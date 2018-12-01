Drive Chart
UTAH
WASH

No Text

No. 10 Washington beats No. 17 Utah 10-3 for Pac-12 title

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) On a night when neither offense could do much of anything, it was only fitting that a pass that bounced off a receiver's hands and leg turned into the winning play.

Byron Murphy returned a deflected interception 66 yards for the game's only touchdown to lead No. 10 Washington to a 10-3 victory over No. 17 Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night and a berth in the Rose Bowl.

''You know, life isn't easy. A Pac-12 championship, is not going to be easy,'' coach Chris Petersen said. ''It's not reality. If it happens, go buy lottery tickets because it's not going to be like that. That's just luck. It is a grind, it's hard.''

The matchup between the two stingiest defenses in the conference lived up to the billing with Washington (10-3, No. 11 CFP) holding Utah (9-4, No. 17 CFP) to 188 yards and both offenses limited to just one field goal apiece all game.

That's why it was up to the defense to come up with the score for the Huskies.

Jason Shelley's pass hit Siaosi Mariner in the hands inside the Washington 35. But Mariner couldn't hold onto the pass and it ricocheted off his leg and into the hands of Murphy, who raced 66 yards for the score that made it 10-3.

''The ball came up and I just knew I had to make a play,'' Murphy said. ''The opportunity was there. I just had to make sure I took it.''

Jordan Miller intercepted another pass from Shelley on the following drive and Murphy got his second interception of the game the next time Utah had the ball. The Huskies sealed the victory with a fourth-down stop in the final minute to earn a trip to Pasadena.

''They play the kind of game we want to play,'' linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven said. ''They play a physical brand of football. They want to run the ball down our throats and I think we're built to play that kind of game.''

Murphy broke up the final pass on a throw to Mariner that the Utes thought should have been called pass interference.

''Everybody's hurt,'' Shelley said. ''We were that close. We played that bad and we still lost by only seven points.''

The Huskies had four drives of at least 10 plays but got only one field goal out of those. They were stopped on a fourth-and-6 from the Utah 23 on the opening drive, threw an interception in Utah territory on the third drive and had a field goal blocked in the fourth quarter.

The one score came on Peyton Henry's 29-yard field goal late in the first half.

''It's really hard to describe because we're so excited about our defense out there and in some ways frustrated on the other side,'' Petersen said. ''We just couldn't get things done like we needed to.''

That Utes tied it with a score on the opening possession of the third quarter when Matt Gay's 53-yard field goal just cleared the cross bar but couldn't get anything else.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes made it to the title game despite losing quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss to injuries in a four-day span in early November. They then lost leading receiver Britain Covey to what appears to be a serious knee injury in this game.

Shelley and Armand Shyne stepped in and let the Utes to three straight wins and a spot in this game but they weren't good enough against the Huskies. Shelley's three interceptions were his first turnovers as a starter. He threw for just 137 yards. Shyne ran for 37 yards on 11 carries.

''It's hard when you lose a game and you don't give up a defensive touchdown,'' coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''It doesn't happen very often. But give the Huskies credit, because there's a reason we didn't do much on offense.''

Washington: The Huskies came into the season with playoff hopes but a season-opening loss to Auburn and then a pair of losses to Oregon and California in October ended that quest. But Washington still managed to win the conference and will go to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2000 season.

UP NEXT

Utah: Bowl game to be determined.

Washington: Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 1:20
15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Mariner INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Murphy at WAS 34. 1-B.Murphy runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
66
yds
0:00
pos
3
9
Field Goal 11:27
97-M.Gay 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:19
47-P.Henry 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
44
yds
06:09
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 19
Rushing 2 11
Passing 9 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 178 298
Total Plays 52 73
Avg Gain 3.4 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 51 119
Rush Attempts 25 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.0
Net Yards Passing 127 179
Comp. - Att. 17-27 21-33
Yards Per Pass 4.7 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 1-8
Penalties - Yards 2-10 4-45
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 4-42.3 3-36.3
Return Yards 32 81
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 2-32 1-11
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-66
Kicking 1/1 2/3
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 Utah 9-4 00303
11 Washington 10-3 037010
O/U 45.5, WASH -4.5
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
 127 PASS YDS 179
51 RUSH YDS 119
178 TOTAL YDS 298
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 137 0 3 83.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 860 3 4 118.0
J. Shelley 17/27 137 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 479 5
A. Shyne 11 37 0 7
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 172 0
B. Covey 3 14 0 16
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 187 0
T. Green 1 4 0 4
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
D. Brumfield 1 2 0 2
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 153 3
J. Shelley 9 -6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 475 1
J. Dixon 7 68 0 25
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 190 2
C. Fotheringham 2 24 0 13
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 297 2
D. Simpkins 2 17 0 16
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 357 5
S. Nacua 2 12 0 7
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 637 1
B. Covey 1 6 0 6
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Brumfield 1 6 0 6
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 5
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 1
S. Enis 0 0 0 0
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 1
S. Mariner 0 0 0 0
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Thompson 0 0 0 0
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
Br. Kuithe 0 0 0 0
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Green 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 13-0 0.0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
C. Ballard 10-1 0.0 0
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
C. Barton 9-2 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 5-2 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Anae 4-2 0.0 0
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
F. Bernard 3-1 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Penisini 3-0 0.0 0
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
M. Blair 3-1 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Tafua 2-0 1.0 0
B. Falemaka 88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Falemaka 1-0 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Guidry 1-0 0.0 1
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Fotu 1-1 0.0 0
J. Barton 70 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Barton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 4 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
N. King 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. King 0-1 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Tupai 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
24/29 43/43
M. Gay 1/1 53 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 45.1 1
M. Wishnowsky 4 42.3 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 20.6 17 0
B. Covey 1 17.0 17 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Simpkins 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 187 0 1 105.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2879 16 10 147.2
J. Browning 21/33 187 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
235 1147 10
M. Gaskin 23 71 0 11
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 604 7
S. Ahmed 8 28 0 9
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 129 4
J. Browning 7 15 0 9
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 219 1
S. McGrew 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 475 0
A. Baccellia 8 65 0 17
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 794 4
A. Fuller 2 40 0 35
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 251 2
D. Sample 2 24 0 18
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 148 0
S. Ahmed 3 21 0 8
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 187 1
H. Bryant 1 15 0 15
J. Kizer 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Kizer 1 8 0 8
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 158 3
C. Otton 1 8 0 8
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 78 1
M. Gaskin 3 6 0 3
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 469 6
T. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 10-0 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 4-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Miller 3-0 0.0 1
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Bowman 3-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 2-0 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.5
G. Gaines 2-1 0.5 0
S. Bowman 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Bowman 2-0 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 1.0
T. Rapp 2-1 1.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
M. Bryant 1-2 0.5 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 1-1 0.0 0
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
B. Murphy 1-0 0.0 2
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Wellington 0-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/21 41/42
P. Henry 1/2 29 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 41.6 2
J. Whitford 3 36.3 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 18.3 11 0
S. McGrew 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 6.0 3 0
A. Fuller 2 2.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:25 UTAH 23 0:43 3 6 Punt
6:04 UTAH 31 1:34 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 UTAH 18 1:16 3 3 Punt
11:03 UTAH 10 0:52 3 4 Punt
3:12 WASH 35 2:20 9 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 WASH 35 0:00 11 63 FG
4:19 UTAH 28 2:22 6 70 INT
1:05 WASH 20 0:38 4 -9 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:18 UTAH 21 0:39 3 42 INT
3:31 UTAH 7 2:53 11 51 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 6:23 15 52 Downs
7:12 WASH 24 1:02 3 1 Punt
3:56 WASH 20 3:16 8 -2 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 WASH 38 1:16 4 16 Punt
9:28 WASH 45 6:09 11 44 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 UTAH 35 6:57 16 48 Downs
1:20 WASH 35 0:15 1 -15
0:20 WASH 6 0:07 17 73 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:33 UTAH 37 0:55 3 1 Punt
0:32 WASH 42 0:00 1 -1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores