|
|
|OREG
|WISC
Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert faked a handoff and went on the run of his life in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl.
Oregon's 6-foot-6 quarterback gracefully stiff-armed Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn at the line of scrimmage. He surged downfield, found his blockers and sprinted to the green-painted end zone, even absorbing a very late hit from the frustrated Badgers as a reward.
The Eugene kid who took over his beloved hometown team during its worst season of this century had just scored the decisive touchdown of the biggest win of his career. A few minutes and a couple of big passes later, the Ducks all celebrated amid confetti and roses at midfield after Herbert's final college game.
''I wish it wasn't over,'' Herbert said. ''This has been the best four years of my life. I've been honored to be a part of this team.''
Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on that thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.
Herbert passed for just 138 yards without a touchdown, and Oregon (12-2) managed just 204 yards of offense - the fewest by any Rose Bowl team in 40 years. The Ducks still managed to win yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game, surviving six lead changes and big special-teams mistakes by both schools.
While the offense sputtered, the Ducks scored 21 points off the Badgers' four turnovers, including Brady Breeze's early 31-yard fumble return for a TD off a botched punt.
And on the next snap after Breeze forced another fumble in the fourth quarter, Herbert rambled through the Wisconsin defense for that 30-yard score in what's sure to be the signature moment of the four-year starter's career.
''I'm going to be honest with you, we've been telling him to run all year,'' Oregon linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr. said. ''He runs in practice and torches, so I told him, `Man, pull that thing and get loose.' Stiff-arming dudes. Juking dudes. Is he a running back or a quarterback? We don't know.''
Winston's praise aside, Herbert had only 10 rushing touchdowns in the first 41 starts of his career. He turned into a big-play ball-carrier on Arroyo Seco's hallowed ground, and Oregon improbably relied on its quarterback's long legs to grind out a landmark victory under second-year head coach Mario Cristobal, Herbert's third coach in four years.
Herbert scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards in the first half, stiff-arming Wisconsin defenders on both runs. After his go-ahead TD, Herbert got back to what he normally does best: He made a key 12-yard throw to Mycah Pittman for a first down with 1:51 to play, and his 28-yard throw to Juwan Johnson with 1:03 left allowed the Ducks to run out the clock.
''We knew coming in that he was athletic,'' Sanborn said. ''We didn't have good angles and miscommunications. Something we have to be better at in a game like this. It's not the first game he ran with the ball.''
Three years after coach Mark Helfrich was fired when the Ducks went 4-8 in Herbert's freshman season, Oregon held on to cap a Pac-12 championship campaign with its 12th win in 13 games and the fourth Rose Bowl victory in school history.
''To realize where we were, and where we are now, it's been a great journey,'' Herbert said. ''For us to stick together through those tough times is just a testament to all the guys on the team, and all the hard work we've put in.''
Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4), but they lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years, including two losses to Oregon.
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 94 yards and Quintez Cephus caught seven passes for 59 yards and a score, but Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan's offense couldn't capitalize on its whopping advantages in time of possession (38:03-21:57) and total yards (322-204).
''There's a slim chance you could win, but it definitely puts you in a tough position when you have self-inflected penalties, special teams problems, turnovers,'' said Taylor, who is likely headed to the NFL. ''When you're playing an elite team like Oregon, a great team like that, they'll capitalize on those mistakes.''
BIG RETURN
Herbert scored his first TD on the Ducks' drive from the kickoff in 68-degree temperatures on another postcard-perfect New Year's Day in Pasadena, but Cruickshank took the ensuing kick straight down the Oregon sideline for an electrifying score and a rarity in the Rose Bowl.
The kickoff return was just the second for a touchdown in Wisconsin's lengthy bowl history, but just the third in 106 Rose Bowls - and the first in 17 years.
BOTCHED PUNT
Oregon got a break right after halftime when Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti caught the snap, but dropped the ball on the ground instead of kicking it under pressure. Breeze alertly picked it up and sprinted for the go-ahead score.
The Badgers responded with a drive capped by Mason Stokke's 2-yard scoring run, and they went up 27-21 on a field goal with 12:09 to play.
But Breeze forced another fumble by Wisconsin's Danny Davis with a big hit, and Herbert took the next snap on his 30-yard TD run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers will kick themselves for years after every missed opportunity here. The offense couldn't finish drives, while the defense appeared ready for everything except Herbert's elusiveness. They can build on this resilient season, but their Rose Bowl drought continues.
Oregon: Herbert could be sorely missed next season, both for his all-around skill set and his incredible poise under pressure. But the Ducks are once again ascendant, with this victory punctuating a two-year rise under Cristobal that puts them back on top of the West Coast and beyond.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Next season starts with a visit from up-and-coming Indiana.
Oregon: With a new starting quarterback, the Pac-12 title defense season starts Sept. 5 with a doozy: A visit from North Dakota State, the FCS powerhouse currently 15-0 on its way to the national title game. A week later, the Ducks host Ohio State.
---
More AP college football:
https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|193
|322
|Total Plays
|51
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|136
|Rush Attempts
|30
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|127
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|9-79
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|60
|214
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|4-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-32
|4-194
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|14/20
|138
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|17
|49
|0
|13
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|9
|29
|3
|30
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|5
|66
|0
|28
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|5
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|4
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|4
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Throckmorton 54 OL
|C. Throckmorton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|6
|44.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|23/35
|186
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|21
|94
|0
|18
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|4
|6
|1
|3
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|11
|7
|59
|1
|12
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|5
|4
|44
|0
|22
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|2
|43
|0
|34
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|4
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|5
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 S
|M. Cone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 17 CB
|D. Burton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Nelson 21 WR
|C. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|2/3
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|4
|48.5
|95
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|4
|5.0
|9
|0
OREG
Ducks
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 34 for 9 yards (21-C.Williams2-R.Pearson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 34(14:31 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 37 for 3 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(14:10 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 40 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 40(13:42 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at WIS 44 for 16 yards (21-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(13:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREG 44(13:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 39(13:11 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 38 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 38(12:38 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WIS 29 for 9 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(12:10 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 29 for no gain (25-E.Burrell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 29(11:39 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to WIS 20 for 9 yards (31-M.Cone).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 20(11:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 19 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to WIS 4 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREG 4(9:58 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside declined.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(9:41 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 57-J.Sanborn at ORE 27. 57-J.Sanborn to ORE 27 for no gain (55-J.Hanson).
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(9:35 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to ORE 30 for -3 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - OREG 30(8:58 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 26 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia8-J.Holland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OREG 26(8:17 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OREG 26(8:11 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(8:05 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 25 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn56-Z.Baun).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 25(7:29 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dollars.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WISC 25(7:25 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 41-N.Burks Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 30(7:25 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 29 for -1 yard (21-C.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WISC 29(6:50 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 51 yards from ORE 29. 16-J.Dunn pushed ob at WIS 24 for 4 yards (56-B.Young).
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(6:41 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 29 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia90-D.Carlberg).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 29(5:56 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 1 yard (8-J.Holland56-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREG 30(5:12 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 30(5:07 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 42 yards from WIS 30. 8-J.Holland to ORE 32 for 4 yards (30-T.Mais).
WISC
Badgers
- Missed FG (14 plays, 56 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(4:57 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORE 43 for 11 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(4:33 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 36 for -7 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 17 - WISC 36(3:55 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 34 for -2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - WISC 34(3:18 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - WISC 34(3:10 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 14-H.Woods False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - WISC 29(3:10 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 57 yards from ORE 29. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 23 for 9 yards (55-S.Niu63-K.Battles).
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(2:58 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 45 for 22 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(2:22 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ORE 43 for 12 yards. Penalty on WIS 87-Q.Cephus Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 43.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREG 47(1:51 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 46 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 46(1:09 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 39 for 7 yards (8-J.Holland).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(0:32 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 44(0:14 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ORE 38 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 38(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 37 for 1 yard (56-B.Young).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 37(14:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 29 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 37(14:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 30 for 7 yards (4-T.Graham).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 30(13:51 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to ORE 29 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(13:28 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ORE 17 for 12 yards (25-B.Breeze). Penalty on WIS 78-J.Erdmann Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREG 39(12:57 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ORE 35 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 16 - OREG 35(12:20 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ORE 38 for -3 yards (4-T.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - OREG 38(11:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ORE 29 for 9 yards (35-T.Dye).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - OREG 29(10:57 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 29(10:52 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr57-J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 30(10:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 31 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk93-G.Rand).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 31(9:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WISC 31(9:35 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 48 yards from ORE 31. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 28 for 7 yards (55-S.Niu).
WISC
Badgers
- Interception (5 plays, 40 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(8:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to WIS 29 for 7 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 29(8:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert to WIS 28 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks57-J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 28(7:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 27 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun41-N.Burks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WISC 27(6:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 27 for no gain (41-N.Burks54-C.Orr).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(6:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 20-I.Guerendo. 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 30 for 3 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 30(6:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at WIS 39 for 9 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(5:35 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for no gain (4-T.Graham35-T.Dye).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(4:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 43 for 4 yards (8-J.Holland).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - OREG 43(4:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Graham at ORE 43. 4-T.Graham to WIS 33 for 24 yards (61-T.Biadasz).
WISC
Badgers
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(4:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WIS 18 for 15 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(3:37 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 5 for 13 yards (5-R.Wildgoose2-R.Pearson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WISC 5(3:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Halftime (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 47 for 47 yards (12-D.James).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(3:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ORE 50 for 3 yards (35-T.Dye).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 50(2:33 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to ORE 43 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(2:10 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ORE 34 for 9 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 34(1:37 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 34 for no gain (90-D.Carlberg).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(0:55 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke to ORE 33 for 1 yard (55-S.Niu).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(0:52 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 1 for 32 yards. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(0:52 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 18(0:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ORE 11 for 7 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OREG 11(0:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ORE 11 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 11(0:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 7:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at WIS 23 for 23 yards (12-D.James).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(14:56 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 25 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WISC 25(14:19 - 3rd) Penalty on WIS 78-J.Erdmann False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - WISC 20(14:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 29 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 29(13:10 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 41 for 12 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(12:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 41(12:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Stokke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 41(12:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|-10 YD
|
4 & 10 - WISC 41(12:07 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti to WIS 31 FUMBLES. 25-B.Breeze runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (10 plays, 51 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at WIS 35 for 29 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(11:52 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland90-D.Carlberg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WISC 40(11:09 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for no gain (50-P.Aumavae).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 40(10:28 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 46 for 6 yards (8-J.Holland).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(9:52 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to ORE 46 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham32-L.Winston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WISC 46(9:08 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 46 for no gain (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 46(8:25 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to ORE 45 for 1 yard (90-D.Carlberg).
