Tennessee scores twice late to stun Indiana 23-22 in Gator

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Tennessee sure knows how to get out of a huge hole.

The Volunteers scored twice in a 30-second span late, using an onside kick to help escape a 13-point deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.

The rally was indicative of Tennessee's season, which started 1-4 and ended with six consecutive wins.

''Everybody in the country had given up on these guys,'' second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt said.

Pruitt was talking about the season. He could have been talking about the game.

The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:03 span, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson's 63-yard interception return, and later adding a pair of field goals.

Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee shocked most of the nearly 62,000 fans on hand.

Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.

''Obviously, very very disappointing to have a fourth-quarter lead and let it slip away,'' said Indiana coach Tom Allen, whose team was seeking its first nine-win season since 1967. ''I'm not going to sit here and point fingers and blame. At the end of the day, it's my responsibility for us to find a way to win the game. We didn't do that.''

Gray was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

''It's amazing,'' he said. ''When adversity hits, you got to put on more steam.''

Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.

Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers have to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who stayed for the bowl game after getting the head coaching job at Fresno State. DeBoer gets much of the credit for Indiana's offensive turnaround.

Tennessee: Jarrett Guarantano is far from guaranteed to be the team's starting quarterback next season, especially after a two-interception performance. The Vols signed Harrison Bailey from Marietta (Ga.) High, and the incoming freshman is expected to enroll this month and compete for the job in spring practice.

JENNINGS PLAYS

Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings, who was suspended for the first half for stepping on an opponent in the regular-season finale, had to wait until the fourth quarter to touch the ball. Jennings had receptions of 22 and 5 yards, setting up the first of the two late touchdowns.

ODD CALLS

Allen had a game-management issue that might have cost his team points.

The Hoosiers moved the ball to the 6-yard line in the waning seconds of the first half, but instead of calling timeout, Allen had Peyton Ramsey line up and spike the ball with 3 seconds remaining. They could have used their final timeout much earlier, taken a shot into the end zone and still had time for a field goal.

KEY INJURIES

Indiana played its second consecutive game without leading rusher Stevie Scott. Scott warmed up with teammates, but did not play. ... Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli injured his right eye in the third quarter, returned on the next series and could be seen covering it with his hand to get calls from the sideline. ... Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot injured his right short on a tackle but later returned.

SPURRIER BOOED

Tennessee fans showed no love for former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

The Head Ball Coach was one of several coaches and players on hand for the 75th edition of the Gator Bowl. All of them played or coached in the bowl and were recognized on the field shortly before kickoff.

The list included former Tennessee coach and current Vols athletic director Phillip Fulmer, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, Ole Miss great Archie Manning, former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs and longtime Tennessee AD Doug Dickey, who played and coached at Florida.

Dobbs got the loudest ovation.

Spurrier was roundly booed, hardly a surprise given he went 8-4 against Tennessee as Florida's coach (1990-2001) and had famous lines like: ''You can't spell Citrus without U-T.''

UP NEXT

Indiana: Injured quarterback Michael Penix and several other offensive starters return next season, which begins with Indian's toughest road opener since playing at then-No. 7 Notre Dame in 1991. The Hoosiers open at Wisconsin on Sept. 5.

