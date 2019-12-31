|
|
|VATECH
|UK
Bowden's late TD pass lifts Kentucky past VTech 37-30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Lynn Bowden Jr. outplayed Virginia Tech all day with his feet.
Then he closed them out with his arm.
''Ya'll said I couldn't throw, so over the top it goes,'' Bowden joked after the game.
Bowden ran for 233 yards on 34 carries, and then tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left as Kentucky rallied behind its remarkable receiver-turned-quarterback to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 on Tuesday in the Belk Bowl.
Bowden ran for two touchdowns before leading an 18-play, 85-yard game-winning drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock. It ended with Ali getting open down the middle of the end zone.
Bowden, who took over as Kentucky's quarterback after five games because of injuries, passed for 73 yards on 12 attempts. His rushing day was the biggest in a bowl game since Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel ran for 219 yards vs. Oklahoma in 2013.
Bowden said he never would have believed his final play as a college player would be a touchdown pass to win a bowl game. But a pregame scuffle with Virginia Tech players - in which TV footage showed Bowden apparently throwing a punch - could have written a very different story for the dynamic quarterback.
For two programs that hadn't met since 1987 - long before anyone on either roster was born - this one got testy before kickoff. Tussles broke out between players during pregame warmups, but officials didn't levy penalties or warnings for the actions.
''It's a lot of emotion,'' Bowden said. ''I could have hurt my team and not been out there (today) with them, so I apologized to my program, my teammates. . We respect Virginia Tech, and if I could go back, I wouldn't do it. But it's in the past.''
Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said if Bowden had been the starting quarterback since the beginning of the season he would have been a Heisman Trophy candidate.
''This guy right here is one of the best players in the country,'' Stoops said of Bowden, the Paul Hornung Award winner for the nation's most versatile player. ''He showed that. He and I have been talking for years about him playing defensive back. He's been ready to go in there.''
Hendon Hooker threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Deshawn McClease ran for 126 yards and a score to lead the Hokies (8-5).
Kentucky overcame two second-half turnovers by holding Virginia Tech to two field goals and a punt on its final three possessions.
Bowden, the game's MVP, carried 13 times on the winning drive, converting a fourth down along the way to take a 31-30 lead. The Wildcats (8-5) added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a score.
''He's dynamic with the ball in his hands but throwing the ball, that should have been to our advantage when all was said and done,'' said Virginia Tech's long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who ended his coaching career with a loss.
With both Western Kentucky and Louisville winning their bowl games, the state of Kentucky improved to 3-0 on the season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies lose only five senior starters, all on defense. Their offensive line is all freshman and sophomores, a good sign for continuity. Hooker is a junior.
Kentucky: The Wildcats will have to replace Bowden, the team's third starting quarterback this season. Bowden also finished as the team's leading receiver, despite playing quarterback for the final eight games.
JUST ENOUGH
Brian Johnson's career-best 54-yard field goal took a while getting there. On Virginia Tech's opening drive, Johnson connected on a kick that had plenty of hang time - and cleared the crossbar by no more than 2 yards.
RIGHT ON TARGET
Wildcats safety Zach Johnson closed the first quarter with a massive hit on punt returner Hezekiah Grimsley, meeting him a split second after the Grimsley fielded the kick. Johnson jumped up and made an archer's gesture toward Kentucky fans in the end zone.
ONE FOR BUD
Hokies coach Justin Fuente was asked to sum up the legacy of Foster, who is retiring after 32 seasons.
''I wish I was eloquent enough,'' Fuente said. ''He's a Hall of Fame football coach, and not because he knows when to blitz. It's because he knows how to handle people and he's passionate about his work.''
UP NEXT:
Virginia Tech: Host Liberty on Sept. 5.
Kentucky: Host Eastern Michigan on Sept. 5.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|10
|16
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|322
|402
|Total Plays
|55
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|331
|Rush Attempts
|33
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|6-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|55
|69
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|3-59
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|331
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|12/22
|110
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|11
|126
|1
|43
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|12
|50
|0
|14
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|7
|25
|0
|14
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|3
|3
|36
|0
|22
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|7
|1
|21
|1
|18
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|4
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|2
|2
|5
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|9-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 7 DB
|D. Hunter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Adams 46 DL
|E. Adams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cunningham 92 DL
|J. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Becton 90 DL
|J. Becton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|3/3
|54
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|2
|41.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|6/12
|73
|1
|1
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|34
|233
|2
|61
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|10
|69
|0
|34
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|6
|18
|1
|6
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|4
|4
|52
|1
|25
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 DL
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|2
|36.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 S
|Z. Johnson
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
VATECH
Hokies
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:48 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 33-D.McClease.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(14:42 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner. Penalty on KEN 31-J.Watson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at VT 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(14:36 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(14:27 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner. Penalty on KEN 91-C.Taylor Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at VT 40. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(13:43 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to KEN 36 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 36(13:04 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to KEN 38 for -2 yards (90-T.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 38(12:34 - 1st) 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at KEN 33 for 5 yards (27-C.Dort).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(12:05 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to KEN 37 for -4 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - VATECH 37(11:25 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to KEN 36 for 1 yard (56-K.Daniel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 36(11:20 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - VATECH 36(11:20 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 1-L.Bowden to KEN 20 for 20 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(10:30 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 20 for no gain (36-D.Crawford23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 20(9:43 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 22 for 2 yards (37-B.Murray22-C.Conner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UK 22(9:30 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 78 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - UK 12(8:19 - 1st) Penalty on VT 27-A.Chatman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 12. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(8:19 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for 6 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 33(8:19 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VT 42 for 25 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(7:34 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VT 37 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd17-D.Deablo).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 37(6:52 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VT 38 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 38(6:08 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to VT 33 for 5 yards (8-E.Belmar37-B.Murray).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 33(6:08 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VT 29 for 4 yards (4-D.Hollifield1-R.Floyd).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(5:40 - 1st) Team penalty on KEN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 29. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(5:05 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to VT 29 for 15 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(4:30 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VT 25 for 4 yards (4-D.Hollifield23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UK 25(4:26 - 1st) 12-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 25(4:26 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:55 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to KEN 38 for 37 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(3:21 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to KEN 19 for 19 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(2:47 - 1st) 35-K.King to KEN 18 for 1 yard (15-J.Wright95-Q.Bohanna).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 18(2:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to KEN 18 for no gain (22-C.Oats).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 18(2:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(1:28 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 28 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(0:41 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 31 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner).
|-9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 31(0:15 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 22 FUMBLES. 10-A.Rose to KEN 22 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UK 22(0:15 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 38 yards from KEN 22. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 40 for no gain (28-Z.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(14:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to VT 40 for no gain (56-K.Daniel).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(14:05 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 43 for 3 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 43(13:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to KEN 40 for 17 yards (21-Q.Mosely29-Y.Corker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(13:05 - 2nd) 35-K.King to KEN 26 for 14 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(12:30 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to KEN 20 for 6 yards (90-T.Carter56-K.Daniel).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 20(11:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to KEN 7 for 13 yards (29-Y.Corker3-J.Griffin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(11:07 - 2nd) 35-K.King to KEN 6 for 1 yard (50-M.McCall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 6(10:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to KEN 6 for no gain (56-K.Daniel44-J.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 6(10:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(10:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Smoke.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 18(9:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for 19 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:04 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden pushed ob at KEN 48 for 11 yards (37-B.Murray).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(8:32 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 47 for -1 yard (5-J.Hewitt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 47(7:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden scrambles pushed ob at VT 48 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - UK 48(7:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at KEN 48 for -4 yards FUMBLES (23-R.Ashby45-T.Garbutt). 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 48 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UK 48(7:10 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 35 yards from KEN 48. 83-T.Robinson to VT 28 for 11 yards (44-J.Davis25-B.Slusher).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 27(5:45 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 24 for -3 yards (22-C.Oats).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - VATECH 24(5:14 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 31 for 7 yards (29-Y.Corker22-C.Oats).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 31(5:14 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 43 yards from VT 31. 6-J.Ali to KEN 36 for 10 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 33(4:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VT 28 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 28(3:52 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to VT 12 for 16 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 12(3:23 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VT 8 for 4 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 8(2:45 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to VT 5 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo90-J.Becton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 5(1:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to VT 2 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UK 2(1:35 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VT 2 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 2(0:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
VATECH
Hokies
- Halftime (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:53 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 32 for 7 yards (90-T.Carter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(0:25 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 90-T.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 32. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(0:25 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at KEN 49 for 14 yards (26-B.Echols).
