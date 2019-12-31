|
Arizona State defeats Florida State 20-14 in Sun Bowl
EL Paso, Texas (AP) With each team missing its standout rusher, defense dominated at Tuesday's Sun Bowl. Hardly pretty, but hardly a concern for Arizona State coach Herm Edwards.
''Obviously it was a game not pleasing to the eye,'' he said.
Willie Harts returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead Arizona State to a 20-14 victory against Florida State. Harts, a freshman cornerback, halted a 14-0 surge by Florida State (6-7) and helped the Sun Devils (8-5) hang on for their fourth Sun Bowl victory, despite not scoring an offensive touchdown.
''Our D was on fire tonight,'' Harts added. ''It just shows the potential for our defense.''
James Blackman threw a 91-yard touchdown pass, the longest pass play in Sun Bowl history, to Tamorrion Terry to give Florida State its first lead, 14-9, in the third quarter. The Seminoles trailed 9-0 at halftime.
Cristian Zendejas kicked a Sun Bowl record-tying four field goals for Arizona State, including a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter to cut the FSU lead to 14-12.
Blackman's fourth interception of the game was returned by Harts to put the Sun Devils ahead for good with 10:06 left in the fourth.
''When you get six turnovers, you should probably win the game,'' Edwards said.
Jayden Daniels was named the game's MVP after going 12-for-28 passing for 198 yards to lead the Sun Devils. He also ran 36 yards and a 2-point conversion.
The first half was a comedy of errors for both offenses as the defenses stepped up in the absence of the teams' star rushers. Eno Benjamin of ASU and Cam Akers of FSU both sat out to protect their NFL draft stock.
Florida State turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a fumble) and had a field goal blocked, while Arizona State lost two fumbles.
''The guys played hard,'' FSU interim coach Odell Haggins said. ''We made a few mistakes. We've got to keep creating great habits. We turned the ball over ... we can play better. We are going to play better.''
Cornerback Stanford Samuels also sat out for the Seminoles,
Florida State played redshirt freshman Deonte Sheffield at running back, who finished with 87 yards on 18 carries. Arizona State had freshman Demetrious Flowers and sophomore A.J. Carter handle rushing duties.
Blackman finished 14 of 26 for 244 yards, with one TD. Terry had nine catches for 165 yards.
''I didn't perform at the level my teammates needed me to perform,'' Blackman said.
By the end of the game, Arizona State was down three defensive starters - safety Cam Phillips didn't dress, while cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas suffered injuries during the game. Sun Devils defensive lineman Jermayne Lole also missed a chunk of second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: Posted consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1973-76, which was Bobby Bowden's first year as Seminoles coach. Florida State now transitions to coach Mike Norvell. Willie Taggart was fired in November and Odell Haggins held things down as interim coach.
Arizona State: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk chose not to play. Aiyuk finished eighth in the nation in receiving yards.
FLAKY BEHAVIOR
Edwards was involved in an unusual celebration after winning the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - a bucket full of Frosted Flakes dumped over his head.
''That's new,'' he said. ''And that helps, that's not cold. I just need some milk and I'll be fine.''
I'M OUT
Arizona State linebacker Tyler Johnson had a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter to end Florida State's final threat. After the game, the sophomore announced he was retiring from football because of injuries.
UP NEXT
Florida State: The Seminoles play their first game under Norvell against West Virginia in Atlanta on Sept. 5.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils start next season against Northern Arizona.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|13
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|436
|275
|Total Plays
|80
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|87
|Rush Attempts
|51
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|212
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|12-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|8-45.8
|Return Yards
|18
|77
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|212
|PASS YDS
|188
|224
|RUSH YDS
|87
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|14/26
|244
|1
|4
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sheffield 14 RB
|D. Sheffield
|18
|87
|0
|16
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|11
|58
|0
|29
|
T. Ward 38 RB
|T. Ward
|10
|44
|0
|11
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|6
|-7
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|12
|9
|165
|1
|91
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|2
|2
|51
|0
|49
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Sheffield 14 RB
|D. Sheffield
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Ad. Dent 84 WR
|Ad. Dent
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Becker III 15 DB
|C. Becker III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Bolden 29 DB
|I. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberts 56 OL
|R. Roberts
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|6
|41.5
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|6.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12/28
|195
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|36
|0
|27
|
D. Flowers 9 RB
|D. Flowers
|11
|31
|0
|9
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|4
|12
|0
|15
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|2
|2
|76
|0
|77
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|31
|
C. Hatch 29 LB
|C. Hatch
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|9
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|6
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
N. Matthews 88 TE
|N. Matthews
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Kerley 8 WR
|J. Kerley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 9 RB
|D. Flowers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Kearse-Thomas 20 LB
|K. Kearse-Thomas
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Juarez 30 LB
|E. Juarez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins 95 DL
|R. Wilkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 LB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gammage 36 DB
|A. Gammage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lea 17 DL
|G. Lea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harts 3 DB
|W. Harts
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cornay 22 DB
|D. Cornay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|4/4
|40
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|8
|45.8
|4
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Fumble (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 6-G.Porter pushed ob at ASU 20 for 20 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(14:56 - 1st) 25-A.Carter to ASU 13 FUMBLES. 33-A.Gainer to ASU 13 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (4 plays, -58 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(14:51 - 1st) 15-T.Terry pushed ob at ASU 13 for no gain (24-C.Lucas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 13(14:30 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to ASU 3 for 10 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - FSU 3(14:16 - 1st) 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 1 for 2 yards (4-E.Fields).
