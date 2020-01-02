|
|
|UGA
|BAYLOR
Pickens leads No. 5 Georgia past No. 8 Baylor in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and No. 5 Georgia defeated eighth-ranked Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7, was sidelined again in the fourth quarter when the back of his head appeared to hit hard on the turf as he was taken down by two Georgia defenders along the sideline.
Travon Walker was penalized for a late hit, giving the Bears a first down, but the drive stalled on a sack of backup Jacob Zeno on fourth down with about five minutes to go and Baylor trailing by 12.
Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for Georgia (12-2), which was back in the Sugar Bowl for a second straight season, having lost to Texas last year.
Georgia was without about a dozen regulars, including three starting offensive linemen. Some players were hurt while others sat out to preserve their health for the NFL draft.
Meanwhile, top running back D'Andre Swift saw only limited action because of an ailing shoulder.
Zamir White, known for persevering through two major knee operations in recent years, carried 18 times for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte intercepted two passes, the second sealing the victory in the final minutes.
Pickens, a freshman, was selected the game's most outstanding player.
Brewer completed 21 of 41 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown to Denzel Mims. Brewer was intercepted once.
After Georgia led 19-0 at halftime, Baylor (11-3) showed signs of mounting a comeback on the opening series of the second half with a scoring drive dominated by Mims. He had catches of 40 and 8 yards before his 12-yard touchdown grab trimmed the Bulldogs' lead to 19-7. Mims also surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the season on the drive.
The Bears quickly forced a Georgia punt and moved back across midfield when momentum suddenly swung back to the Bulldogs. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari sacked and stripped Brewer on fourth-and-4 and Walker recovered on the Baylor 47.
The Bulldogs capitalized with a touchdown drive extended by fake field goal in which holder Jake Camarda ran off tackle for 6 yards on fourth-and-2. White finished the series off with a tackle-breaking 13-yard run to the pylon.
Brewer's short, second-effort TD run made it 26-14.
Pickens' 46-yard catch deep down the middle on a flea flicker set up the first points of the game on Rodrigo Blankenship's 24-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs widened the lead on Fromm's 27-yard fade pass to the Pickens in the left side of the end zone.
Georgia made it 19-0 when Fromm, with time to survey the field behind that makeshift offensive line, threw hard over the middle for a 16-yard score to Matt Landers, the receiver's first career TD.
Baylor threatened on just one drive in the first half, its second possession of the game. It fizzled when LeCounte made his third interception of the season on a pass tipped straight up in the air by Bears running back Trestan Ebner at the Georgia 18.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: The Bulldogs demonstrated their depth and motivation to turn in a better showing than the one a year ago, building a multi-score lead in the first half and never trailing. Georgia's running game, which produced 130 yards, was strong enough to give the Bulldogs nearly five minutes more possession time.
Baylor: The defense sacked Fromm three times and was solid enough to keep the Bears in the game until late in the fourth quarter, but Baylor's offense struggled much of the night and had little balance with just 61 yards rushing.
UP NEXT
Georgia: The Bulldogs await Fromm's decision on whether he'll turn pro with one season of eligibility left. Georgia will open next season in Atlanta on Labor Day against Virginia. The SEC opener comes 12 days later on Sept. 19 at Alabama.
Baylor: The Bears expect to have most prominent players back and once again be among the contenders to win the Big 12. They open on Sept. 5 in Houston against Mississippi and play at Oklahoma in a rematch of the conference title game on Oct. 3.
---
More AP college football:
https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|370
|278
|Total Plays
|70
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|61
|Rush Attempts
|40
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|240
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|28-50
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-82
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.1
|7-49.1
|Return Yards
|38
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|240
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|20/30
|250
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|18
|92
|1
|13
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|26
|0
|12
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|3
|-12
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|15
|12
|175
|1
|46
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|6
|4
|47
|0
|24
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|4
|3
|25
|1
|16
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|7
|42.1
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|23
|0
|17
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|8
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|9
|7
|1
|11
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Zeno 14 QB
|J. Zeno
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|10
|5
|75
|1
|40
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|8
|7
|70
|0
|24
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|8
|4
|38
|0
|17
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|5
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|4
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|4
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
K. White 40 WR
|K. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 13 CB
|R. Texada
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DT
|T. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 9 DE
|J. Lockhart
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 15 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|7
|49.1
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|2
|13.0
|17
|0
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 32 for 7 yards (11-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UGA 32(14:38 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 32 for no gain (8-H.Black).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 32(14:13 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 36 for 4 yards (38-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(13:54 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 40 for 4 yards (9-J.Lockhart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 40(13:14 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 40 for no gain (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 40(12:33 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UGA 40(12:28 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 43 yards from UGA 40 to BAY 17 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(12:22 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett pushed ob at BAY 26 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 26(11:57 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 29 for 3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(11:30 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 31 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 31(10:59 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 34 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt13-A.Ojulari).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 34(10:33 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 38 for 4 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 38(9:52 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 38 to UGA 18 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(9:44 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 17 for -1 yard (3-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 17(9:12 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 17(9:06 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 21 for 4 yards (99-B.Roy).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 21(8:30 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 43 yards from UGA 21. 1-G.Arnold pushed ob at BAY 45 for 9 yards (89-C.Woerner).