|+34 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 45(7:43 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to ORE 11 for 34 yards (6-D.Lenoir4-T.Graham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 11(7:00 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to ORE 5 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze54-D.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 5(6:10 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to ORE 2 for 3 yards (35-T.Dye56-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WISC 2(5:28 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to ORE 2 for no gain (35-T.Dye).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 2(4:57 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 3 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 28(4:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 28 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 28(3:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORE 32 for 4 yards (41-N.Burks56-Z.Baun).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 32(3:09 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 28 yards from ORE 32 out of bounds at the WIS 40.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(3:02 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to WIS 47 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 47(2:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Davis to ORE 38 for 15 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(1:51 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 28 for 10 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(1:17 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to ORE 30 for -2 yards (8-J.Holland).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 30(0:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to ORE 21 for 9 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 21(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Pryor to ORE 19 for 2 yards (4-T.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 19(14:16 - 4th) 16-J.Dunn to ORE 15 for 4 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(13:39 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 10 for 5 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 10(12:55 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo to ORE 9 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye8-J.Holland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WISC 9(12:19 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WISC 9(12:14 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 32 for 32 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(12:04 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 1 yard (2-R.Pearson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OREG 33(11:40 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on WIS 1-F.Hicks Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(11:32 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WIS 48 for 9 yards (21-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 48(11:11 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 43 for 5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(10:43 - 4th) 6-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 43(10:36 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WIS 35 for 8 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - OREG 35(10:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert sacked at WIS 43 for -8 yards (4-D.Burton41-N.Burks).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREG 43(9:24 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 39 yards from WIS 43 Downed at the WIS 4.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 4(9:16 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 22 for 18 yards (6-D.Lenoir56-B.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(8:41 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 26 for 4 yards (56-B.Young25-B.Breeze).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 26(7:58 - 4th) 6-D.Davis to WIS 30 FUMBLES (25-B.Breeze). 56-B.Young to WIS 30 for no gain.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(7:51 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(7:41 - 4th) Penalty on WIS 1-F.Hicks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 50 yards from ORE 50 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:41 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 27 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 27(7:05 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 27(6:59 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 37 for 10 yards (6-D.Lenoir41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(6:28 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 37(6:24 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia34-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 39(5:43 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WISC 39(5:38 - 4th) 90-C.Allen punts 35 yards from WIS 39 Downed at the ORE 26.
OREG
Ducks
- End of Game (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(5:29 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 7 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 33(4:53 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 30 FUMBLES. 10-J.Herbert to ORE 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREG 30(4:16 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 30(4:09 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 46 yards from ORE 30. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 24 for no gain (14-H.Woods).
WISC
Badgers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 24(4:01 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 24(3:56 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 28 for 4 yards (6-D.Lenoir99-A.Faoliu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WISC 28(3:15 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 37 for 9 yards (25-B.Breeze). Penalty on WIS 6-D.Davis Pass interference 14 yards enforced at WIS 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - WISC 14(2:54 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - WISC 14(2:47 - 4th) 90-C.Allen punts 43 yards from WIS 14 Downed at the ORE 43.
WISC
Badgers
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(2:38 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 44 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks93-G.Rand).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 44(1:52 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WIS 44 for 12 yards (54-C.Orr57-J.Sanborn).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(1:19 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 38 for 6 yards (93-G.Rand).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 38(1:13 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 37 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 37(1:10 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at WIS 9 for 28 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - WISC 9(1:03 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert kneels at WIS 14 for -5 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 14 - WISC 14(0:28 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert kneels at WIS 19 for -5 yards.
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
26
14
4th 10:38 ESPN
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
55
13
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
27
21
Final ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
21
24
Final ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
24
49
Final FS1
-
AF
WASHST
31
21
Final ESPN
-
17MEMP
10PSU
39
53
Final ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
33
9
Final ABC
-
4OKLA
1LSU
28
63
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
29
23
Final ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
23
20
Final ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
35
20
Final FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
28
38
Final ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
36
28
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
30
37
Final ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
14
20
Final CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
20
17
Final ESPN
-
GAST
WYO
17
38
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
10
38
Final ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
31
24
Final ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
16
35
Final ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
28
27
Final ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-7.5
Thu 3:00pm ESPN
-
IND
TENN
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+8
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
056 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN