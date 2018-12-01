Drive Chart
No. 24 Iowa State barely survives, beats FCS Drake 27-24

  • Dec 01, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) David Montgomery ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and No. 24 Iowa State barely survived a near-upset by non-scholarship FCS school Drake on Saturday, winning 27-24.

Brock Purdy had 153 yards passing and a TD for the Cyclones (8-4), who fought through persistent rain and a sloppy field to win their sixth straight home game, tying a school record.

It hardly felt like a victory though.

The Bulldogs, buoyed by conditions that made footing more important than formations, forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions to open the second half. They turned the second one, a pick of Kyle Kempt, into a 19-yard TD pass from Grant Kraemer to Devin Cates and a stunning 24-20 lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

That finally woke the Cyclones up.

They responded with a 7-yard touchdown reception by Deshaunte Jones to jump back on top, and Spencer Benton and JaQuan Bailey came up with huge sacks to force Drake punts.

Montgomery's 2-yard run on a 3rd-down-and-1 with 1:26 left sealed it for the relieved Cyclones.

Kraemer threw for 221 yards and three TDs for the Bulldogs (7-4). They outgained Iowa State 279-273.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones have long prided themselves on having one of the nation's best grass gridirons. But seven home games and a morning filled with sleet, snow and rain - at times, all happening at once - literally leveled the playing field. It was so muddy that Iowa State's band wasn't allowed to perform at halftime. Still, the Cyclones looked beyond uninspired - and it might have made them look less than desirable when bowls make their picks on Sunday.

Drake: The Bulldogs made the most of their moment on a big stage, and coach Rick Fox should be applauded for having his guys ready to go on short notice after it agreed to fill in for Incarnate Word, which called off its trip to Ames after reaching the FCS playoffs. To blame this loss all on Iowa State would be unfair, because the Bulldogs looked the part from the opening whistle.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It's hard to believe Iowa State is one of the 25 best teams in America after this debacle.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:26
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 0:30
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
3:17
pos
24
26
Point After TD 3:37
99-D.Donley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 4:10
15-G.Kraemer complete to 1-D.Cates. 1-D.Cates runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
04:10
pos
23
20
Field Goal 11:20
99-D.Donley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
20
yds
01:40
pos
17
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:13
96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 2:13
15-B.Purdy runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
02:42
pos
14
20
Point After TD 9:42
99-D.Donley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:20
15-G.Kraemer complete to 82-T.Pugh. 82-T.Pugh runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:35
pos
13
14
Point After TD 14:55
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 15:00
32-D.Montgomery runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
51
yds
03:35
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:38
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:20
32-D.Montgomery runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:03
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:23
99-D.Donley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:30
15-G.Kraemer complete to 87-Z.DeLeon. 87-Z.DeLeon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:40
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 17
Rushing 5 8
Passing 9 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 262 264
Total Plays 59 67
Avg Gain 4.4 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 58 114
Rush Attempts 30 42
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 2.7
Net Yards Passing 204 150
Comp. - Att. 20-29 17-25
Yards Per Pass 7.0 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 1-9
Penalties - Yards 5-50 2-15
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-34.4 2-38.0
Return Yards 75 111
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-67 5-92
Int. - Returns 1-9 1-19
Kicking 4/4 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 3/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Drake 7-4 7710024
23 Iowa State 8-4 7137027
O/U 51, IOWAST -40.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 204 PASS YDS 150
58 RUSH YDS 114
262 TOTAL YDS 264
Drake
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Kraemer 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 221 3 1 160.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 2703 28 13 143.8
G. Kraemer 20/29 221 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hartwig 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 229 3
B. Hartwig 13 48 0 13
G. Kraemer 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 -7 1
G. Kraemer 7 12 0 11
G. Gossling 30 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Gossling 1 0 0 0
D. Lauer 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 511 3
D. Lauer 6 0 0 2
C. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 146 1
C. Robinson 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. DeLeon 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 334 4
Z. DeLeon 4 68 1 27
D. Cates 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 570 4
D. Cates 4 53 1 23
W. Purdom 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
W. Purdom 2 34 0 18
S. Doran 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 949 12
S. Doran 3 31 0 14
D. Lauer 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 289 2
D. Lauer 4 30 0 15
I. Skinner 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
I. Skinner 1 4 0 4
T. Pugh 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
T. Pugh 1 2 1 2
S. Feller 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 114 0
S. Feller 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Morgan 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Morgan 1-0 1.0 0
K. Severa 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Severa 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Donley 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/10 37/40
D. Donley 1/1 26 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Kennedy 10 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 37.1 2
R. Kennedy 5 34.4 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hartwig 18 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.8 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 20.1 19 0
B. Hartwig 4 16.8 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wallen 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 8.8 0 0
T. Wallen 1 -1.0 -1 0
Iowa State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 153 1 0 141.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1935 16 5 172.7
B. Purdy 15/22 153 1 0
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 6 0 1 16.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 160 0 1 104.6
K. Kempt 2/3 6 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 145 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
231 1092 12
D. Montgomery 33 145 2 39
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Milton 1 3 0 3
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 40 1
S. Croney Jr. 1 -1 0 -1
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 262 3
B. Purdy 4 -16 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 1126 9
H. Butler 4 67 0 24
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 360 4
D. Jones 4 37 1 15
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 293 2
M. Eaton 2 32 0 17
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 417 1
T. Milton 3 14 0 8
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 102 0
D. Montgomery 2 6 0 8
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 3
C. Kolar 1 3 0 3
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Nwangwu 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Benton 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Benton 1-0 1.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ja. Bailey 1-0 1.0 0
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Peavy 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
14/20 34/36
C. Assalley 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
J. Rivera 2 38.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 26.7 26 0
K. Nwangwu 3 22.0 26 0
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 17.0 17 0
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.5 9 0
J. Lang 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 35 1:50 6 8 Punt
10:10 IOWAST 7 0:40 2 7 TD
6:38 IOWAST 35 2:08 7 14 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 IOWAST 35 4:35 11 65 TD
6:45 DRA 37 1:45 3 8 Punt
2:13 IOWAST 35 0:53 4 -9 Punt
0:25 DRA 30 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 IOWAST 29 1:40 5 20 FG
8:20 DRA 46 4:10 9 54 TD
0:26 IOWAST 35 0:06 8 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 DRA 25 2:10 4 19 Punt
6:25 IOWAST 46 2:55 7 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 IOWAST 26 2:10 4 -19 Downs
9:23 DRA 35 2:03 6 65 TD
4:25 IOWAST 49 3:35 8 51 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:42 DRA 35 2:27 9 38 Downs
4:55 DRA 22 2:42 6 22 TD
1:12 IOWAST 38 0:42 5 33 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 DRA 35 0:00 6 10 Fumble
11:15 DRA 35 2:25 7 11 INT
3:37 DRA 35 3:22 12 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 IOWAST 19 1:10 3 9 Punt
8:10 IOWAST 13 1:40 3 3 Punt
3:25 IOWAST 20 2:40 7 24
NCAA FB Scores