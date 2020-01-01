|
Jeudy, Jones lead Tide past Michigan in Citrus Bowl, 35-16
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Jerry Jeudy could have sat out Alabama's bowl game and still almost certainly would have been a first-round draft pick.
He played instead - and if this was his finale, his stock likely soared.
Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl.
''I've played football all my life,'' said Jeudy, the junior who was the game's MVP pick. ''I couldn't just sit out there and watch my team play. ... I love playing football, so I just came out here and competed with my brothers.''
Jones connected with Jeudy for an 85-yard score on Alabama's first snap, DeVonta Smith and Miller Forristall added touchdown grabs in the second half for the Crimson Tide (11-2), which trailed 16-14 at the break. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama.
Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards. His previous career-high for yards was 147 set last season against Missouri, and the Alabama bowl record had stood for more than a half-century - Ray Perkins had 178 yards against Nebraska in the 1967 Sugar Bowl.
''Certainly, he used this opportunity to showcase his ability so it probably even enhanced his opportunities at the next level,'' said Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose team outscored Michigan 21-0 after halftime. ''Very, very proud of our team.''
Jones - who took over as Alabama's starter when Tua Tagovailoa was lost for the season with an injury in November - completed 16 of 25 passes for 327 yards.
Shea Patterson completed 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for Michigan (9-4), which dropped its fourth consecutive bowl game. Quinn Nordin kicked three field goals for the Wolverines, including a school-record-tying 57-yarder to end the first half and give Michigan the lead.
''It was a hard-fought game,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''Congratulations to Alabama. I thought both teams played extremely hard.''
The Crimson Tide had two touchdown drives of 90 seconds or less - Jeudy's score on Alabama's first play and a long go-ahead touchdown grab by Smith early in the third quarter. They were quick-strike all season long, with 22 TD drives taking 1:30 or less and 38 TDs coming in 2:00 or less.
And the last of those was the one that put this game away for Alabama with 10:01 remaining.
Facing 3rd-and-11 from its own 8, Jones connected with Jeudy for 14 yards. On the next snap, Jones and Jeudy hooked up for 58 more yards. And the next snap was a 20-yard scoring pass to a wide-open Forristall.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines have dropped 16 straight road or neutral-site games against teams ranked No. 15 or higher in the AP poll, including all 10 under Harbaugh. The last time the Wolverines won such a game was Jan. 3, 2012 over then-No. 11 Virginia Tech.
Alabama: It was the 12th bowl or playoff-game win for Saban. That tied him with Paul ''Bear'' Bryant for the most in school history. And the Crimson Tide won their 27th consecutive game when allowing less than 40 points.
PLAYING
Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III - a 2020 first-round draft possibility if he skips his senior season - took a shot to the head with 9:30 left in the third quarter and was placed into the concussion protocol. The Crimson Tide had only two players skip the bowl game for draft preparation, cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Terrell Lewis. Harris was another who might jump to the NFL who elected to play for Alabama.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Alabama should stay in the top 10 for the 76th consecutive edition of the AP Top 25, moving into a tie for the fifth-longest streak in poll history.
NORDIN'S DAY
Along with the school-record-tying 57-yarder to end the half - Hayden Epstein also connected from 57 yards out in the first quarter at Michigan State on Nov. 3, 2001 - Nordin finished the day 3 for 3 on field goal tries. It wrapped up a perfect season for kickers facing the Crimson Tide: They went 20 for 20 on field goals.
SPECIAL GUEST
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and members of the team's front office were on the field pregame, watching warmups. Ross is a prominent Michigan alum - there is a Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus spanning 280,000 square feet in Ann Arbor. And the Dolphins are also one of the teams that seem likely to consider drafting Tagovailoa if he turns pro.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Opens next season on Sept. 5 at Washington, the first meeting between those schools in 18 years. It begins a home-and-home, with the Huskies going to Ann Arbor on Sept. 11, 2021.
