Johnson lifts No. 16 Minnesota over No. 9 Auburn in Outback
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns Wednesday to become Minnesota’s career receiving leader and propel the 16th-ranked Gophers to a 31-24 victory over No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
Johnson broke Eric Decker's school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota’s all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers (11-2) up 24-17 at halftime. His 73-yard catch-and-run put his team ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota, which began the season with nine straight victories before losing two of its last three to Big Ten rivals Iowa and Wisconsin, finished with more than 10 wins for the first time since 1904. Auburn (9-4) concluded a season in which all four of its losses came against opponents ranked in the Top 25.
Tanner Morgan completed 19 of 29 passes for 278 yards, one interception and both of the TDs to Johnson, who finished with 3,305 receiving yards and 33 TD catches in his career. Receiver Seth Green tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Witham on fourth-and-inches midway through the second quarter.
Noah Igbinoghene, who mother and father were both Olympic track and field athletes in Nigeria, returned a kickoff 96 yards for Auburn’s first touchdown. Bo Nix threw a 37-yard TD pass to Sal Cannella and JaTarvious Whitlow scored 3-yard run that made it 24-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Morgan broke the tie with his second TD throw to Johnson, who posted the 16th 100-yard game of his career and caught at least one TD pass for the seventh straight game, tying a another school record.
The Gophers dominated on the ground, too, outrushing Auburn 215 yards to 56. Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 140 yards on 20 carries, and Rodney Smith finished with 69 on 16 attempts.
Nix was 17 of 26 for 176 yards, one TD and no interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: The Tigers finished the season with two victories against teams that entered the bowls in the AP top-10 in Oregon and Alabama and lost to Florida, Georgia and LSU by a combined 21 points.
Minnesota: Playing in a New Year’s Day game for just the second time since making back-to-back trips to the Rose Bowl during the 1960 and 1961 season, the Gophers showed their resurgence under Fleck isn’t a fluke.
UP NEXT
Auburn: With Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Derrick Brown and All-SEC end Marlon Davidson departing, the Tigers will have a couple of big holes to fill next season. Meanwhile, Nix will be counted on for continued growth at quarterback. He’s the first true freshman since 1946 to start an Auburn season opener, and winning nine games against arguably the toughest schedule in the nation speaks to his vast potential.
Minnesota: Fleck has engineered a dramatic turnaround in three seasons. The challenge now is to sustain the success in one of the toughest conferences in the country.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|13
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|494
|218
|Total Plays
|75
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|56
|Rush Attempts
|45
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|279
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|1
|146
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-118
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|218
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|20
|140
|1
|20
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|16
|69
|0
|31
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Olson 64 OL
|C. Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|15
|12
|204
|2
|73
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|5
|3
|49
|0
|34
|
B. Witham 85 TE
|B. Witham
|2
|2
|12
|1
|11
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devers 12 DL
|T. Devers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|4
|40.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|9
|24
|1
|8
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|5
|13
|0
|5
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|6
|12
|0
|16
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|3
|9
|0
|3
|
S. Nigh 99 FB
|S. Nigh
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Joiner 22 RB
|H. Joiner
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|6
|6
|49
|0
|16
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|1
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|7
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
S. Nigh 99 FB
|S. Nigh
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|5
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 35 LB
|Z. McClain
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Davidson 3 DE
|M. Davidson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Walker 97 DE
|G. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 47 DB
|C. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|
S. Nigh 99 FB
|S. Nigh
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|106.0
|96
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|2
|2.0
|3
|0
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Interception (3 plays, 63 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 24 for -1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 24(14:25 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 33 for 9 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - MINN 33(13:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Davis at MIN 36. 13-J.Davis to MIN 12 for 24 yards (6-T.Johnson).