UK
Wildcats
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 57 yards from VT 35 out of bounds at the KEN 8.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 40 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 40(14:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 42 for 2 yards (22-C.Conner5-J.Hewitt).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 42(13:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to VT 24 for 34 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(12:56 - 3rd) 18-C.Thomas pushed ob at VT 20 for 4 yards (37-B.Murray).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 20(12:18 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to VT 22 for -2 yards (46-E.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 22(11:38 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UK 22(11:32 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 35-K.King to VT 24 for 21 yards (44-J.Davis46-D.Schlegel).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(11:23 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 34 for 10 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(10:52 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs ob at VT 45 for 11 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(10:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Turner to KEN 43 for 12 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(10:04 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(9:57 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 27 for 2 yards (17-D.Deablo36-D.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 27(9:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UK 27(9:09 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UK 22(9:09 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Conner at VT 46. 22-C.Conner runs ob at VT 46 for no gain. Penalty on VT 27-A.Chatman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KEN 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(8:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 39 for 2 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 39(8:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|+61 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(8:06 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (12 plays, 76 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:57 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 30 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(7:23 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to VT 39 for 9 yards (90-T.Carter3-J.Griffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(6:52 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 42 for 3 yards (90-T.Carter91-C.Taylor).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 42(6:13 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to KEN 36 for 22 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(5:47 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at KEN 30 for 6 yards (44-J.Davis).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 30(5:04 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to KEN 34 for -4 yards (15-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 34(4:24 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 33-D.McClease.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 34(4:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to KEN 22 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker). Penalty on KEN 29-Y.Corker Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at KEN 22.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 34(4:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to KEN 22 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(4:01 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 22(3:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at KEN 22 for no gain (29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 22(3:22 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 22(3:16 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 30 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby17-D.Deablo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UK 30(2:35 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 30 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 30(1:50 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 36 for 6 yards (1-R.Floyd34-A.Tisdale).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(1:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 40 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 40(0:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 FUMBLES (5-J.Hewitt). 41-J.Griffin to KEN 39 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (5 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(0:33 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to KEN 28 for 11 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(15:00 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to KEN 16 for 12 yards (22-C.Oats).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(14:28 - 4th) 35-K.King to KEN 14 for 2 yards (90-T.Carter3-J.Griffin).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 14(13:47 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at KEN 18 for -4 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 18(13:29 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to KEN 9 for 9 yards (17-D.Square).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 9(12:50 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- Interception (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 54 yards from VT 35. 28-Z.Johnson pushed ob at KEN 32 for 21 yards (96-P.Romo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(12:41 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 39 for 7 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 39(11:57 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 44 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale37-B.Murray).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(11:30 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 43 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 43(10:52 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 48 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - UK 48(10:08 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-B.Murray at VT 16. 37-B.Murray to VT 39 for 23 yards (24-C.Rodriguez).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(9:48 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 42 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 42(9:13 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 45 for 3 yards (91-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 45(8:36 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 45(8:32 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 45 to KEN 15 fair catch by 1-L.Bowden.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (18 plays, 85 yards, 8:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(8:25 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 22 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo46-E.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 22(7:50 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 24 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby46-E.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 24(7:05 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 28 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(6:35 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 35 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 35(5:54 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke pushed ob at KEN 40 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(5:20 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 43 for 3 yards (41-J.Griffin34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UK 43(4:36 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 43 for no gain (34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UK 43(3:52 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 7 - UK 43(3:46 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VT 48 for 9 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(3:20 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to VT 44 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 44(2:55 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to VT 35 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(2:16 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to VT 31 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 31(1:48 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to VT 27 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo34-A.Tisdale).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 27(1:20 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to VT 26 for 1 yard (92-J.Cunningham45-T.Garbutt).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 26(1:01 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to VT 24 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(0:49 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to VT 22 for 2 yards (1-R.Floyd34-A.Tisdale).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 22(0:26 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden scrambles pushed ob at VT 13 for 9 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(0:19 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:15 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:09 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson 14-D.Hazelton 82-J.Mitchell 2-H.Hooker to VT 31 FUMBLES (26-B.Echols). 15-J.Wright runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
