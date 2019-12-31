|
Trick play, FG lift No. 21 Navy over Kansas State 20-17
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and No. 21 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday.
A Navy team with the nation's top-ranked rushing attack set up the winning score by completing a halfback option pass with less than 30 seconds left. The Midshipmen snapped the ball on fourth-and-3 from the Kansas State 46. Quarterback Malcolm Perry pitched to C.J. Williams, and he threw downfield to a wide-open Chance Warren for a 41-yard gain.
''Sometimes you just go with your gut,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''You have all this analytics stuff and all these sheets, but sometimes you've got to go with your gut and roll with it.''
Perry, who rushed for 213 yards, spiked the ball with 5 seconds left to set up Nichols' field goal. Nichols had missed a 38-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.
The victory enabled Navy (11-2) to tie a program record for wins and ensured the Midshipmen will finish a season in the AP Top 25 for just the third time in the last 56 years. Navy finished 18th in 2015 - when it also won 11 games - and was 24th in 2004.
Navy went 3-10 last year and matched the second-biggest season-to-season improvement in win-loss record of any team in Football Bowl Subdivision history. Hawaii owns the record by going 9-4 in 1999 after finishing 0-12 in 1998.
''Everything that happened this year isn't surprising to me because they did the work, they paid the price,'' Niumatalolo said. ''They did everything that was asked of them.''
The Mids made that dramatic turnaround thanks largely to Perry, who capped a brilliant senior season with 28 carries and a touchdown pass.
Perry ran for 2,017 yards this season to set a Football Bowl Subdivision record for yards rushing by quarterback. The record had been owned by Jordan Lynch, who ran for 1,920 yards for Northern Illinois in 2013.
Navy dominated much of the game but wasted a couple of opportunities to put it away. The Mids led 17-10 late in the third quarter when a holding penalty on Billy Honaker wiped out a 31-yard run by Perry that would have given them first-and-goal at the 2. Navy ended up punting.
Nichols then sent a 38-yard field goal attempt wide left with 8:26 left in the game. At that point, Navy was outgaining Kansas State 351-83 but only led 17-10.
Kansas State finally got its offense going at that point, as Skylar Thompson connected with Wykeen Gill on a 15-yard completion and a 42-yard pass on back-to-back plays. Those long gains set up Thompson's 1-yard sneak that tied the game with 5:14 left.
That set up Navy's dramatic winning drive.
''I thought we did a really nice job of slowing them down in the red zone,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. ''Give them credit. They pulled out a couple of trick plays at the right time, and they made those plays.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: A vastly improved defense sparked Navy's turnaround and held Kansas State in check for much of the day. Kansas State's offense didn't reach the end zone for the first 54 1/2 minutes of the game. The Wildcats' first touchdown came on a 66-yard punt return by Phillip Brooks, who also dropped a potential TD pass on the opening series.
Kansas State: The Wildcats ranked fourth nationally in time of possession during the regular season but couldn't keep their offense on the field Tuesday as Perry and the Mids controlled the clock. Kansas State still has reason to feel good about itself. Picked before the season to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the Big 12, the Wildcats instead won eight games and stunned eventual Big 12 champion Oklahoma in Klieman's debut season.
UP NEXT
Navy will head overseas to open the 2020 season Aug. 29 by facing Notre Dame at Dublin, Ireland. The Mids will have a tough time matching the quarterback production of Perry, who ended his college career Tuesday. Freshman Perry Olsen backed up Perry this season.
