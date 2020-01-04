|
|
|USM
|TULANE
Tulane rallies for 30-13 win over Southern Miss in AF Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the second half when Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win while renewing a rivalry against Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (7-6) took a 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown and ran for a score on their first drives, but the quarterback took a hard shot on his last snap before halftime and didn't play again. They also lost top running back De'Michael Harris to a hamstring injury in the first half.
Tulane (7-6) tied the game at 13-all on its first possession after halftime, when McMillan threw a 52-yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey.
McMillan had a high-stepping 18-yard run to set up Merek Glover's third field goal, a tiebreaking 36-yarder, before TD passes to Jacob Robertson (7 yards) and a wide-open Amare Jones (20 yards) on the next two drives.
McMillan had only 22 yards passing at halftime, but was 9-of-10 for 193 yards after that in his final game. The former transfer from LSU won two Texas state championships playing at Cedar Hill High School, which is about 35 miles from the TCU campus where the bowl was played.
Abraham, only the third Golden Eagles quarterback with a 3,000-yard passing season, threw 44-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins and ran 3 yards for another score for the 13-0 lead.
But Abraham took a shot on a blitz by linebacker Lawrence Graham and fell hard on his shoulder on a third-down incompletion in the final minute of the first half. Abraham never returned, though he was still in uniform on the sideline after halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles had 164 total yards after their first two drives, and only 35 more the rest of the first half. Thad Whatley, the sophomore quarterback who took over for Abraham, had attempted only seven passes while appearing in two games during the regular season. He was 9-of-22 passing for 134 yards with two interceptions. Watkins finished with eight catches for 121 yards.
Tulane: A positive finish for the Green Wave after losing their last three games in the regular season. They had gotten off to a 5-1 start before back-to-back road losses in late October to Memphis and Navy.
UP NEXT
Southern Miss will open coach Jay Hopson's fifth season, after four consecutive winning seasons, Sept. 5 at home against South Alabama. Abraham, the former junior college transfer who has started 22 games the past two seasons, is expected back and could have his top three receivers: Watkins, Jaylond Adams and Tim Jones.
Tulane will have a new quarterback, possibly former Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard. The Green Wave this season went to consecutive bowls for the first time since 1979-80, but has never gone to bowl games in three consecutive seasons. They start the season with a Thursday night game at home on Sept. 3 against Southeastern Louisiana.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|335
|374
|Total Plays
|68
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|164
|Rush Attempts
|23
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|26-45
|13-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-82
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.8
|6-48.2
|Return Yards
|97
|108
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-75
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|374
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|17/23
|167
|1
|0
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|9/22
|134
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|7
|43
|0
|12
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|7
|3
|0
|17
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|4
|2
|1
|8
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|13
|8
|121
|1
|44
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|12
|7
|62
|0
|18
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|4
|4
|49
|0
|28
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|5
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Mitchell 80 WR
|J. Mitchell
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Ladner 48 TE
|R. Ladner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Terry 82 WR
|T. Terry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
DQ. Thomas 12 DB
|DQ. Thomas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gunn 29 DB
|E. Gunn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Showers 15 DB
|S. Showers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 49 DL
|E. Kitchen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Landry 17 DL
|D. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Freeman 51 DL
|V. Freeman
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Edmondson 84 DL
|E. Edmondson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bromell 94 P
|M. Bromell
|8
|39.8
|3
|45
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|13/18
|215
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|9
|48
|0
|22
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|17
|41
|0
|18
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|10
|36
|0
|9
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|3
|2
|87
|1
|52
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|5
|57
|1
|28
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|6
|3
|43
|0
|21
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 90 DE
|D. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|3/3
|36
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|6
|48.2
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|20.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 56 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 18-D.Harris pushed ob at USM 39 for 39 yards (62-M.Glover).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(14:52 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 40 for 1 yard (28-M.Moody).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 40(14:33 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 50 for 10 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(14:18 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to TUL 45 for 5 yards (9-J.Monroe2-P.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USM 45(13:58 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 45(13:54 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to TUL 37 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(13:33 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USM 37(13:29 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to TUL 33 for 4 yards (8-W.Langham28-M.Moody). Penalty on USM 57-T.Clopton Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - USM 47(12:58 - 1st) 22-T.Mosley to TUL 44 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 17 - USM 44(12:17 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 2(12:07 - 1st) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 2. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(12:07 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is no good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 60 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 20 for 15 yards (36-J.Kempf).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(12:03 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 1 yard (12-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 21(11:44 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for 4 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 25(11:06 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 25(11:02 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 53 yards from TUL 25 to USM 22 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (13 plays, 78 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(10:54 - 1st) 22-T.Mosley to USM 31 for 9 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 31(10:35 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 22-T.Mosley. 22-T.Mosley pushed ob at USM 39 for 8 yards (35-L.Graham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(10:08 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to USM 47 for 8 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams). Penalty on USM 79-D.Dorbeck Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - USM 29(9:40 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Perkins.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 20 - USM 29(9:37 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 47 for 18 yards (35-L.Graham).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 47(8:56 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to TUL 45 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(8:32 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris pushed ob at TUL 39 for 6 yards (35-L.Graham). Team penalty on USM Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at TUL 45. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - USM 50(8:05 - 1st) 22-T.Mosley to TUL 42 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks24-D.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 42(7:31 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to TUL 14 for 28 yards (8-W.Langham).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(7:00 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to TUL 15 for -1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 15(6:30 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 48-R.Ladner. 48-R.Ladner to TUL 11 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 11(5:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to TUL 3 for 8 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - USM 3(5:29 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 63 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 26 for 24 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(5:16 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 27 for 1 yard (99-J.Turner). Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 16(4:53 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 16 for no gain (29-E.Gunn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - TULANE 16(4:31 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 21 for 5 yards (24-D.Kennedy29-E.Gunn).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - TULANE 21(3:59 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 16 for -5 yards (28-S.Bozeman99-J.Turner).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - TULANE 16(3:22 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 52 yards from TUL 16 to USM 32 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(3:14 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to USM 33 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 33(2:49 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to USM 38 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - USM 38(2:19 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 29 for -9 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - USM 29(1:37 - 1st) 94-M.Bromell punts 36 yards from USM 29 to TUL 35 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(1:28 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 42 for 7 yards (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 42(1:00 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 47 for 5 yards (99-J.Turner19-K.Hemby).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(0:42 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to USM 35 for 18 yards (7-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(0:17 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to USM 35 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to USM 31 for 4 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 31(14:29 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to USM 27 for 4 yards (6-S.Latham).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 27(14:09 - 2nd) Penalty on USM 9-M.Shorts Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at USM 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(14:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 13(14:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to USM 8 for 5 yards (55-D.Smith).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 8(14:05 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to USM 14 for -6 yards (99-J.Turner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 14(12:46 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(12:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 33 for 8 yards (2-P.Hall40-N.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 33(12:23 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 36 for 3 yards (45-M.Lawal77-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(12:23 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 38 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USM 38(11:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 38(11:20 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 80-J.Mitchell. 80-J.Mitchell to USM 45 for 7 yards (37-M.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - USM 45(10:51 - 2nd) 94-M.Bromell punts 37 yards from USM 45 to TUL 18 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(10:51 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs ob at TUL 22 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 22(10:44 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 23 for 1 yard (6-S.Latham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 23(10:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 23(9:44 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 48 yards from TUL 23. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 39 for 10 yards (82-J.Toles).
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(9:29 - 2nd) 22-T.Mosley to USM 39 for no gain (28-M.Moody).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 39(9:29 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 22-T.Mosley. 22-T.Mosley to USM 48 for 9 yards (36-C.Kuerschen90-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 48(8:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 48 for no gain (2-P.Hall).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USM 48(7:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 48 for no gain (28-M.Moody).
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(7:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James. Penalty on USM 19-K.Hemby Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(7:42 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to USM 32 for 1 yard (12-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 32(7:72 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 32(7:13 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to USM 19 for 13 yards (19-K.Hemby6-S.Latham).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(6:38 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to USM 20 for -1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 20(6:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 15 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 15(5:26 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 14 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman49-E.Kitchen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 14(4:41 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 17 for 15 yards (25-W.Harper).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(4:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 13 for -4 yards (25-W.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - USM 13(4:03 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - USM 13(4:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 21 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks36-C.Kuerschen).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - USM 21(3:18 - 2nd) 94-M.Bromell punts 45 yards from USM 21. 11-A.Jones to USM 49 for 17 yards (11-A.Willis).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(3:04 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 48 for -3 yards (84-E.Edmondson51-V.Freeman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 48(2:41 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 50 for 2 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 50(2:01 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to USM 42 for 8 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 42(1:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to USM 40 for 2 yards (28-S.Bozeman6-S.Latham). Penalty on TUL 58-C.Montano Holding declined.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(1:22 - 2nd) 22-T.Mosley to USM 40 for no gain (24-D.Williams35-L.Graham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 40(0:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 45 for 5 yards (25-W.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USM 45(0:37 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Mosley.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - USM 45(0:33 - 2nd) 94-M.Bromell punts 42 yards from USM 45 to TUL 13 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(0:27 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan kneels at TUL 12 for -1 yard.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 77 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 23 for 23 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(14:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 24 for 1 yard (17-D.Landry).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 24(14:37 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 33 for 9 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(14:16 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 39 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 39(13:59 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 48 for 9 yards (19-K.Hemby9-M.Shorts).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(13:29 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:20 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 27 for 2 yards (8-W.Langham24-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USM 27(12:52 - 3rd) Penalty on USM 60-C.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at USM 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - USM 22(12:28 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Mitchell.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - USM 22(12:23 - 3rd) 22-T.Mosley to USM 34 for 12 yards (45-M.Lawal9-J.Monroe).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - USM 34(11:43 - 3rd) 94-M.Bromell punts 44 yards from USM 34 to TUL 22 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:36 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Wallace.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 24 for 2 yards (49-E.Kitchen28-S.Bozeman).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 24(10:47 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 45 FUMBLES (28-S.Bozeman). 11-A.Jones to USM 48 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(10:05 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 84-W.Wallace False start 5 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 47(9:51 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at USM 35 for 18 yards (15-S.Showers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(9:07 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 35 for no gain (29-E.Gunn).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:31 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles pushed ob at USM 20 for 15 yards (15-S.Showers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(8:13 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 19 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 19(7:37 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to USM 14 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 14(7:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at USM 19 for -5 yards (6-S.Latham12-D.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 19(6:20 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(6:16 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 22-T.Mosley. 22-T.Mosley pushed ob at USM 25 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(6:02 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - USM 25(5:55 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Mosley INTERCEPTED by 31-L.Brooks at USM 34. 31-L.Brooks to USM 5 for 29 yards (22-T.Mosley).
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - USM 5(5:42 - 3rd) Penalty on USM 22-T.Mosley Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at USM 5. No Play.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - TULANE 2(5:42 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 82-J.Toles False start 5 yards enforced at USM 2. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - TULANE 7(5:42 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (8 plays, 41 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(5:37 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 23 for -2 yards (7-P.Johnson9-J.Monroe).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 23(5:24 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley scrambles pushed ob at USM 40 for 17 yards (35-L.Graham).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(4:48 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to TUL 48 for 12 yards (35-L.Graham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 48(4:48 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 25-W.Harper Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TUL 48. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(4:21 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley to TUL 34 for -1 yard (45-M.Lawal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USM 34(3:54 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - USM 34(3:48 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - USM 34(3:40 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(3:34 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to USM 31 for 35 yards (29-E.Gunn).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(3:10 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 23 for 8 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 23(2:23 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to USM 20 for 3 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(2:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 5-T.Jones pushed ob at USM 26 for 21 yards (8-W.Langham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(1:45 - 3rd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - USM 21(1:45 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 80-J.Mitchell. 80-J.Mitchell to USM 25 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen). Penalty on USM 57-T.Clopton Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 21. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 25 - USM 11(1:20 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley sacked at USM 2 for -9 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 34 - USM 2(0:36 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Perkins.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 34 - USM 2(0:29 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 20 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - USM 20(15:00 - 4th) 94-M.Bromell punts 43 yards from USM 20 to TUL 37 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(14:52 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to USM 42 for 21 yards (7-T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(14:17 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to USM 41 for 1 yard (99-J.Turner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 41(13:56 - 4th) 6-C.Dauphine to USM 27 for 14 yards (29-E.Gunn). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - TULANE 49(13:27 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 6-C.Dauphine. 6-C.Dauphine to USM 45 for 6 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULANE 45(12:48 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to USM 40 for 5 yards (7-T.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 40(12:02 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from USM 40 to USM End Zone. touchback.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(11:54 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 26 for 6 yards (2-P.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USM 26(11:34 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 26(11:29 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley scrambles pushed ob at USM 28 for 2 yards (35-L.Graham).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USM 28(10:47 - 4th) 94-M.Bromell punts 37 yards from USM 28 to TUL 35 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(10:39 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 35 for no gain (49-E.Kitchen51-V.Freeman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(10:03 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 41 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 41(9:21 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 44 for 3 yards (6-S.Latham24-D.Kennedy).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 44(8:47 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 58-C.Montano False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 39(8:25 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 55 yards from TUL 39. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 18 for 12 yards (60-G.Eatherly).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 18(8:15 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to TUL 40 for 42 yards (8-W.Langham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(7:50 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - USM 40(7:41 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley sacked at TUL 46 for -6 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - USM 46(7:00 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - USM 46(6:51 - 4th) 94-M.Bromell punts 34 yards from TUL 46 to TUL 12 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(6:45 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at TUL 34 for 22 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(6:12 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 36 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 36(5:28 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 38 for 2 yards (29-E.Gunn).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 38(4:49 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to USM 47 for 15 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(3:59 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to USM 41 for 6 yards (99-J.Turner15-S.Showers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 41(3:14 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 34 for 7 yards (15-S.Showers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(2:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to USM 33 for 1 yard (7-T.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 33(2:23 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to USM 35 for -2 yards (12-D.Thomas15-S.Showers).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 35(2:18 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to USM 41 for -6 yards (99-J.Turner).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TULANE 41(2:13 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 41 yards from USM 41 to USM End Zone. touchback.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (8 plays, 0 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(2:04 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 20(1:58 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 22 for 2 yards (2-P.Hall).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 22(1:33 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at TUL 45 for 33 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(1:27 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs ob at TUL 36 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USM 36(1:23 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Mitchell.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 36(1:19 - 4th) 22-T.Mosley to TUL 25 for 11 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:01 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones pushed ob at TUL 13 for 12 yards (8-W.Langham).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(0:54 - 4th) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones INTERCEPTED by 36-C.Kuerschen at TUL End Zone. 36-C.Kuerschen touchback.
TULANE
Green Wave
- End of Game (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(0:49 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 25 for 5 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 25(0:24 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 22 for -3 yards (99-J.Turner).
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
55
13
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
27
21
Final ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
21
24
Final ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
24
49
Final FS1
-
AF
WASHST
31
21
Final ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
33
9
Final ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
39
53
Final ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
28
63
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
29
23
Final ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
23
20
Final ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
35
20
Final FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
28
38
Final ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
36
28
Final ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
30
37
Final ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
14
20
Final CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
20
17
Final ESPN
-
GAST
WYO
17
38
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
10
38
Final ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
31
24
Final ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
16
35
Final ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
28
27
Final ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
26
14
Final ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
6
38
Final ESPN
-
IND
TENN
22
23
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
30
21
Final ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
13
30
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
054.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN