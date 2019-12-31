|
Wyoming rolls over Georgia State 38-17 in Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Wyoming wanted to make the most of its bowl game after being passed over in the postseason last year. Giving a freshman quarterback his first career start didn't seem like the best approach to accomplishing that goal.
Levi Williams handled it just fine and the Cowboys are riding off from the 2019 season with a bowl victory.
Williams accounted for four scores, Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Wyoming rolled over Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.
''He was composed, made a lot of big plays,'' Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. ''He had a couple things we wish he could have had back, but for a freshman, for any quarterback, he played with a lot of poise and composure.''
The Cowboys won six games to become bowl eligible in 2018, yet found themselves at home watching TV after they weren't among the 78 teams to get bowl invites.
Once at the 2019 Arizona Bowl, the Cowboys turned to Williams over Tyler Vander Waal, who entered the transfer portal but remained with the team for bowl practices. Williams did not shy away from the spotlight, hurting the Panthers with his arm and legs.
He threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns, with 53 yards and a score on the ground for the Cowboys (8-5), who racked up 524 yards to end the season on a high note.
''He's a great leader, a freshman stepping up on the big stage like this,'' said Valladay, who had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdowns.
Georgia State (7-6) jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but had a hard time stopping the big-play Cowboys. The Panthers also turned the ball over twice on downs deep in Wyoming's end in the second half and had a crucial roughing the punter penalty that led to Wyoming touchdown just before halftime.
The miscues spoiled a gritty performance by Dan Ellington. Georgia State's senior quarterback accounted for 236 yards and two touchdowns despite playing with a torn right ACL.
''They ought write a book about Dan,'' Panthers coach Shawn Elliott said. ''You talk about heart, you talk about courage, you talk about leadership, you talk about enthusiasm, you talk about putting a program on your back.''
The Panthers got off to a fast start, marching quickly for Ellington's 4-yard TD run and going up 10-0 after a field goal.
The Cowboys took over from there, scoring two touchdowns in less than two minutes. Williams threw an 18-yard TD to Austin Conway and, following an interception thrown by Ellington, he found Valladay on an 8-yard score to put Wyoming up 17-7.
Early in the second quarter, Williams had an interception deep in Georgia State's end on an ill-advised back-foot throw. He made a similar throw just before halftime, but that one turned into a 51-yard touchdown when Ayden Eberhardt broke two tackles, weaved through Georgia State's secondary and broke another tackle diving into the end zone.
The touchdown came after Georgia State was called for roughing the punter on a fourth and 16.
''Here you are in a seven-point ball game, you feel like you're in striking distance and that happens,'' Elliott said. ''That was a critical moment in the game.''
Williams and Valladay connected on a 63-yard pass to open the second half and Valladay scored on a 1-yard run the next play.
Georgia State responded quickly, pulling within 31-17 when Ellington hit Cornelius McCoy on a 44-yard TD.
Wyoming kept gouging the Panthers' defense, though. Valladay broke two tackles on a 62-yard run, setting up Williams' 6-yard TD run around the right end.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ellington put in a valiant effort while playing injured, but Georgia State's defense gave up too many big-chunk plays.
Wyoming had a huge offensive day to cap a disappointing finish to the regular season with a win.
ELLINGTON'S IMPACT
Ellington tore his ACL against Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 19 but kept playing, throwing for 2,291 yards and 21 TDs. The senior limped off in the second quarter of the Arizona Bowl after being hit, but returned late in the quarter and kept getting up.
''That is one tough son of a gun,'' Wyoming safety Alijah Halliburton said. ''I didn't know you could run on a torn ACL and keep running on it.''
UP NEXT
Wyoming loses four starters to graduation on offense and five on defense. Williams is a freshman and Valladay is a sophomore, giving the Cowboys two key skill players coming back.