|Int
|
2 & 1 - FSU 1(13:52 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-A.Crosswell at ASU 1. 16-A.Crosswell to ASU 29 for 28 yards (14-D.Sheffield). Penalty on FSU 56-R.Roberts Holding declined.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(13:43 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ASU 31 for 2 yards (35-L.Warner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 31(13:16 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ASU 34 for 3 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 34(12:47 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 36 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant90-T.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZST 36(11:58 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 41 yards from ASU 36. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 23 for no gain (22-D.Cornay).
FSU
Seminoles
- Missed FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(11:50 - 1st) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 25 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - FSU 25(11:27 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 17 for -8 yards (8-M.Robertson90-J.Lole).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - FSU 17(11:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 29 for 12 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - FSU 29(11:01 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 20-K.Kearse-Thomas Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FSU 29. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(11:01 - 1st) 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 41 for 15 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(11:01 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to ASU 12 for 29 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 12(10:30 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 12(10:07 - 1st) 13-J.Travis pushed ob at ASU 14 for -2 yards (4-E.Fields).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 14(10:03 - 1st) 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 19 for -5 yards.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (2 plays, -7 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 17 - ARIZST 19(9:31 - 1st) 23-R.Aguayo 36 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 24-C.Lucas. 20-K.Kearse-Thomas to ASU 34 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(8:27 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 38 for 4 yards (29-I.Bolden15-C.Becker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 38(8:27 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ASU 40 for 2 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 40(7:59 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 31 for -9 yards (16-C.Durden33-A.Gainer).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARIZST 31(7:37 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 59 yards from ASU 31. 7-D.Matthews runs ob at FSU 19 for 9 yards.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 19(6:53 - 1st) 38-T.Ward to FSU 19 for no gain (37-D.Butler4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 19(6:43 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - FSU 19(6:13 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 13 for -6 yards FUMBLES (8-M.Robertson). to FSU 13 for no gain.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(6:07 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to FSU 11 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant16-C.Durden). Penalty on ASU 87-T.Hudson Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 13. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - ARIZST 23(5:57 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter runs 23 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 56-A.Losoya Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 23. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - ARIZST 28(5:33 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to FSU 29 for -1 yard (16-C.Durden).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 26 - ARIZST 29(5:33 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to FSU 22 for 7 yards (35-L.Warner44-B.Gant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - ARIZST 22(5:13 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to FSU 22 for no gain (56-E.Rice).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - ARIZST 22(4:03 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(3:57 - 1st) 80-O.Wilson to FSU 37 for 12 yards (30-E.Juarez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:57 - 1st) 38-T.Ward to FSU 38 for 1 yard (17-G.Lea).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FSU 38(3:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles to ASU 35 for 27 yards (4-E.Fields). Penalty on FSU 56-R.Roberts Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 38. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - FSU 28(3:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 38 for 10 yards (4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FSU 38(2:42 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FSU 38(2:15 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 57 yards from FSU 38 Downed at the ASU 5.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Fumble (7 plays, 36 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 5(2:06 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 6 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 6(1:52 - 1st) 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 7 for 1 yard (1-L.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 7(1:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews pushed ob at ASU 15 for 8 yards (15-C.Becker).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 54-C.Hatch. 54-C.Hatch to ASU 41 for 26 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(15:00 - 2nd) 25-A.Carter to FSU 44 for 15 yards (15-C.Becker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(14:39 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Kerley.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 44(14:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to FSU 35 for 9 yards (42-J.McRae).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 35(14:13 - 2nd) 25-A.Carter to FSU 33 FUMBLES (31-R.Woodie). 31-R.Woodie to FSU 33 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(13:34 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 48 for 1 yard (41-T.Johnson98-D.Davidson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 48(13:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 44 for -4 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - FSU 44(12:38 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 90-J.Lole Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 49(12:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FSU 49(11:51 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 42 yards from FSU 49 Downed at the ASU 9.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 10(11:35 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|+77 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 10(10:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to FSU 13 for 77 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(10:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Flowers to FSU 9 for 4 yards (56-E.Rice35-L.Warner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 9(10:06 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Penalty on FSU 44-B.Gant Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at FSU 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARIZST 4(9:33 - 2nd) 25-A.Carter to FSU 2 for 2 yards (35-L.Warner).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 2(9:26 - 2nd) 10-K.Williams to FSU 7 for -5 yards (42-J.McRae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 7(8:51 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 7(8:03 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(7:58 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 25 for no gain (21-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(7:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 27 for 2 yards (30-E.Juarez).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(7:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-E.Fields at FSU 50. 4-E.Fields to FSU 50 for no gain.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(6:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to FSU 19 for 31 yards (15-C.Becker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(6:36 - 2nd) 10-K.Williams to FSU 13 for 6 yards (11-J.Robinson90-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 13(6:10 - 2nd) 10-K.Williams to FSU 9 for 4 yards (44-B.Gant33-A.Gainer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9(5:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter pushed ob at FSU 6 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 6(5:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Carter.
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST(4:39 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 6(4:39 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 6(4:33 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(4:33 - 2nd) 83-J.Young to FSU 34 for 9 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 34(4:33 - 2nd) 38-T.Ward to FSU 36 for 2 yards (44-T.Pesefea).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(4:07 - 2nd) 38-T.Ward to FSU 45 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields3-W.Harts).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 45(3:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young runs ob at ASU 46 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(3:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to ASU 38 for 8 yards (5-K.Williams). Penalty on FSU 32-G.Nabers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 46. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 25 - FSU 39(3:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 49 for 10 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 49(2:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 14-D.Sheffield. 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 50 for 1 yard (41-T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - FSU 50(2:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to ASU 44 for 6 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FSU 44(2:01 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 38 yards from ASU 44 Downed at the ASU 6.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 6(1:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Flowers to ASU 8 for 2 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 8(1:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Flowers to ASU 10 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 10(0:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(0:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 31 for -4 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FSU 31(0:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Dent.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - FSU 31(0:24 - 2nd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 43 for 12 yards (5-K.Williams96-A.Cooper).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FSU 43(0:15 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 39 yards from FSU 43. 21-J.Jones to ASU 21 for 3 yards (15-C.Becker27-A.Dent).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(0:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ASU 19 for -2 yards.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(14:54 - 3rd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 30 for 5 yards (30-E.Juarez37-D.Butler).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 30(14:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 45 FUMBLES (3-W.Harts). 15-T.Terry to FSU 45 for no gain.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(14:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 41 for -4 yards (5-K.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - FSU 41(13:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 84-A.Dent. 84-A.Dent to FSU 43 for 2 yards (5-K.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FSU 43(13:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Dent.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FSU 43(13:02 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 38 yards from FSU 43 to ASU 19 fair catch by 21-J.Jones.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(12:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to ASU 24 for 5 yards (15-C.Becker11-J.Robinson). Penalty on FSU 15-C.Becker Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ASU 24.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(12:34 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Offside 5 yards enforced at ASU 39. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARIZST 44(12:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Flowers to ASU 46 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice15-C.Becker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 46(11:37 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 46(11:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZST 46(11:29 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ASU 46 to FSU 5 fair catch by 31-R.Woodie.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 5(11:21 - 3rd) 38-T.Ward to FSU 10 for 5 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 10(10:58 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 17 for 7 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 17(10:37 - 3rd) 38-T.Ward to FSU 24 for 7 yards (21-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 24(10:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 25 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 25(9:23 - 3rd) 38-T.Ward to FSU 21 for -4 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 21(8:44 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 35 yards from FSU 21 out of bounds at the ASU 44.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(8:37 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 49 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 49(8:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Flowers to FSU 48 for 3 yards (16-C.Durden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 48(7:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 48(7:15 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 39 yards from FSU 48 Downed at the FSU 9.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 9(7:03 - 3rd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 25 for 16 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(6:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 41 for 16 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(6:18 - 3rd) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 46 for 5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 46(5:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to ASU 46 for 8 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(5:27 - 3rd) 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 44 for 2 yards (37-D.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 44(5:07 - 3rd) 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 39 for 5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 39(4:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 84-A.Dent.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 3 - FSU 39(4:41 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis pushed ob at ASU 23 for 16 yards (22-D.Cornay).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(4:17 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 1-J.Blackman. 1-J.Blackman to ASU 21 for 2 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 21(3:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 13-J.Travis. 13-J.Travis to ASU 3 for 18 yards (36-A.Gammage).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - FSU 3(3:23 - 3rd) 80-O.Wilson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:17 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall runs ob at ASU 44 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(2:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 44(2:45 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Offside 5 yards enforced at ASU 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 49(2:45 - 3rd) 9-D.Flowers to FSU 49 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 49(2:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 49 for -2 yards (35-L.Warner).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARIZST 49(1:24 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 42 yards from ASU 49 to FSU 9 fair catch by 31-R.Woodie.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (13 plays, 59 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:04 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Flowers.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Flowers to ASU 34 for 9 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(0:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Flowers to ASU 35 for 1 yard (35-L.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Flowers.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(14:55 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 73-C.Cabral False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 30(14:55 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 45 for 15 yards (27-A.Dent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(14:35 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(14:30 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Matthews.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 45(14:25 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles runs ob at FSU 28 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(13:47 - 4th) 7-E.Long incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Matthews. Penalty on FSU 15-C.Becker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(13:41 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 13(13:35 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to FSU 13 for no gain (33-A.Gainer91-R.Cooper).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 13(12:50 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at FSU 16 for -3 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ARIZST 16(12:07 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (4 plays, 95 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 62 yards from ASU 35 to FSU 3 fair catch by 26-A.Samuel.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 3(12:02 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 14 for 11 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 14(11:43 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 20 for 6 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FSU 20(11:05 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 20 for no gain (98-D.Davidson).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - FSU 20(10:12 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-W.Harts at FSU 26. 3-W.Harts runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:06 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 31 for 6 yards (37-D.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 31(9:46 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 31(9:40 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 34 for 3 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(9:18 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 38 for 4 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(8:58 - 4th) 38-T.Ward to FSU 47 for 9 yards (37-D.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 47(8:40 - 4th) 38-T.Ward to ASU 42 for 11 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(8:21 - 4th) 38-T.Ward to ASU 38 for 4 yards (8-M.Robertson3-W.Harts).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 38(7:57 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to ASU 39 for -1 yard (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 39(7:07 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to ASU 34 for 5 yards (97-S.Forman).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 34(6:45 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to ASU 38 for -4 yards (37-D.Butler).
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(6:39 - 4th) 9-D.Flowers to ASU 39 for 1 yard (56-E.Rice).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 39(5:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ASU 47 for 8 yards (56-E.Rice).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 47(5:26 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 45 for -2 yards. 9-D.Flowers recovers at the ASU 45. 9-D.Flowers to ASU 45 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 45(4:41 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 34 yards from ASU 45 out of bounds at the FSU 21.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(4:34 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to FSU 25 for 4 yards (37-D.Butler20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 25(4:20 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 38 for 13 yards (1-J.Clark).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(4:00 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Kearse-Thomas at FSU 43. 20-K.Kearse-Thomas to FSU 43 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (4 plays, 44 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(3:51 - 4th) 9-D.Flowers to FSU 40 for 3 yards (16-C.Durden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 40(3:06 - 4th) 9-D.Flowers to FSU 38 for 2 yards (24-C.Fagan33-A.Gainer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FSU 38(2:59 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FSU 38(2:53 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 38 yards from FSU 38 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(2:45 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 13 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis to FSU 22 for 9 yards (90-J.Lole).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 22(2:07 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 11 for -11 yards (90-J.Lole).
|+49 YD
|
3 & 19 - ARIZST 11(1:41 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to ASU 40 for 49 yards (5-K.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(1:25 - 4th) 15-T.Terry to ASU 36 FUMBLES (8-M.Robertson). to ASU 36 for no gain.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(1:18 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ASU 35 for -1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZST 35(0:38 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ASU 33 for -2 yards.