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (5 plays, -19 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(8:20 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to UGA 49 for 6 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 49(7:55 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to UGA 41 for 8 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(7:40 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims. Penalty on UGA 14-D.Daniel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 41. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(7:31 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to UGA 30 for -4 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Int
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 30(6:56 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Ebner INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at UGA 18. 2-R.LeCounte to UGA 26 for 8 yards (81-T.Thornton).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(6:45 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 32 for 6 yards (38-J.Williams).
|-19 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 32(6:30 - 1st) to UGA 13 for -19 yards. to the UGA 13 downed by 11-J.Fromm.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - UGA 13(5:47 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 22 for 9 yards (99-B.Roy93-J.Lynch).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UGA 22(5:11 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 47 yards from UGA 22 to BAY 31 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(5:02 - 1st) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 32 for 1 yard (30-T.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 32(4:29 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 32(4:23 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton pushed ob at BAY 43 for 11 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(4:07 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 43 for no gain (4-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(3:27 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(3:22 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at BAY 45 for 2 yards (44-T.Walker). Penalty on BAY 52-S.Tecklenburg Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 45(3:13 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 55 yards from BAY 45 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (5 plays, 74 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(3:03 - 1st) 87-T.Simmons pushed ob at UGA 25 for 5 yards (8-H.Black). Penalty on BAY 8-H.Black Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UGA 25.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(2:50 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to BAY 15 for 45 yards (11-J.Houston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(2:31 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to BAY 12 for 3 yards (38-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 12(1:55 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to BAY 6 for 6 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UGA 6(1:37 - 1st) 3-Z.White to BAY 6 for no gain (99-B.Roy).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UGA 6(0:54 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:49 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:44 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:37 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 33 for 8 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(0:02 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 52 yards from BAY 33 to UGA 15 fair catch by 87-T.Simmons.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 85 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(15:00 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 14 for -1 yard (98-C.Ogbonnaya).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 14(14:30 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 24 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 24(14:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 43 for 19 yards (13-R.Texada).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:49 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 95-G.Hall Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 43. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - UGA 48(13:40 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to BAY 44 for 8 yards (11-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(13:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 44(13:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at BAY 35 for 9 yards (11-J.Houston).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 35(13:03 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to BAY 27 for 8 yards (8-H.Black26-T.Bernard).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 27(12:34 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:28 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(12:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 30 for 10 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(12:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(11:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(11:52 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 56-B.Bedier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 30.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - BAYLOR 15(11:52 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 15 to UGA 41 fair catch by 87-T.Simmons.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(11:52 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 44 for 3 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 44(11:10 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 49 for 5 yards (38-J.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 49(10:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at BAY 40 for 11 yards (15-C.Morgan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(10:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to BAY 34 for 6 yards (12-K.Barnes1-G.Arnold).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 34(9:30 - 2nd) 87-T.Simmons pushed ob at BAY 21 for 13 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(8:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 21(8:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to BAY 14 for 7 yards (13-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UGA 14(8:20 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UGA 14(8:13 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(8:08 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 29 for 4 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(7:38 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty pushed ob at BAY 32 for 3 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(7:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty pushed ob at BAY 37 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine). Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(6:48 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 35 for 13 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(6:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(6:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 34 for -1 yard (5-J.Rochester10-M.Herring).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 34(5:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 87-C.Henle. 87-C.Henle to BAY 34 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 34(4:56 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 46 yards from BAY 34. 87-T.Simmons to UGA 29 for 9 yards (37-M.Milton).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(4:43 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 33 for 4 yards (3-C.Miller).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 33(4:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to BAY 40 for 27 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(3:51 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to BAY 30 for 10 yards (38-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(3:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on BAY 93-J.Lynch Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UGA 25(3:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 5-M.Landers. 5-M.Landers to BAY 22 for 3 yards (13-R.Texada).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 22(2:54 - 2nd) 16-D.Robertson to BAY 18 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(2:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to BAY 16 for 2 yards (11-J.Houston).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 16(1:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 5-M.Landers. 5-M.Landers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:51 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Moran.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 29 for 4 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(1:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(1:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton pushed ob at BAY 36 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(1:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 41 for 5 yards (44-T.Walker).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 41(0:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 37 for -4 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 37(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 40 for 3 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(0:40 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 56 yards from BAY 40 to the UGA 4 downed by 46-R.Matiscik.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:55 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to UGA 35 for 40 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(14:40 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to UGA 32 for 3 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 32(14:12 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to UGA 24 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte27-E.Stokes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(13:52 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner to UGA 21 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 21(13:29 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner pushed ob at UGA 20 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 20(12:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to UGA 12 for 8 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(12:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:14 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to UGA 31 for 6 yards (13-R.Texada).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 31(11:56 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 32 for 1 yard (1-G.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UGA 32(11:32 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UGA 32(11:24 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 42 yards from UGA 32. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 43 for 17 yards (17-N.Dean). Penalty on BAY 25-T.Ebner Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 43.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(11:12 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 28 for -5 yards (4-N.Smith). Penalty on UGA 10-M.Herring Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BAY 33. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(10:54 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to UGA 46 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 46(10:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 46(10:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Henle.
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 46(10:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (13-A.Ojulari). 44-T.Walker to BAY 47 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(10:02 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to BAY 39 for 8 yards (3-C.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 39(9:42 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to BAY 27 for 12 yards (22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 27(9:16 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 27(9:10 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to BAY 30 for -3 yards (38-J.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - UGA 30(8:26 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to BAY 19 for 11 yards (13-R.Texada).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - UGA 19(7:52 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda to BAY 13 for 6 yards (13-R.Texada).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 13(7:22 - 3rd) 3-Z.White runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 53 yards from UGA 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 25 for 13 yards (24-P.Hudson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:11 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 28 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt11-J.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(6:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 45 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(6:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(6:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to UGA 31 for 24 yards (23-M.Webb). Penalty on UGA 32-M.Rice Facemask Incidental offsetting.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(5:59 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner pushed ob at UGA 14 for 17 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(5:59 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner pushed ob at UGA 14 for 17 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(5:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt. Penalty on UGA 23-M.Webb Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UGA 14. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(5:30 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner to UGA 1 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(5:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to UGA 1 FUMBLES. 25-T.Ebner recovers at the UGA 1. 25-T.Ebner to UGA 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(4:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 24 for 24 yards (37-M.Milton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(4:04 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 19 for -5 yards (9-J.Lockhart93-J.Lynch).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - UGA 19(3:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 17 for -2 yards (99-B.Roy).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - UGA 17(2:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 5-M.Landers. 5-M.Landers to UGA 23 for 6 yards (38-J.Williams99-B.Roy).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UGA 23(2:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 42 yards from UGA 23 out of bounds at the BAY 35.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(1:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 43 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte23-M.Webb).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 43(1:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 39 for -4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 39(0:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 44 for 5 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 39(0:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 45 for 6 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(0:36 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(0:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 87-C.Henle. 87-C.Henle to UGA 48 for 7 yards (23-M.Webb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 48(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Henle.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 48(14:56 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 47 yards from UGA 48 to the UGA 1 downed by 84-M.Jones.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (11 plays, 51 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 1(14:47 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 1(14:40 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 8 for 7 yards (3-C.Miller).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 8(13:53 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to UGA 32 for 24 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(13:21 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 35 for 3 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UGA 35(12:48 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 93-J.Lynch Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 40(12:40 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 45 for 5 yards (8-H.Black3-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(12:07 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.White.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 45(12:01 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to BAY 45 for 10 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(11:27 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to BAY 43 for 2 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 43(10:47 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - UGA 43(10:38 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm sacked at BAY 48 for -5 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UGA 48(9:56 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 38 yards from BAY 48 out of bounds at the BAY 10.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (15 plays, 41 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(9:48 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(9:42 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 21 for 11 yards (23-M.Webb).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(9:24 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 24 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 24(8:57 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 24(8:52 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 52-S.Tecklenburg False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 24. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 19(8:52 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at BAY 28 for 9 yards (4-N.Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 28(8:52 - 4th) Penalty on UGA 44-T.Walker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(8:38 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty. Penalty on BAY 76-C.Galvin Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(8:29 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 46 for 3 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(8:29 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 46 for 3 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 46(8:29 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to UGA 48 for 6 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 48(7:50 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to UGA 46 for 2 yards (10-M.Herring).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(7:30 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to UGA 49 for -3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 49(7:02 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno to UGA 49 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt10-M.Herring).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 49(6:28 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to UGA 47 for 2 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Sack
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 47(5:47 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno sacked at BAY 49 for -4 yards (44-T.Walker).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(5:03 - 4th) 87-T.Simmons pushed ob at BAY 45 for 4 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UGA 45(4:25 - 4th) 3-Z.White to BAY 39 for 6 yards (8-H.Black). Penalty on UGA 50-W.Ericson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 45. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - UGA 45(3:54 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 50 for 5 yards (3-C.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 50(3:09 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to BAY 48 for 2 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UGA 48(2:59 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 41 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 7 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 7(2:54 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 7(2:48 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 14 for 7 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 14(2:23 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 8 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(2:08 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(2:03 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(1:58 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete.
|Int
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(1:51 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at BAY 42. 2-R.LeCounte runs ob at BAY 45 for -3 yards.