Kansas State opens its 2020 season Sept. 5 by hosting Buffalo. The Wildcats return Thompson and first-team all-Big 12 defensive end Wyatt Hubert but must replace graduate transfer running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown as well as their entire starting offensive line.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|10
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|417
|164
|Total Plays
|63
|41
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|323
|46
|Rush Attempts
|54
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|94
|118
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|0
|145
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-66
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-79
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|118
|
|
|323
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|164
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|5/7
|57
|1
|0
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1/1
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|28
|213
|0
|59
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|34
|0
|27
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|6
|24
|0
|10
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|13
|22
|0
|4
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|2
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|4
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 LB
|J. Springer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DE
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 NT
|J. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|2/3
|23
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|3
|39.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|10/14
|124
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|8
|39
|0
|14
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Wright 28 RB
|J. Wright
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|9
|3
|1
|4
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|2
|2
|57
|0
|42
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|5
|5
|47
|0
|14
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
L. Long 85 TE
|L. Long
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Lenners 87 TE
|N. Lenners
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 2 DB
|L. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 96 DT
|J. Davies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 7 DB
|K. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ervin 22 RB
|J. Ervin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 10 DB
|W. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|3
|51.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|66.0
|66
|1
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Downs (9 plays, 32 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 58 yards from NAV 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 27 for 20 yards (83-M.Gleaton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(14:55 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Lenners.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27(14:51 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 35 for 8 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 35(14:06 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KST 39 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(13:33 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 47 for 14 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:00 - 1st) Penalty on KST 87-N.Lenners False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 48(12:41 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 43 for 9 yards (3-C.Kinley51-P.Carothers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 43(12:00 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Brown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 43(11:56 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to NAV 41 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 41(11:14 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 6:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(11:04 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 45 for 3 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 45(10:26 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 47 for 2 yards (5-D.Patton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 47(9:51 - 1st) 28-K.Makekau to KST 48 for 5 yards (4-W.Jones20-D.Goolsby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(9:09 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to KST 48 for no gain (56-W.Hubert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 48(8:32 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles to KST 43 for 5 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 43(7:50 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to KST 34 for 9 yards.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(7:07 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to KST 9 for 25 yards (44-K.Ball).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - NAVY 9(6:24 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to KST 9 for no gain (96-J.Davies).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 9(5:48 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to KST 7 for 2 yards (22-D.Green).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 7(5:16 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to KST 3 for 4 yards (20-D.Goolsby3-E.Sullivan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 3(4:31 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 36 yards from NAV 35 to KST 29 fair catch by 52-N.Allen.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(4:26 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 31 for 2 yards (99-J.Pittman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 31(3:51 - 1st) 4-M.Knowles to KST 33 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 33(3:11 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 29 for -4 yards (96-J.Perkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:33 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 46 yards from KST 29 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, -7 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:23 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 31 for 6 yards (20-D.Goolsby3-E.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(1:48 - 1st) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 32 for 1 yard (20-D.Goolsby5-D.Patton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(1:09 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 36 for 4 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(0:25 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 37 for 1 yard (51-R.Walker91-J.Mittie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 37(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 68-D.Forney False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - NAVY 32(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau. Penalty on NAV 28-K.Makekau Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NAV 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 29 - NAVY 17(14:53 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 17 for no gain (3-E.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 29 - NAVY 17(14:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 18 for 1 yard (51-R.Walker99-T.Dishon).
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - NAVY 18(13:30 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 48 yards from NAV 18. 88-P.Brooks runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (13 plays, 49 yards, 6:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 2nd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(13:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to NAV 30 for 5 yards (7-K.McGee).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(12:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 41 for 11 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(12:11 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 41(12:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 44 for 3 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 44(11:31 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to KST 50 for 6 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 50(10:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to KST 27 for 23 yards (15-W.Neil).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(10:18 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to KST 27 for no gain (3-E.Sullivan).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27(9:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 28-K.Makekau. 28-K.Makekau runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good. Penalty on KST 2-L.Robinson Offside declined.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (8 plays, 12 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 42 yards from NAV 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 30 for 7 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving8-E.Nash).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(9:26 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to KST 36 for 6 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 36(8:53 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to NAV 50 for 14 yards (1-J.Springer5-M.McMorris).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(8:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to NAV 39 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(7:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Wright to NAV 37 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 37(7:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles pushed ob at NAV 28 for 9 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(6:28 - 2nd) 28-J.Wright to NAV 27 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 27(5:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 85-L.Long. 85-L.Long to NAV 23 for 4 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 23(5:07 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to NAV 19 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 19(4:23 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 18 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers56-N.Cromartie).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(3:46 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 19 for -1 yard (10-K.Brennan56-N.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 19(2:58 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 19(2:58 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at NAV 21 for -2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 21(2:37 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - NAVY 21(2:32 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 2nd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(2:27 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 4 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(2:06 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 33 for 4 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 33(1:57 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 32 for -1 yard (99-T.Dishon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 32(1:29 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Offside 5 yards enforced at NAV 32. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(1:29 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 42 for 5 yards (5-D.Patton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 42(1:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 46 for 4 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 46(0:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 42 for -4 yards (51-R.Walker).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - KSTATE 42(0:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NAV 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 37(0:10 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 25 yards from NAV 37 out of bounds at the KST 38.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(0:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson kneels at KST 36 for -2 yards.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, -26 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 30 for 5 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(14:32 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 71-B.Honaker False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 30. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at KST 46 for 29 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(13:23 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to KST 42 for 4 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 42(12:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to KST 33 for 9 yards (20-D.Goolsby4-W.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(12:08 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at KST 33 for no gain (4-W.Jones). Penalty on KST 2-L.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 33. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(11:39 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to KST 22 for 1 yard (99-T.Dishon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 22(11:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to KST 20 for 2 yards (44-K.Ball).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 20(10:23 - 3rd) 13-C.Warren runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (10 plays, 43 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 57 yards from NAV 35. 4-M.Knowles to NAV 40 for 52 yards (43-B.Nichols).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(10:05 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 37 for 3 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 37(9:30 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to NAV 31 for 6 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 31(8:51 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 31 for no gain (1-J.Springer).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 31(8:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to NAV 30 for 1 yard (56-N.Cromartie94-J.Warren).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(8:17 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 62-T.Mitchell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NAV 30. No Play.
|-18 YD
|
1 & 25 - NAVY 45(7:50 - 3rd) to NAV 50 FUMBLES. 10-S.Thompson to KST 37 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 43 - NAVY 37(7:07 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown pushed ob at KST 41 for 4 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|Sack
|
3 & 39 - NAVY 41(6:26 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KST 40 FUMBLES (54-D.Fagot). sacked at KST 40 for -1 yard 74-S.Frantz to KST 34 for no gain. (54-D.Fagot).
|Punt
|
4 & 46 - NAVY 34(5:45 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 44 yards from KST 34 to NAV 22 fair catch by 26-G.Winn. Penalty on NAV 22-T.Brannan Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 22.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(5:37 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 13 for 1 yard (91-J.Mittie).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 13(5:04 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 23 for 10 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(4:25 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 50 for 27 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(3:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to KST 49 for 1 yard (4-W.Jones56-W.Hubert).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 49(3:04 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to KST 42 for 7 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 42(2:18 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells pushed ob at KST 33 for 9 yards (4-W.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(1:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to KST 2 for 31 yards (2-L.Robinson). Penalty on NAV 71-B.Honaker Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - KSTATE 43(1:14 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to KST 41 for 2 yards (22-D.Green55-C.Fletcher).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 18 - KSTATE 41(0:40 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to KST 45 for -4 yards (29-K.Duke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - KSTATE 45(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - KSTATE 45(14:54 - 4th) 4-O.White punts 45 yards from KST 45 to KST End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Missed FG (6 plays, 68 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(14:47 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to KST 23 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 23(14:10 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 26 for 3 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 26(13:24 - 4th) Penalty on KST 79-A.Holtorf False start 5 yards enforced at KST 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 21(13:02 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 25 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 25(12:29 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 64 yards from KST 25 to the NAV 11 downed by 55-C.Fletcher.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(12:16 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 12 for 1 yard (3-E.Sullivan51-R.Walker).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 12(11:30 - 4th) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at KST 29 for 59 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(10:58 - 4th) Penalty on NAV 73-P.Nestrowitz False start 5 yards enforced at KST 29. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 34(10:40 - 4th) 28-K.Makekau to KST 31 for 3 yards (3-E.Sullivan31-J.McPherson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 31(10:02 - 4th) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at KST 22 for 9 yards (5-D.Patton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 22(9:20 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to KST 21 for 1 yard (99-T.Dishon).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 21(8:31 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(8:26 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 30 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 30(7:54 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to KST 37 for 7 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(7:23 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill runs ob at NAV 48 for 15 yards.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(6:43 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to NAV 6 for 42 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - NAVY 6(6:04 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to NAV 1 for 5 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 1(5:24 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 4th) 4-N.McLellan kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(5:14 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for no gain (99-T.Dishon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:32 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 32 for 7 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(3:48 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 36 for 4 yards (5-D.Patton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(3:25 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 44 for 8 yards (5-D.Patton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 44(2:41 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 1 yard (22-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 45(2:05 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 47 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(1:39 - 4th) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 48 for 1 yard (5-D.Patton29-K.Duke).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 48(1:10 - 4th) 10-M.Perry scrambles to KST 46 for 6 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 46(0:55 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to KST 46 for no gain (5-D.Patton91-J.Mittie).
|+41 YD
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 46(0:28 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to KST 5 for 41 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - KSTATE 5(0:15 - 4th) to KST 6 FUMBLES. 10-M.Perry to KST 5 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 5(0:07 - 4th) 10-M.Perry spikes the ball at KST 5 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 5(0:05 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
