211 1
Z. Dobson 3 52 0 48
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 568 4
C. Mobley 9 39 0 15
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 149 2
B. Stockstill 6 2 0 11
T. Thomas 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 226 5
T. Thomas 3 2 0 2
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
T. Lee 1 1 0 1
J. Bruce 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
J. Bruce 2 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 171 0
T. West 3 81 0 55
T. Thomas 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 232 4
T. Thomas 2 63 1 44
P. Smith 37 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 526 6
P. Smith 4 42 0 26
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 4
Z. Dobson 4 40 1 46
G. Casey 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 399 3
G. Casey 7 37 0 9
J. Bruce 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 0
J. Bruce 3 33 0 27
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 0
J. Marshall 1 26 0 26
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 828 7
T. Lee 2 22 0 16
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 117 1
C. Mobley 3 18 0 8
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 3
C. Windham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Manciel 1-0 1.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Philpots 1-0 1.0 0
W. Bush 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 6 0.0
W. Bush 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
16/21 39/44
C. Holt 4/4 37 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bonadies 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 41.5 0
M. Bonadies 2 40.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 9.0 8 0
T. Lee 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 MTSU 35 3:40 10 53 FG
3:04 MTSU 35 1:25 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MTSU 35 0:00 17 65 TD
5:56 UAB 32 1:32 4 68 TD
4:01 MTSU 35 0:37 5 35 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MTSU 35 0:00 3 -5 INT
11:22 UAB 26 4:11 9 31 Downs
3:53 MTSU 35 1:12 4 -4 Punt
1:37 UAB 38 1:19 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 MTSU 35 1:52 6 4 Punt
6:04 MTSU 50 1:54 4 39 FG
1:26 UAB 46 0:21 6 10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 35 2:20 7 45 FG
7:42 UAB 35 4:33 11 62 FG
1:39 MTSU 20 1:36 5 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:08 UAB 35 1:06 4 -5 Punt
4:15 UAB 35 0:09 4 30 INT
3:20 UAB 35 3:01 14 80 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 48 2:54 7 22 Downs
6:33 MTSU 43 2:29 5 57 TD
2:36 MTSU 36 0:54 3 2 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 MTSU 20 2:20 6 64 FG
8:05 MTSU 16 1:20 3 -4 Punt
3:28 UAB 35 1:58 8 19 Downs
NCAA FB Scores