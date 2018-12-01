|
|
|DRA
|IOWAST
No. 24 Iowa State barely survives, beats FCS Drake 27-24
AMES, Iowa (AP) David Montgomery ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and No. 24 Iowa State barely survived a near-upset by non-scholarship FCS school Drake on Saturday, winning 27-24.
Brock Purdy had 153 yards passing and a TD for the Cyclones (8-4), who fought through persistent rain and a sloppy field to win their sixth straight home game, tying a school record.
It hardly felt like a victory though.
The Bulldogs, buoyed by conditions that made footing more important than formations, forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions to open the second half. They turned the second one, a pick of Kyle Kempt, into a 19-yard TD pass from Grant Kraemer to Devin Cates and a stunning 24-20 lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
That finally woke the Cyclones up.
They responded with a 7-yard touchdown reception by Deshaunte Jones to jump back on top, and Spencer Benton and JaQuan Bailey came up with huge sacks to force Drake punts.
Montgomery's 2-yard run on a 3rd-down-and-1 with 1:26 left sealed it for the relieved Cyclones.
Kraemer threw for 221 yards and three TDs for the Bulldogs (7-4). They outgained Iowa State 279-273.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones have long prided themselves on having one of the nation's best grass gridirons. But seven home games and a morning filled with sleet, snow and rain - at times, all happening at once - literally leveled the playing field. It was so muddy that Iowa State's band wasn't allowed to perform at halftime. Still, the Cyclones looked beyond uninspired - and it might have made them look less than desirable when bowls make their picks on Sunday.
Drake: The Bulldogs made the most of their moment on a big stage, and coach Rick Fox should be applauded for having his guys ready to go on short notice after it agreed to fill in for Incarnate Word, which called off its trip to Ames after reaching the FCS playoffs. To blame this loss all on Iowa State would be unfair, because the Bulldogs looked the part from the opening whistle.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It's hard to believe Iowa State is one of the 25 best teams in America after this debacle.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|262
|264
|Total Plays
|59
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|114
|Rush Attempts
|30
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|204
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|6.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.4
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|75
|111
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-67
|5-92
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|1-19
|Kicking
|4/4
|3/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|262
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Kraemer 15 QB
|G. Kraemer
|20/29
|221
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hartwig 18 RB
|B. Hartwig
|13
|48
|0
|13
|
G. Kraemer 15 QB
|G. Kraemer
|7
|12
|0
|11
|
G. Gossling 30 TE
|G. Gossling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lauer 20 RB
|D. Lauer
|6
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Robinson 25 RB
|C. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. DeLeon 87 TE
|Z. DeLeon
|4
|68
|1
|27
|
D. Cates 1 WR
|D. Cates
|4
|53
|1
|23
|
W. Purdom 17 WR
|W. Purdom
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
S. Doran 81 WR
|S. Doran
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
D. Lauer 20 RB
|D. Lauer
|4
|30
|0
|15
|
I. Skinner 29 RB
|I. Skinner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Pugh 82 TE
|T. Pugh
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
S. Feller 83 WR
|S. Feller
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Donley 99 K
|D. Donley
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Kennedy 10 K
|R. Kennedy
|5
|34.4
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hartwig 18 RB
|B. Hartwig
|4
|16.8
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wallen 5 DB
|T. Wallen
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|33
|145
|2
|39
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|4
|-16
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Butler 18 WR
|H. Butler
|4
|67
|0
|24
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|37
|1
|15
|
M. Eaton 23 WR
|M. Eaton
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
T. Milton 14 WR
|T. Milton
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
|D. Montgomery
|2
|6
|0
|8
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benton 58 DE
|S. Benton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
|Ja. Bailey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Peavy 10 DB
|B. Peavy
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 98 P
|J. Rivera
|2
|38.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Lang 24 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
