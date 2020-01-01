|
|
|UTAH
|TEXAS
Ehlinger leads Texas' Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Sam Ehlinger and the Texas Longhorns finally looked like the team everyone thought they could be when the season began.
Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and the Longhorns took out a season of frustration on No. 12 Utah with a dominant 38-10 Alamo Bowl win Tuesday night.
After a 10-win season in 2018 and an impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia set up a Top 10 ranking for the Longhorns to start 2019, Texas (8-5) underwhelmed in a season they fell to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. As the pressure mounted on third-year coach Tom Herman, he replaced both his offensive and defensive coordinators and Texas entered the Alamo Bowl unranked with a fan base unnerved.
The release came in a romping New Year's Eve party in front of a “home” crowd dominated by Texas fans who made the one-hour drive from Austin.
"Our talent can take us pretty far," Ehlinger said. “When you add mistake-free football, watch out.”
For Utah, it was a bitter end to a season that was so promising just a month ago when the Utes were on the verge of making the College Football Playoff.
Utah (11-3) didn't get there after it was swamped in the Pac-12 title game by Oregon and perhaps struggled to shake off the heartbreak of what could have been.
Texas physically handled the Utes at the line of scrimmage. Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai had three sacks of quarterback Tyler Huntley and six total tackles for a loss.
“We knew that we were going to have to play with a greater passion and physicality than they would,” said Texas coach Tom Herman, who is 4-0 in bowls in his career with three wins in three seasons at Texas.
Texas also pounded out 231 yards against the nation's No. 1 rush defense, which had held 10 opponents under 70 yards. Texas' biggest run came on a 31-yard burst by Ehlinger on third down on the drive that led to his 6-yard touchdown that made it 24-3 late in the third quarter. Keaontay Ingram later added a 49-yard TD burst late in the fourth.
“Very disappointing end to a very good season,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We got outplayed, we got outcoached. It doesn't diminish one iota what this senior class accomplished.”
Ehlinger finished with 201 yards passing. His first touchdown went to Collin Johnson, who missed six games this season with a nagging hamstring injury. His last was to Devin Duvernay, who caught three passes for 92 yards.
"I’ll take those guys in 1-on-1 coverage against anybody in the country,” Ehlinger said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes delivered a dud after a season that was so good until December. Whittingham had talked about what a boost getting a 12th win would be, particularly against a name program like Texas. Now the Utes head into 2020 needing to replace nine senior starters, six on a defense that was among the best in the nation much of the season.
“They just played harder than us,” Huntley said. “We took it more as a vacation than preparing for a game and it came back to bite us.”
Texas: For the second straight year, Texas used a bowl win to pummel a team that just missed the national playoff and a conference championship. What it means for 2020, there's no way to tell. Texas will have new offensive (Mike Yurcich) and defensive (Chris Ash) coordinators in what will be a pivotal year for Herman. The Longhorns expect to return 15 starters and Herman expects to relinquish play-calling.
"It would have been easy for guys to splinter after the regular season was not what we had hoped," Herman said. “These guys are competitors. They want to win.”
SENIOR NIGHT
Both teams have several players who expect to be in the NFL draft combine, but only Utah junior cornerback Jaylon Johnson skipped the game. Texas seniors Johnson and Duvernay had a huge impact, while Utah's senior leaders were non-factors. Zack Moss, a 1,300-yard rusher this season, finished with 57 yards. Huntley passed for just 126 yards and defensive end Bradlee Anae was in on one sack but otherwise struggled to get much pressure on Ehlinger.
BIG HIT BIG PENALTY
Utah's biggest hit backfired. In the third quarter, defensive lineman Maxs Tupai leveled Ehlinger with a shove but did it right in front of a game official and drew a 15-yard penalty. The heated moment only seemed to fire up Ehlinger, and three plays later he smashed through the middle of the Utah defense for a 6-yard touchdown that put Texas ahead 24-3.
UP NEXT:
Utah plays BYU in Salt Lake City on Sept. 5.
Texas hosts South Florida on Sept. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|233
|430
|Total Plays
|60
|56
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|231
|Rush Attempts
|37
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|105
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-53
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.1
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|1
|124
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|4-102
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|15/23
|126
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|16
|57
|0
|26
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|16
|33
|0
|26
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Perriman 11 WR
|T. Perriman
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|3
|3
|30
|0
|19
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|3
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|4
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|3
|2
|12
|1
|8
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Thompson 19 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Perriman 11 WR
|T. Perriman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Sewell 29 DB
|N. Sewell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 5 DB
|T. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 46 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anae 32 LB
|M. Anae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|7
|47.1
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|12/18
|201
|3
|1
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|13
|108
|1
|49
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|11
|73
|1
|31
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|6
|49
|0
|20
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|3
|2
|0
|3
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|3
|3
|92
|1
|40
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|3
|62
|1
|34
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|2
|2
|26
|1
|15
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Woodard 83 WR
|A. Woodard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|2
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|7-1
|3.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jaquess 57 LB
|C. Jaquess
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 11 DB
|C. Adimora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|29
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|2
|47.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4
|25.5
|71
|0
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 60 yards from UTH 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 27 for 22 yards (22-V.Davis).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(14:55 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to UTH 39 for 34 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(14:37 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to UTH 36 for 3 yards (14-J.Nurse6-B.Anae).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 36(13:50 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to UTH 30 for 6 yards (6-B.Anae).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 30(13:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to UTH 26 for 4 yards (29-N.Sewell42-M.Tafua).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(13:00 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to UTH 17 for 9 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 17(12:35 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to UTH 14 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(11:58 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at UTH 15 for -1 yard (20-D.Lloyd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 15(11:23 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to UTH 10 for 5 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 10(10:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 10(10:30 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:26 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to UTH 37 for 12 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:57 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 36 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai49-T.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 36(9:18 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 45 for 9 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 45(8:37 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 41 for -4 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 41(7:53 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 47 yards from UTH 41. 5-D.Jamison pushed ob at TEX 22 for 10 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(7:42 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay. Penalty on UTH 28-J.Guidry Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(7:36 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 32(7:30 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 31 for -1 yard (52-J.Penisini).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 31(6:46 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 28 for -3 yards (99-L.Fotu6-B.Anae).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TEXAS 28(6:10 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards from TEX 28. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 24 for 1 yard (54-J.Mader).
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(5:56 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 for 3 yards (40-A.Adeoye98-M.Ojomo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 27(5:25 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 35 for 8 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(4:55 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 35(4:47 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 41 for 6 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 41(4:00 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 41(3:55 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 47 yards from UTH 41. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 11 FUMBLES. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 8 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8(3:46 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson pushed ob at TEX 12 for 4 yards (5-T.Lewis20-D.Lloyd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 12(3:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 19 for 7 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(3:19 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 19(3:04 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 36 for 17 yards (15-J.Shelley26-T.Burgess).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(2:45 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(2:40 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 36 for no gain (6-B.Anae).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 36(1:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 35 for -1 yard (26-T.Burgess).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 35(1:15 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 45 yards from TEX 35 to UTH 20 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(1:07 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell57-C.Jaquess).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 26(0:31 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell46-J.Ossai).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 27(15:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 28 for 1 yard (57-C.Jaquess49-T.Graham).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 28(14:24 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 49 yards from UTH 28. 5-D.Jamison to UTH 6 for 71 yards (31-J. Broughton).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TEXAS 6(14:07 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to UTH 5 for 1 yard (99-L.Fotu42-M.Tafua).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 5(13:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 16 for -9 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 19 - UTAH 16(12:42 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to UTH 25 for 9 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 35 for 10 yards (39-M.Estell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(11:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Perriman to UTH 40 for 5 yards (4-A.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 40(10:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley pushed ob at UTH 47 for 7 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(10:22 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTH 50 for 3 yards (98-M.Ojomo7-C.Sterns).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 50(9:44 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 45 for -5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UTAH 45(8:53 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 55-A.Mata'afa False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - UTAH 40(8:39 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 50 for 10 yards (4-A.Cook).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAH 50(8:13 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 36 yards from UTH 50 out of bounds at the TEX 14.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (9 plays, -97 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(8:04 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 37 for 23 yards (5-T.Lewis92-M.Tupai).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(7:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 39 for 2 yards (6-B.Anae).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 39(7:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 44 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 44(6:23 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at UTH 16 for 40 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(5:55 - 2nd) 6-D.Duvernay to UTH 24 for -8 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - TEXAS 24(5:07 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-A.Woodard. 83-A.Woodard to UTH 17 for 7 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 17(4:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to UTH 8 for 9 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 8(3:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|Int
