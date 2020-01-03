|
|
|OHIO
|NEVADA
Ohio beats Nevada 30-21 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Ohio (7-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich. The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week.
Nevada (7-6), which dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season, didn't find much of an answer for Ohio's high-powered offense until the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack also were missing three key defensive starters, suspended for their participation in a fight in a loss to rival UNLV in the regular-season finale.
Ohio raced to a 20-9 lead and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before holding off Nevada's late rally.
The Bobcats lost leading rusher O'Shaan Allison late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. De'Montre Tuggle took over, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown to spark a ground attack that finished with 285 yards on 50 carries spread among five players.
Rourke, who is projected to be a high first-round draft pick in the Canadian Football League, tied Kareem Wilson's school record for career rushing touchdowns of 49. Wilson played from 1995-98.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio: The Bobcats will have a big question next season at quarterback with Rourke graduating, but there are plenty of reasons to think Ohio will be a serious contender for the MAC title. Losing just two starters on offense and three on defense, it will be one of the most experienced returning teams in the conference.
Nevada: The Wolfpack will also enter next season with high hopes with Norvell entering his fourth season with a bevy of returnees, including quarterback Carson Strong, who finished with over 2,000 yards passing, and leading wide receiver Elijah Cooks.
UP NEXT
Ohio: Will open next season Sept. 5 by hosting N.C. Central.
Nevada: Will host UC Davis on Aug. 29 in its opener.
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|414
|400
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|285
|29
|Rush Attempts
|50
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|371
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|32-50
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|4-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|100
|73
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-78
|4-65
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|371
|
|
|285
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|9/17
|144
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|10
|97
|1
|32
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|10
|87
|1
|35
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|17
|57
|1
|12
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|9
|46
|0
|14
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|3
|3
|73
|0
|38
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 22 CB
|M. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Motley 24 CB
|X. Motley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arp 99 DT
|B. Arp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 26 CB
|J. Birchette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|3/3
|33
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|2
|42.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|6
|48
|0
|19
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|9
|9
|1
|7
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|1
|-19
|0
|-19
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|4
|-28
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|17
|14
|197
|1
|42
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|11
|7
|84
|0
|22
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|8
|6
|73
|0
|24
|
B. O'Leary-Orange 8 WR
|B. O'Leary-Orange
|7
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Turner 19 WR
|C. Turner
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
|H. Ikahihifo
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Moore 23 RB
|K. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DE
|D. Peterson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Weber 24 LB
|L. Weber
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sewell 7 LB
|G. Sewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 20 LB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broady 16 LB
|M. Broady
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DE
|Z. Mahannah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powers 23 LB
|J. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 52 LB
|K. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Price 45 LB
|Tr. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|3/3
|51
|0/1
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Conaway 35 P
|Q. Conaway
|3
|46.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
S. Opella 38 K
|S. Opella
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 38-C.Swint to NEV 20 for 16 yards (31-J.Barna).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 38 for 18 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(14:22 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman runs ob at OHI 38 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(13:45 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to OHI 38 for no gain (7-J.Hagan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 38(13:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to OHI 34 for 4 yards (22-M.Brooks40-J.McCrory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 34(12:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 34(12:32 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 23 for 21 yards (24-L.Weber45-T.Price).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(12:20 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 25 for 2 yards (52-K.Adams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 25(11:42 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 43 for 18 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(11:10 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to NEV 49 for 8 yards (31-C.Swint).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 49(10:35 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NEV 43 for 6 yards (31-C.Swint45-T.Price).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(10:01 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NEV 29 for 14 yards (31-C.Swint).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(9:17 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to NEV 19 for 10 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(8:33 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 19(8:28 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NEV 20 for -1 yard (99-D.Peterson98-S.Hammond).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - OHIO 20(7:44 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NEV 12 for 8 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OHIO 12(7:05 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(7:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to NEV 31 for 6 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(6:15 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 32 for 1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 32(5:24 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 44 yards from NEV 32. 19-D.Knock to OHI 29 for 5 yards (22-J.Godley).
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (15 plays, 71 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(5:15 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 33 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 33(4:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 33(4:48 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 19-D.Knock. 19-D.Knock to OHI 45 for 12 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(4:11 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 46 for 1 yard (13-J.Lee).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 46(3:28 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs ob at NEV 44 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(2:57 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NEV 38 for 6 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 38(2:17 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NEV 32 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(1:47 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NEV 29 for 3 yards (24-L.Weber53-Z.Mahannah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 29(1:04 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NEV 24 for 5 yards (24-L.Weber).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 24(0:23 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NEV 23 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 23(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 21 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(14:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 21 for no gain (13-J.Lee).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 21(13:46 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to NEV 12 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 12(13:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 12 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 12(12:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 64 yards from OHI 35. 35-T.Taua to NEV 22 for 21 yards (27-J.Neatherton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(12:21 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 for 4 yards (99-B.Arp).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 26(11:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at NEV 49 for 23 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(11:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 39 for -10 yards (54-K.McCracken).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 39(10:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to OHI 43 for 18 yards (24-X.Motley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 43(10:12 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to OHI 37 for 6 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:40 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to OHI 20 for 17 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(9:04 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to OHI 15 for 5 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 15(8:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to OHI 7 for 8 yards (24-X.Motley). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OHI 15. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 30(8:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to OHI 19 for 11 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 19(7:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 19(7:26 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 77 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 61 yards from NEV 35. 87-B.Long to OHI 23 for 19 yards (33-J.Claiborne13-J.Lee).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(7:15 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs ob at NEV 39 for 38 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(7:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at NEV 35 for 4 yards (4-E.Muhammad16-M.Broady).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 35(6:30 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 59 yards from OHI 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 20 for 14 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(6:17 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 19 for -1 yard (9-W.Evans35-D.Conner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 19(5:40 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for 2 yards (99-B.Arp).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 21(5:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 8 for -13 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NEVADA 8(4:28 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 42 yards from NEV 8. 6-I.Cox to NEV 36 for 14 yards (22-J.Godley).
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(4:19 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 19 for 17 yards (30-L.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(3:38 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 21 for -2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 21(3:04 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - OHIO 21(2:57 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 16 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OHIO 16(2:22 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Halftime (11 plays, 67 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 62 yards from OHI 35. 38-C.Swint to NEV 17 for 14 yards (19-D.Knock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(2:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to NEV 19 for 2 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 19(1:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 34 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(1:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 34(1:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to OHI 45 for 21 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Moore.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 45(0:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to OHI 32 for 13 yards (35-D.Conner49-J.Dorsa).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(0:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to OHI 15 for 17 yards (35-D.Conner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(0:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to OHI 9 for 6 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 9(0:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 9(0:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at OHI 16 for -7 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NEVADA 16(0:03 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 25 for 25 yards (45-T.Price).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(14:53 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 44 for 19 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(14:13 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to NEV 42 for 14 yards (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(13:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 42 for no gain (99-D.Peterson98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 42(12:57 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 42(12:51 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to NEV 26 for 16 yards (38-C.Swint).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(12:36 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 38-C.Swint Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(12:36 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 7 for 6 yards (13-J.Lee).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 7(12:36 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 9 for -2 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 9(11:55 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 9(11:05 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 1-M.Stovall.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:00 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 27 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(11:00 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 35 for 8 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(10:35 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 36 for 1 yard (99-B.Arp38-K.Thompson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 36(10:09 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 33 for -3 yards (9-W.Evans50-K.Caesar).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEVADA 33(9:37 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 48 for 15 yards (24-X.Motley).
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA(8:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 49 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(8:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 50 FUMBLES (47-A.Conrad). 38-K.Thompson to NEV 50 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(8:22 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 23 for 27 yards (7-G.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(7:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Walton to NEV 22 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 22(7:22 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton runs ob at NEV 7 for 15 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - OHIO 7(6:46 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 2 for 5 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 2(5:32 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart. Penalty on OHI 22-M.Brooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(5:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman runs ob at OHI 49 for 11 yards. Penalty on NEV 8-B.O'Leary-Orange Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - NEVADA 25(5:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 25 - NEVADA 25(4:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 41 for 16 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 41(4:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 41(4:16 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 53 yards from NEV 41. 6-I.Cox to OHI 9 for 3 yards (32-G.Miranda).
OHIO
Bobcats
- Fumble (9 plays, 46 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(4:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 2-J.Ross. 2-J.Ross pushed ob at OHI 38 for 14 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(4:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Knock.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 38(4:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke pushed ob at NEV 44 for 18 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(3:18 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 40 for 4 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 40(1:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 32 for 8 yards (30-L.Hall33-J.Claiborne).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(1:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to NEV 27 for 5 yards (7-G.Sewell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 27(1:09 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to NEV 21 for 6 yards (23-J.Powers6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(15:00 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 21(14:54 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at NEV 15 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 15(14:29 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to NEV 22 FUMBLES. 98-S.Hammond to NEV 22 for no gain.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(14:21 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to NEV 44 for 22 yards (20-A.Floyd).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(14:03 - 4th) Team penalty on OHI 12 players 5 yards enforced at NEV 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 49(13:57 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 49(13:47 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to OHI 39 for 12 yards (26-J.Birchette).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(13:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to OHI 27 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(13:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to OHI 21 for 6 yards (35-D.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 21(13:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Putman.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 21(12:48 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to OHI 18 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa24-X.Motley).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 18(12:34 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to OHI 13 for 5 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(12:01 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 15-H.Ikahihifo. 15-H.Ikahihifo to OHI 8 for 5 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 8(10:54 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(10:48 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is no good. blocked by 35-D.Conner.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 54 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 40 yards from NEV 35 to OHI 25 fair catch by 87-B.Long.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(10:48 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton pushed ob at OHI 32 for 7 yards (20-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 32(10:16 - 4th) 2-J.Ross pushed ob at OHI 36 for 4 yards (30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(9:47 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI 21 for -15 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Peterson). 98-S.Hammond to OHI 21 for no gain.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(9:39 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to OHI 2 for 19 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(9:10 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to OHI 1 for 1 yard (7-J.Hagan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1(8:49 - 4th) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:42 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 53 yards from NEV 35. 87-B.Long to OHI 25 for 13 yards (16-M.Broady).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(8:36 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 43 for 32 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:58 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to NEV 42 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall13-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 42(7:09 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIO 42(7:04 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to NEV 43 for -1 yard (6-T.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIO 43(6:21 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 43 yards from NEV 43 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Fumble (9 plays, 55 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(6:12 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Putman.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(6:07 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall runs ob at NEV 30 for 10 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(5:46 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to OHI 48 for 22 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(5:25 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 48(5:19 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to OHI 47 for 1 yard (12-J.Hampton).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 47(4:44 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to OHI 39 for 8 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 39(4:12 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to OHI 32 for 7 yards (50-K.Caesar49-J.Dorsa).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(3:48 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to OHI 6 for 26 yards (24-X.Motley).
|-19 YD
|
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6(3:19 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to OHI 25 FUMBLES (47-A.Conrad). 16-M.Coleman to OHI 25 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(3:12 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to OHI 28 for 3 yards (20-J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 28(3:06 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to OHI 33 for 5 yards (24-L.Weber).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 33(3:00 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to OHI 34 for 1 yard (99-D.Peterson30-L.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 34(2:54 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from OHI 34. 10-B.Putman to NEV 33 for 8 yards (3-J.Wood).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Downs (7 plays, 58 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(2:45 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 33(2:39 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 49 for 16 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(2:24 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to OHI 9 for 42 yards (24-X.Motley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9(2:05 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9(2:01 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 9(1:57 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9(1:54 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
55
13
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
27
21
Final ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
21
24
Final ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
24
49
Final FS1
-
AF
WASHST
31
21
Final ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
33
9
Final ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
39
53
Final ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
28
63
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
29
23
Final ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
23
20
Final ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
35
20
Final FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
28
38
Final ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
36
28
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
30
37
Final ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
14
20
Final CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
20
17
Final ESPN
-
GAST
WYO
17
38
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
10
38
Final ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
31
24
Final ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
16
35
Final ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
28
27
Final ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
26
14
Final ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
6
38
Final ESPN
-
IND
TENN
22
23
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
30
21
Final ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN