OREG
WISC

No Text

Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl

  AP
  Jan 01, 2020

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert faked a handoff and went on the run of his life in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl.

Oregon's 6-foot-6 quarterback gracefully stiff-armed Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn at the line of scrimmage. He surged downfield, found his blockers and sprinted to the green-painted end zone, even absorbing a very late hit from the frustrated Badgers as a reward.

The Eugene kid who took over his beloved hometown team during its worst season of this century had just scored the decisive touchdown of the biggest win of his career. A few minutes and a couple of big passes later, the Ducks all celebrated amid confetti and roses at midfield after Herbert's final college game.

''I wish it wasn't over,'' Herbert said. ''This has been the best four years of my life. I've been honored to be a part of this team.''

Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on that thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Herbert passed for just 138 yards without a touchdown, and Oregon (12-2) managed just 204 yards of offense - the fewest by any Rose Bowl team in 40 years. The Ducks still managed to win yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game, surviving six lead changes and big special-teams mistakes by both schools.

While the offense sputtered, the Ducks scored 21 points off the Badgers' four turnovers, including Brady Breeze's early 31-yard fumble return for a TD off a botched punt.

And on the next snap after Breeze forced another fumble in the fourth quarter, Herbert rambled through the Wisconsin defense for that 30-yard score in what's sure to be the signature moment of the four-year starter's career.

''I'm going to be honest with you, we've been telling him to run all year,'' Oregon linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr. said. ''He runs in practice and torches, so I told him, `Man, pull that thing and get loose.' Stiff-arming dudes. Juking dudes. Is he a running back or a quarterback? We don't know.''

Winston's praise aside, Herbert had only 10 rushing touchdowns in the first 41 starts of his career. He turned into a big-play ball-carrier on Arroyo Seco's hallowed ground, and Oregon improbably relied on its quarterback's long legs to grind out a landmark victory under second-year head coach Mario Cristobal, Herbert's third coach in four years.

Herbert scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards in the first half, stiff-arming Wisconsin defenders on both runs. After his go-ahead TD, Herbert got back to what he normally does best: He made a key 12-yard throw to Mycah Pittman for a first down with 1:51 to play, and his 28-yard throw to Juwan Johnson with 1:03 left allowed the Ducks to run out the clock.

''We knew coming in that he was athletic,'' Sanborn said. ''We didn't have good angles and miscommunications. Something we have to be better at in a game like this. It's not the first game he ran with the ball.''

Three years after coach Mark Helfrich was fired when the Ducks went 4-8 in Herbert's freshman season, Oregon held on to cap a Pac-12 championship campaign with its 12th win in 13 games and the fourth Rose Bowl victory in school history.

''To realize where we were, and where we are now, it's been a great journey,'' Herbert said. ''For us to stick together through those tough times is just a testament to all the guys on the team, and all the hard work we've put in.''

Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4), but they lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years, including two losses to Oregon.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 94 yards and Quintez Cephus caught seven passes for 59 yards and a score, but Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan's offense couldn't capitalize on its whopping advantages in time of possession (38:03-21:57) and total yards (322-204).

''There's a slim chance you could win, but it definitely puts you in a tough position when you have self-inflected penalties, special teams problems, turnovers,'' said Taylor, who is likely headed to the NFL. ''When you're playing an elite team like Oregon, a great team like that, they'll capitalize on those mistakes.''

BIG RETURN

Herbert scored his first TD on the Ducks' drive from the kickoff in 68-degree temperatures on another postcard-perfect New Year's Day in Pasadena, but Cruickshank took the ensuing kick straight down the Oregon sideline for an electrifying score and a rarity in the Rose Bowl.

The kickoff return was just the second for a touchdown in Wisconsin's lengthy bowl history, but just the third in 106 Rose Bowls - and the first in 17 years.

BOTCHED PUNT

Oregon got a break right after halftime when Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti caught the snap, but dropped the ball on the ground instead of kicking it under pressure. Breeze alertly picked it up and sprinted for the go-ahead score.

The Badgers responded with a drive capped by Mason Stokke's 2-yard scoring run, and they went up 27-21 on a field goal with 12:09 to play.

But Breeze forced another fumble by Wisconsin's Danny Davis with a big hit, and Herbert took the next snap on his 30-yard TD run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers will kick themselves for years after every missed opportunity here. The offense couldn't finish drives, while the defense appeared ready for everything except Herbert's elusiveness. They can build on this resilient season, but their Rose Bowl drought continues.