Georgia State loses just two starters on offense and one on defense, so the Panthers should be in good shape to possibly set another school record for wins.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|355
|513
|Total Plays
|65
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|290
|Rush Attempts
|38
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|223
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|11-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-56
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.2
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|29
|76
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|1-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|223
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|290
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|13/26
|156
|1
|1
|
K. Harvey 12 QB
|K. Harvey
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|14
|70
|1
|29
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|15
|64
|0
|18
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|7
|59
|0
|21
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|13
|5
|78
|1
|44
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|3
|3
|43
|0
|31
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|5
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|3
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Holloway 89 WR
|D. Holloway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 55 DE
|T. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 9 S
|C. Stone
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 S
|J. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dungy 92 DE
|M. Dungy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 50 DE
|T. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 29 S
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. McCray 35 TE
|H. McCray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Th. Gore 59 DL
|Th. Gore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dixon 32 LB
|Z. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 11 CB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|4
|35.5
|1
|44
|
O. Holdenson 48 P
|O. Holdenson
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|11/26
|234
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|26
|204
|1
|62
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|12
|53
|1
|20
|
B. Brenton 24 RB
|B. Brenton
|6
|30
|0
|6
|
J. Burroughs 34 FB
|J. Burroughs
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|4
|3
|91
|1
|63
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|2
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|6
|3
|50
|0
|22
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|4
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Harshman 33 TE
|J. Harshman
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Okwoli 13 WR
|J. Okwoli
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DE
|S. Byrd
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wells-Ross 41 DE
|D. Wells-Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DT
|V. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 DT
|C. Godbout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 2 S
|C. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mora 97 DT
|M. Mora
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Liufau 49 DE
|T. Liufau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole 55 DT
|C. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murry 6 CB
|J. Murry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 54 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 63 OL
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|1/2
|53
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|2
|38.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
GAST
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 28 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(14:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to WYO 49 for 23 yards (6-J.Murry).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(14:20 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington runs ob at WYO 20 for 29 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(13:51 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 11 for 9 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 11(13:24 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 4 for 7 yards (41-D.Wells-Ross).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(13:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (10 plays, 39 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(12:59 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 28 for 3 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 28(12:23 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 33 for 5 yards (35-H.McCray).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WYO 33(11:47 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen9-C.Stone).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(11:09 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 48 for 13 yards (9-C.Stone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(10:38 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 48(10:31 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - WYO 48(10:27 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to GST 37 for 15 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(9:54 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 36 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WYO 36(9:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WYO 36(9:12 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WYO 36(9:07 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:01 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(8:57 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAST 25(8:52 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 25(8:46 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 42 yards from GST 25. 25-A.Conway to WYO 40 for 7 yards (23-N.Williams-Mitchell).
WYO
Cowboys
- Missed FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(8:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 43 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 43(8:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 49 for 8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(7:26 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 49(7:21 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 47 for 2 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 47(6:40 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to GST 33 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 33(6:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 31 for 2 yards (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 31(5:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 31(5:27 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to GST 29 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - WYO 29(4:54 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(4:48 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 24 for -5 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - GAST 24(4:21 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 37 for 13 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 37(3:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 38 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy97-M.Mora).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GAST 38(3:09 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(2:59 - 1st) Penalty on GST 83-C.McCoy Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 38.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 23(2:59 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 23(2:59 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 18 for 5 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 18(2:18 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Halliburton at GST 34. 3-A.Halliburton to GST 11 for 23 yards (62-M.Sumter).
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 11(2:12 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 8 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WYO 8(2:02 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 8 for no gain (59-T.Gore).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 8(0:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 58 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the GST 7.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(0:35 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 38 for 3 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 38(0:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WYO 41 for 21 yards (3-A.Halliburton63-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(15:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 36 for 5 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 36(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 34 for 2 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 34(14:34 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Mora).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 32(13:54 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 30 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(13:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 24 for 6 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 24(12:52 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 24 for no gain (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 24(12:24 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at WYO 11 for 13 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(11:54 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WYO 8 for 3 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 8(11:16 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 6 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd3-A.Halliburton).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 6(10:17 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 8 for -2 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - GAST 8(9:34 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Interception (10 plays, 13 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 9-T.Hall to WYO 17 for 17 yards (50-T.Arnold).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 17(9:26 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 24 for 7 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WYO 24(8:53 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 2 yards (9-C.Stone).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 26(8:12 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(7:40 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to GST 49 for 22 yards (9-C.Stone).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(7:06 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to GST 41 for 8 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 41(6:26 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 37 for 4 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(5:45 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 29 for 8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 29(5:14 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 30 for -1 yard (40-J.Veneziale).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 30(4:35 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to GST 27 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WYO 27(4:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry INTERCEPTED by 20-Q.White at GST 5. 20-Q.White to GST 30 for 25 yards (79-L.Harris).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(3:44 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 39 for 9 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 39(3:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 43 for 4 yards (54-S.Suiaunoa18-K.Blakenbaker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(2:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 43 for no gain (53-J.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 43(2:17 - 2nd) 12-K.Harvey incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAST 43(2:12 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 43(2:08 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 17 yards from GST 43 out of bounds at the WYO 40.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(2:01 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 40(1:54 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 45 for 5 yards (55-T.Thomas).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WYO 45(1:18 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 34 for -11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - WYO 34(1:09 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 46 yards from WYO 34. 25-D.Hill to GST 29 for 9 yards (19-A.Eberhardt). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at WYO 34. No Play.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, 51 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(0:57 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 49(0:52 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 10 - WYO 49(0:48 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Halftime (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:32 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards (88-G.Crall51-S.Byrd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 27(0:26 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 34 for 7 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
WYO
Cowboys
- Fumble (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (55-T.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 27(14:25 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 27(14:20 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 41 for 14 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(13:46 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 40 for -1 yard (27-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 40(13:05 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 13-J.Okwoli. 13-J.Okwoli pushed ob at WYO 44 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WYO 44(12:30 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WYO 44(12:26 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 33 yards from WYO 44. 20-Q.White to GST 27 FUMBLES. 1-J.Hunter to GST 27 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(12:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 45 for 18 yards (8-R.Weber).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(11:58 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 47(11:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for no gain (44-V.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GAST 47(10:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 47(10:38 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 47 to WYO 14 fair catch by 25-A.Conway.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 14(10:30 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 17 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 17(9:53 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for 20 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(9:14 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 36 for -1 yard (40-J.Veneziale52-D.Wilson).