Alabama: Opens next season on Sept. 5 against USC in Arlington, Texas. It'll be the ninth consecutive season in which the Crimson Tide open with a neutral-site game; they're 8-0 so far in those.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|371
|480
|Total Plays
|80
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|153
|Rush Attempts
|43
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|209
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|17-37
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|13.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|6-42.3
|Return Yards
|120
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-122
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|17/37
|233
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|13
|84
|0
|12
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|18
|61
|0
|11
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|8
|4
|0
|8
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|4
|4
|57
|0
|40
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|9
|4
|53
|0
|22
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|8
|4
|48
|0
|18
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|4
|2
|14
|1
|7
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Nicholas 82 WR
|D. Nicholas
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|3/3
|57
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|5
|36.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|33.0
|50
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|16/25
|327
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|24
|136
|2
|25
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|3
|16
|0
|18
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|9
|6
|204
|1
|85
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|5
|3
|56
|1
|42
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|3
|3
|36
|1
|20
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|5
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|6-4
|0.5
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Musika 91 DL
|T. Musika
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parks 23 LB
|J. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gates 31 RB
|A. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Carter 5 DB
|Sh. Carter
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bernier 98 P
|M. Bernier
|6
|42.3
|4
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35. 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 50 for 50 yards (11-H.Ruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(14:48 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 50(14:42 - 1st) 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at BAMA 48 for 2 yards (33-A.Jennings21-J.Mayden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICH 48(14:14 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICH 48(14:09 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 33 yards from BAMA 48 to the BAMA 15 downed by 43-T.Grosz.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+85 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(13:58 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 20 for 19 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(13:42 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 27 for 7 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 27(13:09 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 30 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(12:40 - 1st) 15-G.Jackson to MICH 33 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore15-X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICH 33(12:09 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 33(12:02 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICH 33(11:56 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 36 yards from MICH 33 to the BAMA 31 downed by 43-T.Grosz.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(11:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 46 for 15 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(11:23 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 2 yards (7-K.Hudson1-A.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 48(10:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 50 for 2 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 50(10:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 50(10:11 - 1st) Team penalty on BAMA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAMA 50. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAMA 45(10:11 - 1st) 98-M.Bernier punts 38 yards from BAMA 45. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 15 for -2 yards (6-D.Smith).
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 15(10:02 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 27 for 12 yards (9-J.Battle15-X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(9:26 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 27(9:20 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for 9 yards (8-C.Harris21-J.Mayden).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 36(9:04 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 48 for 12 yards (21-J.Mayden33-A.Jennings).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(8:28 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to BAMA 18 for 34 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 18(7:40 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 7 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MICH 7(7:12 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 28 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone29-J.Glasgow).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(6:35 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 21 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(6:05 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MICH 48 for 3 yards (7-K.Hudson44-C.McGrone).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 48(5:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 49 for -3 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:46 - 1st) 98-M.Bernier punts 50 yards from BAMA 49 to the MICH 1 downed by 6-D.Smith.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (10 plays, 78 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 1(4:37 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 8 for 7 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 8(3:58 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 19 for 11 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 19(3:25 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 21 for 2 yards (4-C.Allen91-T.Musika).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 21(2:43 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MICH 29 for 8 yards (2-P.Surtain5-S.Carter).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(2:13 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 11 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(1:36 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at BAMA 20 for 40 yards (9-J.Battle).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(1:00 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson sacked at BAMA 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (58-C.Barmore). 9-D.Peoples-Jones to BAMA 23 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(0:14 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 20(0:57 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at BAMA 18 for 2 yards (35-S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICH 18(0:21 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MICH 18(0:14 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 23 for 23 yards (42-B.Mason43-J.McCurry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(0:01 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 48 for 25 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(14:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 49 for 1 yard (1-A.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 49(13:50 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 48 for -1 yard (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 48(13:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 48(13:07 - 2nd) 98-M.Bernier punts 52 yards from BAMA 48 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (13 plays, 56 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(12:59 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 26 for 6 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 26(12:22 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 33 for 7 yards (35-S.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(11:54 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 40 for 7 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 40(11:32 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 39 for -1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 39(10:56 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 46 for 7 yards (35-S.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(10:26 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 47 for 7 yards (15-X.McKinney91-T.Musika).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 47(9:51 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 45 for 2 yards (91-T.Musika33-A.Jennings).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 45(9:27 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to BAMA 40 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(8:57 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell. Penalty on MICH 75-J.Runyan Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 40. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICH 50(8:47 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to BAMA 28 for 22 yards (2-P.Surtain15-X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(8:20 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 28(8:14 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to BAMA 24 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore33-A.Jennings).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 24(7:31 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to BAMA 16 for 8 yards. Penalty on MICH 8-R.Bell Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 8 yards enforced at BAMA 16.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MICH 24(7:21 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (14-J.Metellus97-A.Hutchinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(6:52 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 38 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson4-M.Danna).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(6:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs ob at MICH 45 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:56 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MICH 41 for 4 yards (4-M.Danna).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 41(5:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy. Penalty on MICH 24-L.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(5:17 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 26(5:12 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at MICH 21 for 5 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 21(4:37 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 69-L.Dickerson False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 21. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 26(4:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris. Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Roughing the passer 13 yards enforced at MICH 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(4:15 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MICH 9 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus24-L.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 9(3:37 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good. Penalty on MICH 1-A.Thomas Offside declined.
MICH
Wolverines
- Halftime (10 plays, 36 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MICH 25 fair catch by 15-G.Jackson.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:32 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 43 for 18 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(3:11 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 92-J.Eboigbe Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MICH 48(2:57 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 49 for 3 yards (35-S.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 49(2:41 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 45 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(2:17 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 40 for 5 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 40(1:42 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 38 for 2 yards (99-R.Davis8-C.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 38(1:24 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 37 for 1 yard (33-A.Jennings8-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - MICH 37(0:45 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 35 for 2 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(0:29 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MICH 35(0:19 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at BAMA 39 for -4 yards (33-A.Jennings91-T.Musika).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 14 - MICH 39(0:03 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 22 for -3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 22(14:33 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 47 for 25 yards (14-J.Metellus31-V.Gray).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(14:03 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MICH 42 for 11 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(13:38 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35. 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 37 for 30 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(13:21 - 3rd) 8-R.Bell to MICH 46 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICH 46(12:57 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MICH 46(12:52 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 73-J.Mayfield False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 46. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 41(12:52 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 49 for 8 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(12:25 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 49(12:18 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 50 for 1 yard (48-P.Mathis99-R.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MICH 50(11:38 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 42 for -8 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MICH 42(10:57 - 3rd) 3-B.Robbins punts 19 yards from MICH 42 blocked by 10-A.Kaho. to the BAMA 39 downed by 46-M.Brown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(10:49 - 3rd) 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 39 for no gain (29-J.Glasgow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 39(10:14 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 42 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone6-J.Uche).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 42(9:36 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 42(9:30 - 3rd) 98-M.Bernier punts 40 yards from BAMA 42 to the MICH 18 downed by 14-T.Shavers.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 18(9:19 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 24 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris35-S.Lee).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 24(8:44 - 3rd) 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 23 for -1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 23(8:11 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 29 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(7:37 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 29(7:32 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 31 for 2 yards (2-P.Surtain15-X.McKinney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICH 31(6:53 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICH 31(6:49 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from MICH 31. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 35 for 13 yards (30-D.Hill33-C.Cheeseman).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(6:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 42 for 7 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 42(5:59 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 37(5:41 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to MICH 45 for 18 yards (30-D.Hill97-A.Hutchinson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:19 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to MICH 50 for -5 yards (30-D.Hill97-A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BAMA 50(4:37 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - BAMA 50(4:30 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 74-J.Wills False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 50. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - BAMA 45(4:30 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to MICH 44 for 11 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 44(3:54 - 3rd) 98-M.Bernier punts 40 yards from MICH 44 out of bounds at the MICH 4.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (16 plays, 55 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 4(3:44 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 9 for 5 yards (28-J.Jobe15-X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 9(3:13 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 11 for 2 yards (91-T.Musika48-P.Mathis).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 11(2:35 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 25-H.Haskins. 25-H.Haskins to MICH 30 for 19 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(2:04 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles pushed ob at MICH 38 for 8 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 38(1:29 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 41 for 3 yards (5-S.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(0:59 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MICH 41(0:53 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 4-N.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 41. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - MICH 36(0:52 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 73-J.Mayfield False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 36. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 20 - MICH 31(0:52 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 48 for 17 yards (35-S.Lee).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 48(0:24 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to BAMA 40 for 12 yards (2-P.Surtain21-J.Mayden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(15:00 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 38 for 2 yards (33-A.Jennings48-P.Mathis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 38(14:20 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at BAMA 31 for 7 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 31(13:50 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to BAMA 30 for 1 yard (9-J.Battle).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(13:21 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson sacked at BAMA 40 for -10 yards FUMBLES (35-S.Lee). 24-Z.Charbonnet to BAMA 43 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - MICH 43(12:35 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 23 - MICH 43(12:30 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to BAMA 41 for 2 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MICH 41(11:52 - 4th) 17-W.Hart punts 32 yards from BAMA 41 to BAMA 9 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 91 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(11:45 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 8 for -1 yard (44-C.McGrone14-J.Metellus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 8(11:11 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 8(11:08 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at BAMA 22 for 14 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(10:40 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to MICH 20 for 58 yards (31-V.Gray).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:09 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MICH 29-J.Glasgow Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 31 yards from BAMA 35 to MICH 34 fair catch by 45-P.Bush.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 34(10:00 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 38 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee5-S.Carter).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 38(9:28 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 49 for 11 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(8:58 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 49(8:50 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 48 for -1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MICH 48(8:06 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MICH 48(8:01 - 4th) 17-W.Hart punts 34 yards from MICH 48 to BAMA 18 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(7:53 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 18 for no gain (44-C.McGrone29-J.Glasgow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 18(7:12 - 4th) 10-M.Jones scrambles to BAMA 18 for no gain (4-M.Danna15-C.Hinton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 18(6:33 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 18(6:27 - 4th) 98-M.Bernier punts 34 yards from BAMA 18 to MICH 48 fair catch by 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
MICH
Wolverines
- Interception (1 plays, -23 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(6:21 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks INTERCEPTED by 5-S.Carter at BAMA 25. 5-S.Carter runs ob at BAMA 25 for no gain.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:13 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 30 for 5 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 30(5:32 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 1 yard (14-J.Metellus).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(4:46 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 36 for 5 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(4:07 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for 6 yards (7-K.Hudson19-K.Paye).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 42(3:58 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MICH 39 for 19 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(3:24 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MICH 23 for 16 yards (29-J.Glasgow1-A.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(2:49 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MICH 18 for 5 yards (44-C.McGrone29-J.Glasgow).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 18(2:39 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MICH 16 for 2 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 16(2:31 - 4th) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at MICH 4 for 12 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - BAMA 4(1:57 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MICH 4 for no gain (7-T.Black).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 4(1:17 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to MICH 2 for 2 yards (4-M.Danna30-D.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 2(0:31 - 4th) 22-N.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- End of Game (3 plays, -32 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 36 yards from BAMA 35. 23-M.Barrett runs ob at BAMA 48 for 23 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(0:19 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to BAMA 41 for 7 yards (35-S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MICH 41(0:01 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson spikes the ball at BAMA 41 for no gain.
|Int
|
3 & 3 - MICH 41(0:01 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Jobe at BAMA End Zone. 28-J.Jobe touchback.