Oregon: Herbert could be sorely missed next season, both for his all-around skill set and his incredible poise under pressure. But the Ducks are once again ascendant, with this victory punctuating a two-year rise under Cristobal that puts them back on top of the West Coast and beyond.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Next season starts with a visit from up-and-coming Indiana.

Oregon: With a new starting quarterback, the Pac-12 title defense season starts Sept. 5 with a doozy: A visit from North Dakota State, the FCS powerhouse currently 15-0 on its way to the national title game. A week later, the Ducks host Ohio State.

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:58
10-J.Herbert runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
05:07
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:53
49-C.Lewis extra point is good. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:53
49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:41
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Field Goal 8:11
19-C.Larsh 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:24
pos
7
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 3:23
10-J.Herbert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
33
yds
00:47
pos
13
10
Point After TD 3:16
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:16
17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:05
pos
14
16
Point After TD 0:11
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:07
15-A.Lotti to WIS 31 FUMBLES. 25-B.Breeze runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
13
yds
02:53
pos
20
17
Point After TD 11:57
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 4:57
34-M.Stokke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
07:04
pos
21
23
Point After TD 4:53
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:14
19-C.Larsh 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
02:26
pos
21
27
Touchdown 7:51
10-J.Herbert runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
30
yds
00:10
pos
27
27
Point After TD 7:41
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
27
1st Downs 13 18
Rushing 5 9
Passing 7 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-10 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 4-5
Total Net Yards 193 322
Total Plays 51 72
Avg Gain 3.8 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 66 136
Rush Attempts 30 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 3.7
Net Yards Passing 127 186
Comp. - Att. 14-21 23-35
Yards Per Pass 6.0 5.3
Penalties - Yards 2-20 9-79
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 1
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.8 3-40.0
Return Yards 60 214
Punts - Returns 1-4 4-20
Kickoffs - Returns 1-32 4-194
Int. - Returns 1-24 1-0
Safeties 0 0
6 Oregon 12-2 777728
8 Wisconsin 10-4 1077327
Rose Bowl Pasadena, California
 127 PASS YDS 186
66 RUSH YDS 136
193 TOTAL YDS 322
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 138 0 1 118.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 138 0 1 118.0
J. Herbert 14/20 138 0 1
J. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 49 0
C. Verdell 17 49 0 13
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 29 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 29 3
J. Herbert 9 29 3 30
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
Tr. Dye 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 0
J. Johnson 5 5 66 0 28
M. Pittman 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
M. Pittman 5 4 30 0 12
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
H. Kampmoyer 4 2 24 0 15
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Johnson III 4 2 18 0 11
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Habibi-Likio 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
B. Breeze 10-1 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 8-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 6-0 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Holland 6-2 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 6-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 6-2 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 5-1 0.0 1
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 2-2 0.0 0
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Young 2-3 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Aumavae 1-0 0.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Niu 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 1-1 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Thibodeaux 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mathis 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Mathis 0-1 0.0 0
C. Throckmorton 54 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Throckmorton 0-1 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Lewis 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 1
B. Maimone 6 44.8 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
M. Wright 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Holland 1 4.0 4 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 186 1 1 114.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 186 1 1 114.1
J. Coan 23/35 186 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 94 0
J. Taylor 21 94 0 18
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Davis III 2 19 0 15
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Coan 2 8 0 7
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
K. Pryor 3 7 0 7
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
G. Groshek 2 7 0 6
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
M. Stokke 4 6 1 3
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Dunn 1 4 0 4
I. Guerendo 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Guerendo 1 1 0 1
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
A. Lotti 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
Q. Cephus 11 7 59 1 12
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
J. Ferguson 5 4 44 0 22
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
J. Taylor 3 2 43 0 34
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
G. Groshek 4 3 19 0 10
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
D. Davis III 3 2 17 0 9
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
K. Pryor 5 3 4 0 4
I. Guerendo 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Guerendo 1 1 3 0 3
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Stokke 2 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
N. Burks 5-2 0.5 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
J. Sanborn 5-3 0.0 1
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Orr 4-1 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
F. Hicks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Hicks 4-0 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Z. Baun 3-2 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 3-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Burrell 3-0 1.0 0
R. Pearson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Pearson 2-2 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Rand 1-2 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cone 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 1-0 0.0 0
D. Burton 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Burton 0-1 0.5 0
C. Nelson 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
C. Larsh 2/3 44 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Allen 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 0
C. Allen 2 39.0 0 43
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
A. Lotti 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 48.5 95 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 48.5 95 0
A. Cruickshank 4 48.5 95 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.0 9 0
J. Dunn 4 5.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 25 5:07 13 75 TD
9:41 OREG 25 0:00 1 48 INT
8:05 OREG 25 1:15 4 4 Punt
4:57 OREG 32 1:47 5 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 OREG 29 1:17 3 2 Punt
8:37 WISC 36 1:49 4 9 Downs
4:03 WISC 33 0:47 3 33 TD
0:11 OREG 25 0:02 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:53 OREG 25 1:44 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 OREG 32 2:45 7 25 Punt
7:51 WISC 30 0:10 2 45 TD
5:29 OREG 26 1:20 3 4 Punt
2:38 OREG 43 2:10 7 38 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 OREG 27 1:24 3 1 FG
6:41 WISC 24 1:34 3 6 Punt
2:58 WISC 23 2:44 14 56 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 WISC 28 0:37 2 15 Fumble
6:41 WISC 27 2:27 5 40 INT
3:16 WISC 47 3:05 10 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 23 2:53 8 8 TD
11:57 WISC 35 7:04 11 65 TD
3:02 WISC 40 2:26 10 51 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 WISC 4 1:18 3 26 Fumble
7:41 WISC 25 2:03 6 14 Punt
4:01 WISC 24 1:14 4 -10 Punt