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 8(3:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Guidry at UTH 1. 28-J.Guidry to UTH 1 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (10 plays, 51 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 1(3:24 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat57-C.Jaquess).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 4(2:44 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 11 for 7 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(2:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 30 for 19 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(2:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 8 yards (4-A.Cook).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 38(1:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 39 for 1 yard (57-C.Jaquess93-T.Sweat).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 39(1:17 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 35 for 26 yards (25-B.Foster).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(1:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis runs ob at TEX 27 for 8 yards. Penalty on UTH 8-D.Vickers Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TEX 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 40(0:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Vickers.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - UTAH 40(0:56 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at TEX 48 for -8 yards. Penalty on UTH 1-T.Huntley Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TEX 48. (46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - UTAH 48(0:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UTAH 48(0:18 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 48 yards from TEX 48 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 30 for 5 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(14:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 36 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns32-M.Roach).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(13:47 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 36 for no gain (99-K.Coburn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(13:07 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 40 for 4 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 40(12:23 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 45 for 5 yards (11-C.Adimora).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 45(11:40 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 43 for -2 yards (25-B.Foster).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 43 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(11:34 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to UTH 38 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 38(11:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to UTH 23 for 15 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(11:00 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 13-F.Bernard Facemasking 12 yards enforced at UTH 23. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(10:36 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:30 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 37 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:30 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 46-J.Ossai Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(10:18 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 44 for 4 yards (23-J.McCulloch).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 44(9:42 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 40 for 4 yards (40-A.Adeoye3-J.Green).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 40(9:09 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 36 for 4 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(8:41 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to TEX 28 for 8 yards (3-J.Green).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 28(7:55 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 31 for -3 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 31(7:11 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson to TEX 22 for 9 yards (23-J.McCulloch).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(6:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to TEX 23 for -1 yard (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 23(5:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 23(5:44 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to TEX 15 for 8 yards (4-A.Cook).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 15(5:02 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 16-J.Smith.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(4:58 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 31 for 6 yards (26-T.Burgess). Penalty on TEX 13-B.Eagles Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 15(4:34 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles pushed ob at TEX 23 for 8 yards (5-T.Lewis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 23(3:59 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 33 for 10 yards (5-T.Lewis).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 33(3:07 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger pushed ob at UTH 36 for 31 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(2:22 - 3rd) 6-D.Duvernay complete to 11-S.Ehlinger. 11-S.Ehlinger to UTH 30 for 6 yards (6-B.Anae).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 30(1:37 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at UTH 20 for 10 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(1:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at UTH 20. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(1:09 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at UTH 12 for -2 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 12(0:30 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to UTH 15 for -3 yards (20-D.Lloyd). Penalty on UTH 20-D.Lloyd Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at UTH 12. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TEXAS 6(0:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:06 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to TEX 49 for 26 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(15:00 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 43 for 6 yards (4-A.Cook40-A.Adeoye).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 43(14:45 - 4th) 80-B.Kuithe pushed ob at TEX 14 for 29 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(14:12 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to TEX 5 for 9 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 5(13:33 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at TEX 11 for -6 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 11(12:45 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Perriman.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 7 - UTAH 11(12:39 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to TEX 5 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell4-A.Cook). Penalty on TEX 99-K.Coburn Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at TEX 5.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTAH 2(12:20 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to TEX 4 for -2 yards (46-J.Ossai32-M.Roach).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 4(11:39 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 16-J.Smith.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(11:34 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson pushed ob at TEX 45 for 20 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(10:57 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 48 for 3 yards (42-M.Tafua13-F.Bernard).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 48(10:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at UTH 15 for 37 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(9:55 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to UTH 10 for 5 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 10(9:34 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to UTH 5 for 5 yards (98-V.Moala42-M.Tafua).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TEXAS 5(9:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 15(9:12 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 15(9:06 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTH 28-J.Guidry Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:58 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 25 for no gain (32-M.Roach).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:33 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:28 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:21 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 49 yards from UTH 25. 5-D.Jamison to UTH 49 for 25 yards (41-H.Pututau).
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:54 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 21 for -4 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 21(7:15 - 4th) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 18 for -3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - UTAH 18(6:30 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 18. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - UTAH 13(6:22 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 12 for -1 yard (32-M.Roach).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UTAH 12(5:36 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 54 yards from UTH 12 to the TEX 34 downed by 8-D.Vickers.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- End of Game (8 plays, 19 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(5:20 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 37 for 3 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 37(4:29 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 44 for 7 yards (26-T.Burgess28-J.Guidry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(3:41 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 47 for 3 yards (42-M.Tafua98-V.Moala).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 47(2:53 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 47 for no gain (92-M.Tupai).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 47(2:04 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson scrambles pushed ob at UTH 45 for 8 yards (5-T.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(1:55 - 4th) 32-D.Young to UTH 46 for -1 yard (26-T.Burgess29-N.Sewell).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 46(1:07 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson sacked at TEX 47 for -7 yards (42-M.Tafua98-V.Moala).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - TEXAS 47(0:15 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to UTH 47 for 6 yards (46-M.Suguturaga).