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(13:34 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to MIN 9 for 3 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 9(12:58 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to MIN 6 for 3 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 6(12:27 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 6(12:22 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(12:17 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 38 for 13 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(11:44 - 1st) Penalty on MIN 64-C.Olson False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - MINN 33(11:29 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 50 for 17 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 50(10:54 - 1st) 17-S.Green to AUB 49 for 1 yard (10-O.Pappoe).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 49(10:12 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 35 for 14 yards (9-J.Sherwood10-O.Pappoe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(9:31 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at AUB 27 for 8 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MINN 27(8:50 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to AUB 24 for 3 yards (5-D.Brown47-C.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(8:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to AUB 23 for 1 yard (97-G.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 23(7:28 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 22 for 1 yard (29-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MINN 22(6:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MINN 22(6:42 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (3 plays, 40 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-N.Igbinoghene runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(6:23 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 24 for -1 yard (35-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MINN 24(5:38 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MINN 24(5:32 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Ibrahim.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MINN 24(5:28 - 1st) 47-J.Herbers punts 37 yards from MIN 24. 6-C.Tutt to AUB 40 FUMBLES. 41-T.Barber to AUB 40 for no gain.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(5:19 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell pushed ob at AUB 33 for 7 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 33(4:51 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson pushed ob at AUB 16 for 17 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 16(4:11 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 30 yards from MIN 35. 33-K.Britt to AUB 35 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(4:05 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 41 for 6 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 41(3:49 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 46 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:37 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 50 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 50(3:06 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to MIN 49 for 1 yard (16-C.Durr).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 49(2:32 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to MIN 46 for 3 yards (12-T.Devers45-C.Coughlin).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MINN 46(1:58 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 12-D.Barrett False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 49(1:49 - 1st) 90-A.Siposs punts 41 yards from AUB 49 out of bounds at the MIN 10.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10(1:40 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for 13 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(1:03 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 4 yards (13-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 27(0:23 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 27(0:18 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 29 for 2 yards (13-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 29(15:00 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 39 yards from MIN 29 to AUB 32 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (15 plays, 91 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(14:55 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 32(14:51 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 46 for 14 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(14:24 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIN 48 for 6 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 48(13:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Martin to MIN 47 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MINN 47(13:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MINN 47(13:09 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix punts 39 yards from MIN 47 out of bounds at the MIN 8.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(13:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 16 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 16(12:23 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith runs ob at MIN 18 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(11:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 21 for 3 yards (35-Z.McClain).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 21(11:08 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 32 for 11 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(10:37 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at AUB 37 for 31 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(10:02 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 37(9:51 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan to AUB 36 for 1 yard (5-D.Brown).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 36(9:12 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to AUB 2 for 34 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2(8:26 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2(8:26 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to AUB 1 for 1 yard (20-J.Dinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 1(8:13 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 1(8:13 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to AUB 1 for no gain (35-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(7:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on AUB 12 men in the huddle 0 yards enforced at AUB 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(7:48 - 2nd) 17-S.Green to AUB 1 for no gain (35-Z.McClain).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 1(7:13 - 2nd) 17-S.Green complete to 85-B.Witham. 85-B.Witham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker kicks 34 yards from MIN 35. 33-K.Britt 8-S.Shivers to AUB 36 for 15 yards (16-C.Durr).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(7:03 - 2nd) 22-H.Joiner to AUB 31 for -5 yards (41-T.Barber).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - MINN 31(6:35 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 34 for 3 yards (90-S.Renner).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - MINN 34(6:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 99-S.Nigh. 99-S.Nigh to MIN 42 for 24 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(5:39 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to MIN 40 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 40(5:06 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to MIN 37 for 3 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MINN 37(4:28 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|+37 YD
|
4 & 5 - MINN 37(4:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-S.Cannella. 80-S.Cannella runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:15 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 29 for 4 yards (33-K.Britt24-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(3:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(3:23 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 40 for 11 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(2:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to AUB 31 for 29 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(2:19 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to AUB 37 for -6 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - AUBURN 37(1:35 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at AUB 17 for 20 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(1:25 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to AUB 11 for 6 yards (3-M.Davidson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 11(0:53 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to AUB 2 for 9 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2(0:37 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good. Team penalty on AUB Offside declined.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker kicks 46 yards from MIN 35 to the AUB 19 downed by 99-S.Nigh.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(0:32 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to AUB 25 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 25(0:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 19 for -6 yards (34-B.Mafe).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker kicks 40 yards from MIN 35. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 32 for 7 yards (11-A.Winfield14-B.Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(14:53 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 37 for 5 yards (6-C.Williamson55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 37(14:26 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 39 for 2 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - MINN 39(13:51 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 31 for -8 yards (90-S.Renner).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MINN 31(13:08 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 43 yards from AUB 31 to MIN 26 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 86 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(13:01 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 29 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 29(12:30 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 34 for 5 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 34(11:48 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 36 for 2 yards (33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(11:18 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 36(11:12 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 39 for 3 yards (5-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 39(10:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 39(10:24 - 3rd) 47-J.Herbers punts 47 yards from MIN 39 to AUB 14 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 14(10:19 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 25 for 11 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(10:05 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson to AUB 28 for 3 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 28(9:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 33 for 5 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 33(9:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 37 for 4 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(8:44 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 44 for 7 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 44(8:14 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson to MIN 47 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(7:45 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at MIN 31 for 16 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 31(7:15 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to MIN 29 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 29(6:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MINN 29(6:30 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MIN 29. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(6:26 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to MIN 3 for 15 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MINN 3(6:00 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to MIN 6 FUMBLES (46-W.DeLattiboudere). 76-P.Wanogho to MIN 6 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 6(5:40 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to MIN 3 for 3 yards (25-B.St-Juste45-C.Coughlin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 3(5:09 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Downs (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(5:04 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to AUB 35 for 40 yards (24-D.Thomas). Penalty on MIN 51-C.Dunlap Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 15(4:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - AUBURN 15(4:30 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 27 for 12 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 27(3:53 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 33 for 6 yards (5-D.Brown).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 33(3:13 - 3rd) Team penalty on MIN False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 28(2:55 - 3rd) 47-J.Herbers punts 40 yards from MIN 28. 6-C.Tutt to AUB 35 for 3 yards (17-S.Green). Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 35.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(2:45 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 36 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(1:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 39 for 3 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 39(1:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 47 for 8 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(0:56 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 46 for -1 yard (9-E.Otomewo90-S.Renner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MINN 46(0:56 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - MINN 46(0:48 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 49 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - MINN 49(0:10 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs incomplete. Intended for 47-J.Shenker.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(0:05 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 40 for 9 yards (33-K.Britt20-J.Dinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40(15:00 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 37 for 3 yards (3-M.Davidson10-O.Pappoe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(14:25 - 4th) 17-S.Green to AUB 31 for 6 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(13:40 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 29 for 2 yards (5-D.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 29(13:01 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 28 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 28(12:39 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan to AUB 28 FUMBLES. 65-A.Ruschmeyer to AUB 28 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(12:05 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to AUB 30 for 2 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway19-K.Schad).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 30(11:35 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to AUB 32 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MINN 32(10:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MINN 32(10:47 - 4th) 90-A.Siposs punts 42 yards from AUB 32. 82-D.Douglas pushed ob at MIN 27 for 1 yard.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- End of Game (17 plays, 68 yards, 8:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 4th) 34-B.Walker kicks 40 yards from MIN 35. 47-J.Shenker 4-N.Igbinoghene to AUB 35 for 10 yards (26-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(10:18 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 39 for 4 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 39(9:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to AUB 47 for 8 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(9:30 - 4th) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 50 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 50(8:56 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MINN 50(8:50 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 50(8:46 - 4th) 90-A.Siposs punts 50 yards from AUB 50 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(8:38 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 21 for 1 yard (10-O.Pappoe).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 21(7:58 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 40 for 19 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(7:16 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 42 for 2 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 42(6:33 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-R.Smith. 1-R.Smith to MIN 50 for 8 yards (33-K.Britt).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(5:56 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 88-B.Spann-Ford. 88-B.Spann-Ford to MIN 49 for -1 yard (24-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 49(5:16 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 49 for 2 yards (94-T.Truesdell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 49(4:34 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to AUB 41 for 8 yards (33-K.Britt).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 41(3:47 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 85-B.Witham. 85-B.Witham to AUB 30 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(3:10 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 24 for 6 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 24(2:29 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 25 for -1 yard (20-J.Dinson5-D.Brown). Penalty on MIN 60-J.Schmitz Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - AUBURN 34(2:22 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 30 for 4 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 30(2:18 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 20 for 10 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(1:48 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 16 for 4 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 16(1:43 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to AUB 9 for 7 yards (5-D.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(1:35 - 4th) kneels at AUB 10 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 10(0:57 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at AUB 11 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 11(0:28 - 4th) kneels at AUB 12 for -1 yard.