OREG Ducks  - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 34 for 9 yards (21-C.Williams2-R.Pearson).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 34
(14:31 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 37 for 3 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37
(14:10 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 40 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 40
(13:42 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at WIS 44 for 16 yards (21-C.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 44
(13:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 44
(13:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 44. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 39
(13:11 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 38 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 38
(12:38 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WIS 29 for 9 yards (1-F.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 29
(12:10 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 29 for no gain (25-E.Burrell).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 29
(11:39 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to WIS 20 for 9 yards (31-M.Cone).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 20
(11:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 19 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 19
(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to WIS 4 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - OREG 4
(9:58 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:53 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside declined.

WISC Badgers  - FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:53 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:41 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:41 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(9:41 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 57-J.Sanborn at ORE 27. 57-J.Sanborn to ORE 27 for no gain (55-J.Hanson).

OREG Ducks  - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27
(9:35 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to ORE 30 for -3 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - OREG 30
(8:58 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 26 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia8-J.Holland).
No Gain
3 & 9 - OREG 26
(8:17 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - OREG 26
(8:11 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

WISC Badgers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:05 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(8:05 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 25 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn56-Z.Baun).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 25
(7:29 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dollars.
Penalty
3 & 10 - WISC 25
(7:25 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 41-N.Burks Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 25. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 30
(7:25 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 29 for -1 yard (21-C.Williams).
Punt
4 & 6 - WISC 29
(6:50 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 51 yards from ORE 29. 16-J.Dunn pushed ob at WIS 24 for 4 yards (56-B.Young).

OREG Ducks  - Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24
(6:41 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 29 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia90-D.Carlberg).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 29
(5:56 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 1 yard (8-J.Holland56-B.Young).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OREG 30
(5:12 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
Punt
4 & 4 - OREG 30
(5:07 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 42 yards from WIS 30. 8-J.Holland to ORE 32 for 4 yards (30-T.Mais).

WISC Badgers  - Missed FG (14 plays, 56 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32
(4:57 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORE 43 for 11 yards (1-F.Hicks).
Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 43
(4:33 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 36 for -7 yards (25-E.Burrell).
-2 YD
2 & 17 - WISC 36
(3:55 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 34 for -2 yards (41-N.Burks).
No Gain
3 & 19 - WISC 34
(3:18 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
Penalty
4 & 19 - WISC 34
(3:10 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 14-H.Woods False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 34. No Play.
Punt
4 & 24 - WISC 29
(3:10 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 57 yards from ORE 29. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 23 for 9 yards (55-S.Niu63-K.Battles).

