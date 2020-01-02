|
|
|IND
|TENN
Tennessee scores twice late to stun Indiana 23-22 in Gator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Tennessee sure knows how to get out of a huge hole.
The Volunteers scored twice in a 30-second span late, using an onside kick to help escape a 13-point deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.
The rally was indicative of Tennessee's season, which started 1-4 and ended with six consecutive wins.
''Everybody in the country had given up on these guys,'' second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
Pruitt was talking about the season. He could have been talking about the game.
The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:03 span, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson's 63-yard interception return, and later adding a pair of field goals.
Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee shocked most of the nearly 62,000 fans on hand.
Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.
''Obviously, very very disappointing to have a fourth-quarter lead and let it slip away,'' said Indiana coach Tom Allen, whose team was seeking its first nine-win season since 1967. ''I'm not going to sit here and point fingers and blame. At the end of the day, it's my responsibility for us to find a way to win the game. We didn't do that.''
Gray was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
''It's amazing,'' he said. ''When adversity hits, you got to put on more steam.''
Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers have to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who stayed for the bowl game after getting the head coaching job at Fresno State. DeBoer gets much of the credit for Indiana's offensive turnaround.
Tennessee: Jarrett Guarantano is far from guaranteed to be the team's starting quarterback next season, especially after a two-interception performance. The Vols signed Harrison Bailey from Marietta (Ga.) High, and the incoming freshman is expected to enroll this month and compete for the job in spring practice.
JENNINGS PLAYS
Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings, who was suspended for the first half for stepping on an opponent in the regular-season finale, had to wait until the fourth quarter to touch the ball. Jennings had receptions of 22 and 5 yards, setting up the first of the two late touchdowns.
ODD CALLS
Allen had a game-management issue that might have cost his team points.
The Hoosiers moved the ball to the 6-yard line in the waning seconds of the first half, but instead of calling timeout, Allen had Peyton Ramsey line up and spike the ball with 3 seconds remaining. They could have used their final timeout much earlier, taken a shot into the end zone and still had time for a field goal.
KEY INJURIES
Indiana played its second consecutive game without leading rusher Stevie Scott. Scott warmed up with teammates, but did not play. ... Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli injured his right eye in the third quarter, returned on the next series and could be seen covering it with his hand to get calls from the sideline. ... Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot injured his right short on a tackle but later returned.
SPURRIER BOOED
Tennessee fans showed no love for former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.
The Head Ball Coach was one of several coaches and players on hand for the 75th edition of the Gator Bowl. All of them played or coached in the bowl and were recognized on the field shortly before kickoff.
The list included former Tennessee coach and current Vols athletic director Phillip Fulmer, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, Ole Miss great Archie Manning, former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs and longtime Tennessee AD Doug Dickey, who played and coached at Florida.
Dobbs got the loudest ovation.
Spurrier was roundly booed, hardly a surprise given he went 8-4 against Tennessee as Florida's coach (1990-2001) and had famous lines like: ''You can't spell Citrus without U-T.''
UP NEXT
Indiana: Injured quarterback Michael Penix and several other offensive starters return next season, which begins with Indian's toughest road opener since playing at then-No. 7 Notre Dame in 1991. The Hoosiers open at Wisconsin on Sept. 5.
Tennessee: The Vols will have to replace five key starters: receivers Jennings and Marquez Callaway, linebackers Darrell Taylor and Bituli, and safety Nigel Warrior. Junior guard Trey Smith could leave early for the NFL. Tennessee opens next season against Charlotte on Sept. 5 and plays at Oklahoma the following week.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|277
|368
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|136
|Rush Attempts
|31
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|20-34
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|113
|51
|Punts - Returns
|2--4
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-51
|1-47
|Int. - Returns
|2-66
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|20/34
|227
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|17
|54
|1
|16
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|11
|25
|0
|6
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|8
|6
|67
|0
|24
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|5
|3
|63
|0
|39
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|6
|4
|48
|0
|27
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|4
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Walker II 53 DL
|S. Walker II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|3/4
|49
|1/2
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|4
|46.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|2
|25.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|-2.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|18/31
|221
|0
|2
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1/3
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|14
|86
|1
|22
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|12
|35
|0
|9
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|8
|6
|68
|0
|23
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|2
|2
|60
|0
|46
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|2
|34
|0
|23
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|3
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|3
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|7
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Byrd 10 WR
|T. Byrd
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kw. Garland 15 DB
|Kw. Garland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|3/3
|43
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|47.0
|47
|0
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 82-L.Justus kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 5 yards (27-D.Matthews). Penalty on TEN 75-J.Carvin Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - TENN 15(14:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 10-T.Byrd. 10-T.Byrd to TEN 20 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - TENN 20(14:09 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 9 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 29(13:36 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer pushed ob at TEN 31 for 2 yards (23-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TENN 31(13:23 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 42 yards from TEN 31. 1-W.Philyor to IU 30 for 3 yards (19-D.Taylor).
IND
Hoosiers
- Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(13:14 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 38 for 8 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 38(12:42 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 36 for -2 yards (19-D.Taylor35-D.Bituli).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - IND 36(12:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on TEN 94-M.Butler Offside declined. Penalty on TEN 18-N.Warrior Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 36. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(11:57 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 49 for -2 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - IND 49(11:18 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Shamburger at TEN 47. 12-S.Shamburger to TEN 47 for no gain (86-P.Hendershot).
TENN
Volunteers
- Downs (5 plays, 51 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(11:13 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to IU 7 for 46 yards (3-T.Fryfogle27-D.Matthews).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TENN 7(10:58 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to IU 5 for 2 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 5(10:19 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 5(10:14 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to IU 2 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TENN 2(9:34 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 2(9:29 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 8 for 6 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 8(8:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 23 for 15 yards (18-N.Warrior19-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(8:18 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-M.Bjorson. 89-M.Bjorson to IU 28 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 28(7:40 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 32 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler79-K.Garland).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IND 32(7:00 - 1st) Penalty on IU 89-M.Bjorson False start 5 yards enforced at IU 32. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 27(6:39 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 28 for 1 yard (95-K.Bennett).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 28(6:04 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 45 yards from IU 28 to the TEN 27 downed by 23-J.Williams.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (12 plays, 67 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(5:53 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 28 for 1 yard. Penalty on TEN 85-C.Tillman Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 27. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - TENN 17(5:33 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 30 for 13 yards (17-R.Layne).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 30(4:52 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 31 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 31(4:12 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to TEN 45 for 14 yards (4-C.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(3:45 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 44 for -1 yard (7-R.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 44(3:15 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to IU 34 for 22 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(2:35 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to IU 32 for 2 yards (3-T.Mullen47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 32(2:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 32(1:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to IU 13 for 19 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(1:20 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to IU 6 for 7 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TENN 6(0:33 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to IU 6 for no gain (98-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 6(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TENN 6(14:52 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (8 plays, 0 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:49 - 2nd) Team penalty on IU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - IND 20(14:49 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 21 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - IND 21(14:06 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 27 for 6 yards (98-A.Solomon).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - IND 27(13:29 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 20 for -7 yards. Penalty on TEN 97-D.Middleton Offside 5 yards enforced at IU 27. No Play. (19-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 32(13:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 35 for 3 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(12:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 35(12:27 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 35(12:20 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 25 for -10 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - IND 25(11:47 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 44 yards from IU 25. 1-M.Callaway to TEN 35 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden87-M.Ziemba).
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (13 plays, 50 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(11:35 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 6 yards (7-R.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 41(11:11 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 46 for 5 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(10:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 46(10:26 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to IU 45 for 9 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 45(9:54 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to IU 40 for 5 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(9:35 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to IU 36 for 4 yards (94-D.Elliott7-R.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 36(8:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to IU 25 for 11 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to IU 21 for 4 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 21(7:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to IU 18 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott98-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 18(6:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to IU 13 for 5 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(6:17 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to IU 15 for -2 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TENN 15(5:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TENN 15(5:30 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Fant.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TENN 15(5:25 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:21 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 26 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(4:41 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - IND 26(4:31 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 23 for -3 yards (94-M.Butler).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 23(3:50 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 40 yards from IU 23 to TEN 37 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(3:44 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 40 for 3 yards (22-J.Johnson27-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 40(3:10 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 45 for 5 yards (4-C.Jones50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - TENN 45(2:30 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Byrd INTERCEPTED by 47-M.McFadden at TEN 45. 47-M.McFadden to TEN 42 for 3 yards (73-T.Smith).
IND
Hoosiers
- Halftime (9 plays, 36 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:24 - 2nd) 24-S.James to TEN 41 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o79-K.Garland).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 41(1:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to TEN 38 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o97-D.Middleton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 38(1:08 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to TEN 33 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 33(0:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 31 for 2 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(0:40 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to TEN 29 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(0:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 29(0:22 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 19 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(0:17 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 6 for 13 yards (94-M.Butler11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - IND 6(0:04 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 6 - IND 6(0:03 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (15 plays, 69 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 31 for 29 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(14:52 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 36 for 5 yards (22-J.McCollough35-D.Bituli).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 36(14:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-M.Bjorson. 89-M.Bjorson to IU 43 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(14:15 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 44 for 1 yard (15-K. Garland).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 44(13:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 48 for 4 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 48(13:19 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 36 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(13:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to TEN 35 for 1 yard (12-S.Shamburger). Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 36. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - IND 46(12:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to TEN 27 for 19 yards (90-G.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 27(12:34 - 3rd) 24-S.James to TEN 23 for 4 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(12:03 - 3rd) 24-S.James to TEN 21 for 2 yards (19-D.Taylor15-K. Garland).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 21(11:23 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to TEN 14 for 7 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IND 14(11:04 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 14 for no gain (35-D.Bituli). Penalty on TEN 79-K.Garland Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 14. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - IND 9(10:38 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 5 for 4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IND 5(9:52 - 3rd) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 5. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 10(9:52 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 1 for 9 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(9:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 59 yards from IU 35. 8-T.Chandler to IU 47 for 47 yards (9-M.Ball).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(9:21 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to IU 46 for 1 yard (23-J.Williams).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - TENN 46(8:42 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at IU 37. 22-J.Johnson runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:26 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 3rd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:26 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 24 for -1 yard (92-A.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 24(7:54 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 24 for no gain (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a92-A.Bryant).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 24(7:14 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 41 for 17 yards (17-R.Layne).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:45 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to IU 42 for 17 yards (92-A.Bryant).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:11 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer to IU 34 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 34(5:33 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to IU 30 for 4 yards (5-J.Burgess9-M.Ball).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(5:07 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 30(5:01 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to IU 26 for 4 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 26(4:22 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - IND 26(4:16 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 23 for 22 yards (24-A.Beasley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(4:06 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 23(4:02 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 50 for 27 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(3:44 - 3rd) 37-A.Lloyd to TEN 48 for 2 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 48(3:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to TEN 28 for 20 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 28(2:47 - 3rd) 24-S.James to TEN 32 for -4 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - TENN 32(2:10 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to TEN 21 for 11 yards (20-B.Thompson). Penalty on TEN 98-A.Solomon Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TENN 27(1:53 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at TEN 31 for -4 yards (30-R.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TENN 31(1:11 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TENN 31(1:07 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 4 yards (27-D.Matthews92-A.Bryant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 29(0:26 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba98-J.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - IND 30(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 24 for -6 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 24(14:27 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 23 yards from TEN 24 out of bounds at the TEN 47.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(14:21 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to TEN 27 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(13:53 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to TEN 25 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o94-M.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 25(13:14 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to TEN 16 for 9 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(12:44 - 4th) 1-W.Philyor to TEN 23 for -7 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - TENN 23(12:01 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to TEN 21 for 2 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - TENN 21(11:13 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to TEN 12 for 9 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TENN 12(10:30 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:27 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(10:19 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 27 for 2 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 27(9:35 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 9-T.Jordan. 9-T.Jordan to TEN 26 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 26(8:58 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 43 yards from TEN 26. 1-W.Philyor to IU 24 for -7 yards (2-A.Taylor).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (11 plays, 82 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(8:50 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 29 for 5 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 29(8:02 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 26 for -3 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 26(7:23 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 26(7:17 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 56 yards from IU 26 Downed at the TEN 18.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(7:06 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 29 for 11 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(6:51 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to IU 48 for 23 yards (9-M.Ball).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(6:36 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to IU 26 for 22 yards (9-M.Ball).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 26(6:20 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to IU 18 for 8 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 18(6:01 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to IU 13 for 5 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(5:36 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 13(5:32 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TENN 13(5:26 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings. Penalty on IU 22-J.Johnson Holding 6 yards enforced at IU 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - TENN 7(5:22 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to IU 3 for 4 yards (7-R.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 3(5:00 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to IU 1 for 2 yards (98-J.Johnson7-R.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 1(4:26 - 4th) 27-Q.Crouch runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 11 yards from TEN 35. 3-E.Gray to TEN 46 for no gain.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(4:20 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to IU 31 for 23 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(4:02 - 4th) Penalty on IU 7-R.Jones Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at IU 31.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(4:02 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 16(3:56 - 4th) 3-E.Gray runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
IND
Hoosiers
- Downs (6 plays, 36 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:51 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:51 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to TEN 36 for 39 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(3:51 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - IND 36(3:30 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at TEN 45 for -9 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - IND 45(3:25 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey 24-S.James to TEN 34 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - IND 34(2:32 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(2:32 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 1 yard (3-T.Fryfogle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 35(2:06 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 38 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 38(1:28 - 4th) 15-J.Jennings to TEN 44 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 38(1:28 - 4th) 15-J.Jennings to TEN 43 for 5 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TENN 43(1:02 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 56-R.Locklear Player out of bounds at snap 5 yards enforced at TEN 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TENN 38(1:02 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 43 yards from TEN 38 out of bounds at the IU 19.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(0:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 43 for 24 yards (26-T.Jackson22-J.McCollough).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(0:44 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to TEN 45 for 12 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(0:39 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 45(0:36 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 45(0:29 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - TENN 45(0:23 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(0:18 - 4th) 15-J.Jennings to TEN 43 for -2 yards.