|+63 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 36(8:38 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to GST 1 for 63 yards (10-J.Crawford20-Q.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WYO 1(8:16 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to GST 25 fair catch by.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:12 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to WYO 44 for 31 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(7:52 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 9-T.Hall to WYO 25 for 25 yards (9-C.Stone).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:37 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (92-M.Dungy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WYO 23(7:01 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - WYO 23(6:57 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams scrambles to WYO 33 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen47-J.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WYO 33(6:14 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 43 yards from WYO 33 to GST 24 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(6:06 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 25 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 25(5:39 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for 17 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(5:14 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for no gain (41-D.Wells-Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 42(4:39 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GAST 42(4:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 49 for 7 yards (51-S.Byrd). Penalty on GST 11-C.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 25 - GAST 27(3:48 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 3 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - GAST 30(3:12 - 3rd) 48-O.Holdenson punts 44 yards from GST 30 out of bounds at the WYO 26.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(3:02 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 8 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+62 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 34(2:43 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 4 for 62 yards (27-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - WYO 4(2:21 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 14 - WYO 14(2:16 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 12 for 2 yards (10-J.Crawford6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - WYO 12(1:39 - 3rd) 25-A.Conway incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman. Penalty on GST 52-D.Wilson Facemask Incidental 6 yards enforced at GST 12. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WYO 6(1:26 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:21 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(1:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for no gain (30-L.Wilson46-C.Maluia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAST 25(0:47 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAST 25(0:42 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 44 yards from GST 25. 25-A.Conway to WYO 35 FUMBLES. 66-S.Glausier to WYO 35 for no gain. Team penalty on WYO Holding declined.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (10 plays, 25 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(0:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAST 35(0:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett pushed ob at WYO 26 for 9 yards. Team penalty on GST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WYO 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GAST 40(15:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 15 - GAST 40(14:55 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WYO 23 for 17 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(14:32 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 20 for 3 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 20(14:06 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WYO 13 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13(13:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 9 for 4 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 9(13:16 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to WYO 6 for 3 yards (8-R.Weber).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 6(12:49 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 10 for -4 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - GAST 10(12:23 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
WYO
Cowboys
- Fumble (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 10(12:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 30 for 20 yards (9-C.Stone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(11:41 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 30(11:36 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for 7 yards (11-E.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 37(10:57 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 47 FUMBLES (35-K.Carter). 9-C.Stone to WYO 47 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(10:48 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 33 for 14 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(10:26 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 30 for 3 yards (55-C.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 30(9:57 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WYO 27 for 3 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 27(9:27 - 4th) 14-D.Gentry pushed ob at WYO 21 for 6 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(8:59 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to WYO 9 for 12 yards (8-R.Weber).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - GAST 9(8:41 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to WYO 5 for 4 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 5(8:14 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry pushed ob at WYO 8 for -3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 8(7:34 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WYO 1 for 7 yards (49-T.Liufau).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GAST 1(6:49 - 4th) 88-A.Payne to WYO 1 for no gain (5-E.Gandy).
WYO
Cowboys
- End of Game (11 plays, 91 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 1(6:46 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 4 for 3 yards (55-T.Thomas).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 4(6:06 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to GST 41 for 55 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(5:21 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to GST 35 for 6 yards (92-M.Dungy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 35(4:38 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to GST 29 for 6 yards (92-M.Dungy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(3:59 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to GST 25 for 4 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 25(3:20 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to GST 20 for 5 yards (55-T.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 20(2:44 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to GST 17 for 3 yards (29-C.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 17(2:07 - 4th) 34-J.Burroughs to GST 14 for 3 yards (50-T.Arnold).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 14(1:33 - 4th) 34-J.Burroughs to GST 12 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 12(1:05 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to GST 6 for 6 yards (55-T.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - WYO 6(0:30 - 4th) kneels at GST 8 for -2 yards.