OREG Ducks  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23
(2:58 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 45 for 22 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45
(2:22 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ORE 43 for 12 yards. Penalty on WIS 87-Q.Cephus Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 43.
+7 YD
1 & 8 - OREG 47
(1:51 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 46 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 46
(1:09 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 39 for 7 yards (8-J.Holland).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 39
(0:32 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 39. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 44
(0:14 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ORE 38 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 37 for 1 yard (56-B.Young).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 37
(14:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 29 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 37
(14:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 30 for 7 yards (4-T.Graham).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 30
(13:51 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to ORE 29 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 29
(13:28 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ORE 17 for 12 yards (25-B.Breeze). Penalty on WIS 78-J.Erdmann Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 29. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - OREG 39
(12:57 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ORE 35 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
-3 YD
2 & 16 - OREG 35
(12:20 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ORE 38 for -3 yards (4-T.Graham).
+9 YD
3 & 19 - OREG 38
(11:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ORE 29 for 9 yards (35-T.Dye).
No Good
4 & 10 - OREG 29
(10:57 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WISC Badgers  - Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 29
(10:52 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr57-J.Sanborn).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 30
(10:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 31 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk93-G.Rand).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 31
(9:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 31
(9:35 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 48 yards from ORE 31. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 28 for 7 yards (55-S.Niu).

OREG Ducks  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 28
(9:25 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 38 for 10 yards (35-T.Dye).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38
(8:48 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 43 FUMBLES (35-T.Dye). 6-D.Lenoir to WIS 36 for 7 yards.

WISC Badgers  - Interception (5 plays, 40 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36
(8:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to WIS 29 for 7 yards (1-F.Hicks).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 29
(8:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert to WIS 28 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks57-J.Sanborn).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 28
(7:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 27 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun41-N.Burks).
No Gain
4 & 1 - WISC 27
(6:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 27 for no gain (41-N.Burks54-C.Orr).

OREG Ducks  - TD (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27
(6:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 20-I.Guerendo. 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 30 for 3 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 30
(6:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at WIS 39 for 9 yards (25-B.Breeze).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 39
(5:35 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for no gain (4-T.Graham35-T.Dye).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 39
(4:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 43 for 4 yards (8-J.Holland).
Int
3 & 6 - OREG 43
(4:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Graham at ORE 43. 4-T.Graham to WIS 33 for 24 yards (61-T.Biadasz).

WISC Badgers  - TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33
(4:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WIS 18 for 15 yards (1-F.Hicks).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 18
(3:37 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 5 for 13 yards (5-R.Wildgoose2-R.Pearson).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - WISC 5
(3:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:16 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

OREG Ducks  - Halftime (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 47 for 47 yards (12-D.James).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47
(3:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ORE 50 for 3 yards (35-T.Dye).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 50
(2:33 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to ORE 43 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43
(2:10 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ORE 34 for 9 yards (16-N.Pickett).
No Gain
2 & 1 - OREG 34
(1:37 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 34 for no gain (90-D.Carlberg).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 34
(0:55 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke to ORE 33 for 1 yard (55-S.Niu).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33
(0:52 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 1 for 32 yards. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 33
(0:52 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18
(0:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ORE 11 for 7 yards (16-N.Pickett).
No Gain
2 & 3 - OREG 11
(0:22 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ORE 11 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 11
(0:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:11 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

WISC Badgers  - TD (8 plays, 8 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 Downed at the ORE 25.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(0:09 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert kneels at ORE 20 for -5 yards.

WISC Badgers  - TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 7:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at WIS 23 for 23 yards (12-D.James).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 23
(14:56 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 25 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WISC 25
(14:19 - 3rd) Penalty on WIS 78-J.Erdmann False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - WISC 20
(14:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 29 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 29
(13:10 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 41 for 12 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 41
(12:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 41
(12:29 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Stokke.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 41
(12:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
-10 YD
4 & 10 - WISC 41
(12:07 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti to WIS 31 FUMBLES. 25-B.Breeze runs 31 yards for a touchdown.

WISC Badgers  - FG (10 plays, 51 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:57 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
Kickoff
(11:57 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 1-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at WIS 35 for 29 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35
(11:52 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland90-D.Carlberg).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WISC 40
(11:09 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for no gain (50-P.Aumavae).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 40
(10:28 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 46 for 6 yards (8-J.Holland).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46
(9:52 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to ORE 46 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham32-L.Winston).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WISC 46
(9:08 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 46 for no gain (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 46
(8:25 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to ORE 45 for 1 yard (90-D.Carlberg).
+34 YD
4 & 1 - WISC 45
(7:43 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to ORE 11 for 34 yards (6-D.Lenoir4-T.Graham).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 11
(7:00 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to ORE 5 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze54-D.Mathis).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 5
(6:10 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to ORE 2 for 3 yards (35-T.Dye56-B.Young).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WISC 2
(5:28 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to ORE 2 for no gain (35-T.Dye).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WISC 2
(4:57 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:53 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

OREG Ducks  - Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(4:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 3 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
No Gain
2 & 7 - OREG 28
(4:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 28 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 28
(3:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORE 32 for 4 yards (41-N.Burks56-Z.Baun).
Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 32
(3:09 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 28 yards from ORE 32 out of bounds at the WIS 40.