Tennessee: The Vols will have to replace five key starters: receivers Jennings and Marquez Callaway, linebackers Darrell Taylor and Bituli, and safety Nigel Warrior. Junior guard Trey Smith could leave early for the NFL. Tennessee opens next season against Charlotte on Sept. 5 and plays at Oklahoma the following week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:52
42-B.Cimaglia 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
77
yds
05:20
pos
0
3
Field Goal 5:25
42-B.Cimaglia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
50
yds
06:10
pos
0
6
Field Goal 0:03
82-L.Justus 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
36
yds
02:21
pos
3
6
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:33
12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
79
yds
05:31
pos
9
6
Point After TD 9:29
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
6
Touchdown 8:42
2-J.Guarantano incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at IU 37. 22-J.Johnson runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:26
82-L.Justus extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
16
6
Field Goal 4:16
42-B.Cimaglia 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
49
yds
04:10
pos
16
9
Field Goal 1:07
82-L.Justus 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
41
yds
03:04
pos
19
9
4th Quarter
Field Goal 10:30
82-L.Justus 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
35
yds
03:51
pos
22
9
Touchdown 4:26
27-Q.Crouch runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
02:45
pos
22
15
Point After TD 4:21
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
16
Touchdown 3:56
3-E.Gray runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
39
yds
00:24
pos
22
22
Point After TD 3:51
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
23
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 7 6
Passing 8 11
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 277 368
Total Plays 65 69
Avg Gain 4.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 76 136
Rush Attempts 31 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 3.9
Net Yards Passing 201 232
Comp. - Att. 20-34 19-34
Yards Per Pass 5.9 6.8
Penalties - Yards 6-46 7-55
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 4-37.8
Return Yards 113 51
Punts - Returns 2--4 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 2-51 1-47
Int. - Returns 2-66 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 8-5 0316322
Tennessee 8-5 0631423
TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, Florida
 201 PASS YDS 232
76 RUSH YDS 136
277 TOTAL YDS 368
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 227 0 1 109.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 227 0 1 109.0
P. Ramsey 20/34 227 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 54 1
P. Ramsey 17 54 1 16
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
S. James 11 25 0 6
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Walker Jr. 1 2 0 2
A. Lloyd 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Lloyd 1 2 0 2
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
W. Philyor 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
P. Hendershot 8 6 67 0 24
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
T. Fryfogle 5 3 63 0 39
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
N. Westbrook 6 4 48 0 27
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
M. Marshall 2 2 25 0 20
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Bjorson 2 2 12 0 7
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
R. Walker Jr. 4 2 11 0 9
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Philyor 5 1 1 0 1
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ellis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 5-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
Je. Johnson 4-2 1.0 0
M. McFadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. McFadden 4-1 0.0 1
T. Mullen 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 3-0 0.0 0
D. Elliott 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Elliott 3-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Matthews 3-2 0.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Jones 3-2 0.0 0
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Fryfogle 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Bryant 2-2 0.0 0
M. Ball 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Ball 2-1 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-0 0.0 1
Ca. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ca. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 2-1 0.0 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Penix Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Walker II 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Walker II 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Walker Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stallings IV 1-0 0.0 0
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/2
L. Justus 3/4 49 1/2 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 1
H. Whitehead 4 46.3 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 29 0
D. Ellis 2 25.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 3 0
W. Philyor 2 -2.0 3 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 221 0 2 105.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 221 0 2 105.0
J. Guarantano 18/31 221 0 2
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 0 80.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 0 80.9
B. Maurer 1/3 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 86 1
E. Gray 14 86 1 22
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 0
T. Chandler 12 35 0 9
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Maurer 1 8 0 8
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jennings 1 5 0 5
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Jordan 2 4 0 3
Q. Crouch 27 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
Q. Crouch 1 1 1 1
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
J. Guarantano 3 -1 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
J. Palmer 8 6 68 0 23
R. Keyton 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 0
R. Keyton 2 2 60 0 46
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
E. Gray 3 2 34 0 23
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. Jennings 3 2 27 0 22
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Chandler 3 3 24 0 11
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Callaway 7 1 19 0 19
T. Byrd 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Byrd 2 1 5 0 5
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Wood-Anderson 3 1 2 0 2
P. Fant 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Fant 1 0 0 0 0
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Jordan 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
H. To'o To'o 7-1 0.0 0
J. McCollough 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. McCollough 6-1 0.0 0
D. Bituli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Bituli 4-2 0.0 0
M. Butler 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Butler 4-1 1.0 0
K. Bennett 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Taylor 3-1 1.0 0
A. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Middleton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Middleton 2-1 0.0 0
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Warrior 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
Ku. Garland 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Ku. Garland 1-2 0.0 0
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
S. Shamburger 1-0 1.0 1
D. Johnson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Emerson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Emerson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Harrison 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Harrison 1-0 1.0 0
A. Solomon 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Solomon 1-0 0.0 0
Kw. Garland 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Kw. Garland 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
B. Cimaglia 3/3 43 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Brooks 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
P. Brooks 4 37.8 1 43
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
J. Doyle 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
T. Chandler 1 47.0 47 0
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
E. Gray 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
M. Callaway 1 4.0 4 0