WISC Badgers  - Fumble (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40
(3:02 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to WIS 47 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 47
(2:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Davis to ORE 38 for 15 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38
(1:51 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ORE 28 for 10 yards (25-B.Breeze).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28
(1:17 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to ORE 30 for -2 yards (8-J.Holland).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 30
(0:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to ORE 21 for 9 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 21
(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Pryor to ORE 19 for 2 yards (4-T.Graham).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WISC 19
(14:16 - 4th) 16-J.Dunn to ORE 15 for 4 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15
(13:39 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to ORE 10 for 5 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 10
(12:55 - 4th) 20-I.Guerendo to ORE 9 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye8-J.Holland).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 9
(12:19 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WISC 9
(12:14 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREG Ducks  - TD (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:09 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 32 for 32 yards (18-C.Wilder).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 32
(12:04 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 1 yard (2-R.Pearson).
Penalty
2 & 9 - OREG 33
(11:40 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on WIS 1-F.Hicks Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43
(11:32 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WIS 48 for 9 yards (21-C.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 48
(11:11 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 43 for 5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 43
(10:43 - 4th) 6-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 43
(10:36 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WIS 35 for 8 yards (56-Z.Baun).
Sack
3 & 2 - OREG 35
(10:07 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert sacked at WIS 43 for -8 yards (4-D.Burton41-N.Burks).
Punt
4 & 10 - OREG 43
(9:24 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 39 yards from WIS 43 Downed at the WIS 4.

WISC Badgers  - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 4
(9:16 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 22 for 18 yards (6-D.Lenoir56-B.Young).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22
(8:41 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 26 for 4 yards (56-B.Young25-B.Breeze).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 26
(7:58 - 4th) 6-D.Davis to WIS 30 FUMBLES (25-B.Breeze). 56-B.Young to WIS 30 for no gain.

OREG Ducks  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30
(7:51 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:41 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 35
(7:41 - 4th) Penalty on WIS 1-F.Hicks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.

WISC Badgers  - Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:41 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 50 yards from ORE 50 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(7:41 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 27 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye41-I.Slade-Matautia).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 27
(7:05 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 27
(6:59 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 37 for 10 yards (6-D.Lenoir41-I.Slade-Matautia).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 37
(6:28 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 37
(6:24 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia34-J.Scott).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 39
(5:43 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Davis.
Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 39
(5:38 - 4th) 90-C.Allen punts 35 yards from WIS 39 Downed at the ORE 26.

OREG Ducks  - End of Game (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26
(5:29 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 7 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 33
(4:53 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 30 FUMBLES. 10-J.Herbert to ORE 30 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 6 - OREG 30
(4:16 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 30
(4:09 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 46 yards from ORE 30. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 24 for no gain (14-H.Woods).

WISC Badgers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 24
(4:01 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 24
(3:56 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 28 for 4 yards (6-D.Lenoir99-A.Faoliu).
Penalty
3 & 6 - WISC 28
(3:15 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 37 for 9 yards (25-B.Breeze). Penalty on WIS 6-D.Davis Pass interference 14 yards enforced at WIS 28. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 20 - WISC 14
(2:54 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
Punt
4 & 20 - WISC 14
(2:47 - 4th) 90-C.Allen punts 43 yards from WIS 14 Downed at the ORE 43.

WISC Badgers

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 43
(2:38 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 44 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks93-G.Rand).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 44
(1:52 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WIS 44 for 12 yards (54-C.Orr57-J.Sanborn).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44
(1:19 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 38 for 6 yards (93-G.Rand).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 38
(1:13 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WIS 37 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
+28 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 37
(1:10 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at WIS 9 for 28 yards (56-Z.Baun).
-5 YD
1 & 9 - WISC 9
(1:03 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert kneels at WIS 14 for -5 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 14 - WISC 14
(0:28 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert kneels at WIS 19 for -5 yards.
NCAA FB Scores